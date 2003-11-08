Used 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington

Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, 3.8L (232) SMPI V6 ENGINE. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Bucket Seats.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2B8GP74L31R291894

Stock: 7164D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-27-2020