Used 2017 Chevrolet SS
- Standard V8 engine delivers thrilling acceleration
- Spacious interior with a sizable backseat
- Handles remarkably well for a large sedan
- One of the few large sedans available with a manual transmission
- Standard V8 engine returns poor fuel economy
- Interior materials feel low rent for the car's price
- Single trim level means less ability to tailor to preference
- Tech/entertainment interface can be slow and frustrating
Overall rating4.0 / 5
Ever find yourself wishing for a four-door Camaro? Neither do we. But if we did, we'd be happy with a 2017 Chevrolet SS. A large, five-passenger sedan, the SS is for the driving enthusiast who can't fit the family in a two-seat sports coupe. It's made of all the parts and pieces you'd expect of a muscle car, including a powerful V8 engine borrowed from the previous-generation Corvette, rear-wheel drive, an optional six-speed manual transmission, even a limited-slip differential. But large dimensions and a long list of standard features also mean the SS can accommodate and entertain more than just the driver.
But the Chevy SS isn't just a family-friendly burnout machine. High-performance tires and an adaptive suspension also give the SS surprisingly good handling. The brakes do an exceptional job hauling this big car down from high speeds. Heated and cooled front seats, leather upholstery and driver aids such as lane departure warning and parallel parking assist give the SS a high-end feel. The MyLink tech interface includes a large touchscreen, a navigation system and control of certain smartphone apps.
There are some blemishes we can't overlook, though. Contrast stitching and suede accents are nice touches around the cabin, but they can't mask the rental car feel of some of the materials or the inattention to some details. The trunk, too, is small, and rear seats that don't fold down hinder the SS' cargo utility. The exterior styling, which you might mistake for a bloated version of Chevy's compact Malibu, looks unremarkable.
Most of these shortcomings diminish once you lay your foot into the gas pedal. Simply put, this kind of car, especially with a manual transmission, is in short supply in our country. Soon you won't be able to buy a new one because Chevy intends to cease production of the SS after the 2017 model year. If the idea of easy power, tons of grip, great brakes, four doors and a manual gearbox makes you smile, go buy it before the combination disappears forever.
Chevrolet SS models
The 2017 Chevrolet SS is available in one well-equipped trim level (base) with just three options: a power sunroof, a full-size spare tire and a manual transmission. Under the hood is a 6.2-liter V8 engine (415 horsepower, 415 pound-feet of torque) and either a six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. The SS is rear-wheel-drive only.
Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, high-performance tires, an adaptive suspension, Brembo brakes (front and rear), xenon headlights, heated power mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming, automatic wipers, keyless entry and ignition, remote start (automatic transmission only), dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and leather upholstery.
Standard technology includes Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an automated parallel-parking system, blind-spot monitoring, a rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, a head-up display, a navigation system, a rearview camera, an 8-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet's MyLink interface, voice controls including Siri Eyes Free, OnStar (with 4G LTE connectivity and Wi-Fi hot spot capability) and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with a CD player, satellite radio and iPod-USB connectivity.
|Overall
|4.0 / 5
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|3.0
Driving4.0
Acceleration4.0
Braking5.0
Steering4.0
Handling5.0
Drivability4.0
Comfort3.0
Seat comfort3.0
Ride comfort4.0
Noise & vibration4.5
Interior3.0
Ease of use3.0
Getting in/getting out4.0
Roominess5.0
Visibility3.0
Cargo space3.0
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- handling & steering
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- sound system
- comfort
- transmission
- maintenance & parts
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
This car pushes all the proper sport sedan buttons. It has the power to satisfy all but the crazies out there. Sophisticated adjustable suspension, exhaust function, steering feel and throttle mapping let you go from quiet sedate street driving to all out controlled sideways power induced oversteer with a turn of the control knob from the tour mode to the performance mode. Huge highly visible red caliper Brembo brakes to haul you down from very illegal velocities immediately identify this car as something special. Aside from the Brembos, there is very little else drawing attention to the true potential bottled up inside. You need only to "rub the lamp" to unleash the Mr. Hyde disposition. It can comfortably carry 4 or 5 adults. The manual transmission puts it in rare company for 4 door, V8 powered sedans. And, it is a very crisp and solid transmission with clean engagement and no discernible slop in the shifter. The clutch performs equally well while giving you confidence that it is up to the potential provided by the 6.2 liter Chevy LS3 V8 churning out 415 HP and 415 lb.ft. If you aspire to a full size, 4 door sport sedan with superb power and an unequalled fun factor, this is the car for you. I now have 2,700 miles on mine and these miles have provided me validation of my purchase every time I fire up its V8 and slide it in to 1st gear. I just love the car. I just sold my 2007 Audi S4 V8 manual transmission auto and replaced it with this SS. No regrets. Now with over 11,000 miles in 7 months, I still am excited every time I fire the V8 up. It not only sounds great but lives up to the sound with its performance. I'm now looking forward to replacing the Bridgestone tires with Michelin PS4s. Now, with 38000 miles I have these comments. My car is now on its 4th oil pump. The first one failed and the dealer (whom I did not buy the car from because they didn't have and couldn't get one) took 11 days to diagnose and repair. Fortunately it was under warranty as were the next two. It is now on its 4th and seems to be OK. Other than this, the car has remained rock solid reliable. The Michelin PS 4s are more than phenomenal. I got 1.33 Gs on a turn I could only get 1.10 Gs on with the stock tires. They also now have 23000 miles on them versus the stock 15000. They need replacing now. I still have the same great feeling every time I start it and hear and feel the wonderful V8 rumble to life. The fun factor is GREAT. I get many looks and questions. Is that an Impala or Malibu is often asked. Most have never heard of it. The rarity of this car, particularly with the 6 speed manual transmission is also appealing to me. I love the car.
This is a great car that was poorly marketed. GM put out a 20% discount on the car and at $40,000.00 it is a steal!
Good value, Fun ride
Even the smog guy was skeptical as I explained the SS PERFORMANCE SEDAN, UNTIL HE OPENED THE HOOD! Just a wonderful command of the road and other drivers, as they wonder what it is that’s moving along like a magic carpet passing by!
|4dr Sedan
6.2L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|14 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|415 hp @ 5900 rpm
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Indicates the presence of vehicles in blind spots with an LED-lit symbol in the side mirrors.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns the driver of vehicles approaching from the side when backing out of a parking spot.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns the driver if the car starts to drift out of the lane without a turn signal activated.
How much should I pay for a 2017 Chevrolet SS?
The least-expensive 2017 Chevrolet SS is the 2017 Chevrolet SS 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,625.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,625
What are the different models of Chevrolet SS?
Meet Chevrolet's family-friendly burnout machine. With a powerful V8 borrowed from the last-generation Corvette, an optional manual transmission and rear-wheel drive, the SS has a muscle car's heart and soul, with four doors and plenty of backseat space. If your family obligations rule out a Camaro, this is the next best thing. If you want one, though, act fast: Chevy will discontinue the SS after the 2017 model year.
Open the hood and you'll find the engine compartment stuffed with a 6.2-liter V8 that pounds out 415 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. It drives the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. As you might expect, EPA-rated fuel economy is lousy: 16 mpg combined (14 city/22 highway) with the automatic transmission and 17 mpg combined (14 city/22 highway) with the stick shift.
Acceleration is electrifying, but the SS is more than a straight-line star. It also handles great, with communicative steering, lots of grip and strong brakes. The big V8's exhaust note is fantastic. We only wish it were louder. The SS uses the Magnetic Ride Control suspension found in other high-end cars in the General Motors portfolio. It rides softly in Touring mode and firmly in Sport mode, though the differences are not as pronounced as in other driver-selectable suspension setups we've driven. Aside from a manual transmission that doesn't like to be shifted too quickly, driving the SS gives us little to complain about. It's comfortable enough to drive every day and plenty of fun on a winding road.
The interior is a bit of a mixed bag, however. The SS comes surprisingly well-equipped with standard leather upholstery, automatic wipers and lights, and a host of high-tech driver aids and safety features, including lane departure and collision warning systems, and a head-up display. But the interior, like the exterior, is blandly styled, and some trim pieces look as if they belong in a discount rental car. The deeply bolstered seats aren't a good fit for all body types and feel lumpy rather than supportive. The backseat is exceptionally generous, but the trunk is on the small side and the rear seats don't fold down. Interior quality isn't great, either: Our test car had several misaligned panels and materials that didn't feel very good to the touch.
The SS is available in a single trim level. Though it's generously equipped, the opportunities to customize the SS to a buyer's individual preferences are limited. Let Edmunds help find the perfect 2017 Chevrolet SS for you.
The Used 2017 Chevrolet SS is offered in the following submodels: SS Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2017 Chevrolet SS?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Chevrolet SS and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 SS 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 SS.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet SS for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2017 SSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,999 and mileage as low as 28645 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Chevrolet SS.
Can't find a new 2017 Chevrolet SSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet SS for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,654.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,640.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
