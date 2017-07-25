Used 2017 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me
- 8,849 miles
$34,500
Classic Chevrolet Pre-Owned - Grapevine / Texas
Yellow Jacket Clearcoat 2017 Dodge Charger R/T Daytona Edition RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7 liter V8 Black Leather, WOW ! ! ! 5.7 liter HEMI V8 motor mated to an automatic transmission, navigation / nav / gps, rear vision camera, dual zone digital climate control w rear vents, power sunroof / moonroof, beets premium audio w rear subwoofer, adaptive cruise control, leather / suede heated seats, painted black aluminum wheels, dual exhausts, rear deck spoiler. We offer the best selection of premium quality vehicles in Texas with over 400 units in stock. My commitment to you is this: Provide a great vehicle at a fair price in a relaxed atmosphere. Classic Chevrolet - Relax, Enjoy the Difference (817) 410-6160
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger Daytona with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT1HH532529
Stock: HH532529P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- certified
2017 Dodge Charger R/T11,721 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,552$6,155 Below Market
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.comOne Owner! Need for Speed! Check out this 2017 Dodge Charger R/T, equipped with a 5.7L V8 HEMI Engine, Sunroof, Leather Heated & Cooled Seats, 8.4" Touchscreen Media Center w/Navigation, Beats Sound System, Remote Start & so much more!INSTALLED OPTIONS: PREMIUM GROUP, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N R/T, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY*Base bundle price assumes a $600 rebate from our lender and the purchase of a service contract. A 199.00 admin fee will be added. Non bundle pricing will increase the vehicle price 3600. Limited time offer: Bundle pricing due to a limited staff. Sorry but Not sorry. Wonderful Bundle strings attached. Get low interest rates and save 3,600 with bundle pricing!!! Wholesale Pricing + Breakdown Protection + Low Interest Rates = YOU WINWant a custom video? Just text your name and the stock# to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock# is 17HD59-124ADDITIONAL FEATURES: Rear-Wheel Drive, POWER SUNROOF, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD), Cargo Space Lights, WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISHED/PAINTED ALUMINUM, Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD), Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Smart Device Integration. This Dodge Charger has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Charger R/T The Envy of Your FriendsQUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N R/T -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), R/T Badge, Trailer Sway Damping , Rear Child Safety Locks, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Lip Spoiler, Heated front seats, FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start, Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, DESTROYER GRAY CLEARCOAT, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, COMPACT SPARE TIRE, BLACK, SPORT LEATHER SEATS W/MET. ACCENTS -inc: Leather Trim Seats, Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cupholder, Ventilated Front Seats, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Premium Painted Aluminum, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control.Why Choose Woody's?One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!Disclaimer:**After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.*Factory Certified: Inspected & Protected*This vehicle comes with a Like-New warranty which is Factory-Backed by Chrysler: a 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain and 3 Month/3,000 Mile Maximum Care plus much more! Please contact your sales advisor to confirm certification as not all vehicles qualify due to but not limited to buy back, recalls, loaners, year, miles, etc.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT5HH500232
Stock: 17HD59
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-22-2018
- 35,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,970$5,918 Below Market
Royal Volkswagen of Bloomington - Bloomington / Indiana
PAZZAZ!!!! This CARFAX ONE OWNER 2017 Dodge Charger SXT features that sleek athletic body style that you love with a Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat and an AWD 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC under the hood. This smooth ride is not only fun to drive, but a logical choice for any daily driver looking to match power and comfort to their daily routine. The AWD engine makes even trips through rain, snow, or other harsh conditions a breeze. A lot of modern powerhouses sacrifice interior space for the power under the hood, however this car shows a roomy interior, surely big enough for your next adventure! Come in and see what this vehicle can do for you! Give us a call at (812)332-3333 and schedule your test drive today! Our team here at Royal on the Eastside is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Do not hesitate to call for more information. We are here to help you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG9HH505679
Stock: P9575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- certified
2017 Dodge Charger SXT35,378 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,776$5,075 Below Market
Lansdale Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Montgomeryville / Pennsylvania
FULLY LOADED ONE OWNER CHARGER RALLYE ALL WHEEL DRIVE EDITION.... FEATURING EMERGENCY SELF BRAKING... ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL... LANE DEPARTURE WARNING.... LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS..... POWER SUNROOF/POWER MOONROOF..... GPS NAVIGATION SYSTEM..... BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY..... HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT POWER SEATS/HEATED SECOND ROW/HEATED STEERING WHEEL...... BEATS BY DRE PREMIUM 10 SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM... BLIND SPOT MONITORING.... HID LIGHTS WITH AUTO HIGH BEAMS... REMOTE ENGINE START... 300 HORSEPOWER ENGINE.... 19 INCH CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS.... SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM..... KEYLESS ENTRY..... PLUS THE FOLLOWING FACTORY FEATURES.....ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE), POWER SUNROOF, WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" ALUMINUM PAINTED HYPERBLACK, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, SECURITY ALARM, AWD PREMIUM GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Plus Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Bi-Function HID Projector Head Lamps 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats Auto Dim Exterior Driver Mirror Heated 2nd Row Seats Driver & Passenger Lower LED Lamps Heated Steering Wheel Security Alarm Front Overhead LED Lighting 552 Watt Amplifier Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column Blind Spot Power Heated Memory Mirror Advanced Brake Assist Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Illuminated Rear Cupholders SiriusXM Travel Link Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop ParkSense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 10 Beats Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer Auto Adjust In Reverse Exterior Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Plus Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, BLACK SPORT LEATHER SEATS W/MET. ACCENTS -inc: Leather Trim Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cupholder Ventilated Front Seats Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, PITCH BLACK CLEARCOAT, RALLYE GROUP -inc: Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Sport Mode 2 Rear Bodycolor Spoiler Gloss Black Fascia Applique R/T Front End Appearance RALLYE Badge Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Painted Hyperblack 300 HP Power Rating Rhombi 2-Pc Wheel Center Cap, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV), All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, WiFi Hotspot, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Floor Mats, Smart Device Integration, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Telematics, Requires Subscription, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJGXHH505495
Stock: 505495
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 10,766 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,590$4,771 Below Market
Miller Auto Plaza - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC AWD Our 5 Star Promise *Non-Commissioned Sales People *Real-Time Pricing = Better Pricing *We got Your Back Warranty *Largest Indoor Showroom in the Midwest *Largest Selection of Vehicles in Central MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG9HH597862
Stock: 2650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 27,640 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,970$3,172 Below Market
Bayside Toyota - Prince Frederick / Maryland
One Owner Off Lease with 4 new tires! 2017 Dodge Charger SXT equipped with SiriusXM Audio, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Remote keyless, 19" Polished/Painted Aluminum Wheels, Very nice Low Mile Charger...Bayside For Life Oil Changes and Tire Rotations, Car Washes, Earn Points, and more Call for Details. 7 Day Exchange Policy - If you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, you may exchange it for full credit towards the next vehicle you buy from us - it is that easy! Recall Notice: We make every effort to ensure all manufacture safety recalls are addressed prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov.Reviews:* Unmatched variety of engines, trim levels and equipment yields plenty of customization opportunities; available V8 engines provide abundant power for your money; 8.4-inch touchscreen is one of the easiest tech interfaces to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG1HH521360
Stock: 521360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- certified
2017 Dodge Charger Daytona5,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,500$5,802 Below Market
Spartanburg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Spartanburg / South Carolina
SUN ROOF, DAYTONA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HID HEAD LAMPS, BLINDSPOT. Lavishly luxurious, this 2017 Dodge Charger is a meticulous collaboration between pleasantness and polish. With a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission, this ride is an intoxicating mix of precision and allure. It is stocked with these options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD), TIRES: P245/45ZR20 AS PERFORMANCE (STD), TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Blind Spot Power Heated Memory Mirror, Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29S DAYTONA 340 -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), Dodge Performance Pages, Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Bright Pedals, Daytona Decals Hood/Roof/Trunk, Daytona I/P Badge, Leather Trim Seats, Lower Bodyside Bodycolor Cladding, Body Color Fascias, Black Grille, Performance Suspension, Functional Hood Scoop, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Projector LED Fog Lamps, Goodyear Brand Tires, MOPAR Cold Air Intake System, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Auto Dim Exterior Driver Mirror, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Driver & Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Heated Steering Wheel, Security Alarm, Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cupholder, Front Overhead LED Lighting, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Daytona Edition Group, Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings, High Speed Engine Controller, Satin Black Charger Decklid Badge, Black-Edged Premium Floormats, Power Heated Memory Mirrors w/Man F/Away,, POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required), GO MANGO, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD), and DRIVER CONFIDENCE GROUP -inc: Bi-Function HID Projector Head Lamps . Visit Spartanburg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram at 1035 N Church St, Spartanburg, SC 29303 today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger Daytona with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT5HH545929
Stock: 20862A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 23,991 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,871$3,820 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2017 Dodge Charger 4dr SXT SEDAN 4 DR RWD features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pitch Black Clearcoat with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact David Matheus at 954-621-1936 or dmathuesg578@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG5HH575170
Stock: 995594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 36,273 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,990$6,941 Below Market
Pogue Chrysler - Powderly / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger Daytona with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT6HH522322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,891$3,528 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2017 Dodge Charger 4dr SE SEDAN 4 DR RWD features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pitch Black Clearcoat with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG3HH660372
Stock: 995695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 32,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,500$2,936 Below Market
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, AWD, COOLED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP SENSORS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED REAR SEATS, MULTI-ZONE A/C, PREMIUM SOUND, KEYLESS ENTRY, WIFI, ALLOY WHEELS, ALUMINUM WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE.This all wheel drive 2017 Dodge Charger SXT features an impressive 3.60 Engine with a Pitch Black Clearcoat Exterior with a Black Leather Interior. With only 32,470 miles this 2017 Dodge Charger is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2017 Dodge Charger in Columbus,OH Includes: Satellite Radio, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Garage Door Opener*STOCK# HH521427* Toyota Direct has this 2017 Dodge Charger SXT ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2017 Dodge Charger SXT! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 27.0 Highway MPG and 18.0 City MPG! This Dodge Charger comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.60 engine, an 8-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Compass, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Overhead Console, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Delay-off headlights, Rear Head Air Bag, Overhead airbag, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Child Proof Locks, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 230 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 2 Dodge Charger sedans like this Pitch Black Clearcoat 2017 Dodge Charger SXT that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG7HH521427
Stock: HH521427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 35,309 miles
$30,950$4,470 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1298795 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT1HH626698
Stock: c172187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 10,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,000$4,468 Below Market
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *EQUIPPED WITH :* SRT 392, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, BACKUP SENSORS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, 1-OWNER, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ALLOY WHEELS, FOG LAMPS, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLIND SPOT MONITOR.This amazing 2017 Dodge Charger SRT 392 is priced below KBB Market Value!This 2017 Dodge Charger SRT 392 features a *Go Mango Exterior with a Black Interior* and has only 10,850 miles. Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, UT area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Dodge Charger Includes, Homelink System, U-connect Infotainment System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Satellite Radio, Memory Seats, Anti Theft System, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Outside Temperature Gauge, Garage Door Opener, Adaptive Cruise Control along with Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Compass, Overhead Console, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Rear Reading Lamps, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Center Arm Rest, Split Folding Rear Seat*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Rear Parking Aid, Accident Response, HID Headlamps, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Occupant sensing airbag, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Overhead airbag, Head Restraints, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 25.0 highway, 15.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:*Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger SRT 392 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXEJ9HH541393
Stock: HH541393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 34,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,991$3,831 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**BUY ONLINE - AVAILABLE HOME DELIVERY**R/T**5.7L HEMI**BACKUP CAMERA**PREMIUM SOUND**SATELLITE RADIO**BLUETOOTH**HEATED SEATS**CLEAN CARFAX**ONE OWNER**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2017 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Heated Front Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power driver seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer. Odometer is 6465 miles below market average! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2017 Dodge Charger R/T
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT5HH644153
Stock: MZP1348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Dodge Charger Daytona26,054 miles
$32,500$4,034 Below Market
Fuccillo Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Of Amsterdam - Amsterdam / New York
NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, TOUCHSCREEN CONTROLS, SMARTPHONE APP INTEGRATION, Brazen Gold/Black w/Daytona Perforated Suede/Leather Seats, 10 Beats Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer, 3-Mode Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 552 Watt Amplifier, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All Speed Traction Control, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto Adjust In Reverse Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Beats Audio Group, Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler, Black Grille, Black-Edged Premium Floormats, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Body Color Fascias, Brake assist, Bright Pedals, Bumpers: body-color, Carbonite Interior Accents, Compass, Daytona Decals Hood/Roof/Trunk, Daytona Edition Group, Daytona Front Grille Badge, Daytona I/P Badge, Daytona Perforated Suede/Leather Seats, Delay-off headlights, Dodge Performance Pages, Driver & Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Overhead LED Lighting, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Functional Hood Scoop, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings, GPS Navigation, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Speed Engine Controller, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Rear Cupholders, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trim Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Lower Bodyside Bodycolor Cladding, MOPAR Cold Air Intake System, Navigation & Travel Group, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Steering Wheel, Performance Suspension, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Power Heated Memory Mirrors w/Man F/Away, Power steering, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Power windows, Projector LED Fog Lamps, Quick Order Package 29S Daytona 340, Radio data system, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Armrest w/Cupholder Seat, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cupholder, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satin Black Charger Decklid Badge, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Cloth Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Super Track Pak, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Aluminum Hyperblack (DISC). Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 1709 miles below market average!FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 125 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption BenefitsBecause we are number 1.Awards:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger Daytona with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT7HH532678
Stock: 6273P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 13,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$52,996$8,581 Below Market
Rocky Mountain Yeti Evanston - Evanston / Wyoming
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXL93HH589576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,460$3,765 Below Market
Wallace Volkswagen of Johnson City - Johnson City / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger SXT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG1HH643836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Dodge Charger SXT33,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,477$3,186 Below Market
Stetler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - York / Pennsylvania
SXT PREMIUM BLACKTOP.....3.6L V6 AWD.....NAVIIGATION, 8.4" TOUCH SCREEN, PREMIUM BEATS AUDIO, BLUETOOTH, 19" HYPER BLACK ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HID HEADLIGHTS AND MORE......Dodge Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of a 3Mo/3,000-Mile Maximum Care Limited Warranty, but also up to a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 125-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car benefits PLUS HERE AT STETLER YOU'LL RECEIVE FREE LIFETIME PA STATE INSPECTIONS ALSO YOUR FIRST TWO OIL CHANGES ARE ON US!........THIS CHARGER IS LOCATED AT STETLER DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM 1405 ROOSEVELT AVE YORK. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OUR SALES TEAM AT (717) 764-8888.....DON'T FORGET TO CHECK US OUT AT stetleroffroad.com FOR ALL YOUR OFF-ROAD NEEDS. DRIVE BETTER. DRIVE STETLER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG7HH599402
Stock: 306482
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
