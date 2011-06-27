Vehicle overview

A fixture on America's highways since way back in 1961, the Ford E-Series (a.k.a. Econoline) currently accounts for about half of the full-size passenger and cargo vans sold in the U.S. Offering lots of space, versatility and durability, this rear-wheel-drive van has long been a staple of families, large groups and livery companies that need to haul around lots of people and/or cargo.

The 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon addresses many of our complaints by modernizing the handling dynamics with a revised front and rear suspension, refining the steering and adding an all-new braking system. These changes promise to elevate the drivability and ride of Ford's vans to a level similar to the Chevrolet Express/GMC Savana twins, its chief rivals that have already received engineering upgrades in recent years. It's still unlikely to better the thoroughly modern, Mercedes-engineered Dodge Sprinter, however.

Not much has changed inside, but the latest E-Series is visually distinguished from its predecessors outside with a rugged new front-end treatment featuring a new grille, bumpers, fascia and headlamps. Ford is obviously hoping for a more macho look here, though it's not entirely cohesive in our opinion.

The Econoline's various versions can seat between seven and 15 people in models ranging from the E-150 XL to the E-350 Super Duty Extended XLT, while offering plenty of space for their belongings as well as impressive towing capacity. The E-150 starts off with three rows of seating and seats a maximum of eight, or seven with the optional second-row captain's chairs.

Next up is the larger-capacity standard-wheelbase E-350, which squeezes in 11 with an additional row of seating. Finally, the E-350 Super Duty Extended offers near-school bus interior room with five rows of seating and 15-passenger capacity. Smaller front-drive minivans may offer more creature comforts and carlike drivability by comparison, but the tough truck-based Econoline offers amenities like leather trim, CD changer, power driver seat and a reverse-sensing system, as well as hauling capabilities simply not possible with lighter-duty minivans.

With its makeover for 2008, the Ford Econoline Wagon moves closer to its rivals, specifically in terms of road-going dynamics. Thanks to its high roof option, the Dodge Sprinter offers the most cargo- and passenger-friendly compartment, while its class-best build quality and fuel economy make it the best choice for those with a bit more cash to spend. The Ford therefore aligns better with GM's Express and Savana (which feature mildly updated interiors and side curtain airbags this year), as they, too, feature a more traditional American work van design, providing a similarly rugged chassis, ample interior space and torque-rich engines. But the Econoline edges out the others for heavy-duty users with greater maximum payload ratings, available diesel V8 power and its legendary reliability record. If that describes what you're looking for, you won't go wrong choosing a 2008 Ford E-Series -- just ask five decades worth of customers.