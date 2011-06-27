Vehicle overview

Tough, roomy and reliable, the Ford Econoline Wagon passenger van has a positive reputation with large families, church groups and livery companies alike. Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econolines since the full-size, rear-drive van's introduction for 1961. Space and packaging are the keys to its success, as the Econoline can seat anywhere from seven to 15 passengers depending on how you equip it, while providing more than enough room for their luggage and solid towing capability.

The 2007 Ford Econoline Wagon lineup consists of the E-150, E-350 Super Duty and E-350 Super Duty Extended. The entry-level E-150 has three rows of seating and seats eight, unless you opt for second-row captain's chairs, in which case seven is the maximum. The standard-wheelbase E-350 adds another row of seating, allowing it to accommodate 12, while the E-350 Extended has five rows of seating for 15-passenger capacity. Compared to smaller, front-drive minivans, the rugged Econoline offers little in the way of modern comforts, although basic items like a CD changer, leather upholstery and reverse parking sensors are available. Families wanting anything beyond this will need to look to the aftermarket.

If you're shopping for a new full-size passenger van this year, your choices are limited to the 2007 Ford Econoline, the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana twins, or Dodge's German-built Sprinter. All four vehicles have similar prices, wheelbases and maximum passenger capacities. The Sprinter is the newest member of the group and offers the most cargo capacity thanks to its high-roof design. By virtue of their more modern mechanicals, GM's vans offer better ride and handling dynamics than the Econoline. Still, the 2007 Ford Econoline van has some advantages, namely an available diesel V8 and better reliability ratings than its GM counterparts. If the Econoline's packaging meets your needs, rest assured there's enough muscle here to transport a large family and pull an Airstream.