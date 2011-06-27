Vehicle overview

Tough and roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's full-size vans and wagons have a favorable, well-earned reputation that reaches way back to the Sixties. Ford calls the Econoline/Club Wagon group the U.S. industry's only family of body-on-frame vans and passenger wagons, adding that the Econoline leads in sales to aftermarket conversions--the folks who turn no-frills vans into alluring recreational vehicles.

All Econoline and Club Wagon vans ride on a 138-inch wheelbase. All of Ford's full-size vans have four-wheel anti-lock brakes and dual air bags. These features, their large size, and better than average crash test scores, make the Ford vans some of the safest vehicles on the road.

Driving a Club Wagon, despite its passenger seating, differs little from piloting a delivery vehicle, so it's not a logical choice for everyday motoring--though quite a few families happily employ their Wagons exactly that way. The virtues of sitting tall with a panoramic view of the road ahead can outweigh many a minor inconvenience--such as the difficulty of squeezing these biggies into urban parking spots and compact garages. Handling is light, seats are acceptably comfortable, and Club Wagons don't ride badly at all, considering the old-fashioned suspension configurations they employ.

As with most full-size vans the Club Wagon and Econoline feature a wide choice of powerplants. Exclusive to Ford, however, is the industry's first SOHC engines found in a van. The three SOHC engines include a 4.6-liter V-8 producing 215 horsepower, a 5.4-liter V-8 producing 235 horsepower, and 6.8-liter V-10 that produces 265 horsepower and a massive 411 ft./lbs. of torque.

Full-size vans fell out of favor with families when the minivan was introduced. Few find their way into suburban driveways anymore. The Ford Club Wagon and Econoline are some of the best, and can be had at prices that rival Ford's own Windstar. For your money, wouldn't you rather have more space and utility?