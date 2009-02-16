Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon for Sale Near Me

Clift Auto Sales - Annville / Pennsylvania

WOW -new arrival- 2008 Ford E350 12 Passenger Van! Load the gang, boat, camper- you can pull anything with this work horse in style and comfort. Thank you for your interest in Clift Auto Sales' pre-owned inventory! We strive to be your complete automotive destination while delivering a family-friendly and pressure-free environment to create the best car buying experience possible. The time is right so lets enjoy it in this extremely immaculate inside and out people hauler! New Pa inspection, fluid change, tinted windows and running boards completes the awesomeness of this luxurious Rig. Picture yourself loading the gang, and your heading on that first well deserved vacation of the year. You look in the rear view mirror and all you see are smiles ear to ear, they're totally comfortable ready to make memories. All power equipment on this vehicle is in perfect working order. This extra clean exterior makes this used auto look new. A clean Carfax is provided for you to view showing this awesome van with impeccable servicing records. Clift Auto Sales has an excellent reputation for selling high quality, pre-owned cars and trucks for less than the rest. We don't have commissioned sales people! When you call or stop by, you will always be talking with the owners, Renee and Eric. We operate on a very low over head and sell on lower margins, passing all the savings on to you. You simply get a better vehicle for less money. Come see what we are all about! All trades welcomed and financing available. See you soon

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FBNE31L28DA77432

Stock: T1767

Certified Pre-Owned: No

