Used 2014 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Dodge Charger R/T in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger R/T

    44,289 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,997

    $3,703 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger SXT

    74,465 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,973

    $4,151 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger R/T in Black
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger R/T

    52,242 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,986

    $3,825 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger R/T in Black
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger R/T

    97,883 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,500

    $2,901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger R/T in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger R/T

    54,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,990

    $4,015 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger SE in Black
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger SE

    145,981 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    $1,048 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger SXT

    132,626 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $3,385 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger SXT in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger SXT

    110,950 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,875

    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger SE in White
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger SE

    109,615 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,849

    $1,657 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger SE in Gray
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger SE

    69,602 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,900

    $2,114 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger SXT

    95,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,500

    $2,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger SE in White
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger SE

    70,637 miles

    $9,899

    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger SE

    145,765 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger SXT in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger SXT

    68,845 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,495

    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger SE in Black
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger SE

    74,809 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,499

    $1,246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger SXT

    110,477 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,990

    $1,649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger R/T in Silver
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger R/T

    91,376 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,988

    $1,550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2014 Dodge Charger SXT

    6,189 miles
    Theft history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,777

    Details

  • 5
    (46%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (13%)
2014 dodge Charger RT 100th Anni Edition Review
michaelf120,03/28/2015
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
I have a 2014 Dodge Charger RT 100th Anniversary edition. It gets a lot of looks with the deep red color and the styling is great. The car is just straight up fast. It will put out that 400bhp anytime you need it or just want to. The interior is spacious, high in tech and the heated seats and steering wheel will spoil you. I really like the charger but there are some issues too. I have had electrical issues with my car. Some are annoying and some are very concerning. I have had the radio just turn off to the headlights turning off while driving. Once the entire car just shut down while on the freeway. Chrysler has been trying to find the issue but haven't been able to locate it yet.
