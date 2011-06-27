Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
3 reviews
Great Truck

hangnloose, 03/11/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I highly recommend this truck. I bought mine brand new from the factory. It is a dually and it gets 19 miles to the gal. of diesel. The only thing that is bad is it has no weight in the rear end unless you are towing, which it is a great tower. It tows a 32' fifth wheel trailer with no problem.

Luxury workhorse

"DW", 04/21/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I stepped up from a '96 1500. I was needed the additional hauling capacity as I have 32' trailer I use to haul 5 horses. I've hauled it from Greensboro, NC to Chicago, IL and back on a three day trip with no hassles. The Cummins TurboDeisel handled the mountains of WV without dropping from the posted speeds. The cab is well designed with all controls w/in easy reach.

Towing Buddy

dennis j hough, 11/14/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck to tow a fully loaded 34-foot fifth wheel camper in the Appalachia Mountians and she is a willing partner. The Low Range and 4wd make it possible to get the camper in almost anywhere. The 12 valve Cummings Turbo Diesel sounds like a big rig and when matched with the 5 speed manual transmission, you can putt down the highway at low rpms. 3rd gear will climb any highway mountain at 45 mph at full tow. A good contractors cap keeps the ride less bouncy when not runnig with loads. Diesel Fuel costs can swing more than gas. But if you need to tow heavy things, this is a hard truck to beat.

