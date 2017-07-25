Used 2017 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

My wife and I reserved a "premium car" (meaning full-size) with Alamo for our trip in Northern California. When we got on the lot our choices were an Impala, a Lacrosse, and the Charger. I was leaning towards the Lacrosse as it appeared to be trimmed nicer with a leather package. My wife, however was drawn to the Charger's looks. She was right -- even just being the STX, it did have a commanding presence, and from what I had heard, I figured the V6 power and the Charger's handling might be better on the curvy and mountainous roads we would be traveling on -- so we went with the Charger. First off, getting situated was fine -- the trunk was very spacious, I easily paired my phone to the Bluetooth for music and gps, and we both got comfortably situated in our seats. My first complaint, however, was that there was no back-up camera -- how does a full size car with not the greatest rear-view vision not have this as standard equipment in this modern era? In driving from the Oakland airport to Napa Valley, and around Napa Valley, the car functioned as expected, and I was pleased (except for the lack of the rear-view camera). The next stage of our trip led us further north, to the Redwoods, including some travelling through very curvy roads and in the mountains. Here the Charger fell short of my expectations. I should state, my regular car is an Optima SX Turbo -- and while it is no true performance car, it does well, and is fun to drive in such situations. The Charger, on the other hand, did not quite have the acceleration I am accustomed to, nor the tighter handling around the curves (granted, it is bigger than my Optima). It drove more like the traditional full size cars I'd driven, and less like the sporty Charger I expected (perhaps that handling is there on the pricier V8 trims). Still, all in all, it was not bad -- I've driven much worse in similar situations. We drove the car for over a week and more that 1000 miles, and up until near the end we were for the most part happy with the car. But the day before we returned the car, the Bluetooth stopped working -- we spent a good amount of time and several ideas trying to resolve the problem, but nothing would work -- very frustrating.

