Close

Bill Kay Chevrolet - Lisle / Illinois

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8! This is no ordinary Charger sedan. This Charger has the Legendary name, DIABLO as it was built June 6, 2006. This monster of the roadway was built by Modern Muscle with a 398 Stroker motor pushing over 750hp and delivers AT LEAST 700hp at the rear wheels. Keep in mind that the 2006 Dodge Charger came with a 6.1L HEMI that produced a mere 450hp. Now, DIABLO crushes the competition with the use of a D-1 Procharger system delivering 19 lbs. of boost! This Charger, built in 2006 rivals the 2017-2018 SRT-8 Demons! DIABLO was here before they were a glimmer in Dodges eye! The addition of an ethanol reservoir to supplement the fuel system, DIABLO runs on pump premium fuel. She comes with a Supercharger Race Cam and Ross custom pistons. Modern Muscle developed a custom fuel system delivering 100 lbs. of fuel injector pressure. This Charger comes with the DIABLO Tuner, a special tuning computer specially developed by the legend Mr. Norm himself before his retirement and Modern Muscle. The Chargers transmission system was designed by Southern Hot Rod, a 3500 Stall Speed Converter, and a Detroit Locker Rear End. She has Cooks Headers connected to a MagnaFlow Exhaust delivering a full-bodied sound. The engine has been custom powder coated by Modern Muscle. Rounded off with Nitto NT04 tires, DIABLO is ready for the track or for the open road. It needs only a driver. Sportclassic

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2B3LA73W96H516768

Stock: C516768

Certified Pre-Owned: No

