2004 Ford Econoline Wagon Review
Pros & Cons
- Massive people-hauling and cargo-toting ability, powerful engines, wide range of configurations, comfortable seats.
- Trucklike fuel economy, unwieldy size, limited second-row legroom, lots of wind noise.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,840 - $4,391
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although the Econoline still provides one of the most spacious interiors on the market for big families, its lack of significant upgrades leaves it a step behind GM's more modern full-size vans.
2004 Highlights
Ford's Econoline (E-Series) van gets few changes for 2004. A Chateau model is added to the lineup, whereas it was previously only an option package. Aluminum 16-inch wheels are available on all Econolines; in fact, even the standard-issue steel wheels are 16s this year. The 4.2-liter V6 has been dropped on E-150 models, while E-350 models now offer Ford's excellent new 6.0-liter turbodiesel V8 in place of the 7.3-liter diesel. Several features from last year's Econoline have been deleted -- among these, underseat storage, the passenger-side vanity mirror, seat-mounted grab handles and overhead lighting in the second row.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford Econoline Wagon.
Most helpful consumer reviews
VanMan,06/29/2006
Easy to work on. Ultra-Safe. Room for anything, Takes no more parking space than most cars. Gas mileage better than most cramped mini-suv's. Cheaper than most minivans, the only way to ride on long hauls, and finally, made in America.
russ evans,12/05/2008
The 04 E-350 is the perfect family lodge-on-rubber. For long trips, it is spacious and RVish. Plenty of power, great driver visibility, decent interstate mpg (18) and stout as a...well a Ford truck! No pot hole can hurt it, and its only refinement could be softer seats. Godspeed to the Ford Motor Co. for sticking with (forever, it seems) such a timeless, supertuff and trustworthy giant. I love my friendly Ford.
ActiveFamily,02/11/2005
The Ford E-350 is big but surprisingly easy and fun to drive! Our kids love being able to take all of their friends in our car. It's comfortable and is great value compared with a minivan. The ride is very smooth. Gas mileage is better than we expected, and you can go forever on a tank. Seats are easy to remove, so you can load it up to haul stuff. We can't wait to take it on a long family driving trip. I'd definitely buy another one.
Micheal,04/26/2004
We love our Ford Club Wagon because it is great for long trips. It's a great vehicle if you have a big family.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4800 rpm
