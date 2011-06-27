Used 2013 Ford E-Series Van Consumer Reviews
No power. Weak motor.
John Davis, 07/24/2020
E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I bought this van from Florida RV sales and service and the company did an rv build. I live in Texas and did not have a chance to look at it in person. Florida RV sales and service bought this van on my behalf at an auction. I am sick that I own this van. It has no power and the cruise control is useless unless it is going down hill. At the slightest incline the transmission will down shift. This van is the biggest mistake I’ve ever made buying a vehicle. Absolutely no power in the 4.6 motor. I will never buy another Ford again because of this.
