Vehicle overview

What if someone offered you a vehicle with better gas mileage and almost twice the interior cargo volume of a Ford Excursion? What if this vehicle could hold as many or more people (in greater comfort), while also costing less? Finally, what if the vehicle offered superior ride quality, while being no more difficult to drive? "What's the catch?" you might be asking. Well, it only comes in two-wheel drive, and it won't earn you a membership in the not-so-elite club of SUV Pilots Unlimited.

That said, the Ford Econoline Wagon, in either E-150 or E-350 Super Duty designation, offers some significant advantages over its more fashionable Excursion stablemate. The Econoline van offers 257 cubic feet of cargo volume (309 cubic feet in E-350 EXT trim), compared to the Excursion's 146 cubic feet of cargo capacity. The Ford Econoline is also a foot shorter than (except in EXT trim), has a nearly identical wheelbase and turning radius and, depending on trim and equipment, can weigh as much as 2,000 pounds less than Ford's largest SUV.

In the real world, this translates to a vehicle far more capable, and efficient, at toting people and gear from points A to B, unless extreme off-road conditions exist between those two points. Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, the 2006 Ford Econoline has a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since its introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econoline vans. We recommend that buyers in this market focus on the pricing and packaging that meet their needs.