Used 2009 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Tustin - Tustin / California

26F Se Plus Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Electronic Stability Program 3.5L Mpi 24-Valve Ho V6 Engine 8-Way Pwr Driver Seat 18" X 7.5" Aluminum Wheels Premium Cost Paint 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Cloth Low-Back Front Bucket Seats P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Tustin's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Dodge Charger with 78,557mi. This Dodge includes: 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE High Output V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. You can tell this 2008 Dodge Charger has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 78,557mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2008 Dodge Charger: The 2008 Dodge Charger stands out from other American mid-size and large sedans for its rear-wheel drive layout, near-ideal weight distribution and, with the V8s, muscle-car performance. The Charger is also quite practical, though, with a smooth ride, good interior and trunk space, and decent fuel-efficiency on V8 models due to the included Multi-Displacement System (MDS), which can temporarily shut down half of the engine's cylinders when they're not needed. The SRT8 model is in a higher league as a bona fide performance model, with acceleration and braking times that are competitive with some of the top sport sedans from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. Strengths of this model include better-than-expected fuel efficiency, performance to rival big European sport sedans (SRT8)., Ride and comfort, and trunk space All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2B3KA43G18H292739

Stock: 8H292739

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020