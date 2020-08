Close

M & M Car Sales - Madison Heights / Michigan

2006 DODGE CHARGER RT - - FULL SIZE FAMILY CAR -- THE HEMI RUNS EXCELLENT - - FULL POWER INTERIOR - - SEY UP A TEST DRIVE TODAY - - M&M Carsales have been in business over 40 years. We specialize in financing vehicles under $10,000. Good or Bad credit we can help. The number one used car dealer in the new Downtown district - Stop in and see why!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2B3KA53H96H234969

Stock: 28864

Certified Pre-Owned: No