Used 2013 Nissan NV for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $14,995
2013 Nissan NV 1500 SV107,793 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 1500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM5DN112225
Stock: 112225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,990
2013 Nissan NV 2500 SV107,737 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
* WE FINANCE EVERYONE * TRADE IN WELCOME * DOWN PAYMENT AS LOW AS 10% * INSTANT APPROVAL * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FREE CAR FAX AVAILABLE * ACCEPT ALL TYPE OF INCOMES * JOB LETTERS, SSI, DISABILITY, BANK STATEMENTS, PAY STUBS AND MORE * BAD CREDIT/NO CREDIT NO PROBLEM * BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM * SE HABLA ESPANIOL 2013 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 HD SV 3dr Cargo Van w/High Roof (V6) 4.0L V6 FOR SALE LOADED WITH OPTIONS , 4X2 ,COLLISSION DETECTION, PREMIUM LEATHER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ICE COLD AC, ALLOY WHEELS, LOADED, POWER WINDOWS , POWER MIRROR , POWER STEERING, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PEARL WHITE METALLIC COLOR WITH GREY LEATHER AND CLOTH INTERIOR, RUNS GREAT, CLEAN TITLE CARS, TRUCKS, VANS, AND BIKES WELCOME IN TRADE, FINANCING AVAILABLE, EVERYONE APPROVED , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, CALL DAVID AT 954-513-5310/OUR OFFICE AT 954-667-4904 OR COME SEE OUR CARS MON -SAT FROM 10 TO 8 AT 900 N STATE ROAD 7, HOLLYWOOD , FLORIDA ,33021 WE HAVE EXCELLENT STAFF READY TO ASSIST YOU IN YOU TRANSPORT NEEDS FOR OUT OF STATE OR OUT OF COUNTRY PURCHASES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY5DN109584
Stock: 109584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,999
2013 Nissan NV 2500 S128,202 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Metropolis Auto Sales - Pelham / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KX7DN110969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,950
2013 Nissan NV 1500 S119,882 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
IAD Auto - Landover / Maryland
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 2, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 14.2, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.5, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 14.4, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 1.2, Floor material: rubber/vinyl, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Cupholders: front, Power outlet(s): 115V cargo area, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Rear door type: barn, Side door type: passenger-side manual sliding, Axle ratio: 3.36, Alternator: 130 amps, Battery saver, Battery: heavy duty, Spark plugs: iridium tipped, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: black, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: black, Window trim: black, Clock, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: oil pressure, Multi-functional information center, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual, Side mirror type: spotter mirror, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Breakaway engine, Child seat anchors, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Hood buckling creases, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Upholstery: premium cloth, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 19, Turns lock-to-lock: 4.6, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size non-matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: steel, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Trailer hitch: Class I, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Solar-tinted glass: front
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KL2DN109581
Stock: IAD7566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,550
2013 Nissan NV 1500 S110,984 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
IAD Auto - Landover / Maryland
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 14.2, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.5, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 14.4, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 1.2, Cargo area floor mat, Floor material: rubber/vinyl, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 115V cargo area, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Rear door type: barn, Side door type: passenger-side manual sliding, Axle ratio: 3.36, Alternator: 130 amps, Battery saver, Battery: heavy duty, Spark plugs: iridium tipped, Door handle color: chrome, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: chrome, Rear bumper color: chrome, Window trim: black, Clock, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: oil pressure, Multi-functional information center, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: low washer fluid, Daytime running lights, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirror type: spotter mirror, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Breakaway engine, Child seat anchors, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Hood buckling creases, Parking sensors: rear, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: 8, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Upholstery: premium cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 19, Turns lock-to-lock: 4.6, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size non-matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: steel, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Trailer hitch: Class I, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: front, Solar-tinted glass: front
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KL9DN112767
Stock: IAD7676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,900
2013 Nissan NV 1500 SV178,225 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Royal Motorcars - Uniondale / New York
Hello and welcome to Royal Motorcars Inc! Family owned and operated for over 15 years. We strive for 100% customer satisfaction! Bad Credit No Credit Good Credit NO PROBLEM!!! Our banks and lenders work with you to get you approved for the vehicle of your choice. Conveniently located near Hofstra University in Uniondale NY we service all needs for used cars in Long Island including the towns of Nassau County Long Island NY Hempstead NY West Hempstead NY North New Hyde Park NY North Valley Steam NY Floral Park NY Mineola NY Lynbrook NY Roosevelt NY Baldwin NY East Rockaway NY and also the Metro New York area including Queens NY Brooklyn NY Bronx NY Manhattan NY New Jersey Connecticut Pennsylvania. Give us a call today to schedule an appointment. Don't have a ride to us? We will come pick you up! We sell all types of quality vehicles including Chevrolet Dodge Ford Freightliner Mercedes-Benz Nissan Ram. We accept all trade-ins in any condition! Looking forward to seeing you at our dealership and helping you out in all of your car buying needs! Dealer Disclaimer; Prices listed indicate the amount you can expect to finance after putting 995 dollars down plus an acquisition fee of 695 dollars. Price also excludes tax title tags government fees any emissions testing charges dealer documentation fee and any finance charges (if applicable). All prices subject to change call dealer for accuracy. Thank you and see you here at Royal Motorcars Inc!! Visit Royal Motorcars Inc online at royalmotorcarsinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 516-414-2889 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 1500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM2DN104101
Stock: 104101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,498
2013 Nissan NV 2500 S123,406 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
clipboard & file folders|LT245/70R17 all-season tires|Manual tilt steering column|Multi-function trip computer|Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams (all doors)|PVC front row floor trim|Pwr steering|Rear 50/50 split full access french doors without windows|Rear wheel drive|Retained accessory power w/battery saver feature|Solid rear axle w/rigid leaf springs & rear stabilizer bar|Tire pressure monitoring system (TBMS)|Upfitter pre-wiring|Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist & lockback function
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LX1DN109346
Stock: M759
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,998
2013 Nissan NV 2500 S135,842 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
clipboard & file folders|LT245/70R17 all-season tires|Manual tilt steering column|Multi-function trip computer|Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams (all doors)|PVC front row floor trim|Pwr steering|Rear 50/50 split full access french doors without windows|Rear wheel drive|Retained accessory power w/battery saver feature|Solid rear axle w/rigid leaf springs & rear stabilizer bar|Tire pressure monitoring system (TBMS)|Upfitter pre-wiring|Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist & lockback function
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY4DN101198
Stock: M758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995
2013 Nissan NV undefined160,245 milesDelivery available*
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0KY9DN103638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995
2013 Nissan NV undefinedNot provided2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Adams Auto Group - Charlotte / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Parking sensors.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AF0LX8DN100297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,964
2013 Nissan NV 1500 S90,836 milesDelivery available*
Fuccillo Ford of Nelliston - Nelliston / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KL8DN113800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,750
2013 Nissan NV 1500 S103,370 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
M and B Auto Group - Bealeton / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KL3DN114210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,995
2013 Nissan NV undefined153,299 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gene Steffy's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fremont / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY2DN106108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,999
2012 Nissan NV 1500 S172,825 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Just Arrived, Huge cargo space, runs and drive great, fleet mantained. Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan NV 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KL9CN114596
Stock: AL-6266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,990
2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV94,638 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner.At Mercedes Benz Of Burlington we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.2012 Nissan NV2500 HD S High Roof RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY0CN107983
Stock: L647081A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $15,500
2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV126,701 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Hollywood Kia - Hollywood / Florida
Super Black Metallic 2012 Nissan NV2500 HD SV High Roof RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V NV2500 HD SV High Roof, 3D Cargo Van, 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Super Black Metallic, charcoal Cloth.Odometer is 1981 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LY7CN118172
Stock: PD932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $11,900
2012 Nissan NV 1500 SV129,252 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Royal Motorcars - Uniondale / New York
Hello and welcome to Royal Motorcars Inc! Family owned and operated for over 15 years. We strive for 100% customer satisfaction! Bad Credit No Credit Good Credit NO PROBLEM!!! Our banks and lenders work with you to get you approved for the vehicle of your choice. Conveniently located near Hofstra University in Uniondale NY we service all needs for used cars in Long Island including the towns of Nassau County Long Island NY Hempstead NY West Hempstead NY North New Hyde Park NY North Valley Steam NY Floral Park NY Mineola NY Lynbrook NY Roosevelt NY Baldwin NY East Rockaway NY and also the Metro New York area including Queens NY Brooklyn NY Bronx NY Manhattan NY New Jersey Connecticut Pennsylvania. Give us a call today to schedule an appointment. Don't have a ride to us? We will come pick you up! We sell all types of quality vehicles including Chevrolet Dodge Ford Freightliner Mercedes-Benz Nissan Ram. We accept all trade-ins in any condition! Looking forward to seeing you at our dealership and helping you out in all of your car buying needs! Dealer Disclaimer; Prices listed indicate the amount you can expect to finance after putting 1995 dollars down plus an acquisition fee of 695 dollars. Price also excludes tax title tags government fees any emissions testing charges dealer documentation fee and any finance charges (if applicable). All prices subject to change call dealer for accuracy. Thank you and see you here at Royal Motorcars Inc!! Visit Royal Motorcars Inc online at royalmotorcarsinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 516-414-2889 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan NV 1500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0KM0CN118867
Stock: 118867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$16,287
2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV114,325 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland
2012 Nissan NV2500 HD SV High RoofAt Bob Bell, our goal is to present you with a car you will be happy to drive, every day. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to consistently adjust prices, offering consumers "THE BEST PRICE" possible. We strive to offer you an excellent selection of vehicles, a great deal and a positive experience with our professional staff. We sell and service all makes and models! Some examples are Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Baltimore, Baltimore County and many more! **CALL 410-766-3600**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BF0LX6CN118915
Stock: 206162A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020