Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon for Sale Near Me

Econoline Wagon Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau in Gray
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau

    10,561 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $20,910

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon

    93,513 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    129,142 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,595

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    73,061 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,881

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in Gold
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    57,428 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    124,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon

    111,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    177,882 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau
    used

    2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau

    207,242 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau in Dark Green
    used

    2005 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau

    158,049 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,993

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    84,319 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    59,174 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $12,975

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    82,402 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in Gray
    used

    2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    94,390 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,858

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in Dark Red
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    160,361 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    $2,929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    210,695 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    141,884 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,700

    $778 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    61,279 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Econoline Wagon

Overall Consumer Rating
45 Reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 4
    (60%)
  • 3
    (20%)
Step up from minvans and SUVS
Vanman,12/12/2009
This is our all-purpose family vehicle. It is used to haul kids, grandparents, get groceries, and long distance trips. The Chateu is loaded with all the amenities. It fill the same size parking space as a SUV, but has much more room inside. You are actually able to get out of the drivers seat, and unbuckle and put coats on the kids, grab a stroller from the back all without getting outside in the rain. If you ever buy a piece of furniture or an appliance, you can put it inside without any crazy rentals or tiedowns. The seats have real armrests, and the visibility is better than any SUV. We will NEVER downsize to a minivan after this. Everyone says its to big, then asks to borrow it later!
