Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,721
|$5,075
|$5,818
|Clean
|$3,427
|$4,671
|$5,351
|Average
|$2,839
|$3,863
|$4,417
|Rough
|$2,250
|$3,056
|$3,483
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,184
|$7,740
|$9,136
|Clean
|$4,774
|$7,124
|$8,403
|Average
|$3,954
|$5,892
|$6,936
|Rough
|$3,134
|$4,660
|$5,469
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,412
|$6,356
|$7,420
|Clean
|$4,063
|$5,851
|$6,825
|Average
|$3,365
|$4,839
|$5,633
|Rough
|$2,668
|$3,827
|$4,442
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,401
|$9,305
|$10,892
|Clean
|$5,895
|$8,564
|$10,018
|Average
|$4,883
|$7,083
|$8,269
|Rough
|$3,870
|$5,603
|$6,520
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,364
|$6,711
|$7,992
|Clean
|$4,019
|$6,177
|$7,351
|Average
|$3,329
|$5,109
|$6,068
|Rough
|$2,639
|$4,041
|$4,785
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,030
|$8,764
|$10,260
|Clean
|$5,553
|$8,067
|$9,436
|Average
|$4,599
|$6,672
|$7,789
|Rough
|$3,646
|$5,277
|$6,142
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,485
|$6,669
|$7,862
|Clean
|$4,130
|$6,138
|$7,231
|Average
|$3,421
|$5,077
|$5,969
|Rough
|$2,712
|$4,015
|$4,707
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,280
|$11,726
|$13,610
|Clean
|$7,626
|$10,793
|$12,517
|Average
|$6,316
|$8,927
|$10,332
|Rough
|$5,007
|$7,060
|$8,147
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,342
|$7,521
|$8,714
|Clean
|$4,920
|$6,923
|$8,014
|Average
|$4,075
|$5,726
|$6,615
|Rough
|$3,230
|$4,529
|$5,216
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,543
|$8,173
|$9,611
|Clean
|$5,105
|$7,523
|$8,839
|Average
|$4,228
|$6,222
|$7,296
|Rough
|$3,352
|$4,921
|$5,753
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,044
|$8,213
|$9,401
|Clean
|$5,566
|$7,559
|$8,647
|Average
|$4,610
|$6,252
|$7,137
|Rough
|$3,654
|$4,945
|$5,628
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,603
|$5,424
|$6,421
|Clean
|$3,318
|$4,993
|$5,905
|Average
|$2,748
|$4,130
|$4,875
|Rough
|$2,178
|$3,266
|$3,844
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,232
|$7,725
|$9,089
|Clean
|$4,818
|$7,111
|$8,360
|Average
|$3,991
|$5,881
|$6,901
|Rough
|$3,163
|$4,652
|$5,441
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,421
|$9,332
|$10,925
|Clean
|$5,913
|$8,590
|$10,048
|Average
|$4,897
|$7,104
|$8,294
|Rough
|$3,882
|$5,619
|$6,540
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,970
|$6,984
|$8,087
|Clean
|$4,577
|$6,429
|$7,438
|Average
|$3,791
|$5,317
|$6,140
|Rough
|$3,005
|$4,205
|$4,841
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,192
|$7,892
|$9,368
|Clean
|$4,782
|$7,264
|$8,616
|Average
|$3,960
|$6,008
|$7,112
|Rough
|$3,139
|$4,752
|$5,608
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,411
|$4,777
|$5,525
|Clean
|$3,141
|$4,397
|$5,081
|Average
|$2,602
|$3,637
|$4,194
|Rough
|$2,062
|$2,876
|$3,307
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,174
|$7,428
|$8,659
|Clean
|$4,765
|$6,837
|$7,964
|Average
|$3,947
|$5,654
|$6,574
|Rough
|$3,128
|$4,472
|$5,184
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,960
|$8,663
|$10,142
|Clean
|$5,489
|$7,974
|$9,328
|Average
|$4,546
|$6,595
|$7,700
|Rough
|$3,604
|$5,216
|$6,071
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,120
|$7,681
|$9,080
|Clean
|$4,715
|$7,070
|$8,351
|Average
|$3,906
|$5,847
|$6,893
|Rough
|$3,096
|$4,625
|$5,436
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,024
|$7,376
|$8,662
|Clean
|$4,627
|$6,789
|$7,967
|Average
|$3,832
|$5,615
|$6,576
|Rough
|$3,038
|$4,441
|$5,185
Estimated values
2007 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,637
|$6,822
|$8,016
|Clean
|$4,270
|$6,280
|$7,373
|Average
|$3,537
|$5,194
|$6,086
|Rough
|$2,804
|$4,108
|$4,799