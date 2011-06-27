Vehicle overview

Large cargo vans have always been a great option for business fleets and independent contractors alike. Not only do these vans offer more protection from weather and would-be thieves than pickup trucks, they provide a lot of space and countless storage options for all your gear. The 2014 Ford E-Series Van has dominated this market for years, but compared with other cargo vans you might consider, Ford's entry is now way out of date and has some significant drawbacks.

One of these is the E-Series Van's extremely basic interior. Granted, you can outfit this van with numerous bins, drawers and racks, but the seats and interior panels are of low quality, even by cargo van standards. Further, Ford doesn't offer a high-roof option for the E-Series, so contractors who want to stand up and work inside their van will be forced to stoop. On the road, the 2014 E-Series Van's base 4.6-liter V8 engine also feels like it's from an earlier era. It's sluggish off the line and really isn't powerful enough to motivate a fully loaded van. Opting for the larger V8 or even the V10 engine is a must if you're planning any significant highway travel.

In fairness, the E-Series' traditional rivals, the 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo and GMC Savana, aren't exactly spring chickens either, but their available diesel V8 engine gives them an advantage over the Ford if you'll be hauling or towing exceptionally heavy loads. That said, if there's some flexibility in your budget, the more modern 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, 2013 Nissan NV and 2014 Ram Promaster are far more desirable, as they offer nicer interiors, optional high-roof configurations and a more pleasant overall driving experience. In the face of this newer competition, the 2014 Ford E-Series Van really only makes sense if you're shopping for a full-size cargo van on a slim budget.