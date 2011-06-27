Estimated values
2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,921
|$5,780
|$6,836
|Clean
|$3,690
|$5,438
|$6,415
|Average
|$3,227
|$4,752
|$5,574
|Rough
|$2,765
|$4,067
|$4,734
Estimated values
2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,220
|$5,008
|$6,019
|Clean
|$3,030
|$4,711
|$5,649
|Average
|$2,651
|$4,118
|$4,908
|Rough
|$2,271
|$3,524
|$4,168
Estimated values
2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,283
|$4,832
|$5,711
|Clean
|$3,089
|$4,546
|$5,360
|Average
|$2,702
|$3,973
|$4,657
|Rough
|$2,315
|$3,400
|$3,955
Estimated values
2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,073
|$4,713
|$5,641
|Clean
|$2,892
|$4,434
|$5,294
|Average
|$2,530
|$3,875
|$4,600
|Rough
|$2,167
|$3,316
|$3,906
Estimated values
2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,424
|$5,050
|$5,428
|Clean
|$4,163
|$4,750
|$5,094
|Average
|$3,642
|$4,152
|$4,427
|Rough
|$3,120
|$3,553
|$3,759
Estimated values
2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,319
|$4,885
|$5,773
|Clean
|$3,123
|$4,595
|$5,418
|Average
|$2,732
|$4,016
|$4,708
|Rough
|$2,341
|$3,437
|$3,998
Estimated values
2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,935
|$4,182
|$4,892
|Clean
|$2,762
|$3,934
|$4,591
|Average
|$2,416
|$3,439
|$3,989
|Rough
|$2,070
|$2,943
|$3,388
Estimated values
2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD Chateau 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,220
|$5,053
|$6,088
|Clean
|$3,030
|$4,754
|$5,713
|Average
|$2,651
|$4,155
|$4,965
|Rough
|$2,271
|$3,556
|$4,216