Used 2000 Ford Econoline Wagon for Sale Near Me
43 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 159,655 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,385
- 64,465 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$10,999
- 103,189 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$14,190
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 158,049 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,993
- 10,561 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$20,910
- 93,513 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 129,142 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,595
- 73,061 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,881
- 57,428 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,998
- 124,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,988
- 111,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,995
- 177,882 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,995
- 207,242 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,995
- 84,319 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
- 59,174 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$12,975
- 82,402 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,998
- 94,390 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,858
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Econoline Wagon searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Econoline Wagon
Read recent reviews for the Ford Econoline Wagon
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.917 Reviews
Report abuse
Proven Winner,02/07/2009
You ever notice how many emergency vehicles and fleet vehicles are the Econoline. There is a reason there are nowhere near as many Chevy/GMC or Dodge vans chosen by the pros. This is my second E150 conversion and I put over 250,000 miles on my 1st ('88) but couldnt pass smog in SoCal so I had to trade it in for this one. So far, only had the alternator go out on this one and my 88 went a quarter million mile on the orig motor and transmission without ever a problem. Take care of these American Icons and they can last nearly forever. In the 70's I used to drive an Econoline between SD and LA for years as a Bonded Courier. Would not want any other ride because I never once had a problem!
Related Ford Econoline Wagon info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
- Used Jaguar X-Type
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Used Volvo S60 Cross Country
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Used Scion xD
- Used GMC Safari Cargo
- Used Lexus RX 450hL
- Used Toyota GR Supra
- Used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford Expedition Asheville NC
- Used Ford Fiesta South Portland ME
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Fayetteville AR
- Used Ford E-Series Van Everett WA
- Used Ford Flex San Jose CA
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Des Moines IA
- Used Ford Expedition Ann Arbor MI
- Used Ford Focus Baltimore MD
- Used Ford Focus Melbourne FL
- Used Ford Taurus Torrance CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Escape 2013 Durham NC
- Used Ford Taurus 2017 San Jose CA
- Used Ford Taurus 2011 Huntington Beach CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019