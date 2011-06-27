Vehicle overview

Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's Econoline full-size Wagons have a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since its introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econolines.

The current lineup is quite extensive. The E-150 and E-350 Super Duty Wagons are the two Econolines designed to haul passengers. Econoline Wagons -- all on a 138-inch wheelbase -- accommodate seven or eight (E-150), 12 (E-350) or 15 (E-350 extended) passengers. Trailer ratings range from 4,700 pounds for an E-150 Wagon powered by a 4.2-liter V6, to 10,000 pounds for an E-350 Super Duty Extended Wagon with a 4.10 rear-axle ratio and either a 6.8-liter V10 or a 7.3-liter diesel.

The 5.4-liter Triton V8 and 6.8-liter V10 engines both serve up more power for 2000. The V8's horsepower increases from 235 to 255, and the V10 increases from 265 to 305. Torque increases from 335 pound-feet to 350 for the V8 and from 410 to 420 for the V10. All engines are teamed with an automatic overdrive transmission, and all gasoline engines feature a fail-safe cooling system to help protect against engine damage in case of a coolant loss.

Driving an Econoline, despite its passenger seating, differs little from piloting a delivery vehicle, so it's not a logical choice for everyday motoring -- though quite a few families happily employ their Wagons exactly that way. The virtues of sitting tall with a panoramic view of the road ahead can outweigh many a minor inconvenience -- such as the difficulty of squeezing these biggies into urban parking spots and compact garages. Handling is light, seats are acceptably comfortable, and Wagons don't ride badly at all, considering the old-fashioned suspension configurations they employ.

If you want to purchase a new full-size wagon, you're going to end up with either the Econoline, the Chevrolet Express, the GMC Savana, or the Dodge Ram Wagon. No other manufacturer has deemed it worthy to bully its way into the full-size wagon market. All four vehicles have similar prices, wheelbases and maximum passenger capacities (15 people). The Express, Savana and Econoline have more powerful optional engines, however. Horsepower and torque output from the Ford V10 and the GM big-block V8 are very similar. For buyers in this market, it will most likely come down to pricing and getting the desired options.