  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Wagon
  4. Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

2001 Ford Econoline Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive people-hauling ability, powerful engines, wide range of configurations.
  • Offers very few convenience features, really too big for normal family use.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford Econoline Wagon for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,098 - $3,440
Used Econoline Wagon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Econoline is the best full-size van on the market, and when equipped with the Traveler package, makes sense as an alternative to a large SUV.

Vehicle overview

Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's Econoline Wagon has a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since its introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econolines.

The current lineup is extensive. There is the base-model E-150, the tougher E-350 Super Duty, and the E-350 Super Duty Extended. Each of these vehicles is offered in either XL or XLT trim. Both XL and XLT come standard with items like driver and passenger second-generation airbags, air conditioning and a class one trailer-towing package. XL models have front bucket seats, while XLTs get front captain's chairs. Major option packages (depending on model) include a sliding side cargo door, an upgraded towing package, heavy-duty cooling and electrical components, a power driver's seat and upgraded stereos.

The E-150, E-350 Super Duty and E-350 Super Duty Extended are all designed to haul passengers. Each rides on a 138-inch wheelbase and can accommodate seven or eight (E-150), 12 (E-350 Super Duty) or 15 (E-350 Super Duty Extended) passengers.

The Econoline Wagon is available with five different engines (or six, if you count the special-order 5.4-liter natural gas V8). E-150s come with a standard 200-horsepower, 4.2-liter V6. Optional on the E-150 is either a 4.6-liter V8 or a 5.4-liter V8. The 4.6-liter produces 215 horsepower and 290 foot-pounds of torque, while the 5.4-liter makes 255 horsepower and 350 foot-pounds of torque.

E-350 Super Duty and Super Duty Extended models have the 5.4-liter V8 as standard. To upgrade, you can go with a 305-horsepower, 6.8-liter V10 or Ford's 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8. This monster cranks out 215 horsepower and 425 foot-pounds of torque. Four-speed automatic transmissions are standard across the board. Trailer ratings range from 5,100 pounds for an E-150 Wagon powered by a 4.2-liter V6, to 10,000 pounds for an E-350 Super Duty.

Driving an Econoline, despite its passenger seating, differs little from piloting a delivery vehicle, so it's not a logical choice for everyday motoring -- though quite a few families happily employ their Wagons exactly that way. The virtues of sitting tall with a panoramic view of the road ahead can outweigh many a minor inconvenience. Handling is light, seats are acceptably comfortable, and Econolines don't ride badly at all, considering the old-fashioned suspension configurations they employ. And then there's the matter of cargo space -- up to 309 cubic feet of it! Let's see an Excursion try and match that.

If you want to purchase a new full-size van or wagon, you're going to end up with the Econoline, the Chevrolet Express, the Dodge Ram Wagon or the GMC Savana. All four vehicles have similar prices, wheelbases and maximum passenger capacities (15 people). The Express and Econoline have more powerful optional engines, however. Horsepower and torque output from the Ford V10 and the Chevy big-block V8 are very similar. For buyers in this market, it will most likely come down to pricing and getting the desired options.

2001 Highlights

2001 Econoline Wagons are virtually the same as last year, with a deluxe engine cover console, dual illuminated sunvisors and a heavy-duty battery now being standard on all models. The 16-inch wheel cover option is now only available as part of the Exterior Upgrade Package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon.

5(33%)
4(56%)
3(0%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.1
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Big Red
Ford_Guy1996,06/11/2010
My van is a very good van and especially good because of its size (which in fact, was the overall reason we were looking for a van) It's fuel economy, well, we weren't expecting a prius, so it could have been worse. The exterior is very acceptable for a 01 and the interior is very well thought out, with lots of cup holders and other thoughtful touches, although perhaps too well thought out; I find gum and candy wrappers all over the place from our kids. I commute many miles daily to chi, so I am looking for a new car but Big Red has served me very well. Although I have had only one problem with the engine sometimes it does not operate when its hot, but Keep making econolines, Ford! Thank you
Ford Club Wagon
G. N.,11/20/2007
Excellent all around vehicle. Very capable for trailering a 3500 boat & trailer. Flexible interior with removable rear bench seat for cargo hauling.
Best Car Ever!!
qaguy1982,05/26/2011
I purchased the 2001 Econoline with the Traveler package and the 5.4L engine when I was a Boy Scout leader with two kids in college. I had blown the shocks on my previous minivan 3 times hauling boys and heavy scout gear. We wanted something equipped similar to a mini van but not a full conversion van. Found the van on a lot with the Traveler package. As others have mentioned it was much cheaper than the larger SUVs and holds more cargo. Nothing but brake pads and tires to replace for the first 10 years. Mileage could be better but try and move the same amount of gear and people with sedans and you will buy a lot more gas since you will need more cars.
Best one yet.
Dennis Carter,06/25/2003
I have owned 4 club wagons since 1978. My 2001 E150 Traveler is the best one yet. I feel the $ value of the E150 Traveler is fantastic. I don't know why Ford doesn't promote this product more.
See all 9 reviews of the 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 15
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 15
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon

Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon Overview

The Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Econoline Wagon Van. Available styles include E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon.

Can't find a used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Econoline Wagon for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,488.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,832.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Econoline Wagon for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,555.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,627.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Econoline Wagon lease specials

Related Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles