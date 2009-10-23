Used 2009 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

3,585 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Charger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,585 listings
  • 2009 Dodge Charger SXT in Red
    used

    2009 Dodge Charger SXT

    60,000 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Charger in White
    used

    2009 Dodge Charger

    126,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,321

    $1,154 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Charger in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Dodge Charger

    206,648 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Charger SXT in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Dodge Charger SXT

    115,291 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $5,995

    $411 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Charger in Black
    used

    2009 Dodge Charger

    182,913 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Charger in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Dodge Charger

    156,320 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Charger SXT in Red
    used

    2009 Dodge Charger SXT

    164,392 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2009 Dodge Charger SXT

    164,200 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Charger RT in Silver
    used

    2009 Dodge Charger RT

    58,250 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Charger RT in Red
    used

    2009 Dodge Charger RT

    142,039 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Charger RT in Red
    used

    2009 Dodge Charger RT

    113,478 miles

    $10,652

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Charger in Red
    used

    2009 Dodge Charger

    132,764 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,488

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Charger RT in Black
    used

    2009 Dodge Charger RT

    183,597 miles

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Charger in Red
    used

    2008 Dodge Charger

    78,557 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,991

    $2,015 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet in Red
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet

    121,429 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,491

    $1,376 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger

    138,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Charger RT in Black
    used

    2008 Dodge Charger RT

    64,178 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Charger in Black
    used

    2008 Dodge Charger

    156,212 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,995

    $530 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Charger searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,585 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. Used 2009 Dodge Charger

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Charger

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Charger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.735 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Great in a Crash!
dlp,10/23/2009
We rented this car but the next day we were in a head-on collision in rush-hour traffic on an expressway in Tulsa. (Not our fault -- a driver next to us lost control, spun out and got turned around to face us.) All of us in the Charger walked away with NO injuries. We all drive smallish imports; we're all giving those cars second thoughts now. I know this isn't the kind of review Edmunds likes, but I hope they do post it, as safety can be a major issue in an auto purchase.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Charger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Charger info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings