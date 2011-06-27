Close

Royal Motorcars - Uniondale / New York

Hello and welcome to Royal Motorcars Inc! Family owned and operated for over 15 years. We strive for 100% customer satisfaction! Bad Credit No Credit Good Credit NO PROBLEM!!! Our banks and lenders work with you to get you approved for the vehicle of your choice. Conveniently located near Hofstra University in Uniondale NY we service all needs for used cars in Long Island including the towns of Nassau County Long Island NY Hempstead NY West Hempstead NY North New Hyde Park NY North Valley Steam NY Floral Park NY Mineola NY Lynbrook NY Roosevelt NY Baldwin NY East Rockaway NY and also the Metro New York area including Queens NY Brooklyn NY Bronx NY Manhattan NY New Jersey Connecticut Pennsylvania. Give us a call today to schedule an appointment. Don't have a ride to us? We will come pick you up! We sell all types of quality vehicles including Chevrolet Dodge Ford Freightliner Mercedes-Benz Nissan Ram. We accept all trade-ins in any condition! Looking forward to seeing you at our dealership and helping you out in all of your car buying needs! Dealer Disclaimer; Prices listed indicate the amount you can expect to finance after putting 995 dollars down plus an acquisition fee of 695 dollars. Price also excludes tax title tags government fees any emissions testing charges dealer documentation fee and any finance charges (if applicable). All prices subject to change call dealer for accuracy. Thank you and see you here at Royal Motorcars Inc!! Visit Royal Motorcars Inc online at royalmotorcarsinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 516-414-2889 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Nissan NV 1500 SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6BF0KM2DN104101

Stock: 104101

Certified Pre-Owned: No

