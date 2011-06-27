Used 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $10,995
2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT84,319 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Robin Ford - Glenolden / Pennsylvania
This Blue 2007 Ford E-Series Wagon XLT might be just the extended van for you. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. With a timeless blue exterior and a medium pebble interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive! Contact Information: Robin Ford, 100 N MacDade Blvd, Glenolden, PA, 19036, Phone: (610) 586-1559.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L67DA98861
Stock: 11491U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $12,975
2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL59,174 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Our 2007 Ford Econoline E-350 Extended Passenger Van in Oxford White is just what any organization or large family needs! Powered by a 5.4 Liter V8 that offers 255hp while mated to a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive RV Style Van helps you secure near 16mpg on the highway, privacy glass and easy side access doors help that make this E-350 the solution to all your needs when transporting a large group. Inside our Extended Van, take note of the cloth seating, power accessories, A/C, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted cruise control, and AM/FM/CD audio system that makes traveling in our E-350 a breeze. You have chosen a vehicle from Ford that offers top safety features such as AdvanceTrac traction and stability control with ABS and even a tire pressure monitoring system to help make sure bad situations don't get worse. It's the little things that make your passenger van your helper! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L57DB42784
Stock: 18714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $7,998
2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT82,402 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Best Buy Quality Cars - Bellflower / California
15 PASSENGER, RUNS GREAT, LOW MILES, PRICED TO SELL, HURRY WONT LAST!, CLEAN TITLE WE CAN FINANCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L97DB25261
Stock: B25261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,858
2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL94,390 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
North City Honda - Chicago / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Ford E-350SD Gray" 2007 Ford E350SD "Super Duty" 12 passenger van . Servicedand Detailed READY for any Task . Priced to Sell !! Hurry not many availableat this LOW LOW Price!!HOW ABOUT A 12 PASSENGER VAN WITH COLD AC AND LOTS OF ROOM ...PRICED READY TO SELL!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE31L57DA62390
Stock: DA62390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- Price Drop$6,995Great Deal | $2,929 below market
2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT160,361 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2008 Ford E350 15 Pass Club Wagon XLT. Heavy Duty Suspension, 160k Original Miles, Ford 5.4L Liter V8 SFI SOHC 16V. Triton Engine. Automatic Transmission, Dual Air Conditioning, Anti-Locks Brakes, Power Steering, Intermittent Wipers, Auxiliary Power Outlet. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE31L18DA58466
Stock: A58466-RR1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $6,999
2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT210,695 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware - Delaware / Ohio
JUST ARRIVED!!! MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!!*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# 8DB00569 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $200 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Performed A Comprehensive 125-point Inspection Along With An Oil & Filter Change, New Wipers & Tire Rotation!This rear wheel drive 2008 Ford E-350sd XLT features an impressive 5.40 Engine with a Oxford White Clearcoat Exterior with a Medium Flint Fabric Interior. With only 210,695 miles this 2008 Ford E-350sd is your best buy in Delaware, OH.*STOCK# 8DB00569 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has this 2008 Ford E-350sd XLT ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram today at *(740) 369-9611 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2008 Ford E-350sd XLT! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 2815 Stratford Rd Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 0.0 Highway MPG and 0.0 City MPG! This Ford E-350sd comes Factory equipped with an impressive 5.40 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Locks, Traction Control, Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Mirrors, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Third Passenger Door, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Delaware, Westerville & Marysville used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Deleware, OH dealership over these interior options: Cloth Seats, Air Conditioning, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Reading Light(s)*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* From Marysville to Marion you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether steering your way to work in Westerville or soccer practice in Scioto County, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE31L38DB00569
Stock: 8DB00569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $20,910
2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau10,561 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Superior Auto Sales - Hamburg / New York
Wow! A 1-Owner 2006 Gas E-350 Chatteau Club Wagon Wheelchair Van with only 10,600 miles! Perfect van, spotless with room for two chairs. No rust anywhere! never driven in the winter! Includes Backup Camera, 2 Sets of Rims and Tires (16 Steel), Braunability Millenium Series Wheelchair Lift (750lb Max Lift Capacity / Model NL955SE3143IB-2), Power Sliding Side Door, RICON Power Driver Seat, Air Conditioning and remotes!**Previous Canadian vehicle. Includes owner's manual and 2nd key.Shipping available! We ship to you!Each vehicle undergoes a full multi-point inspection through our service department. Oil changes, brakes, tires... everything the vehicle needs mechanically to be in top condition. We receive inventory daily so check our website often. Superior Auto Sales is also an official KROWN Rust Control dealer. Protect your vehicle starting at $129.95.Owned and operated by the Izzo family for over 80 years in Buffalo, NY. Trade-ins always welcome! We also buy cars for cash and have a no hassle consignment program where we do all the work! Financing and affordable extended service plans available. Whether it's a daily driver or a rare exotic, we search dealer exclusive sources to find all types of quality vehicles. As always, if it's not in stock, we will locate one for you.*IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION.*Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Some vehicles are offered as demos to our sales staff. Buyers MUST call before purchase to check availability and verify mileage. Nearly all vehicles listed on OVE are listed for retail sale on our lot. Manuals, keys, remotes and headsets are not guaranteed unless stated or shown in photos. Full listings and photos at sascars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNE31S66DA71693
Stock: 31776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- New Listing$9,700Fair Deal | $778 below market
2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT141,884 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim's Auto Sales - Auburn / Maine
Used
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE31L78DB20002
Stock: 20-87C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2006 Ford Econoline Wagon undefined93,513 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mossy Nissan - Houston / Texas
Clean CARFAX. 2006 Ford E-350SD RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFIOdometer is 13042 miles below market average!*****MOSSY MOVES YOU*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L56DA78387
Stock: 6DA78387P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $10,595
2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT129,142 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mease Motors - Jonestown / Pennsylvania
This Ford Econoline Wagon has a powerful Gas V8 5.4L/330 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Only 129,142 Miles! 7 Carfax Service Records. Upper LH/RH B-pillar trim panels, Tilt steering wheel, Solar tinted glass.*This Ford Econoline Wagon Features the Following Options *Slim line color-keyed engine cover console-inc: dual bin stowage, (4) cup holders, Securilock anti-theft ignition, Rear-wheel drive, Rear outboard 3-point shoulder/lap safety belts, Rear cargo light, Rear 12-volt pwr point, Reading lights, Pwr windows, Pwr steering, Pwr door locks.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Mease Motors Auto Sales, 2828 State Route 72, Jonestown, PA 17038 to claim your Ford Econoline Wagon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L26DA34766
Stock: R58
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- $12,995
2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL61,279 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Vehicle Highlights***12 Passenger>>> E350 Super Duty RWD>>> 5.4L V8 Engine>>> 61000 Miles>>> Running Boards>>> Gray Vinyl Seats>>> Vinyl Floor>>> 2 Tow Package>>> Rear Air and Heat>>>Power Windows>>>Power Locks>>> Tilt>>> Cruise Control>>> Check Out More Options Below.... If you have any questions please contact our professional sales staff...Michael/Jake/Spenser at 952-447-2237... For more photos a Carfax History report or our complete inventory visit our website at ….. www.velishekautosales.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE31L88DB13026
Stock: 16276-46
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,881
2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT73,061 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail - Indian Trail / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail is honored to offer this gorgeous 2006 Ford E-350SD Oxford White Clearcoat XLT with the following features: PRICED TO SELL**, RECENT LOCAL TRADE**, DEALER SERVICED**, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, GVWR: 9,100 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Traction control.We offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (877) 455-1134 to check on the availability. ~ENJOY A WORLD CLASS BUYING EXPERIENCE AT CAPITAL CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM OF INDIAN TRAIL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L36HA73813
Stock: 13R1986B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $11,995
2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT62,503 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
**5.4 V8 GAS**EXTENDED**PASSENGER VAN**LOW MILEAGE**Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, 5.4L V8 EFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF PASSENGER VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2008 Ford E-350 Super Duty XL Extended RWD Passenger Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L48DB16758
Stock: 30900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- $8,998
2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT57,428 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mike Smith Nissan - Beaumont / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Ford Econoline Wagon. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE31L56DA61710
Stock: 6DA61710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- $14,999
2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT160,004 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon 3dr E-350 Super Duty XLT features a 5.4L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Burgundy with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE31LX8DB39742
Stock: WYC-B39742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $11,500
2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT133,208 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Clift Auto Sales - Annville / Pennsylvania
WOW -new arrival- 2008 Ford E350 12 Passenger Van! Load the gang, boat, camper- you can pull anything with this work horse in style and comfort. Thank you for your interest in Clift Auto Sales' pre-owned inventory! We strive to be your complete automotive destination while delivering a family-friendly and pressure-free environment to create the best car buying experience possible. The time is right so lets enjoy it in this extremely immaculate inside and out people hauler! New Pa inspection, fluid change, tinted windows and running boards completes the awesomeness of this luxurious Rig. Picture yourself loading the gang, and your heading on that first well deserved vacation of the year. You look in the rear view mirror and all you see are smiles ear to ear, they're totally comfortable ready to make memories. All power equipment on this vehicle is in perfect working order. This extra clean exterior makes this used auto look new. A clean Carfax is provided for you to view showing this awesome van with impeccable servicing records. Clift Auto Sales has an excellent reputation for selling high quality, pre-owned cars and trucks for less than the rest. We don't have commissioned sales people! When you call or stop by, you will always be talking with the owners, Renee and Eric. We operate on a very low over head and sell on lower margins, passing all the savings on to you. You simply get a better vehicle for less money. Come see what we are all about! All trades welcomed and financing available. See you soon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE31L28DA77432
Stock: T1767
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,999
2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL83,568 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Three Amigos Auto Center - Modesto / California
Call us at (209) 523-5600 or email us at info@3amigos.net for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS31L58DB23072
Stock: 21077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2019
- $10,988
2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT124,212 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICLESS LIKE THIS: 2006 FORD E350 XLT SUPER DUTY PASSENGER VAN 3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE31LX6DA61881
Stock: 9137
Certified Pre-Owned: No