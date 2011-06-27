Estimated values
2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,607
|$9,690
|$11,516
|Clean
|$7,348
|$9,360
|$11,086
|Average
|$6,832
|$8,698
|$10,226
|Rough
|$6,315
|$8,037
|$9,365
Estimated values
2013 Ford E-Series Van E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,651
|$9,476
|$11,086
|Clean
|$7,391
|$9,152
|$10,671
|Average
|$6,872
|$8,505
|$9,843
|Rough
|$6,352
|$7,859
|$9,015
Estimated values
2013 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,212
|$9,961
|$11,513
|Clean
|$7,934
|$9,621
|$11,083
|Average
|$7,376
|$8,941
|$10,223
|Rough
|$6,818
|$8,261
|$9,362
Estimated values
2013 Ford E-Series Van E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,866
|$9,784
|$11,475
|Clean
|$7,598
|$9,450
|$11,047
|Average
|$7,064
|$8,783
|$10,189
|Rough
|$6,530
|$8,115
|$9,332
Estimated values
2013 Ford E-Series Van E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,551
|$10,854
|$12,873
|Clean
|$8,261
|$10,484
|$12,392
|Average
|$7,680
|$9,743
|$11,430
|Rough
|$7,100
|$9,002
|$10,468
Estimated values
2013 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,531
|$10,857
|$12,897
|Clean
|$8,241
|$10,487
|$12,415
|Average
|$7,662
|$9,746
|$11,452
|Rough
|$7,083
|$9,004
|$10,488