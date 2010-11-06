Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon for Sale Near Me
43 listings
- 159,655 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,385
- 64,465 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$10,999
- 103,189 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$14,190
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 158,049 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,993
- 10,561 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$20,910
- 93,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 129,142 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,595
- 73,061 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,881
- 57,428 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,998
- 124,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,988
- 111,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,995
- 177,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,995
- 207,242 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,995
- 84,319 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
- 59,174 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$12,975
- 82,402 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,998
- 94,390 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,858
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Econoline Wagon
Read recent reviews for the Ford Econoline Wagon
Overall Consumer Rating4.19 Reviews
Ford_Guy1996,06/11/2010
My van is a very good van and especially good because of its size (which in fact, was the overall reason we were looking for a van) It's fuel economy, well, we weren't expecting a prius, so it could have been worse. The exterior is very acceptable for a 01 and the interior is very well thought out, with lots of cup holders and other thoughtful touches, although perhaps too well thought out; I find gum and candy wrappers all over the place from our kids. I commute many miles daily to chi, so I am looking for a new car but Big Red has served me very well. Although I have had only one problem with the engine sometimes it does not operate when its hot, but Keep making econolines, Ford! Thank you
