2022 Dodge Charger

MSRP range: $79,580
Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Sedan Exterior
+21
MSRP$83,175
Edmunds suggests you pay$83,881
What Should I Pay

2022 Dodge Charger Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Powerful V8 engines available, including the one for the 707-hp Hellcat
  • Trim levels and graphics packages allow for plenty of personalization
  • Infotainment is user-friendly and features a large touchscreen
  • V8 engines can be thirsty when driven with enthusiasm
  • Sloping roofline impedes visibility and backseat access
  • In fit and finish, it lags some competitors
  • No major changes for 2022
  • Part of the seventh Charger generation introduced for 2011
2022 Dodge Charger pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Dodge Charger.

Be the first to write a review
2022 Dodge Charger video

[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER 1: The American rear drive sedan, a staple of an automotive industry. Well, it was. The V8 sedan used to be the bread and butter of every American manufacturer. It's where the muscle car came from, and it doesn't really get any more American than that. But over time, sweet, sweet SUV and truck sales led manufacturers to simply abandon what they did best. Want some recent examples? Ford Crown Vic, history. Chevy Caprice, history-- actually, history twice, first time in 1996, the second time in 2017 just to spite us. The Dodge Charger? Well, it's still rocking. How? Let's look at the newest iteration, the Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody. Man, that's cool. So about that widebody package-- all the fenders are 3 and 1/2 inches wider than on a normal Charger. Now, they do that to help cover up the car's faintly ridiculous 20 by 11-inch-wide wheels. These are 305 section tires. That's crazy. But changes haven't just been made to the bodywork. There are new sway bars, and there's three-mode adaptive damping. Another fun fact, the name of these wheels. These are devil's rims, or at least that's what Dodge calls them. But I had a chance to talk to the designer of these wheels, and internally they were known as coffin wheels. [WOLF HOWLING] See it? That's pretty damn cool. A few other cool features about this car, one of them has to be that mail slot front bumper. That takes fresh air and shoves it right in the radiator's face. Something else-- it's not as cool to me, but if you like the black hood, well, that's part of the satin black paint package. And that includes the hood, the roof, and the trunk lid. And I hope you like it, because it'll set you back $3,500. So let's talk some real numbers now. Under the hood is a 392-cubic-inch, or 6.4 liters in old money, V8 engine. It makes 485 horsepower and 475 foot-pounds of torque. And it's made it up to an eight-speed traditional automatic transmission. It shifts hard and actually shifts pretty quickly too. So hiding or not hiding inside this car's massive 20 by 11-inch wheels are Hellcat brakes essentially, six-piston Brembos that clamp down on 15.4-inch two-piece rotors. And these brakes are bigger than the wheels on my first car, which was a Saab 900S, in case you were interested. Look at this. It's silly, but you know what? This is what Dodge does best. They do silly sedans. Love it. [ENGINE REVVING] So no one's going to accuse the Charger of being too modern on the inside, but I don't think you can criticize it for being too difficult to use either. Some people say that it is past its expiration date, but it still works. And it works better than a lot of other cars that try too hard. They try to be too clever. Let's take the ventilation controls, for example. It's a split setup with analog and digital. Normally I'm not a big fan of that, but they split the right items. All your major controls are here. You have a big fan speed knob, auto button, AC. A simple button push and you get the rest of your climate controls. Another bonus about not trying to be too clever, these are big air vents. They're easy to adjust. They flow a lot of air. And they cool a car as big as the Charger. Something else I like about this screen-- and it's not really the screen itself, but it's the shelf right at the bottom. It makes it easy to stabilize your hand on it, and push buttons, and scroll through the many, many millions of apps that this car seems to have, including the performance apps. Now, all of this is a lot of cool information, but probably stuff you shouldn't always be looking at when you're on the road-- temperatures, and pressures, G-force readings, power output, lap timers for freeway on-ramps. But you've got a drive mode selector. This is pretty cool. Now, you've got four main drive modes essentially-- track, sport, custom, and auto. Auto does a pretty good job on its own, and it's kind of hard to argue with it. But I like the custom setting because it allows you to change things like transmission response, paddle shifters, traction control, suspension-- these have three-mode adaptive shocks-- and steering, which is also a three-mode system. It's just the right amount of adjustability that you can have, and you can really dial the Charger in to suit your personality. But this car also has line lock, which is essentially a burnout button. You can't get that on a Ford Taurus. Actually, I don't even think you can get a Ford Taurus anymore. Shame-- not really. [MUSIC PLAYING] So with our test track still currently closed we don't have test numbers for this exact car, but we can revisit some of the ones from a non-widebody Charger from a couple years ago. Now, I wouldn't expect the Widebody to be significantly quicker to 60. It might pick up a couple of tenths time and speed through the quarter mile. It's probably a push. This car's got wider tires, so more rolling resistance. It's got a wider body, so more aero drag. Where I really think the Widebody is going to come into its own are braking and handling tests. Brakes on the normal Charger were quite good, but the 305 tires on this thing can really get put to good use. And the same goes for handling. So I wouldn't be too surprised to see this thing pull almost a G on the skid pad-- in a Charger, which is a family sedan with 11-inch wide tires. I can't wait to get back on the track. So what does this car compete with? What's America got to offer in terms of competition? [CRICKETS CHIRPING] Oh, how about the Impala? No. I think the main competition for this car comes from the Genesis G70 and the Kia Stinger. Now, both of those cars you might say, well, they're not really in the same price range. Actually, they kind of are. When you option them up with all the performance stuff, all the tech, all the features, they cost just north of $50,000. Now, while this exact Charger kicks the door down at about $60,000, you can save quite a bit of money on a few options like the satin black paint and get a Charger 392 Widebody for just about $50,000. That's great competition. Now, while the Kia Stinger and Genesis G70 both have a lot of features-- and they do have powerful twin turbo V6 engines-- they're both missing something, a couple of cylinders-- [ENGINE REVVING] --and that sound. That sound's worth the money. [ENGINE REVVING] What else is out there? Well, we can list off some European cars. I know that not a lot of people would ever consider cross-shopping a European car with a Charger, but I think they should. Audi offers the S5 and the S4. They're around $60,000 too. And now they have a considerably higher amount of refinement, but they also lack a V8 engine. They're just not as fun. They're a little too serious now, a little too clinical. This car is fun. Fun is important when you buy a car. There's also the Jaguar XF. Now, there's no longer an XFR, but there's also no longer a V8 XF. But there is a hot six-cylinder version, but that one's going to come in at over $70,000 when you fully load it. And it lacks a V8 engine. There's also the BMW 540. Now, I know what you're saying. You could just get the M550 because that comes with a V8, but that car is also $75,000 and up. To keep the price fair, BMW 540i is going to be right around $60,000. That's going to be about the same size that this car is. Also has more refinement, but just not fun, not like this is. I think this car can be cross-shopped against quite a bit more cars than people give it credit for because Dodge delivers power, lots of power, and value, and fun. Have I mentioned fun? Because this car is a lot of fun. Let's talk about handling. You could be excused for thinking that when you walk up to this car that it is a total monster, that it's looking to kill you, throw you into the trees any time you touch the car. Like that. But you know what? This car is friendly. It's easy to drive at the limit. And I got to give full marks to SRTs, chassis and suspension engineers, because this car, I mean really, has no business being this good on a curvy road. It should be frightening, and terrifying, and pants fillingly fast, and scary. But it's not. This car is friendly and easy to use. And that's because they just did such a good job sorting the chassis and the suspension. Now, this car is using three-way adaptive shocks. I currently have it in the sports setting. And I can drive this car about as hard as I want to because the car tells me what's going on. Rather than making the thing really stiff like some German performance sedans, they just kind of let the car be big. So it feels big. And yeah, it does kind of drive like a big car, but because of that you know what the car's up to. The car's being honest with you. It tells you where the weight's going. It takes a set into a corner right here. It's telling you what's going on, and that helps give you confidence. You know what's going on, so you can go faster, really. Almost have no business driving like this in this car. It's great. This is just-- [LAUGHS] Now, now, if you want to tell all your friends that this car is a serious ax murderer just to make yourself look like a great driver, I'm not going to tell anybody. If you looked up "burly" in the dictionary, you would find a picture of this engine. This is the 6.4 liter or the 392, like it says all over the car. V8-- this is 485 horsepower. And it is comfortably situated somewhere between lazy and snappy. It does not mind revving, but it's also comfortable just kind of like ripping around under 3,000 RPM. It's really something extra. Like, this is the quintessential muscle car motor. Lots of low down power, not super rev happy, but it doesn't need to be. It's got 485 horsepower, like, everywhere. It just pulls hard, sounds good. This is a traditional eight-speed automatic, so it's not a dual clutch automatic. But you know what? I don't mind. This has really quick up shifts if you want it. And it feels-- it just kind of matches the feel of the rest of the car. The transmission feels heavy duty. It feels like it can take the power that the engine is throwing at it. And I like the heaviness of the shifts. And it can be kind of abrupt, but you know what? It fits the character of the car. Everything in this car fits the character of the car. It's such a complete package. And because it's not a dual clutch, you don't get that kind of weird low speed chug that you can get out of one of those transmissions. This is just a normal automatic. The only thing I wish is that the throttle wasn't so jumpy. This thing, it's hard to parallel park this car because the throttle is just hair trigger. That first gear's short. It's a little too short. But, you know. I have to complain about something, right? [MUSIC PLAYING] For years, Dodge has continued to tweak and improve both the car's content and the performance. And the SRT guys love this car. They go to the car shows. They talk to the owners. They show them new paint colors and graphics packages. And then they go back to the factory and they deliver the goods. So with this new Charger Widebody, even in the lesser Scat Pack version, consider the goods delivered. [ENGINE REVVING] This thing's wild. I love a manual though. I mean, you guys can just lift it out of the Challenger, right? And can you put some carbon brakes on this thing? [MUSIC PLAYING]

2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody Review ― Cost, Interior, Specs, 0-60, Burnouts & More

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Dodge Charger, but since the 2022 Dodge Charger is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

The Dodge Charger carries on the long and wonderfully American tradition of rear-wheel-drive V8-powered family sedans. In this video, Kurt Niebuhr reviews the 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody and explains why it remains one of the best of its kind.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$79,580
MPG & Fuel
12 City / 21 Hwy / 15 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 18.5 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 797 hp @ 6300 rpm
Torque: 707 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 201.0 in. / Height: 57.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 82.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 78.3 in.
Curb Weight: 4610 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 16.5 cu.ft.
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Dodge Charger a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Charger both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Dodge Charger fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Charger gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Charger has 16.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Charger. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Dodge Charger?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Dodge Charger:

Is the Dodge Charger reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Charger is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Charger. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Charger's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Dodge Charger a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Dodge Charger is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Charger is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Dodge Charger?

The least-expensive 2022 Dodge Charger is the 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $79,580.

Other versions include:

  • SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $79,580
Learn more

What are the different models of Dodge Charger?

If you're interested in the Dodge Charger, the next question is, which Charger model is right for you? Charger variants include SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). For a full list of Charger models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Dodge Charger

2022 Dodge Charger Overview

The 2022 Dodge Charger is offered in the following submodels: Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, Charger Sedan, Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Available styles include Scat Pack Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A), SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A), GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A), R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A), GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A), SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Dodge Charger models are available with a 6.4 L-liter gas engine or a 6.2 L-liter gas engine or a 3.6 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 717 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Dodge Charger comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Dodge Charger comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Dodge Charger?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Dodge Charger and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Charger.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Dodge Charger and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Charger featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Dodge Charger?

2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Which 2022 Dodge Chargers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Dodge Charger for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Dodge Charger.

Can't find a new 2022 Dodge Chargers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,428.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Dodge Charger?

2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
18 compined MPG,
15 city MPG/24 highway MPG

2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
15 compined MPG,
12 city MPG/21 highway MPG

2022 Dodge Charger GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
21 compined MPG,
18 city MPG/27 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG18
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement6.4 L
Passenger Volume120.8 cu.ft.
Wheelbase120.0 in.
Length201.0 in.
WidthN/A
Height57.8 in.
Curb Weight4373 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Dodge Charger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

