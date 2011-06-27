Used 1998 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews

Great Truck hangnloose , 03/11/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I highly recommend this truck. I bought mine brand new from the factory. It is a dually and it gets 19 miles to the gal. of diesel. The only thing that is bad is it has no weight in the rear end unless you are towing, which it is a great tower. It tows a 32' fifth wheel trailer with no problem. Report Abuse

Luxury workhorse "DW" , 04/21/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I stepped up from a '96 1500. I was needed the additional hauling capacity as I have 32' trailer I use to haul 5 horses. I've hauled it from Greensboro, NC to Chicago, IL and back on a three day trip with no hassles. The Cummins TurboDeisel handled the mountains of WV without dropping from the posted speeds. The cab is well designed with all controls w/in easy reach.