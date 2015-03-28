Used 2014 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida

Security Alarm Keyless Start Black; Base Cloth Seats Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Pitch Black Quick Order Package 23G Tires: P215/65R17 Bsw As Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Wheels: 17" X 7.0" Painted Aluminum More information about the 2014 Dodge Charger: The Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan, offering strong V6 and V8 engines, along with rear-wheel drive--or all-wheel drive for some models. Chrysler also claims that the all-wheel drive system that's available in the Charger is the most advanced system offered in its class, as it completely disconnects the front wheels when not needed. Styling itself is also a big part of the Charger's appeal, as it pairs retro-muscle-car cues with modern touches. Also, the R/T and SRT8 models offer phenomenally good straight-line performance, with a drag-strip-worthy quarter-mile time in the high 12-second range, or zero to 60 in less than five seconds--yet with top speed at 175 mph and braking distance at just 120 feet from 60 mph, the SRT8 also chases supercars. Base Charger SE models are value-priced at about the same money as front-wheel-drive V6 mid-size sedans, while Dodge boasts that the Charger R/T is the most affordable V8 sedan in America and the Charger SXT is most affordable full-size car with 20-inch wheels. Gas mileage isn't bad either, provided owners go for the V6, which achieves up to 31 mpg on the highway with rear-wheel drive or 27 mpg with all-wheel drive. This model sets itself apart with wide range of models, muscle-car performance, good gas mileage for V6 models, modern safety features, available all-wheel drive, and Retro-stylish design with modern details

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 3 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CDXBG9EH173950

Stock: EH173950

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020