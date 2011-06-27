Used 2006 Dodge Charger for Sale

  • New Listing
    $5,995Great Deal | $2,432 below market

    2006 Dodge Charger RT

    134,087 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    M & M Car Sales - Madison Heights / Michigan

    2006 DODGE CHARGER RT - - FULL SIZE FAMILY CAR -- THE HEMI RUNS EXCELLENT - - FULL POWER INTERIOR - - SEY UP A TEST DRIVE TODAY - - M&M Carsales have been in business over 40 years. We specialize in financing vehicles under $10,000. Good or Bad credit we can help. The number one used car dealer in the new Downtown district - Stop in and see why!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3KA53H96H234969
    Stock: 28864
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,900Great Deal | $751 below market

    2006 Dodge Charger SE

    296,147 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car Zone USA - West Monroe / Louisiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SE with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3KA43G96H369399
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,884Good Deal | $3,011 below market

    2006 Dodge Charger RT

    103,246 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gurnee Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Gurnee / Illinois

    VEHICLE LOCATION : GURNEE DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM 7255 W GRAND AVE GURNEE IL 60031.Recent Arrival! 2006 Dodge Charger R/T HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone Leather. RedWhy buy from us? Tires for LIFE, available only with Happy Auto Group In house All State Insurance Agency to meet all of your automotive needs. Free car washes, and a brand new courtesy vehicle for you to drive while you service your vehicle with us INVENTORY! - We have one of the largest used vehicle inventories in the state with 5 locations and hundreds of vehicles for you to choose from. A senior staff with decades of experience to ensure we find the perfect vehicle to fit your needs. CARFAX One-Owner.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3KA53H36H131532
    Stock: 20792A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $7,974Good Deal | $1,453 below market

    2006 Dodge Charger RT

    127,075 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wilde Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Waukesha / Wisconsin

    Wilde is your one-stop shop for new Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT and Subaru sales, used and certified pre-owned vehicle sales, service and parts in Southeastern Wisconsin. We are fully-stocked with hundreds of cars, trucks, mini-vans and SUVs for every budget. CALL our knowledgeable staff at 262-544-5400, learn more about us and VIEW OUR ENTIRE INVENTORY online at www.wildedodge.com and www.wildesubaru.com, or VISIT us in person, conveniently located at 1710 Hwy 164 in Waukesha, WI. We look forward to serving you!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3KA53H36H521918
    Stock: 29902A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • New Listing
    $7,900Fair Deal | $774 below market

    2006 Dodge Charger RT

    116,786 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio

    *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, REMOTE ENTRY, FOG LAMPS.This rear wheel drive 2006 Dodge Charger R/T features an impressive hemi 5.7l v8 multi displacement Engine with a Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Exterior with a Dark Slate Gray/light Grayston Interior. With only 116,786 miles this 2006 Dodge Charger is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2006 Dodge Charger in Columbus,OH Includes: Satellite Radio, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 6H530506B PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2006 Dodge Charger R/T ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2006 Dodge Charger R/T! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 25.0 Highway MPG and 17.0 City MPG! This Dodge Charger comes Factory equipped with an impressive hemi 5.7l v8 multi displacement engine, an 5-speed automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Adjustable Pedals, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Rear Reading Lamps, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Center Arm Rest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3KA53H36H530506
    Stock: 6H530506B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $45,990

    2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8

    3,308 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bill Kay Chevrolet - Lisle / Illinois

    Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8! This is no ordinary Charger sedan. This Charger has the Legendary name, DIABLO as it was built June 6, 2006. This monster of the roadway was built by Modern Muscle with a 398 Stroker motor pushing over 750hp and delivers AT LEAST 700hp at the rear wheels. Keep in mind that the 2006 Dodge Charger came with a 6.1L HEMI that produced a mere 450hp. Now, DIABLO crushes the competition with the use of a D-1 Procharger system delivering 19 lbs. of boost! This Charger, built in 2006 rivals the 2017-2018 SRT-8 Demons! DIABLO was here before they were a glimmer in Dodges eye! The addition of an ethanol reservoir to supplement the fuel system, DIABLO runs on pump premium fuel. She comes with a Supercharger Race Cam and Ross custom pistons. Modern Muscle developed a custom fuel system delivering 100 lbs. of fuel injector pressure. This Charger comes with the DIABLO Tuner, a special tuning computer specially developed by the legend Mr. Norm himself before his retirement and Modern Muscle. The Chargers transmission system was designed by Southern Hot Rod, a 3500 Stall Speed Converter, and a Detroit Locker Rear End. She has Cooks Headers connected to a MagnaFlow Exhaust delivering a full-bodied sound. The engine has been custom powder coated by Modern Muscle. Rounded off with Nitto NT04 tires, DIABLO is ready for the track or for the open road. It needs only a driver. Sportclassic

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3LA73W96H516768
    Stock: C516768
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,000Fair Deal

    2006 Dodge Charger SE

    206,012 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Glenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT - Fort Wayne / Indiana

    2006 Dodge Charger LOCAL TRADE!, Cloth. 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V RWD 4-Speed Automatic21/28 City/Highway MPGGlenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Value Priced vehicles for over 30 years! Serving the Fort Wayne, Auburn, Huntington, Defiance, Warsaw, Columbia City, Decatur, Marion, Angola, Bryan, Coldwater, Anderson, Indianapolis, and South Bend area for more than 3 decades, allow us to provide this same great service to you today! Check out www.glenbrookdodge.com for all our amazing inventory!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SE with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3KA43R36H528001
    Stock: G71411
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $9,993Fair Deal

    2006 Dodge Charger RT

    118,866 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ray Chevrolet - Fox Lake / Illinois

    FIND OUT WHY WE HAVE A 4.6 GOOGLE RATING AND WHY WE HAVE OVER 10,000 REVIEWS ONLINE!!! NO HOOKS NO GIMMICKS EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR THIS PRICE. Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement 172 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats or Performance Seats w/Preferred Suede.Recent Arrival!STRAIGHT FORWARD PRICING MORE FOR YOUR TRADE Buyer is responsible for Tax, Title, License and Doc Fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Options and pricing are subject to change. We are not liable for pricing errors. See dealer for details. *Pit Stop service- At no charge, we will inspect and top of all our vehicles fluids anytime during service hours. You'll be in and out in 5 minutes or less. *TechTeam Specialists- Visit us or we'll go to you anytime. As vehicle technology evolves make sure you completely understand all the features of your vehicle. Our TechTeam is here to help with set up and to troubleshoot any issues.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3LA53H96H386853
    Stock: P12799
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

  • New Listing
    $9,986Fair Deal | $653 below market

    2006 Dodge Charger RT

    86,103 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    ODaniel Mazda - Fort Wayne / Indiana

    Proud to be 2020 Indiana Dealer of the Year and 2020 Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner. Odometer is 38012 miles below market average! HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi DisplacementLocal Trade-in, Charger R/T, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, Alloy wheels, Electronics Convenience Group, Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 29N, Security Alarm, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Traveler/Mini Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Vehicle Information Center.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this Vehicle is correct, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Advertised price does not include tax, title, license or $149.00 dealer fee.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3KA53HX6H410332
    Stock: B16823B1
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $14,950Fair Deal

    2006 Dodge Charger RT

    53,020 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina

    By Appointment only.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3KA53H16H488756
    Stock: 8756
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $12,987

    2006 Dodge Charger RT

    78,470 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Holzhauer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Nashville / Illinois

    2006 Dodge Charger R/T HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement RWD Bright Silver Metallic ClearcoatONE OWNER!!! LOCAL TRADE-IN!!!! AFTERMARKET CHROME 22 INCH WHEELS!!!, RETRACTABLE HIDE AWAY FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET!!!!!, 322 Watt Amplifier, 6 Boston Acoustics Speakers w/Subwoofer, Automatic Headlamps, Convenience Group II, Electronics Convenience Group, Front fog lights, Heated Front Seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power Sunroof, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Sound Group II. CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 39525 miles below market average!Our incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3KA53HX6H227352
    Stock: H227352
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $8,990

    2006 Dodge Charger SE

    138,980 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Capitol Chevrolet Salem - Salem / Oregon

    Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. This 2006 Black Dodge Charger RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone Cloth, 17 x 7 Steel Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers. Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone Cloth.Your way on the parkway!19/27 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SE with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3KA43G66H302727
    Stock: Z9021B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • $9,790

    2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8

    124,707 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Wilhelm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jamestown / North Dakota

    Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask gloves will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Red 2006 Dodge Charger SRT8 RWD 5-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.1L V8 SMPI SRT HEMI 6.1L V8 SMPI, Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone Leather.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3LA73W36H522291
    Stock: 391399
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-19-2020

  • $14,895

    2006 Dodge Charger RT

    41,523 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia

    Get behind the wheel of our One Owner No Accident Reported 2006 Dodge Charger R/T Sedan shown in Inferno Red Crystal Pearl. Powered by a 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that generates 350hp while coupled with a durable 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive combination helps you secure nearly 25mpg on the highway! This is a muscle car with room for the family! The sleek striking exterior proudly shows off fog lamps, deep tinted glass, prominent sunroof, and sporty alloy wheels. The expertly designed R/T interior is comfortable and roomy and started with supportive seats, race-inspired leather-wrapped steering wheel, metallic accents, adjustable pedals, power accessories, and AM/FM stereo with CD Player and available Satellite radio. Dodge offers traction/stability control, ABS, tire pressure monitor, airbags, and more will keep you safe and secure on the road. If you're looking for a car that is as much at home driving the kids to school as it is on the track, this Dodge Charger R/T is a dream come true. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 'Delivery options available.'

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3KA53HX6H245527
    Stock: SCB1412
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $16,999

    2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8

    73,055 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas

    This 2006 Dodge Charger 4dr 4dr Sedan SRT8 RWD features a 6.1L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 425 hp horsepower, 6.1 liter V8 engine, 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, 8-way power adjustable passenger seat, Adjustable pedals - Power, Audio controls on steering wheel, Center Console - Full with covered storage, Compass, External temperature display, Front fog/driving lights, Front seat type - Sport, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 20 and EPA city (mpg): 14, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Overhead console - Mini with storage, Power heated mirrors, Rear bench seats, Rear spoiler - Wing, Rear-wheel drive 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3LA73W36H328022
    Stock: 35002
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $14,091

    2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8

    100,774 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Deery Brothers Chevrolet - Pleasant Hill / Iowa

    Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Dodge Charger SRT8 RWD 5-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.1L V8 SMPIPLEASANT PEOPLE! PLEASANT PRICING! ONLY IN PLEASANT HILL!!! Odometer is 11594 miles below market average!EXPERIENCE THE PLEASANT SIDE OF CHEVROLET.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3LA73WX6H419224
    Stock: P5281A2
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-03-2020

  • $6,493Fair Deal

    2006 Dodge Charger RT

    151,570 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California

    Pwr Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 29N Rt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 5-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od 5.7L Hemi Multi-Displacement V8 Engine Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3KA53H46H465021
    Stock: 6H465021
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-16-2020

  • $8,995

    2006 Dodge Charger RT

    159,925 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Anderson Buick GMC - Douglas / Georgia

    2006 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, Leather. Call or Text 912-592-3329 for bottom line pricing and to schedule a test drive. Recent Arrival! We Need Your Trade! Bring your trade in for a quick appraisal or call us at 912-592-3329.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B3KA53H26H385250
    Stock: 14120A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

