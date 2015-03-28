Used 2014 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me
- 44,289 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,997$3,703 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
Blacktop Package Navigation/Rear Back-Up Camera Group Power Sunroof Beats Audio Group Rear Bodycolor Spoiler Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Sport Cloth Seats Engine: 5.7L V8 Hemi Mds Vvt Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 29N R/T Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/Dvd/MP3/Nav Tires: 245/45R20 Bsw As Performance Torred Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Wheels: 20" X 8.0" Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Driven less than 7,000 miles per year, this low mileage, super clean and affordable, well maintained, AutoNation Certified Pre-owned, 2014 Dodge Charger 4dr Sedan RT is priced to sell, comes with a clean Carfax, and can only be found at Autonation Ford Westlake. Call or click today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT2EH271553
Stock: EH271553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 74,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,973$4,151 Below Market
Bill Brandt Ford - Brentwood / California
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation System, Charger SXT Plus, 4D Sedan, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, High Octane Red Pearlcoat, black Leather, 10 Beats Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer, 1-Yr SIRIUSXM Traffic Service, 1-Yr SIRIUSXM Travel Link Service, 20 x 8.0 Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels, 300 HP Power Rating, 552 Watt Amplifier, Adaptive Cruise Control Group, Adaptive Speed Control, Air Conditioning, Beats Audio Group, Delete Badge, Forward Collision Warning, Garmin Navigation System, Heated/Cooled Front Console Cupholder, Navigation/Rear Back-Up Camera Group, Performance Suspension, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, RALLYE Appearance Group w/SXT (2_H), RALLYE Appearance Group w/SXT Plus (2_J), Rear Bodycolor Spoiler, SIRIUSXM Traffic, SIRIUSXM Travel Link, Sport Cloth Seats, Sport Leather Seats, Sport Mode 2, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control. Clean CARFAX. SXT Plus RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/31 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 3630 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Thanks for looking. If you need any more information such as additional photos or a copy of your Free CARFAX History Report we are here to help. You can give a call at 800-576-3551 or visit us at www.billbrandtford.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG6EH159088
Stock: F4366A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 52,242 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,986$3,825 Below Market
Sunrise Chevrolet Of Forest Hills - Forest Hills / New York
Everyone's a winner at Sunrise Chevrolet! Pitch Black 2014 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT black Leather. Odometer is 5473 miles below market average! Over 300 used vehicles available for immediate delivery!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT2EH277465
Stock: 427493S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 97,883 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,500$2,901 Below Market
Honda of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
Comes equipped with alloy wheels, automatic transmission, power windows, and power locks. Also comes with the Honda of Ocala Advantage: One year of free maintenance and lifetime car washes! Also backed by our 1 year CARFAX buyback guarantee! This is a locally serviced non-smoker trade-in and the price has just been reduced!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT5EH159300
Stock: C585431A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 54,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,990$4,015 Below Market
Coral Springs Nissan - Coral Springs / Florida
Recent Arrival! Coral Springs Auto Mall is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2014 Dodge Charger. This R/T Charger is beautifully finished in Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl and complimented by black Leather and this exceptional vehicle comes well equipped with black Leather and gives you an amazing driving experience along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. 15/25 City/Highway MPGCARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 19492 miles below market average!Coral Springs Auto Mall is a family owned dealership that has served the South Florida community with quality new and used cars since 1985. During this time we’ve had the chance to grow and learn with our community and sharpen the skills of our staff to provide better customer service while saving you money. The sales, service, and finance specialists are more than knowledgeable and eager to provide you with top notch car buying experience. Coral Springs Auto Mall wants to set the bar a bit higher when it comes to taking care of our customers and their new, used, or certified pre-owned .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCTXEH102249
Stock: NEH102249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 145,981 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$1,048 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Security Alarm Keyless Start Black; Base Cloth Seats Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Pitch Black Quick Order Package 23G Tires: P215/65R17 Bsw As Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Wheels: 17" X 7.0" Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2014 Dodge Charger: The Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan, offering strong V6 and V8 engines, along with rear-wheel drive--or all-wheel drive for some models. Chrysler also claims that the all-wheel drive system that's available in the Charger is the most advanced system offered in its class, as it completely disconnects the front wheels when not needed. Styling itself is also a big part of the Charger's appeal, as it pairs retro-muscle-car cues with modern touches. Also, the R/T and SRT8 models offer phenomenally good straight-line performance, with a drag-strip-worthy quarter-mile time in the high 12-second range, or zero to 60 in less than five seconds--yet with top speed at 175 mph and braking distance at just 120 feet from 60 mph, the SRT8 also chases supercars. Base Charger SE models are value-priced at about the same money as front-wheel-drive V6 mid-size sedans, while Dodge boasts that the Charger R/T is the most affordable V8 sedan in America and the Charger SXT is most affordable full-size car with 20-inch wheels. Gas mileage isn't bad either, provided owners go for the V6, which achieves up to 31 mpg on the highway with rear-wheel drive or 27 mpg with all-wheel drive. This model sets itself apart with wide range of models, muscle-car performance, good gas mileage for V6 models, modern safety features, available all-wheel drive, and Retro-stylish design with modern details All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG9EH173950
Stock: EH173950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 132,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$3,385 Below Market
Dwain Taylor Cadillac - Murray / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SXT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHGXEH117426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,950 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,875
Round Rock Nissan - Round Rock / Texas
Inspected by Round Rock Nissans Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!! Buy with Confidence!! ***E-PRICE DOESN'T INCLUDE DEALER ADD OPTIONS*** PRICES WITH NMAC FINANCING Round Rock Nissan 3050 N IH 35 Round Rock, TX 78681 Call our helpful Staff for further Assistance. 512-244-8500! Round Rock Nissan now offers a complete online automotive purchase experience with Acceleride! No Haggle, No Hassle, No stress. Just select the vehicle you would like to purchase and use the Acceleride link to review and select purchase options 100% online. If you prefer, you don't even have to come to the dealership as we offer free local delivery to Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Hutto, Austin, and surrounding areas. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. One of the best things about this Dodge Charger is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Dodge Charger SXT is the one! More information about the 2014 Dodge Charger: The Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan, offering strong V6 and V8 engines, along with rear-wheel drive--or all-wheel drive for some models. Chrysler also claims that the all-wheel drive system that's available in the Charger is the most advanced system offered in its class, as it completely disconnects the front wheels when not needed. Styling itself is also a big part of the Charger's appeal, as it pairs retro-muscle-car cues with modern touches. Also, the R/T and SRT8 models offer phenomenally good straight-line performance, with a drag-strip-worthy quarter-mile time in the high 12-second range, or zero to 60 in less than five seconds--yet with top speed at 175 mph and braking distance at just 120 feet from 60 mph, the SRT8 also chases supercars. Base Charger SE models are value-priced at about the same money as front-wheel-drive V6 mid-size sedans, while Dodge boasts that the Charger R/T is the most affordable V8 sedan in America and the Charger SXT is most affordable full-size car with 20-inch wheels. Gas mileage isn't bad either, provided owners go for the V6, which achieves up to 31 mpg on the highway with rear-wheel drive or 27 mpg with all-wheel drive. Strengths of this model include wide range of models, muscle-car performance, good gas mileage for V6 models, modern safety features, available all-wheel drive, and Retro-stylish design with modern details We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG3EH259455
Stock: EH259455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 109,615 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$9,849$1,657 Below Market
Dependable Used Cars - Anchorage / Alaska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG2EH267622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,602 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,900$2,114 Below Market
Folsom Lake Hyundai - Folsom / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG7EH108417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,500$2,203 Below Market
Gaier's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fort Loramie / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG7EH144187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,637 miles
$9,899
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2014 Dodge Charger 4dr 4dr Sedan SE RWD features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bright White Clearcoat with a Tan/Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG9EH174659
Stock: 174659RF71184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2019
- 145,765 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2014 Dodge Charger SE billet silver metallic clearcoat 3.6L V6 24V VVT RWD 18/27 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study** Let Ford of Kendall be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Ford of Kendall we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today! Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG0EH129500
Stock: EH129500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 68,845 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,495
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Charger SXT is Low Miles.Loaded with black interior, Beats audio system, back camera, special titanium wheels & good tires .We purchased the car with damage to the front. We changed lamps, bumper, hood, radiator and its support and condenser. No damage to the airbag system, suspension or engine. Nicely loaded with low miles. Please come by for test drive. thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG8EH155365
Stock: 155365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 74,809 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$10,499$1,246 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS CLEAN 2014 DODGE CHARGER SEDAN COMES WITH SPORTY BODY STYLE, AUX, ICE COLD AC, POWER OPTIONS, SUPER CLEAN UPHOLSTERY, MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE,AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG0EH361935
Stock: 361935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,990$1,649 Below Market
Bommarito Nissan Ballwin - Ballwin / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Jazz Blue Pearlcoat 2014 Dodge Charger SXT RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT One Owner Accident Free Carfax, Local Trade, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Back up Camera / Rear View Camera, CALL TO LOCK IN THE INTERNET PRICE, Black w/Sport Cloth Seats or Sport Leather Seats or Sport Perforated Leather Seats, 10 Beats Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer, 1-Yr SIRIUSXM Traffic Service, 1-Yr SIRIUSXM Travel Link Service, 20 Wheel Sport Appearance Group, 20 x 8.0 Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels, 300 HP Power Rating, 552 Watt Amplifier, Base Leather Seats, Beats Audio Group, Delete Badge, Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Front Overhead LED Lighting, Garmin Navigation System, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation/Rear Back-Up Camera Group, Performance Suspension, Power Driver & Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Quick Order Package 28J SXT Plus, Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, RALLYE Appearance Group w/SXT Plus (2_J), Rear Bodycolor Spoiler, Rear Stabilizer Bar, Security Alarm, SIRIUSXM Traffic, SIRIUSXM Travel Link, Sport Leather Seats, Sport Mode 2, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, SXT Badge.Recent Arrival! 19/31 City/Highway MPGBommarito Nissan Ballwin is located at 14747 Manchester Road. One mile West of 141. We are proud to be a part of Missouri's #1 Automotive Group, that has been serving St. Louis customers for over 44 years. We are sure to have the perfect pre-owned car or truck at our dealership. No other dealers in St Louis or St Charles County can match our standards and pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG0EH199019
Stock: W10415A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 91,376 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,988$1,550 Below Market
Chuck Colvin Ford - Mcminnville / Oregon
Charger R/T HEMI 5.7L V8!! *** Sunroof *** Completely Inspected and Reconditioned *** Chuck Colvin Ford & Nissan In Business Since 1911! *** Free Car-Fax Report on Every Used Vehicle! *** 2014 Dodge Charger, Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat, with Black, 4 New Tires!, Black w/Heavy Duty Cloth Bucket Seats & Rear Bench or Heavy Duty Cloth Bucket Seats w/Vinyl Rear, 10 Beats Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer, 1-Yr SIRIUSXM Traffic Service, 1-Yr SIRIUSXM Travel Link Service, 552 Watt Amplifier, Auto Adjust In Reverse Exterior Mirrors, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Beats Audio Group, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, CHMSL Lamp, Driver Confidence Group (AJG), Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Garmin Navigation System, Navigation/Rear Back-Up Camera Group, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Heated Mirrors w/Man F/Away (GTL), Power HTD Memory Mirrors w/Manual Fold-Away, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 29N R/T, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear Bodycolor Spoiler, SIRIUSXM Traffic, SIRIUSXM Travel Link, Sport Mode 2, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, Wheels & Tunes Group. Family owned and operated since 1911. We have developed a loyal dedicated following based on our unique approach to business. All the information you need, up front, with no hassles! Free Car Fax on every used vehicle!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger R/T with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT8EH260847
Stock: 20A116B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 6,189 milesTheft history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,777
City Wide Auto Credit - Toledo / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG9EH334914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
