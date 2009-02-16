Used 2008 Ford Econoline Wagon for Sale Near Me
43 listings
- 160,361 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,995$2,929 Below Market
- 210,695 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999
- 141,884 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,700$778 Below Market
- 61,279 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
- 62,503 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,995
- 160,004 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,999
- 133,208 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,500
- 83,568 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$15,999
- 72,388 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,595
- 114,525 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
- 63,191 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$18,995
- 152,894 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,987
- 84,319 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
- 136,373 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,787
- 26,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,000
- 111,331 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,988
- 323,624 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,495
- 59,174 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$12,975
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Econoline Wagon
Forman,02/16/2009
I have been driving 12 and 15 passenger vans for decades.We replaced our last 2000 Chevy 15 passenger van with the 2008 Ford E-350 15 passenger van and have had serious problems with the Ford steering and handling.The vehicle has enormous play in steering column at higher speeds on highway with significant drifting which is dangerous when passing tractor trailers. The van has been in repair shop 3-4 times (4000 miles) for steering issues and was realigned twice already. Roll Stability Control (RSC) sensors have been replaced at only 3000 miles and after replacing are defective again requiring another replacement. Plastic dashboard panel was replaced due to warping and it had only 2000 miles.
