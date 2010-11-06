Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon for Sale Near Me

43 listings
Econoline Wagon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 43 listings
  • 2002 Ford Econoline Wagon
    used

    2002 Ford Econoline Wagon

    159,655 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,385

    Details
  • 2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL

    64,465 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    103,189 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,190

    Details
  • 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau

    158,049 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,993

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau in Gray
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau

    10,561 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $20,910

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon

    93,513 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    129,142 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,595

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    73,061 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,881

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in Gold
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    57,428 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    124,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon

    111,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    177,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau

    207,242 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    84,319 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    59,174 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $12,975

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    82,402 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in Gray
    used

    2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    94,390 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,858

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Econoline Wagon searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Econoline Wagon

Overall Consumer Rating
4.19 Reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (56%)
  • 2
    (11%)
Big Red
Ford_Guy1996,06/11/2010
My van is a very good van and especially good because of its size (which in fact, was the overall reason we were looking for a van) It's fuel economy, well, we weren't expecting a prius, so it could have been worse. The exterior is very acceptable for a 01 and the interior is very well thought out, with lots of cup holders and other thoughtful touches, although perhaps too well thought out; I find gum and candy wrappers all over the place from our kids. I commute many miles daily to chi, so I am looking for a new car but Big Red has served me very well. Although I have had only one problem with the engine sometimes it does not operate when its hot, but Keep making econolines, Ford! Thank you
