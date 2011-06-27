Used 2014 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews

Loving It!!! (so far) melzmel , 10/24/2013 184496 of 184519 people found this review helpful I recently bought the 2014 Dodge Durango after 8 months of researching it. Wanted the R/t but I ended up purchasing the Limited Trim level which to my surprise had a Hemi! I believe that the Limited trim level with the Hemi is a great value for all the features you get, almost like having a Citadel Minus extra chrome and rain sensing wipers but at a much cheaper price! I had to get used to the gas mileage which is to be expected with a V-8. The Uconnect is awesome, though I had some issues with the bluetooth pairing, keeping my phone paired. This is largely due to the software being capatible with iOS 6 and not 7 (apple users). Updates are to come for that. Other than that I love It! Report Abuse

My favorite vehicle Chris M , 06/27/2016 SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 32 of 32 people found this review helpful I wanted to write a review because satisfied customers rarely write reviews. We have had our Durango for over 2 years and absolutely love it. We didn't get the high end package, just the lowest level that also includes the towing package. We have a 20ft Forest River RPod camper that the Durango tows easily. I just recently used it tow the camper from Nevada to Illinois and had no problems whatsoever, except for 6 inches of expected snow while towing. The surefooted AWD Durango had no troubles whatsoever. The load leveling suspension works very well and I don't even have a weight distribution hitch, just sway control. There have been a couple of reprograms of the computer that were easily handled at home when Chrysler mailed a USB to do the update yourself. No biggie, glad they are staying on top of it. Most computer programs even on your home PC need updating at least once a month. So, we have been very, very pleased with our purchase and you just can't beat the styling. Update 6/27/2017: Still our favorite vehicle. Has 45000 miles on it now. Still using it tow and travel and now for commutes. Great vehicle. Update 6/28/2018: Still our favorite vehicle. My wife has taken it as here primary driver and I've had to use our car (*sigh), a 2015 Hyundai Sonata that is nowhere near as fun to drive as the Durango. We still use it to tow our camper. So far so good. Update 6/28/2019: It now has 87,000 miles on it. My wife has a long commute and uses it as her daily driver so it's starting to rack up the miles. This is still our favorite vehicle. I have to beg my wife to take our other car to try to save some miles on it. Just used it two weeks ago to tow our 5 hours north and back for a music festival. We put a set of Michelin Defender LTX M/S on it and the gas mileage went down by 1-2 mpg but these are quietest best gripping tires I've ever owned. This thing is a tank in the snow. 12/28/2019 - Still great!

Impressed until recently Amy , 11/14/2015 Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Overall, we like this vehicle. It drives great, is comfortable to ride in and bucket seats for the 2nd row are a great feature. It was recently when we noticed things we did not like. Changing a turn signal bulb is impossible. The whole front bumper needs removed in order to reach the light, it is not an easy fix as other vehicles. Nor is finding the battery. My husband needed to jump his work truck and he could not because the battery is not easily accessible. There is a blind spot for the driver on the right side between the 2nd and 3rd row seats, the head rest is in the way and the area between the 2 windows is very wide.

I can't believe I'm driving a Dodge bigredjumbo , 05/02/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Been in the market for a 3 row SUV for over a year. I waited for the new Chevy Tahoe to come out - and it is really nice but very expensive. Read great reviews on the Durango, test drove it and thought it was the best bang for your buck. The styling is aggressive and the inside is refined. Looked at the GMC Acadia as well and it was just "ok" - the wow factor was not there. The Durango has it. I put reliability at 5, but to be honest I have not had it long enough to really rate it - I guess I'm hoping it will be a 5.