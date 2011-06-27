Vehicle overview

After a long hiatus and distant memories of NASCAR domination and the Dukes' General Lee running roughshod over fictional Hazzard County, Dodge reintroduced the Charger nameplate two years ago as a large, controversially styled four-door sedan. Like its Chrysler 300 and Dodge Magnum platform-mates, the Charger has since proven itself to be a popular and capable model with a roomy interior, balanced handling and optional Hemi V8 power.

After minor updates last year, the 2008 Dodge Charger receives more substantial changes this year. A new instrument panel and console with satin chrome accents are flanked by more appealing soft-touch surfaces, replacing the harder plastic of old. Adding interest is optional LED accent lighting on the front cupholders and door map pockets. Other available features include a MyGIG multimedia infotainment system with optional navigation, and the Sirius Backseat TV video entertainment system.

Outside, the Charger's distinctive styling is augmented with revised wheel covers on the SE and new aluminum wheels available on all other models. Carrying over under the hood are the base 2.7-liter V6 and more desirable 3.5-liter V6 and 5.7-liter V8 engines. The high-performance SRT8 model, meanwhile, continues to be a very viable alternative to luxury sport sedans costing far more.

We like the 2008 Dodge Charger, particularly when equipped with optional V6 or V8 power. Besides being Dodge's sportiest model (until the Challenger comes out next year, that is), the Charger also happens to be stylish, functional and packed with a wide array of standard and optional features. True, you'll get more nimble handling from a midsize sedan such as a Nissan Altima or Mazda 6, and other large sedans such as the Chevrolet Impala and Ford Taurus offer easier access and more headroom for rear seat passengers. But for somebody wanting a five-passenger sedan with attitude, the Charger is certainly worth a look.