Used 2006 Ford Econoline Wagon Consumer Reviews
Step up from minvans and SUVS
This is our all-purpose family vehicle. It is used to haul kids, grandparents, get groceries, and long distance trips. The Chateu is loaded with all the amenities. It fill the same size parking space as a SUV, but has much more room inside. You are actually able to get out of the drivers seat, and unbuckle and put coats on the kids, grab a stroller from the back all without getting outside in the rain. If you ever buy a piece of furniture or an appliance, you can put it inside without any crazy rentals or tiedowns. The seats have real armrests, and the visibility is better than any SUV. We will NEVER downsize to a minivan after this. Everyone says its to big, then asks to borrow it later!
The big van just flat works
I bought this van to be used at work to haul a cargo trailer plus take family vacations with a camper trailer in tow. The 5.4l motor gets about 16- 17mpg on the interstate at 72mph lightly loaded. When pulling a 22' trailer, the mileage drops to about 8mpg (I installed a ScanGage to measure mpg, rpm, etc). Yes, there are squeaks and rattles, handles mediocre, and gives a rough ride. What else would you expect from a 1 ton van/truck? I would still buy another one.
nice van
I ordered this van in white after trading in the same 05 that was a dark color and could not be driven without the a/c on if the temp. was above 75 degrees outside. For a big van it handles tight. It doesn't sag on turns. It bounces a lot with no weight in it. Acceleration is so-so. I was most impressed by its braking speed. Very easy to steer but bad turning radius. Cloth seats very comfortable. Gas mileage is about 11 mpg downhill (but it is so big inside you only have to make 1 trip). Premium Plus cd stereo is awesome. Windshield needs sun visor. Body integrity is bulletproof. Interior visors and knobs flimsy. Factory window tint should be darker. Nice van, fun to drive, always feel like I'm touring!
Never a Problem
I've bought about a dozen Ford vans since 1976 and have never had a serious mechanical problem with any of them. I usually run them out to 160,000 mile before trading. My 1998 van had incredible wind noise so I traded earlier than usual. My 2002 conversion lost a wheel once but I replace the rear end with used part for under $500.
Nice
Traded a E-350 for the Chateau. A lot of difference in ride and mileage. Having 4 captain seats is great. I would buy another one.
