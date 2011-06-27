  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(17)
2000 Ford Econoline Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive people-hauling ability, increased horsepower, wide range of configurations.
  • Really too big for normal family use.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Econoline is the best full-size van on the market and makes sense as an alternative to a large SUV.

Vehicle overview

Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's Econoline full-size Wagons have a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since its introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econolines.

The current lineup is quite extensive. The E-150 and E-350 Super Duty Wagons are the two Econolines designed to haul passengers. Econoline Wagons -- all on a 138-inch wheelbase -- accommodate seven or eight (E-150), 12 (E-350) or 15 (E-350 extended) passengers. Trailer ratings range from 4,700 pounds for an E-150 Wagon powered by a 4.2-liter V6, to 10,000 pounds for an E-350 Super Duty Extended Wagon with a 4.10 rear-axle ratio and either a 6.8-liter V10 or a 7.3-liter diesel.

The 5.4-liter Triton V8 and 6.8-liter V10 engines both serve up more power for 2000. The V8's horsepower increases from 235 to 255, and the V10 increases from 265 to 305. Torque increases from 335 pound-feet to 350 for the V8 and from 410 to 420 for the V10. All engines are teamed with an automatic overdrive transmission, and all gasoline engines feature a fail-safe cooling system to help protect against engine damage in case of a coolant loss.

Driving an Econoline, despite its passenger seating, differs little from piloting a delivery vehicle, so it's not a logical choice for everyday motoring -- though quite a few families happily employ their Wagons exactly that way. The virtues of sitting tall with a panoramic view of the road ahead can outweigh many a minor inconvenience -- such as the difficulty of squeezing these biggies into urban parking spots and compact garages. Handling is light, seats are acceptably comfortable, and Wagons don't ride badly at all, considering the old-fashioned suspension configurations they employ.

If you want to purchase a new full-size wagon, you're going to end up with either the Econoline, the Chevrolet Express, the GMC Savana, or the Dodge Ram Wagon. No other manufacturer has deemed it worthy to bully its way into the full-size wagon market. All four vehicles have similar prices, wheelbases and maximum passenger capacities (15 people). The Express, Savana and Econoline have more powerful optional engines, however. Horsepower and torque output from the Ford V10 and the GM big-block V8 are very similar. For buyers in this market, it will most likely come down to pricing and getting the desired options.

2000 Highlights

The 5.4-liter V8 and the 6.8-liter V10 gas engines generate more horsepower and torque. Four-wheel antilock brakes are now standard on all models. The Light Convenience Group (including courtesy lights, a rear cargo light, a chime warning module, a "headlamps on" alert and illuminated courtesy door lights) is now standard on all models. The handling package has been made standard on all Econolines. The towing package is standard on all wagons. The instrument panel has been simplified. Remote keyless entry and power sail-mount mirrors are standard on recreational vans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Econoline Wagon.

5(23%)
4(59%)
3(6%)
2(12%)
1(0%)
3.9
17 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Proven Winner
Proven Winner,02/07/2009
You ever notice how many emergency vehicles and fleet vehicles are the Econoline. There is a reason there are nowhere near as many Chevy/GMC or Dodge vans chosen by the pros. This is my second E150 conversion and I put over 250,000 miles on my 1st ('88) but couldnt pass smog in SoCal so I had to trade it in for this one. So far, only had the alternator go out on this one and my 88 went a quarter million mile on the orig motor and transmission without ever a problem. Take care of these American Icons and they can last nearly forever. In the 70's I used to drive an Econoline between SD and LA for years as a Bonded Courier. Would not want any other ride because I never once had a problem!
Ford- poor quality
tuxedo,11/10/2002
This is our first ford and we bought it new. In its first two years, the AC system broke down five times (compressor was replaced twice, expansion valve replaced four times, electrical switch replaced, flapper door repaired), the transmission had to be rebuilt, a door latch broke, the connection between the steering column and the steering box needed replacement twice, one front seatbelt replaced, a horrendous grinding noise at start-up from the AC compressor from day one to this day (the dealer showed us a Ford service bulletin that says such a noise is normal). Other than that, the truck has been trouble free.
Watch Those Brakes
OmarV,07/04/2005
I have a 2000 E350 Superduty van with v10. Performance is great - gas mileage ... well you don't buy a v10 for the mileage, you buy it for the POWER. The problem is I have 4 wheel disc brakes and after 45,000 miles I needed a brake job. What I discovered is that Ford uses cheap discs which rusted and required all four replaced. The cost was out of sight! My suggestion is watch out when buying used; check the discs.
just love it
Chris,05/14/2005
Ours happens to be a 2000 conversion van setup, high-top, and it is the best van we have had. At first when we bought it we had to get used to its massive size, but once you climb inside its a total different view. Equipped with a TV and DVD system it makes long road trips a lot more fun and relaxing. The captain chairs are plenty wide and well cushioned for those long hauls. Ours came with leather interior and separate sound systems front and rear. Its perfect for almost everything we do with it and it stands out which makes peoples heads turn and we like the comments. I would definitely buy another one in the future.
See all 17 reviews of the 2000 Ford Econoline Wagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2000 Ford Econoline Wagon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Ford Econoline Wagon

Used 2000 Ford Econoline Wagon Overview

The Used 2000 Ford Econoline Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Econoline Wagon Van. Available styles include E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Van, E-350 Super Duty Chateau 3dr Van, E-150 Chateau 3dr Van, E-150 XL 3dr Van, E-150 XLT 3dr Van, E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Van, E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Ext Van, and E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Ext Van.

