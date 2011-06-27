  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. Used 2010 Dodge Charger
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2010 Dodge Charger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Thrilling optional V8s, roomy interior, agreeable ride and seats, available all-wheel drive.
  • Subpar power and fuel economy from V6s, difficult rear-seat entry, anesthetized steering, lackluster side-impact crash rating.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Dodge Charger for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Range
$6,250 - $19,741
Used Charger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If a big American sedan with big-time V8 thrust is your thing, the 2010 Dodge Charger is one of the best (and last) of this breed. We'd advise you to skip the V6 versions, though.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Dodge Charger symbolizes two significant elements of Chrysler's past -- first, the heyday of V8-powered, rear-drive muscle cars; and second, the ill-fated merger with Daimler-Benz. The former lives on in the Charger R/T and SRT8 models, both of which boast rowdy V8s that will perform smoky burnouts with the best of them. And the latter is evident underneath the Charger's skin, where you'll find some suspension components from old Mercedes E-Class and S-Class sedans, as well as a Mercedes-sourced five-speed automatic transmission. Add it all up and you've got an appealing and well-built car that reminds us why big, powerful sedans have always had an enthusiastic following.

Like its platform mates, the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Challenger, the Charger comes with less muscular engines, too. There are two V6s available, one with a rental-car-grade 178 horsepower and one that puts out a more respectable 250 hp, albeit with an outdated four-speed automatic in rear-drive form (all-wheel drive nets a five-speed). But let's be honest -- most front-wheel-drive V6 family sedans offer more than 250 hp these days, and they weigh considerably less than the porky Charger. This Dodge was made with one kind of engine in mind: the classic broad-shouldered American V8.

Yes, it's the Charger's honking "Hemi" V8s that deserve the most attention here. Even the R/T's "little" 5.7-liter V8 makes a beastly 368 hp, and tricks like variable valve timing and cylinder deactivation technology allow it to approximate the fuel economy of the 250-hp 3.5-liter V6 (which really says more about that engine's inefficiency). If that's not enough, the SRT8 goes whole hog with a 6.1-liter V8 pumping out 425 hp. However, the SRT8 is unavailable with all-wheel drive, meaning the V8-powered R/T AWD is perhaps a uniquely attractive offering for enthusiasts who require all-weather performance.

However, if you are mainly looking for a comfortable large sedan -- and V8 performance isn't a priority -- we suggest looking beyond the Charger to top family sedans like the Buick LaCrosse, Ford Fusion, Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima. Ford's new Taurus is another to consider, especially as its SHO variant packs a considerable wallop thanks to its turbocharged V6. All of these models can provide better efficiency and interior packaging. But if big V8 power is on your sedan-shopping checklist, the 2010 Dodge Charger is right up your alley, particularly with the demise of the similar Pontiac G8 GT. Cars like this are a dying breed, but for now, the Charger leads the charge.

2010 Dodge Charger models

The 2010 Dodge Charger is a large sedan available in base, 3.5, Rallye, R/T and SRT8 trim levels. Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional on all but the base and SRT8. Standard equipment on the base Charger (formerly the SE) includes 17-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, heated side mirrors, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, keyless entry, cruise control and a four-speaker stereo with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

Stepping up to the Charger 3.5 (formerly SXT) nets you a larger V6 engine, 18-inch wheels (AWD only) and satellite radio. The Rallye adds 18-inch alloy wheels (RWD), foglamps, power driver seat, power-adjustable pedals, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a rear armrest. The Chrome & Leather package adds 18-inch chrome-clad wheels, automatic headlamps, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat, heated front seats, leather upholstery and an upgraded six-speaker sound system. Chrome-clad 20-inch wheels are optional on the Rallye.

The Charger R/T adds to the Rallye with Chrome & Leather package (minus the chrome wheels) the V8 engine, an iPod interface, an auto-dimming mirror, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, Bluetooth and a touchscreen stereo faceplate. You can also get the Road/Track package that includes 20-inch chrome-clad wheels, sport-tuned suspension and steering, a rear spoiler, heated sport seats and Alcantara upholstery. The Super Trak Pak adds performance tires, a different axle ratio and upgraded brakes and shock absorbers. Optional on the Rallye and R/T is a Media Center package that includes a navigation system.

The SRT8 is equipped a lot like the R/T with the Road/Track package, but adds the bigger Hemi V8, high-performance brakes, a hood scoop, a limited-slip rear differential and different exterior trim. The SRT Option Group II adds upgraded instruments, auto-dimming mirror, Bluetooth, the touchscreen stereo interface and a 13-speaker surround-sound system with iPod interface. The SRT Option Group III is essentially the R/T's Media Center package.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Dodge Charger receives standard side curtain airbags and minor exterior styling tweaks, but is no longer available with front-seat side airbags. There was also an extensive reorganization of its trim level structure and options availability halfway through the 2010 production run.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Dodge Charger is available with four engines, one for each trim level. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on the 3.5, Rallye and R/T. The all-wheel-drive system can automatically or manually disconnect the front driveshafts to slightly improve fuel economy.

The base Charger gets a 2.7-liter V6 that produces 178 hp and 190 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic is standard. Considering the engine's meager power output, fuel economy is a lackluster 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. The 3.5 and Rallye are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 good for 250 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. This engine gets a four-speed automatic with rear-wheel drive and a five-speed auto with all-wheel drive. Fuel economy ratings are 17/25/20 mpg with RWD and 17/23/19 mpg with AWD.

The Charger R/T is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 making 368 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is standard. Fuel economy rates 16/25/19 mpg with RWD and 16/23/18 with AWD. The Charger SRT8 is the king of the hill, with a 6.1-liter V8 that produces 425 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. It, too, gets a five-speed auto. In track testing, the SRT8 went from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds. Its fuel economy ratings are 13/19/15 mpg.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes and stability control are standard on all Chargers except for the base, which has them as options. Side curtain airbags are also standard, but front-seat side airbags are on longer available for 2010.

In government crash tests, the 2010 Dodge Charger achieved a perfect five stars for frontal crash protection and rear side crash protection. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash tests, the Charger received a top score of "Good." In the IIHS side-impact test, however, the Charger received the second-worst score of "Marginal."

Driving

The V8-powered 2010 Dodge Chargers are guaranteed to plaster grins on enthusiasts' faces, as they sound great and deliver massive forward thrust on command. However, most of that fun is had in a straight line, as even in R/T or SRT8 trim, the Charger's light and uncommunicative steering doesn't instill much confidence on winding roads. Ride quality, however, is quite pleasant. Among the lower-level engines, the 3.5-liter V6 is a decent choice for those on a tight budget, but it's neither powerful nor fuel-efficient relative to competing V6s, and the rear-drive version comes with an anachronistic four-speed automatic. The base 2.7-liter V6 is sluggish, not efficient and barely passes muster for rental car duty.

Interior

The Charger's cabin features good materials quality and simple controls, though the styling is on the bland side. The seats are softly cushioned but comfortable overall, and those included with the Road/Track package and in the SRT8 provide plenty of lateral support. The Charger's large size and long wheelbase translate into a generously sized cabin with plenty of rear legroom. Unfortunately, the Charger's sloping roof line makes rear-seat access more challenging than in other sedans, and rear headroom is a bit less than normal as well. The trunk can hold 16 cubic feet of luggage, a smallish figure for a large sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Dodge Charger.

5(76%)
4(19%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.6
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Ride!
luvinit!,12/12/2009
Only just got it a few days ago so I'll have to come back and give an update after I've spent some real time with her but so far it's the best car I've owned so far. More power than I even know what to do with, excellent handling for a rear wheel drive car and a very comfortable and well designed interior. The MPG of course is atrocious but it'll probably get better when I stop gunning it just for fun, and anyone looking at this variant knows what they are getting into with that. It's great b/c it has tons of room for the family so you can get everyone comfortable to where they are going...really fast!
Charge!
BrianT,06/01/2010
Love my R/T so far. 1400 miles on it. Stock performance is fantastic, but even greater with a programmer; V8 sound literally turns heads. Not a fan of the MDS sound when 4 cyl's turn off. Seat comfort is wonderful; plenty of room for 5 passengers, especially in rear seat. Fits my family very well. Hard to keep foot of gas. HDD system is nice but not as sophisticated as other systems. Sound system is very nice and the bass pumps. Wish car had hood struts instead of the metal stand. Wish a couple other convenience items were standard - see below. This car is worth the money. It's been a while since I've enjoyed a car this much.
was this car made with me in mind?
brianch,04/29/2012
I upgraded from a 1995 Dodge Intrepid (3.0 V6) to the Charger SXT (3.5 V6). I can feel the extra .5 liters of power. I fell in love with my Charger as soon as I saw it. Once I sat inside I knew we were meant to be together. After I started driving, I knew this beautiful beast was made with me in mind. This car has everything I want.
Smooth Power
TD,02/03/2010
I traded in a Jeep to get a Charger and was really happy I did. The AWD feature is great for driving in the snow and wet conditions. The 5.7L Hemi has incredibly smooth power that gets up and goes without jerky motions. I would recommend this to anyone looking for a big car with power and lots of room. So far it is also getting decent gas mileage
See all 21 reviews of the 2010 Dodge Charger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
368 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2010 Dodge Charger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Dodge Charger

Used 2010 Dodge Charger Overview

The Used 2010 Dodge Charger is offered in the following submodels: Charger Sedan, Charger SRT8. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Rallye 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), 3.5L 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A), RT 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A), 3.5L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Rallye 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), RT Fleet 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 03/10 (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SXT Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 03/10 (3.5L 6cyl 5A), SXT Fleet 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 03/10 (3.5L 6cyl 4A), Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and RT Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 03/10 (5.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Dodge Charger?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Dodge Charger trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet is priced between $6,490 and$12,988 with odometer readings between 34500 and172515 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Dodge Charger Base is priced between $6,250 and$6,250 with odometer readings between 120519 and120519 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Dodge Charger SRT8 is priced between $19,741 and$19,741 with odometer readings between 75709 and75709 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Dodge Chargers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Dodge Charger for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2010 Chargers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,250 and mileage as low as 34500 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Dodge Charger.

Can't find a used 2010 Dodge Chargers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Charger for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,915.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,236.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Charger for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,728.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,086.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Dodge Charger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Charger lease specials

Related Used 2010 Dodge Charger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles