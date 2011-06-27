  1. Home
2005 Ford Econoline Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive people-hauling and cargo-toting ability, powerful engines, wide range of configurations, comfortable seats.
  • Trucklike fuel economy, unwieldy size, limited second-row legroom, lots of wind noise.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the Econoline still provides one of the most spacious interiors on the market for big families, its lack of significant upgrades leaves it a step behind GM's more modern full-size vans.

2005 Highlights

Changes this year are limited to minor transmission and interior trim revisions. All engines now feature electronic throttle control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very happy with it!
Bret,12/21/2004
I actually have the Chateau E150 with the 5.4 V8 (not listed here). Haven't had it too long yet, but love the power and the room. Compared to large SUV's with much less room and worse gas mileage, it's much cheaper!
XL E series
scott1973,01/31/2005
Big comfortable seats, decent driving position despite engine cover. This thing is big though and I think carefuly where I park it. Scary to drive on icy roads especially if windy. 10,000 miles no problems so far.
GO BIG TIME !!
JNMEOFF,09/26/2004
FIRST OFF GET THE BIG V-8 THIS IS NOT FOR THE WEAK, IT'S A BIG BOY ! BIG ROOM , BIG POWER , BIG FUN , BIG COMFORT , BIG SAFTY , BIG FUEL AND BIG BUCKS... YOU GOT KIDS YOU NEED THIS ! YOU THINK YOU NEED A SUV WRONG GROW UP QUIT FOLLOWING THE CROWD, YOU CAN LIVE MOVE AND HAUL IN THIS BIG BOY, AND IT'S A BIG TIME DEAL COMPARE TO THE SUV! * NOTE DON'T PAY FOR THAT 4WD YOU'LL NEVER USE ! GET TWICE THE ROOM FOR LESS MONEY ! OK NOW GET OUT THEIR AND BUY THIS BIG GIANT AMERICAN BEAST CONSUME AND ENJOY !!! I'M JACK "ALL AMERICAN" BIG BOY....
Church Van driver
blaine9199,06/15/2013
This is the church van used 4-6x week. Great van gets the members to/from safely. ride is very comfortable for such a big van, ours is 15 passenger. Smooth on hwy, not bad on side streets with LOTS of Michigan potholes. No repairs so far @245,000. Sounds like brand new. No noises. Plastic interior is a little cheap. Triangle piece on door comes off if lightly pulled. Doors close tight no rattles. Seats are easy enough to get in/out. Simple lever system. I love driving it, but hate backing it up. It is huge! Good views all around, no real blind spots except in back when people walk to close to bumper, scary. I don't bounce like in trucks that's nice. No complaints really
See all 4 reviews of the 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 15
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon

Used 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon Overview

The Used 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon is offered in the following submodels: Econoline Wagon Van. Available styles include E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A), E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD Chateau 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and E-150 Chateau 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Ford Econoline Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Ford Econoline Wagon.

