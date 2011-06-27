Used 2013 Nissan NV for Sale

  • $14,995

    2013 Nissan NV 1500 SV

    107,793 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina

    'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 1500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0KM5DN112225
    Stock: 112225
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,990

    2013 Nissan NV 2500 SV

    107,737 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida

    2013 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 HD SV 3dr Cargo Van w/High Roof (V6) 4.0L V6 FOR SALE LOADED WITH OPTIONS , 4X2 ,COLLISSION DETECTION, PREMIUM LEATHER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ICE COLD AC, ALLOY WHEELS, LOADED, POWER WINDOWS , POWER MIRROR , POWER STEERING, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PEARL WHITE METALLIC COLOR WITH GREY LEATHER AND CLOTH INTERIOR, RUNS GREAT, CLEAN TITLE

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0LY5DN109584
    Stock: 109584
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,999

    2013 Nissan NV 2500 S

    128,202 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Metropolis Auto Sales - Pelham / New Hampshire

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0KX7DN110969
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $17,950

    2013 Nissan NV 1500 S

    119,882 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    IAD Auto - Landover / Maryland

    -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 2, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 14.2, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.5, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 14.4, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 1.2, Floor material: rubber/vinyl, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Cupholders: front, Power outlet(s): 115V cargo area, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Rear door type: barn, Side door type: passenger-side manual sliding, Axle ratio: 3.36, Alternator: 130 amps, Battery saver, Battery: heavy duty, Spark plugs: iridium tipped, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: black, Mirror color: black, Rear bumper color: black, Window trim: black, Clock, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: oil pressure, Multi-functional information center, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual, Side mirror type: spotter mirror, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Breakaway engine, Child seat anchors, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Hood buckling creases, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Upholstery: premium cloth, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 19, Turns lock-to-lock: 4.6, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size non-matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: steel, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Trailer hitch: Class I, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Solar-tinted glass: front

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0KL2DN109581
    Stock: IAD7566
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $16,550

    2013 Nissan NV 1500 S

    110,984 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    IAD Auto - Landover / Maryland

    -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 14.2, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.5, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 14.4, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 1.2, Cargo area floor mat, Floor material: rubber/vinyl, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 115V cargo area, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Rear door type: barn, Side door type: passenger-side manual sliding, Axle ratio: 3.36, Alternator: 130 amps, Battery saver, Battery: heavy duty, Spark plugs: iridium tipped, Door handle color: chrome, Front bumper color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: chrome, Rear bumper color: chrome, Window trim: black, Clock, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: oil pressure, Multi-functional information center, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: low washer fluid, Daytime running lights, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirror type: spotter mirror, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Breakaway engine, Child seat anchors, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Hood buckling creases, Parking sensors: rear, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: 8, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Upholstery: premium cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 19, Turns lock-to-lock: 4.6, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size non-matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: steel, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Trailer hitch: Class I, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: front, Solar-tinted glass: front

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0KL9DN112767
    Stock: IAD7676
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,900

    2013 Nissan NV 1500 SV

    178,225 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Royal Motorcars - Uniondale / New York

    Dealer Disclaimer; Prices listed indicate the amount you can expect to finance after putting 995 dollars down plus an acquisition fee of 695 dollars. Price also excludes tax title tags government fees any emissions testing charges dealer documentation fee and any finance charges (if applicable). All prices subject to change call dealer for accuracy.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 1500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0KM2DN104101
    Stock: 104101
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $17,498

    2013 Nissan NV 2500 S

    123,406 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado

    clipboard & file folders|LT245/70R17 all-season tires|Manual tilt steering column|Multi-function trip computer|Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams (all doors)|PVC front row floor trim|Pwr steering|Rear 50/50 split full access french doors without windows|Rear wheel drive|Retained accessory power w/battery saver feature|Solid rear axle w/rigid leaf springs & rear stabilizer bar|Tire pressure monitoring system (TBMS)|Upfitter pre-wiring|Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist & lockback function

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0LX1DN109346
    Stock: M759
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $16,998

    2013 Nissan NV 2500 S

    135,842 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado

    clipboard & file folders|LT245/70R17 all-season tires|Manual tilt steering column|Multi-function trip computer|Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams (all doors)|PVC front row floor trim|Pwr steering|Rear 50/50 split full access french doors without windows|Rear wheel drive|Retained accessory power w/battery saver feature|Solid rear axle w/rigid leaf springs & rear stabilizer bar|Tire pressure monitoring system (TBMS)|Upfitter pre-wiring|Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist & lockback function

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 2500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0LY4DN101198
    Stock: M758
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,995

    2013 Nissan NV undefined

    160,245 miles
    Delivery available*

    Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6AF0KY9DN103638
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,995

    2013 Nissan NV undefined

    Not provided
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Adams Auto Group - Charlotte / North Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Parking sensors.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6AF0LX8DN100297
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,964

    2013 Nissan NV 1500 S

    90,836 miles
    Delivery available*

    Fuccillo Ford of Nelliston - Nelliston / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0KL8DN113800
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $13,750

    2013 Nissan NV 1500 S

    103,370 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    M and B Auto Group - Bealeton / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0KL3DN114210
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,995

    2013 Nissan NV undefined

    153,299 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gene Steffy's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fremont / Nebraska

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0LY2DN106108
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,999

    2012 Nissan NV 1500 S

    172,825 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    Just Arrived, Huge cargo space, runs and drive great, fleet mantained. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Nissan NV 1500 S with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0KL9CN114596
    Stock: AL-6266
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $15,990

    2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV

    94,638 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts

    Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner.2012 Nissan NV2500 HD S High Roof RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0LY0CN107983
    Stock: L647081A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • $15,500

    2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV

    126,701 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hollywood Kia - Hollywood / Florida

    Super Black Metallic 2012 Nissan NV2500 HD SV High Roof RWD 5-Speed Automatic 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V NV2500 HD SV High Roof, 3D Cargo Van, 4.0L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Super Black Metallic, charcoal Cloth.Odometer is 1981 miles below market average!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: Yes

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0LY7CN118172
    Stock: PD932
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $11,900

    2012 Nissan NV 1500 SV

    129,252 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Royal Motorcars - Uniondale / New York

    Dealer Disclaimer; Prices listed indicate the amount you can expect to finance after putting 1995 dollars down plus an acquisition fee of 695 dollars. Price also excludes tax title tags government fees any emissions testing charges dealer documentation fee and any finance charges (if applicable). All prices subject to change call dealer for accuracy.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Nissan NV 1500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0KM0CN118867
    Stock: 118867
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $16,287

    2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV

    114,325 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland

    2012 Nissan NV2500 HD SV High Roof

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Nissan NV 2500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1N6BF0LX6CN118915
    Stock: 206162A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

