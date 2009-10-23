Used 2009 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 60,000 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900
Huffmans Auto Sales - Mount Pleasant / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA33V79H540227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,321$1,154 Below Market
Serra Buick GMC - Washington / Michigan
17 ALUMINUM WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, Dark Slate Gray w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats or Heavy Duty Cloth Bucket Seats & Rear Bench or Heavy Duty Cloth Bucket Seats w/Vinyl Rear or Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, 17 x 7.0 Machined Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, AM/FM radio, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Front Bucket Seats, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Stone White Clearcoat 2009 Dodge Charger SE 4D Sedan 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output 4-Speed Automatic VLP RWDOdometer is 5098 miles below market average!PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL OUR INTERNET TEAM TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR COMPLETE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43V79H630158
Stock: P16144A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 206,648 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2009 Dodge Charger 4dr 4dr Sedan SE RWD features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43D79H615697
Stock: AAW-615697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 115,291 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,995$411 Below Market
Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln - Winona / Minnesota
CHARGER SXT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA33V69H584753
Stock: 8901C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 182,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Simpson Chevrolet of Irvine - Irvine / California
Buy with confidence with our available Simpson Total Protection Package!, Please call for more details., **New Brakes**, **New Tires**, **Fresh Oil Change**, Quick Order Package 23C.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 18/26 City/Highway MPGAll of our Pre-Owned vehicles receive a FRESH OIL CHANGE, NEW CABIN FILTER, and an ALIGNMENT. At Simpson Automotive, we're big enough to deal, small enough to care!All roads lead to Simpson!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43D59H534262
Stock: C203186A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 156,320 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43D89H524664
Stock: C24664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-26-2020
- 164,392 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,000
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE.....We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT++ WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES....BEST SELLING MIDSIZE SPORTS CAR YEAR AFTER YEARTHIS CHARGER IS SLEEKSPORTY WITH LUXURIOUS OPTIONS RED exterior and GRAY INTERIOR .Steering wheel audio controls++.....CD player.power window power doorlock keyless entry alarm A/C Heat ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options Cargo Net (4) speakers 140-MPH speedometer 160-amp alternator 3.5L MPI 24-valve HO V6 engine 3.64 axle ratio 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes 60/40 rear folding seat 730 CCA maintenance-free battery Air filtering Black grille w/bright surround Black headlamp bezels Body-color door handles Brake assist Brake/park interlock Cargo compartment dress-up Cell phone storage Center console 12V pwr outlet Child seat upper tether anchors Dual visors w/passenger visor mirror Dual-note horn Emergency trunk lid release Floor carpeting Fog lamps Front & rear climate control outlets Front & rear floor mats Front advanced multi-stage airbags -inc: passenger airbag cutoff Front height adjustable shoulder belts Full-length floor console Halogen headlamps HD engine cooling Illuminated entry Illuminated front cupholders Instrument cluster w/tachometer Integrated rear window antenna Lower bodyside body-color cladding Passenger assist handles Pwr accessory delay Pwr adjustable pedals Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr trunk lid release Rear armrest w/cupholder Rear center 3-point seat belt Rear door child protection locks Rear reading/courtesy lamps Rear wheel drive Rear window defroster Sentry Key theft deterrent system Silver interior accents Solar control glass Speed control Tilt/telescopic steering column Tip Start Tire pressure monitor warning Trunk lamp Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Front & rear independent suspension Rear shock absorbers Manual lumbar adjust Front reading/map lamps
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA33V39H595550
Stock: c9el68t
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,200 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
Randall Reed's Planet Ford - Humble / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Charger SXT Dark Slate Gray Cloth. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA33V49H629558
Stock: L6619A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 58,250 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat 2009 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 5.7L 8-Cylinder SMPI OHV 368 Watt Amplifier, 7 Boston Acoustic Speakers w/Subwoofer, Call SIRIUS @ 888-539-7474 For Info, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, 18' x 7.5' Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 29P w/Popular Equipment Package, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 368 Watt Amplifier, 7 Boston Acoustic Speakers w/Subwoofer, Call SIRIUS @ 888-539-7474 For Info, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, SIRIUS Satellite Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53T09H620219
Stock: P23906A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 142,039 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500
Kool Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sturgis / Michigan
2009 Dodge Charger R/T Leather Sunroof Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat ** LEATHER **, ** SUNROOF **, *AWD*, Charger R/T Leather Sunroof, 5.7L 8-Cylinder SMPI OHV, AWD, Dark Slate Gray w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats or Performance Seats w/Preferred Suede, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Power windows, SIRIUS Traffic, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Traction control. Jim Stykemain Chevrolet Buick GMC in Sturgis MI is closer than you think. On the corner M66 and US12 in Sturgis. Driving time to Jim Stykemain Chevrolet Buick GMC: La Grange = 15 minutes,White Pigeon = 18 minutes, Three Rivers = 22 minutes, Coldwater = 30 minutes. Elkart = ONLY 39 MINUTES! COME CHECK US OUT. Visit us online at STYKEMAINSTURGIS.COM Proudly serving: Sturgis, Howe, LaGrange, Elkart, Kalamazoo, Angola,Portage, Battle Creek, Detroit, Indianapolis, South Bend, Fort Wayne, and all of greater Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger RT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LK53T49H620418
Stock: 168A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 113,478 miles
$10,652
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
2009 Dodge Charger R/T RWD Inferno Red Crystal PC/Mineral Gray Met CC 5-Speed Automatic 5.7L 8-Cylinder SMPI OHV 5.7L 8-Cylinder SMPI OHV, dark slate gray Leather, 18 x 7.5 Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Call SIRIUS @ 888-539-7474 For Info, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 5.7L 8-Cylinder SMPI OHV, dark slate gray Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53TX9H503781
Stock: T20764B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 132,764 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,488
Massa Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this affordable 2009 Dodge Charger SE! This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 2.7L, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 7801 W Colfax Ave, Lakewod location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Lakewood Location 303-238-0592.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43D39H524748
Stock: c049234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2019
- 183,597 miles
$7,999
Palmen Kia of Kenosha - Kenosha / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53T79H603112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,557 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,991$2,015 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Tustin - Tustin / California
26F Se Plus Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Electronic Stability Program 3.5L Mpi 24-Valve Ho V6 Engine 8-Way Pwr Driver Seat 18" X 7.5" Aluminum Wheels Premium Cost Paint 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Cloth Low-Back Front Bucket Seats P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Tustin's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Dodge Charger with 78,557mi. This Dodge includes: 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE High Output V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. You can tell this 2008 Dodge Charger has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 78,557mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2008 Dodge Charger: The 2008 Dodge Charger stands out from other American mid-size and large sedans for its rear-wheel drive layout, near-ideal weight distribution and, with the V8s, muscle-car performance. The Charger is also quite practical, though, with a smooth ride, good interior and trunk space, and decent fuel-efficiency on V8 models due to the included Multi-Displacement System (MDS), which can temporarily shut down half of the engine's cylinders when they're not needed. The SRT8 model is in a higher league as a bona fide performance model, with acceleration and braking times that are competitive with some of the top sport sedans from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. Strengths of this model include better-than-expected fuel efficiency, performance to rival big European sport sedans (SRT8)., Ride and comfort, and trunk space All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43G18H292739
Stock: 8H292739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 121,429 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,491$1,376 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The 2010 Dodge Charger is a large sedan available in base, 3.5, Rallye, R/T and SRT8 trim levels. Stepping up to the Charger 3.5 (formerly SXT) nets you a larger V6 engine, 18-inch wheels (AWD only) and satellite radio. The Charger's cabin features good materials quality and simple controls. The trunk can hold 16 cubic feet of luggage, a smallish figure for a large sedan. Ride quality is quite pleasant. In government crash tests, the 2010 Dodge Charger achieved a perfect five stars for frontal crash protection and rear side crash protection. This great looking sporty sedan is equipped with Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, Power Driver Seat, 17 Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA3CV9AH226619
Stock: C6619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,995$733 Below Market
Gaines Motors - Inman / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA4CV8AH233695
Stock: 233695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,178 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
Don's Auto - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H28H266066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,212 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$5,995$530 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
You'll feel like a new person once you get behind the wheel of this 2008 Dodge Charger. This Charger has traveled 156212 miles, and is ready for you to drive it for many more. You may be pleasantly surprised by the many features of this Charger such as: We're happy to help you become this Charger's proud owner. With an affordable price, why wait any longer? This vehicle will sell fast. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43G18H198621
Stock: G20019A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Charger searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Charger
- 5(74%)
- 4(20%)
- 3(3%)
- 2(3%)
Related Dodge Charger info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
- Used BMW X5 M 2013
- Used Hyundai Equus 2015
- Used FIAT 500L 2017
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2012
- Used Kia Rio 2011
- Used Mazda 2 2013
- Used Kia Sedona 2011
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2015
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2011
- Used Mazda 5 2013
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2010
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2010
- Used Audi S5 2010
- Used Lamborghini Aventador 2016
- Used BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Neon Garden Grove CA
- Used Dodge Nitro Rockville MD
- Used Dodge Magnum Decatur GA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Overland Park KS
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Chandler AZ
- Used Dodge Avenger Wilmington NC
- Used Dodge Avenger Newport News VA
- Used Dodge Neon Boston MA
- Used Dodge Neon Lincoln NE
- Used Dodge Nitro Omaha NE
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Charger 2014 Edison NJ
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2017 Hialeah FL
- Used Dodge Durango 2017 Gainesville FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019