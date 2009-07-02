Used 2000 Ford Econoline Wagon for Sale Near Me

Superior Auto Sales - Hamburg / New York

Wow! A 1-Owner 2006 Gas E-350 Chatteau Club Wagon Wheelchair Van with only 10,600 miles! Perfect van, spotless with room for two chairs. No rust anywhere! never driven in the winter! Includes Backup Camera, 2 Sets of Rims and Tires (16 Steel), Braunability Millenium Series Wheelchair Lift (750lb Max Lift Capacity / Model NL955SE3143IB-2), Power Sliding Side Door, RICON Power Driver Seat, Air Conditioning and remotes!**Previous Canadian vehicle. Includes owner's manual and 2nd key.Shipping available! We ship to you!Each vehicle undergoes a full multi-point inspection through our service department. Oil changes, brakes, tires... everything the vehicle needs mechanically to be in top condition. We receive inventory daily so check our website often. Superior Auto Sales is also an official KROWN Rust Control dealer. Protect your vehicle starting at $129.95.Owned and operated by the Izzo family for over 80 years in Buffalo, NY. Trade-ins always welcome! We also buy cars for cash and have a no hassle consignment program where we do all the work! Financing and affordable extended service plans available. Whether it's a daily driver or a rare exotic, we search dealer exclusive sources to find all types of quality vehicles. As always, if it's not in stock, we will locate one for you.*IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION.*Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Some vehicles are offered as demos to our sales staff. Buyers MUST call before purchase to check availability and verify mileage. Nearly all vehicles listed on OVE are listed for retail sale on our lot. Manuals, keys, remotes and headsets are not guaranteed unless stated or shown in photos. Full listings and photos at sascars.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 10 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMNE31S66DA71693

Stock: 31776

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020