Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon for Sale Near Me

43 listings
Econoline Wagon Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in Dark Red
    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    160,361 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    $2,929 Below Market
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    210,695 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    141,884 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,700

    $778 Below Market
  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in White
    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    61,279 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in Gray
    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    62,503 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,995

  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT
    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    160,004 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,999

  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    133,208 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,500

  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in White
    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    83,568 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,999

  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in Dark Blue
    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    72,388 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,595

  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon
    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon

    114,525 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    63,191 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,995

  • 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon
    2008 Ford Econoline Wagon

    152,894 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,987

  • 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in Dark Blue
    2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    84,319 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

  • 2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in White
    2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    136,373 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,787

  • 2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL in White
    2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL

    26,186 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,000

  • 2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    111,331 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,988

  • 2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL in White
    2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL

    323,624 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,495

  • 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in White
    2007 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    59,174 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $12,975

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Econoline Wagon

3.33 Reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 3
    (33%)
  • 2
    (33%)
Steering issues
Forman,02/16/2009
I have been driving 12 and 15 passenger vans for decades.We replaced our last 2000 Chevy 15 passenger van with the 2008 Ford E-350 15 passenger van and have had serious problems with the Ford steering and handling.The vehicle has enormous play in steering column at higher speeds on highway with significant drifting which is dangerous when passing tractor trailers. The van has been in repair shop 3-4 times (4000 miles) for steering issues and was realigned twice already. Roll Stability Control (RSC) sensors have been replaced at only 3000 miles and after replacing are defective again requiring another replacement. Plastic dashboard panel was replaced due to warping and it had only 2000 miles.
