  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Wagon
  4. Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2006 Ford Econoline Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive people-hauling and cargo-toting ability, powerful engines, wide range of configurations, comfortable seats.
  • Trucklike fuel economy, unwieldy size, limited second-row legroom, lots of wind noise.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford Econoline Wagon for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$10,995
Used Econoline Wagon for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon still provides one of the most spacious interiors on the market for big families, its lack of significant upgrades leaves it a step behind more modern full-size vans.

Vehicle overview

What if someone offered you a vehicle with better gas mileage and almost twice the interior cargo volume of a Ford Excursion? What if this vehicle could hold as many or more people (in greater comfort), while also costing less? Finally, what if the vehicle offered superior ride quality, while being no more difficult to drive? "What's the catch?" you might be asking. Well, it only comes in two-wheel drive, and it won't earn you a membership in the not-so-elite club of SUV Pilots Unlimited.

That said, the Ford Econoline Wagon, in either E-150 or E-350 Super Duty designation, offers some significant advantages over its more fashionable Excursion stablemate. The Econoline van offers 257 cubic feet of cargo volume (309 cubic feet in E-350 EXT trim), compared to the Excursion's 146 cubic feet of cargo capacity. The Ford Econoline is also a foot shorter than (except in EXT trim), has a nearly identical wheelbase and turning radius and, depending on trim and equipment, can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds less than Ford's largest SUV.

In the real world, this translates to a vehicle far more capable, and efficient, at toting people and gear from points A to B, unless extreme off-road conditions exist between those two points. Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, the 2006 Ford Econoline has a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since its introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econoline vans. We recommend that buyers in this market focus on the pricing and packaging that meet their needs.

2006 Ford Econoline Wagon models

There are three Ford Econoline Wagon models to choose from: the base-model E-150, the heavier-duty E-350 Super Duty and the E-350 Super Duty Extended. Each of these vehicles is offered in either XL or XLT trim; E-150s and standard-length E-350s are also available in high-line Chateau trim. Both XL and XLT come standard with items like tilt steering, air conditioning and a Class One trailer-towing package. Chateau models come with second-row captain's chairs, a CD player, keyless entry and running boards. Among the many available options are a sliding cargo door, an upgraded tow package, a power driver seat, leather upholstery and an in-dash six-CD changer.

2006 Highlights

Minor updates for the 2006 Ford Econoline include a standard stability control system for the E-350, a new electronically controlled transmission and the addition of a transmission oil cooler to the trailer towing packages.

Performance & mpg

Four different engines are available depending on which model you choose. The E-150 offers a choice of either a 4.6-liter V8 or a 5.4-liter V8. The 4.6-liter produces 225 horsepower and 286 pound-feet of torque, while the 5.4-liter makes 255 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. E-350 Super Duty and Super Duty Extended models have the 5.4-liter V8 as standard. To upgrade, you can go with the 6.8-liter, 305-hp V10 or the 6.0-liter, 235-hp Power Stroke turbodiesel V8. Trailer ratings range from 6,600 pounds for an E-150 to 10,000 pounds for an E-350 Super Duty. A standard four-speed automatic handles the shifting duties for the smaller V8s while vans with the V10 or turbodiesel get a five-speed auto. This five-speed tranny is optional with the 5.4-liter V8.

Safety

All Ford Econoline models come standard with four-wheel ABS, and extended-length E-350s feature a standard stability control system (not available on other Econolines). It earned four out of five stars for both the driver and passenger in NHTSA's frontal crash test.

Driving

Driving the Ford Econoline Wagon, despite its passenger seating, differs little from piloting a delivery vehicle, so it's not a logical choice for everyday motoring -- though quite a few families happily employ their vans exactly that way. The virtues of sitting tall with a panoramic view of the road ahead can outweigh many a minor inconvenience. Despite their old-fashioned suspension designs, Econolines feel relatively stable on the highway, but the Chevrolet Express, Dodge Sprinter and GMC Savana offer more competent handling overall.

Interior

Inside, the Ford Econoline Wagon offers comfortable seating, particularly if your van has the optional captain's chairs, though legroom is a bit tight for those sitting in the second row. Depending on which model you choose, the Econoline can seat seven, eight, 12 (E-350) or 15 passengers (E-350 Extended). Cargo space is prodigious, with anywhere from 237 to 275 cubic feet at your disposal.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon.

5(20%)
4(60%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Step up from minvans and SUVS
Vanman,12/12/2009
This is our all-purpose family vehicle. It is used to haul kids, grandparents, get groceries, and long distance trips. The Chateu is loaded with all the amenities. It fill the same size parking space as a SUV, but has much more room inside. You are actually able to get out of the drivers seat, and unbuckle and put coats on the kids, grab a stroller from the back all without getting outside in the rain. If you ever buy a piece of furniture or an appliance, you can put it inside without any crazy rentals or tiedowns. The seats have real armrests, and the visibility is better than any SUV. We will NEVER downsize to a minivan after this. Everyone says its to big, then asks to borrow it later!
The big van just flat works
E320pilot,09/10/2009
I bought this van to be used at work to haul a cargo trailer plus take family vacations with a camper trailer in tow. The 5.4l motor gets about 16- 17mpg on the interstate at 72mph lightly loaded. When pulling a 22' trailer, the mileage drops to about 8mpg (I installed a ScanGage to measure mpg, rpm, etc). Yes, there are squeaks and rattles, handles mediocre, and gives a rough ride. What else would you expect from a 1 ton van/truck? I would still buy another one.
nice van
DON,12/17/2005
I ordered this van in white after trading in the same 05 that was a dark color and could not be driven without the a/c on if the temp. was above 75 degrees outside. For a big van it handles tight. It doesn't sag on turns. It bounces a lot with no weight in it. Acceleration is so-so. I was most impressed by its braking speed. Very easy to steer but bad turning radius. Cloth seats very comfortable. Gas mileage is about 11 mpg downhill (but it is so big inside you only have to make 1 trip). Premium Plus cd stereo is awesome. Windshield needs sun visor. Body integrity is bulletproof. Interior visors and knobs flimsy. Factory window tint should be darker. Nice van, fun to drive, always feel like I'm touring!
Never a Problem
max on the road,11/04/2010
I've bought about a dozen Ford vans since 1976 and have never had a serious mechanical problem with any of them. I usually run them out to 160,000 mile before trading. My 1998 van had incredible wind noise so I traded earlier than usual. My 2002 conversion lost a wheel once but I replace the rear end with used part for under $500.
See all 5 reviews of the 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 15
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 15
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon

Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon Overview

The Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Econoline Wagon Van. Available styles include E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A), E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD Chateau 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and E-150 Chateau 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 Econoline Wagons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,995 and mileage as low as 75679 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon.

Can't find a used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Econoline Wagon for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,549.

Find a used Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,600.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Econoline Wagon for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,597.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,076.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Econoline Wagon lease specials

Related Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles