Estimated values
1996 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$610
|$1,162
|$1,438
|Clean
|$556
|$1,059
|$1,316
|Average
|$447
|$852
|$1,071
|Rough
|$339
|$646
|$827
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Grand Caravan 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$606
|$1,161
|$1,438
|Clean
|$552
|$1,058
|$1,316
|Average
|$445
|$852
|$1,071
|Rough
|$337
|$645
|$827
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$794
|$1,342
|$1,614
|Clean
|$723
|$1,223
|$1,477
|Average
|$582
|$985
|$1,202
|Rough
|$441
|$746
|$928
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,145
|$1,438
|Clean
|$512
|$1,043
|$1,316
|Average
|$412
|$840
|$1,071
|Rough
|$312
|$637
|$827