  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Wagon
  4. Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1999 Ford Econoline Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • When it comes to people moving, these vans offer comfort, power, and reasonable handling.
  • Won't fit in the "compact" parking spaces at your local mall.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford Econoline Wagon for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,622 - $2,717
Used Econoline Wagon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Tough and roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's full-size vans and wagons have a favorable, well-earned reputation that reaches way back to the Sixties. Ford calls the Econoline/Club Wagon group the U.S. industry's only family of body-on-frame vans and passenger wagons, adding that the Econoline leads in sales to aftermarket conversions--the folks who turn no-frills vans into alluring recreational vehicles.

All Econoline and Club Wagon vans ride on a 138-inch wheelbase. All of Ford's full-size vans have four-wheel anti-lock brakes and dual air bags. These features, their large size, and better than average crash test scores, make the Ford vans some of the safest vehicles on the road.

Driving a Club Wagon, despite its passenger seating, differs little from piloting a delivery vehicle, so it's not a logical choice for everyday motoring--though quite a few families happily employ their Wagons exactly that way. The virtues of sitting tall with a panoramic view of the road ahead can outweigh many a minor inconvenience--such as the difficulty of squeezing these biggies into urban parking spots and compact garages. Handling is light, seats are acceptably comfortable, and Club Wagons don't ride badly at all, considering the old-fashioned suspension configurations they employ.

As with most full-size vans the Club Wagon and Econoline feature a wide choice of powerplants. Exclusive to Ford, however, is the industry's first SOHC engines found in a van. The three SOHC engines include a 4.6-liter V-8 producing 215 horsepower, a 5.4-liter V-8 producing 235 horsepower, and 6.8-liter V-10 that produces 265 horsepower and a massive 411 ft./lbs. of torque.

Full-size vans fell out of favor with families when the minivan was introduced. Few find their way into suburban driveways anymore. The Ford Club Wagon and Econoline are some of the best, and can be had at prices that rival Ford's own Windstar. For your money, wouldn't you rather have more space and utility?

1999 Highlights

An all-new alphanumeric vehicle badging system is being applied to all Econoline Van and Club Wagon models. This will replace the past Club Wagon and Econoline badges. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are now standard on all E-350 Super Duty vans. The 4R70W electronic four-speed automatic is now standard on all E-150/250 models. Improved "fail-safe" cooling is now a feature on all Econoline gasoline engines.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon.

5(29%)
4(57%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Toughest vehicle ever made
Austin,02/15/2016
E-150 XLT 3dr Van
Bought this van for $400. cut the exhaust off and entered it in several burnout contest at the fair until the tires blew off it. Raced it threw the woods smashing it into trees. Jumped it who knows how many times. Got rear ended parked in the street. Completely totaled the kids car out and just dented my bumper. After all this abuse for one year the only repairs it has had was a bent trailing arm and blew a brake line.
Best of both worlds
Richard,03/11/2010
A RV was out of question for us, so we bought this E-150 conversion van (Coachmen) with V6 engine, as we don't plan to tow. Surprisingly, even the V6 is rated to tow up to 6,000 lbs, what about that? Our van did not have TV/VCR/High Top. Not needed in days with LCD screens and DVD. And a high top has more disadvantages than benefits. The van runs great, sure, the front axle (bushings/ball joints/brakes) wear more due to the weight. Gas mileage is good for a vehicle this size, at least 14 in the city, up to 19 on the highway. Never want to go without one.
Great vehicle for a large family
EP,06/10/2002
Comfortable seating. A/C works good and distributes well to the back. V-10 engine is very powerful.
Family Favorite
hkennc,07/23/2003
Has been a good, solid vehicle, mechanically. Engine pulls well and has good acceleration getting on the interstate. Had pretty much made up my mind to buy a Ford but out of the spirit of fairness, I tried the GM and Dodge. Main choice for Ford was driver legroom. I'm over 6 feet and the Ford is the only one I fit in. This is the third new Ford I've owned and bought all three without a test drive(1987 F- 150, 1990 Aerostar and this one). I'd buy another, probably, but my wife is ready for something smaller and nimbler.
See all 7 reviews of the 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
See all Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon

Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon Overview

The Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Econoline Wagon Van. Available styles include E-350 Super Duty Chateau 3dr Van, E-150 XLT 3dr Van, E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Van, E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Ext Van, E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Van, E-150 Chateau 3dr Van, E-150 XL 3dr Van, and E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Ext Van.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon.

Can't find a used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Econoline Wagon for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,861.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,154.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Econoline Wagon for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,002.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,964.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Econoline Wagon lease specials

Related Used 1999 Ford Econoline Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles