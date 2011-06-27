Used 2006 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$5,995Great Deal | $2,432 below market
2006 Dodge Charger RT134,087 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
M & M Car Sales - Madison Heights / Michigan
2006 DODGE CHARGER RT - - FULL SIZE FAMILY CAR -- THE HEMI RUNS EXCELLENT - - FULL POWER INTERIOR - - SEY UP A TEST DRIVE TODAY - - M&M Carsales have been in business over 40 years. We specialize in financing vehicles under $10,000. Good or Bad credit we can help. The number one used car dealer in the new Downtown district - Stop in and see why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H96H234969
Stock: 28864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,900Great Deal | $751 below market
2006 Dodge Charger SE296,147 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Zone USA - West Monroe / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SE with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43G96H369399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,884Good Deal | $3,011 below market
2006 Dodge Charger RT103,246 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gurnee Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Gurnee / Illinois
VEHICLE LOCATION : GURNEE DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM 7255 W GRAND AVE GURNEE IL 60031.Recent Arrival! 2006 Dodge Charger R/T HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone Leather. RedWhy buy from us? Tires for LIFE, available only with Happy Auto Group In house All State Insurance Agency to meet all of your automotive needs. Free car washes, and a brand new courtesy vehicle for you to drive while you service your vehicle with us INVENTORY! - We have one of the largest used vehicle inventories in the state with 5 locations and hundreds of vehicles for you to choose from. A senior staff with decades of experience to ensure we find the perfect vehicle to fit your needs. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H36H131532
Stock: 20792A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $7,974Good Deal | $1,453 below market
2006 Dodge Charger RT127,075 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wilde Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Waukesha / Wisconsin
Wilde is your one-stop shop for new Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT and Subaru sales, used and certified pre-owned vehicle sales, service and parts in Southeastern Wisconsin. We are fully-stocked with hundreds of cars, trucks, mini-vans and SUVs for every budget. CALL our knowledgeable staff at 262-544-5400, learn more about us and VIEW OUR ENTIRE INVENTORY online at www.wildedodge.com and www.wildesubaru.com, or VISIT us in person, conveniently located at 1710 Hwy 164 in Waukesha, WI. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H36H521918
Stock: 29902A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$7,900Fair Deal | $774 below market
2006 Dodge Charger RT116,786 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, REMOTE ENTRY, FOG LAMPS.This rear wheel drive 2006 Dodge Charger R/T features an impressive hemi 5.7l v8 multi displacement Engine with a Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Exterior with a Dark Slate Gray/light Grayston Interior. With only 116,786 miles this 2006 Dodge Charger is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2006 Dodge Charger in Columbus,OH Includes: Satellite Radio, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 6H530506B PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2006 Dodge Charger R/T ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2006 Dodge Charger R/T! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 25.0 Highway MPG and 17.0 City MPG! This Dodge Charger comes Factory equipped with an impressive hemi 5.7l v8 multi displacement engine, an 5-speed automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Adjustable Pedals, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Rear Reading Lamps, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Center Arm Rest, Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H36H530506
Stock: 6H530506B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $45,990
2006 Dodge Charger SRT-83,308 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Kay Chevrolet - Lisle / Illinois
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8! This is no ordinary Charger sedan. This Charger has the Legendary name, DIABLO as it was built June 6, 2006. This monster of the roadway was built by Modern Muscle with a 398 Stroker motor pushing over 750hp and delivers AT LEAST 700hp at the rear wheels. Keep in mind that the 2006 Dodge Charger came with a 6.1L HEMI that produced a mere 450hp. Now, DIABLO crushes the competition with the use of a D-1 Procharger system delivering 19 lbs. of boost! This Charger, built in 2006 rivals the 2017-2018 SRT-8 Demons! DIABLO was here before they were a glimmer in Dodges eye! The addition of an ethanol reservoir to supplement the fuel system, DIABLO runs on pump premium fuel. She comes with a Supercharger Race Cam and Ross custom pistons. Modern Muscle developed a custom fuel system delivering 100 lbs. of fuel injector pressure. This Charger comes with the DIABLO Tuner, a special tuning computer specially developed by the legend Mr. Norm himself before his retirement and Modern Muscle. The Chargers transmission system was designed by Southern Hot Rod, a 3500 Stall Speed Converter, and a Detroit Locker Rear End. She has Cooks Headers connected to a MagnaFlow Exhaust delivering a full-bodied sound. The engine has been custom powder coated by Modern Muscle. Rounded off with Nitto NT04 tires, DIABLO is ready for the track or for the open road. It needs only a driver. Sportclassic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LA73W96H516768
Stock: C516768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,000Fair Deal
2006 Dodge Charger SE206,012 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Glenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram FIAT - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2006 Dodge Charger LOCAL TRADE!, Cloth. 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V RWD 4-Speed Automatic21/28 City/Highway MPGGlenbrook Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Value Priced vehicles for over 30 years! Serving the Fort Wayne, Auburn, Huntington, Defiance, Warsaw, Columbia City, Decatur, Marion, Angola, Bryan, Coldwater, Anderson, Indianapolis, and South Bend area for more than 3 decades, allow us to provide this same great service to you today! Check out www.glenbrookdodge.com for all our amazing inventory!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SE with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43R36H528001
Stock: G71411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $9,993Fair Deal
2006 Dodge Charger RT118,866 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ray Chevrolet - Fox Lake / Illinois
FIND OUT WHY WE HAVE A 4.6 GOOGLE RATING AND WHY WE HAVE OVER 10,000 REVIEWS ONLINE!!! NO HOOKS NO GIMMICKS EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR THIS PRICE. Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement 172 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats or Performance Seats w/Preferred Suede.Recent Arrival!STRAIGHT FORWARD PRICING MORE FOR YOUR TRADE Buyer is responsible for Tax, Title, License and Doc Fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Options and pricing are subject to change. We are not liable for pricing errors. See dealer for details. *Pit Stop service- At no charge, we will inspect and top of all our vehicles fluids anytime during service hours. You'll be in and out in 5 minutes or less. *TechTeam Specialists- Visit us or we'll go to you anytime. As vehicle technology evolves make sure you completely understand all the features of your vehicle. Our TechTeam is here to help with set up and to troubleshoot any issues.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LA53H96H386853
Stock: P12799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- New Listing$9,986Fair Deal | $653 below market
2006 Dodge Charger RT86,103 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
ODaniel Mazda - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Proud to be 2020 Indiana Dealer of the Year and 2020 Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner. Odometer is 38012 miles below market average! HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi DisplacementLocal Trade-in, Charger R/T, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, Alloy wheels, Electronics Convenience Group, Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 29N, Security Alarm, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Traveler/Mini Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Vehicle Information Center.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this Vehicle is correct, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Advertised price does not include tax, title, license or $149.00 dealer fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53HX6H410332
Stock: B16823B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $14,950Fair Deal
2006 Dodge Charger RT53,020 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
By Appointment only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H16H488756
Stock: 8756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$12,987
2006 Dodge Charger RT78,470 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Holzhauer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Nashville / Illinois
2006 Dodge Charger R/T HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement RWD Bright Silver Metallic ClearcoatONE OWNER!!! LOCAL TRADE-IN!!!! AFTERMARKET CHROME 22 INCH WHEELS!!!, RETRACTABLE HIDE AWAY FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET!!!!!, 322 Watt Amplifier, 6 Boston Acoustics Speakers w/Subwoofer, Automatic Headlamps, Convenience Group II, Electronics Convenience Group, Front fog lights, Heated Front Seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power Sunroof, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Sound Group II. CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 39525 miles below market average!Our incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53HX6H227352
Stock: H227352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $8,990
2006 Dodge Charger SE138,980 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Chevrolet Salem - Salem / Oregon
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. This 2006 Black Dodge Charger RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone Cloth, 17 x 7 Steel Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers. Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone Cloth.Your way on the parkway!19/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SE with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43G66H302727
Stock: Z9021B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $9,790
2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8124,707 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Wilhelm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jamestown / North Dakota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask gloves will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Red 2006 Dodge Charger SRT8 RWD 5-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.1L V8 SMPI SRT HEMI 6.1L V8 SMPI, Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone Leather.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LA73W36H522291
Stock: 391399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- $14,895
2006 Dodge Charger RT41,523 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
Get behind the wheel of our One Owner No Accident Reported 2006 Dodge Charger R/T Sedan shown in Inferno Red Crystal Pearl. Powered by a 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that generates 350hp while coupled with a durable 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive combination helps you secure nearly 25mpg on the highway! This is a muscle car with room for the family! The sleek striking exterior proudly shows off fog lamps, deep tinted glass, prominent sunroof, and sporty alloy wheels. The expertly designed R/T interior is comfortable and roomy and started with supportive seats, race-inspired leather-wrapped steering wheel, metallic accents, adjustable pedals, power accessories, and AM/FM stereo with CD Player and available Satellite radio. Dodge offers traction/stability control, ABS, tire pressure monitor, airbags, and more will keep you safe and secure on the road. If you're looking for a car that is as much at home driving the kids to school as it is on the track, this Dodge Charger R/T is a dream come true. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 'Delivery options available.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53HX6H245527
Stock: SCB1412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $16,999
2006 Dodge Charger SRT-873,055 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2006 Dodge Charger 4dr 4dr Sedan SRT8 RWD features a 6.1L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 425 hp horsepower, 6.1 liter V8 engine, 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, 8-way power adjustable passenger seat, Adjustable pedals - Power, Audio controls on steering wheel, Center Console - Full with covered storage, Compass, External temperature display, Front fog/driving lights, Front seat type - Sport, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 20 and EPA city (mpg): 14, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Overhead console - Mini with storage, Power heated mirrors, Rear bench seats, Rear spoiler - Wing, Rear-wheel drive 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LA73W36H328022
Stock: 35002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $14,091
2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8100,774 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deery Brothers Chevrolet - Pleasant Hill / Iowa
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Dodge Charger SRT8 RWD 5-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.1L V8 SMPIPLEASANT PEOPLE! PLEASANT PRICING! ONLY IN PLEASANT HILL!!! Odometer is 11594 miles below market average!EXPERIENCE THE PLEASANT SIDE OF CHEVROLET.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LA73WX6H419224
Stock: P5281A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $6,493Fair Deal
2006 Dodge Charger RT151,570 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California
Pwr Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 29N Rt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 5-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od 5.7L Hemi Multi-Displacement V8 Engine Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H46H465021
Stock: 6H465021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $8,995
2006 Dodge Charger RT159,925 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Anderson Buick GMC - Douglas / Georgia
2006 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, Leather. Call or Text 912-592-3329 for bottom line pricing and to schedule a test drive. Recent Arrival! We Need Your Trade! Bring your trade in for a quick appraisal or call us at 912-592-3329.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H26H385250
Stock: 14120A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020