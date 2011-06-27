  1. Home
2002 Ford Econoline Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive people-hauling and cargo-toting ability, powerful engines, wide range of configurations, available Traveler package.
  • Fuel economy, size.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Why buy a minivan when for the same price you can have a full-size van? Oh right, parking and fuel economy, to name just two. Well, if you've got nothing but wide-open spaces and lots of cash to plug into the tank, give the Ford Econoline Wagon a try. And look closely at the XLT Traveler, which is to family road trips what Valium is to stress.

Vehicle overview

Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's Econoline Wagon has a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since its introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econolines.

The current lineup is extensive. There is the base-model E-150, the tougher E-350 Super Duty, and the E-350 Super Duty Extended. Each of these vehicles is offered in either XL or XLT trim. Both XL and XLT come standard with items like driver and passenger second-generation airbags, tilt steering, air conditioning and a class one trailer-towing package. XL models have front bucket seats, while XLTs get front captain's chairs.

The E-150, E-350 Super Duty and E-350 Super Duty Extended are all designed to haul passengers. Each rides on a 138-inch wheelbase and can accommodate 7 or 8 (E-150), 12 (E-350 Super Duty) or 15 (E-350 Super Duty Extended) people.

The Econoline Wagon is available with five different engines (or six, if you count the special-order 5.4-liter natural gas V8). E-150s come with a standard 191-horsepower 4.2-liter V6. Optional on the E-150 is either a 4.6-liter V8 or a 5.4-liter V8. The 4.6-liter produces 225 horsepower and 286 pound-feet of torque, while the 5.4-liter makes 255 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque.

E-350 Super Duty and Super Duty Extended models have the 5.4-liter V8 as standard. To upgrade, you can go with a 305-horsepower 6.8-liter V10 or Ford's 7.3-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8. This monster cranks out 215 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque way down at 1,800 rpm. Trailer ratings range from 6,600 pounds for an E-150 Wagon powered by a 4.2-liter V6 to 10,000 pounds for an E-350 Super Duty.

Driving an Econoline, despite its passenger seating, differs little from piloting a delivery vehicle, so it's not a logical choice for everyday motoring -- though quite a few families happily employ their Wagons exactly that way. The virtues of sitting tall with a panoramic view of the road ahead can outweigh many a minor inconvenience. Handling is light, seats are acceptably comfortable, and Econolines don't ride badly at all, considering the old-fashioned suspension configurations they employ. And then there's the matter of cargo space -- up to 309 cubic feet of it! Let's see an Excursion try to match that.

To make owning a full-size van more palatable to the masses, Ford has conjured up the Traveler package, which can be added to XLT versions of the standard-length Econoline Wagon. Adding the Traveler package provides buyers with such goodies as leather seats, an onboard entertainment system with two 6-inch flip-down LCD monitors, an in-dash six-CD changer and even aluminum wheels on the E-150.

If you want to purchase a new full-size van or wagon, you're going to end up with the Econoline, the Chevrolet Express, the Dodge Ram Wagon or the GMC Savana. All four vehicles have similar prices, wheelbases and maximum passenger capacities (15 people). The GM vans have the most powerful engine lineup, but beyond that, we recommend buyers in this market focus on the pricing and packaging that meets their needs.

2002 Highlights

All Econolines get A-pillar grab handles, tilt steering, backlit cruise control switches, an illuminated rear auxiliary climate control switch, low-fuel and cruise-control-on indicators in the gauge cluster. Newly optional on the XL is an overhead console. XLT has standard dual illuminated sun visors and front floor mats. E-350 Super Duty models can now be equipped with the luxury Traveler package, while E-350 Super Duty Extended vans get an upgraded transmission. Optional on XLT is an in-dash six-CD changer, and models equipped with the Chateau package get a dual-media cassette/CD stereo, privacy glass and an overhead console.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Ford Econoline Wagon.

5(45%)
4(33%)
3(11%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.1
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

FORD 100% BETTER THAN CHEVY
JOE MASTENCIA,12/09/2002
I DROVE BOTH VANS AND HANDS DOWN THE FORD KILLED THE CHEVY. I ORIGINALY WANTED A CHEVY BUT I WAS SWAYED BY FRIENDS THAT OWNED FORD VANS AND THEIR FEEDBACK MADE ME MAKE THE SWITCH. FORD CARS ARE IFFY BUT THEY SURE KNOW HOW TO MAKE A TRUCK.
Killer Traveler Van
suburbank2500,07/25/2003
This van is my daily commuter; It's got the Traveller package, and the kid quiet option (2 screens with a VCP). I've always been 'get the bigger motor' but the 289 (4.6L) v8 is just fine. I get about 20-21 on highway, 15-17 mixed. the ONLY thing is it's a rear wheel driver, so I'll have to retrain myself for winter. Don't waste your money on some tinny, mini-van. They don't have nearly the room and cost about $2-$3K more
Red Ford E150
Jim,08/23/2010
We bought this van in winter of 2004 as mainly, a people carrier as there was only a short commute back then. but this van quickly turned into a mainly all purpose car, groceries, long cross-country trips, towing, you name it. For such a giant of a car, it handles well in the (It's not a Subaru) and when we moved and the work commute turned into a hour long one to Chicago, it served very well, although the MPG it delivers convinced us to get a 2007 Toyota Prius. We have logged 111,000 miles on it but with the exception of a starting problem (can't start if the engine is too warm sometimes)we hope to get years more out of it, and has been very reliable. Save your money, I suggest! Get a Ford
Loving the Travler Package
tripping_in_virginia,08/17/2003
We have had mini-vans and sedans. Looked at SUV's for the extra space but found the full-size Traveler package fo the Ford van beats everything hands down on space and the basic comforts now offered in travler packages like video, game plug in ports, reclining buckets for all four passangers up front, leather seats and lots and lots of cargo room. Plus the baby can haul any camper or boat you may wish to pull down the highway. We are very budget minded so one way to offset the fuel economy issue is that we use this for our only vehicle. It has handled very nicely around town and obviously excels on the open road.
See all 9 reviews of the 2002 Ford Econoline Wagon
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 15
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2002 Ford Econoline Wagon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2002 Ford Econoline Wagon

Used 2002 Ford Econoline Wagon Overview

The Used 2002 Ford Econoline Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Econoline Wagon Van. Available styles include E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A), E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A), and E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

