2019 Dodge Charger
What’s new
- New interior and exterior styling tweaks
- Revised trim level names and feature availability
- Part of the seventh Charger generation introduced in 2011
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V8 engines available, including the one for the 707-hp Hellcat
- Trim levels and graphics packages allow for plenty of personalization
- Infotainment is user-friendly and features a large touchscreen
- V8 engines can be thirsty when driven with enthusiasm
- Sloping roofline impedes visibility and rear-seat access
- Fit and finish not always on par with some competitors
Which Charger does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
The 2019 Dodge Charger isn't a sensible car for sensible drivers. Instead, it's for drivers who want a car that looks cool, makes cool noises, goes obscenely fast and comes in colors such as Go Mango, Plum Crazy, TorRed and White Knuckle. If you're looking for something state-of-the-art, fuel-efficient, refined and anonymously styled, the Charger is not your car.
It is practical, though. Four doors, a roomy cabin, and a raft of safety features make the Charger a legitimate choice for family duty. A broad range of standard and optional creature comforts let you tailor the Charger to taste, while the car's Uconnect infotainment interface remains one of the best around. It's even available with all-wheel drive, which helps bolster this performance sedan's usability in inclement weather.
For 2019, Dodge has made a few updates as well. The SRT Hellcat gets a new grille and features to help improve drag-racing performance, including a line lock, a launch assist feature, torque reserve, and after-run chiller. Below that, the SRT R/T Scat Pack gets new styling options and available adaptive suspension dampers. Charger GT and R/T models receive a host of chassis and electronic upgrades, including a performance suspension, a new rear axle ratio and recalibrated steering.
These changes help keep the Charger fresh. The latest generation has seemingly been around forever (since 2011), yet it's still one of our favorite big sedans. It's the only one that blends classic hot-rod performance and style with modern sensibility.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Dodge Charger as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans for this year.
2019 Dodge Charger models
The 2019 Dodge Charger is a five-passenger, four-door sedan available in five main trim levels: SXT, GT, R/T, Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat. The SXT and GT trims come with the V6, while the others come with increasingly powerful V8 engines culminating in the 707-horsepower Hellcat. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available on the SXT trim.
The SXT starts with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (292 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. From there, standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a 60/40-split folding back seat. Tech features include Dodge's Uconnect infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, dual USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
When you opt for the all-wheel-drive version of the SXT, you also get an uprated version of the 3.6-liter V6 engine (300 hp and 264 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, LED foglights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, upgraded cloth upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Uconnect with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, HD radio, a 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi hotspot, and an upgraded six-speaker sound system.
Next up is the GT. It's equipped similarly to SXT AWD trim but has rear-wheel drive, 20-inch wheels, and suspension and styling enhancements. The R/T is equipped similarly to the GT, but it comes with a 5.7-liter V8 engine (370 hp, 395 lb-ft).
The Scat Pack adds to the R/T a bigger 6.4-liter V8 engine (485 hp, 475 lb-ft), Brembo high-performance brakes, a limited-slip rear differential, heavy-duty engine cooling, and power-adjustable front seats.
For the above trim levels, a variety of optional packages are available. Highlight features include xenon headlights, an upgraded suspension and tires, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a navigation system, a Harman Kardon sound system, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and heated rear seats. For added safety, check out the Technology Group package that includes most of today's important driver assistance features.
Finally, the SRT Hellcat tops the Charger line with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (707 hp, 650 lb-ft), upgraded steering and suspension tuning, and almost all of the above options.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Dodge Charger Daytona 392 (6.4L V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current Charger has received some minor revisions, including new trim level names and feature availability. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Charger, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking9.0
Steering6.5
Handling7.5
Drivability6.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration6.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out6.5
Driving position7.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility5.5
Utility6.5
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space6.5
Child safety seat accommodation6.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Dodge Charger.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rented this '19 Charger R/T with a Hemi 5.7 for a business trip that took me a couple hours south of Kansas City. I nicknamed the car "rocketship". I'm a car-guy who restores 60's muscle cars on the side and I had more fun driving this Charger than anything but my 69 Firebird 400 Convertible. It's surprisingly quiet at speed and has all the punch you need at any speed. The suspension ate up potholes and road imperfections while proving stable and always in smooth control. The brakes did their job when an 18 wheeler decided he liked my lane better than his and the handling was surprising flat on turns at speed with almost no body roll....quite a feat given the size and weight of this car. Overall, it was a great experience and if Dodge figures out a way to make the V8 versions all wheel drive, I'd have one in my garage.
My van is in the shop having warranty work so I was given a Charger. I have enjoyed the styling of the Charger, also receiving many complements on the "muscle car" sitting in the elementary school parking lot. With its 300 horsepower and 264 lbs of torque, I have very easily left everyone at the light. The smoothness of acceleration combined with the ability to hug any curve transports me back to my younger days. I could only imagine the power of the Hellcat or even a GT. The front seats are incredibly comfortable, even if they are cloth. My kids are struggling to get in and out of the back and complain with the lack of leg room they were accustomed to with our van. They frequently hit their heads getting in. My kids do enjoy the ride but would take their beloved entertainment center over this any day. Overall, the car is a very solid and is convincing enough for me to consider when I don't have as many kids to cart around. I feel like I can have my cake and eat it, too.
I rented a Hertz Charger R/T (with the smaller V8 motor...) for an 800 mile road trip from Santa Barbara to Santa Fe. I was by myself, and would have been bored to death on such a long drive in just about any other rental car...but not the Charger. It was rock solid at 80 / 90 mph (thanks no doubt to the Mercedes chassis) and the sound of that Hemi never got old. Sure - fit and finish is sketchy, the interior looks cheap (although I found the driving position and the seats perfectly comfortable), and Dodge reliability may not be the best - but for about $30K (for an R/T, with available discounts), this car and it's Challenger cousin have to be two of the best bargains around, at least for those of us who want to be able to enjoy our time behind the wheel. To be perfectly honest, I found the Charger more entertaining to drive than my 605hp Audi S8 Plus - I'm not kidding! "Cheap but cheerful" sums up this terrific automobile...
Car is super fast... Looks amazing... Good price and kills chevy cameros.
Features & Specs
|SXT 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$29,220
|MPG
|19 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|292 hp @ 6350 rpm
|Scat Pack 4dr Sedan
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,995
|MPG
|15 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|485 hp @ 6100 rpm
|R/T 4dr Sedan
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$35,995
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|370 hp @ 5250 rpm
|GT 4dr Sedan
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$31,495
|MPG
|19 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6350 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Charger safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Illuminates a light on either of the Charger's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Helps prevent collisions by sounding an alert when the Charger detects an imminent collision.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Dodge Charger vs. the competition
Dodge Charger vs. Dodge Challenger
If you like everything the Dodge Charger has to offer except the extra set of doors, then there's no better car than the Dodge Challenger. Essentially it's a two-door Charger, complete with all the same engine options and packages, but with one exciting addition: an optional manual transmission.
Dodge Charger vs. Ford Mustang
The Mustang is more refined than the Charger but lacks practicality. It only has two doors, and the back seat is tiny in comparison. For customization, it's a push. Both of these vehicles are thoroughly American and exciting, but the Mustang has the edge on handling and general driving dynamics.
Dodge Charger vs. Chevrolet Camaro
Similar to the Mustang, the Camaro has the availability of powerful V8 engines and loads of American muscle-car swagger. Yet it's even more impractical than the Ford. Poor visibility and heavily compromised trunk space are big knocks against the Chevy. It can be had with a slick-shifting manual transmission, unlike the Charger.
FAQ
Is the Dodge Charger a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Dodge Charger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Dodge Charger:
- New interior and exterior styling tweaks
- Revised trim level names and feature availability
- Part of the seventh Charger generation introduced in 2011
Is the Dodge Charger reliable?
Is the 2019 Dodge Charger a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Dodge Charger?
The least-expensive 2019 Dodge Charger is the 2019 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,220.
Other versions include:
- SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $29,220
- Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $39,995
- R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $35,995
- GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,495
- SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,320
- SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $65,545
What are the different models of Dodge Charger?
More about the 2019 Dodge Charger
A full-size sedan that carries one of the most recognizable nameplates among American muscle cars, the 2019 Dodge Charger upholds the model's tradition of combining aggressive looks with performance that ranges from adequate to outrageous. Even at its most basic, the Charger isn't a garden-variety family hauler. The back seat lacks the roominess you'll find in many of its competitors, and the sportier suspension options tend to make for a firm ride. Still, the Charger survives for a reason: It appeals with the style and performance of a classic muscle car that can still manage a commute to work and coddle its occupants.
With minor styling tweaks for 2019, the Charger retains most of its retro flair. Most trim levels remain the same, but the SXT now has available all-wheel drive (AWD). And the GT, previously available only in AWD, now has a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) variant.
Inside, front passengers will find a generous amount of legroom, hiproom and shoulder room. Those in back, though, won't be able to stretch out quite as much. Interior materials on base models are best described as utilitarian. But the latest bells and whistles are either standard or optional, so Charger buyers won't lack for technology. Those who crave a bit more luxury can opt for higher trim levels with available two-tone leather upholstery and other upscale touches.
The entry-level powerplant is a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 292 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The GT and SXT AWD models get their outputs increased to 300 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque. Other available engines include V8s with 370 hp and 485 hp. But for those who want bragging rights, nothing less will do than the Hellcat's supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that puts out a whopping 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard in all models.
The entry-level Charger SXT comes fairly well equipped, although the V6's performance is a little underwhelming. The GT is now more performance-oriented thanks to suspension and chassis upgrades, along with styling tweaks. The R/T and the Scat Pack pile on even more performance goodies. And then there's the SRT Hellcat, with more power than is reasonable for street use. Then again, this is not a car given to reason.
If you think the 2019 Dodge Charger might be the performance sedan for you, let Edmunds help you choose the model that best suits your lifestyle.
2019 Dodge Charger Overview
The 2019 Dodge Charger is offered in the following submodels: Charger SRT Hellcat, Charger Sedan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A), R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A), GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Dodge Charger?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Dodge Charger and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Charger 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Charger.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Dodge Charger and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Charger featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Dodge Charger?
2019 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2019 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,550. The average price paid for a new 2019 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $2,207 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,207 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,343.
The average savings for the 2019 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 5.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2019 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,455. The average price paid for a new 2019 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $1,646 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,646 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,809.
The average savings for the 2019 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 5.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Dodge Chargers are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Dodge Charger for sale near. There are currently 18 new 2019 Chargers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,965 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Dodge Charger. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,446 on a used or CPO 2019 Charger available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Dodge Chargers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Charger for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,415.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,650.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Dodge Charger?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
