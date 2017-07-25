Used 2017 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

3,585 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,585 listings
  • 2017 Dodge Charger Daytona in Yellow
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger Daytona

    8,849 miles

    $34,500

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger R/T in Gray
    certified

    2017 Dodge Charger R/T

    11,721 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,552

    $6,155 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger SXT in Silver
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger SXT

    35,446 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,970

    $5,918 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    certified

    2017 Dodge Charger SXT

    35,378 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,776

    $5,075 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger SXT in Red
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger SXT

    10,766 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,590

    $4,771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger SXT

    27,640 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,970

    $3,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger Daytona in Orange
    certified

    2017 Dodge Charger Daytona

    5,061 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,500

    $5,802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger SXT

    23,991 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,871

    $3,820 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger Daytona in Orange
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger Daytona

    36,273 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $30,990

    $6,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger SE in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger SE

    35,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,891

    $3,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger SXT

    32,470 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,500

    $2,936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger R/T in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger R/T

    35,309 miles

    $30,950

    $4,470 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger SRT 392 in Orange
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger SRT 392

    10,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $44,000

    $4,468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger R/T in Gray
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger R/T

    34,040 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,991

    $3,831 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger Daytona in White
    certified

    2017 Dodge Charger Daytona

    26,054 miles

    $32,500

    $4,034 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat in Orange
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

    13,709 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $52,996

    $8,581 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Charger SXT

    21,913 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,460

    $3,765 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    certified

    2017 Dodge Charger SXT

    33,346 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,477

    $3,186 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,585 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Charger

See all 24 reviews
A week in Northern California
tkb,07/25/2017
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
My wife and I reserved a "premium car" (meaning full-size) with Alamo for our trip in Northern California. When we got on the lot our choices were an Impala, a Lacrosse, and the Charger. I was leaning towards the Lacrosse as it appeared to be trimmed nicer with a leather package. My wife, however was drawn to the Charger's looks. She was right -- even just being the STX, it did have a commanding presence, and from what I had heard, I figured the V6 power and the Charger's handling might be better on the curvy and mountainous roads we would be traveling on -- so we went with the Charger. First off, getting situated was fine -- the trunk was very spacious, I easily paired my phone to the Bluetooth for music and gps, and we both got comfortably situated in our seats. My first complaint, however, was that there was no back-up camera -- how does a full size car with not the greatest rear-view vision not have this as standard equipment in this modern era? In driving from the Oakland airport to Napa Valley, and around Napa Valley, the car functioned as expected, and I was pleased (except for the lack of the rear-view camera). The next stage of our trip led us further north, to the Redwoods, including some travelling through very curvy roads and in the mountains. Here the Charger fell short of my expectations. I should state, my regular car is an Optima SX Turbo -- and while it is no true performance car, it does well, and is fun to drive in such situations. The Charger, on the other hand, did not quite have the acceleration I am accustomed to, nor the tighter handling around the curves (granted, it is bigger than my Optima). It drove more like the traditional full size cars I'd driven, and less like the sporty Charger I expected (perhaps that handling is there on the pricier V8 trims). Still, all in all, it was not bad -- I've driven much worse in similar situations. We drove the car for over a week and more that 1000 miles, and up until near the end we were for the most part happy with the car. But the day before we returned the car, the Bluetooth stopped working -- we spent a good amount of time and several ideas trying to resolve the problem, but nothing would work -- very frustrating.
