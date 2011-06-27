  1. Home
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,721$5,075$5,818
Clean$3,427$4,671$5,351
Average$2,839$3,863$4,417
Rough$2,250$3,056$3,483
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,184$7,740$9,136
Clean$4,774$7,124$8,403
Average$3,954$5,892$6,936
Rough$3,134$4,660$5,469
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,412$6,356$7,420
Clean$4,063$5,851$6,825
Average$3,365$4,839$5,633
Rough$2,668$3,827$4,442
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,401$9,305$10,892
Clean$5,895$8,564$10,018
Average$4,883$7,083$8,269
Rough$3,870$5,603$6,520
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,364$6,711$7,992
Clean$4,019$6,177$7,351
Average$3,329$5,109$6,068
Rough$2,639$4,041$4,785
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,030$8,764$10,260
Clean$5,553$8,067$9,436
Average$4,599$6,672$7,789
Rough$3,646$5,277$6,142
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,485$6,669$7,862
Clean$4,130$6,138$7,231
Average$3,421$5,077$5,969
Rough$2,712$4,015$4,707
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,280$11,726$13,610
Clean$7,626$10,793$12,517
Average$6,316$8,927$10,332
Rough$5,007$7,060$8,147
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,342$7,521$8,714
Clean$4,920$6,923$8,014
Average$4,075$5,726$6,615
Rough$3,230$4,529$5,216
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,543$8,173$9,611
Clean$5,105$7,523$8,839
Average$4,228$6,222$7,296
Rough$3,352$4,921$5,753
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,044$8,213$9,401
Clean$5,566$7,559$8,647
Average$4,610$6,252$7,137
Rough$3,654$4,945$5,628
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,603$5,424$6,421
Clean$3,318$4,993$5,905
Average$2,748$4,130$4,875
Rough$2,178$3,266$3,844
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,232$7,725$9,089
Clean$4,818$7,111$8,360
Average$3,991$5,881$6,901
Rough$3,163$4,652$5,441
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,421$9,332$10,925
Clean$5,913$8,590$10,048
Average$4,897$7,104$8,294
Rough$3,882$5,619$6,540
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,970$6,984$8,087
Clean$4,577$6,429$7,438
Average$3,791$5,317$6,140
Rough$3,005$4,205$4,841
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,192$7,892$9,368
Clean$4,782$7,264$8,616
Average$3,960$6,008$7,112
Rough$3,139$4,752$5,608
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,411$4,777$5,525
Clean$3,141$4,397$5,081
Average$2,602$3,637$4,194
Rough$2,062$2,876$3,307
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,174$7,428$8,659
Clean$4,765$6,837$7,964
Average$3,947$5,654$6,574
Rough$3,128$4,472$5,184
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,960$8,663$10,142
Clean$5,489$7,974$9,328
Average$4,546$6,595$7,700
Rough$3,604$5,216$6,071
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,120$7,681$9,080
Clean$4,715$7,070$8,351
Average$3,906$5,847$6,893
Rough$3,096$4,625$5,436
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,024$7,376$8,662
Clean$4,627$6,789$7,967
Average$3,832$5,615$6,576
Rough$3,038$4,441$5,185
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,637$6,822$8,016
Clean$4,270$6,280$7,373
Average$3,537$5,194$6,086
Rough$2,804$4,108$4,799
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,318 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,993 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,318 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,993 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,318 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,993 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $2,178 to $6,421, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.