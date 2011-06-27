Used 2015 Dodge Charger Consumer Reviews

I went with the SXT AWD Rallye edition as this is my work commuter car and Maine winter roads can be treacherous and gas mileage was a factor. However, if the AWD was still available with the HEMI I probably would have gone with the V8, just because you know I'm a man who doesn't want say "it has a Hemi". The Rallye editions comes standard with true factory duel exhaust and bumps the V6 up to a legitimate 300HP. It's no slouch and fun to drive. I love the active cruise on my daily interstate commute of 95 miles round trip. radio/navigation is easy to operate, much better than the one in my previous ford Taurus or the Rav 4 my wife had. Hands free is simple and intuitive. I have never averaged less than 25 mpg (heavy foot the first few weeks) in mixed driving and usually it hoovers around 27mpg, on one long 500+ mile road trip I averaged 29.5mpg, really great when you consider the cruise was set at 75 most of the time. the lane departure system works great on highway trips, but it can be disabled with a push button and on narrow roads that is relief as it can intrude on the driving experience. The breaks could be just a touch better if they went with 4-piston calipers, but they get the job with a bit of fade on the tail end of a hard stop. Build quality, material feel, ride comfort and ergonomics are outstanding, chrysler has come a long way from the cheap hard plastics of past vehicles. Overall no complaints and no buyers remorse after 5000 miles I still really enjoy this car.

James Nelson , 10/12/2015 SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

Traded a 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT392 for this one. Actually wanted this car back then, but bought the Challenger based on a good deal. I'm not a family guy, but I prefer sedans for their short doors and all around practicality. ** The Car: 2015 Dodge Charger SRT392, 8 Spd Auto, pitch black, fully optioned except for sun roof. ** What attracted me to this car: I'm a car enthusiast, so I follow car reviews on YouTube continually. I love the power and torque of the 392 and was interested in the Hellcat models as well if the price was right. The reviews on this car convinced me that it was a major leap forward from the 2012 I owned, but the price gouging on the Hellcats (Shame on you Dodge dealers nationwide! You will come to regret this!) convinced me that they were not feasible. ** Major Selling Points: Upgraded electronics interface and SRT's tires/wheels/brakes package, which are essentially identical between the 392 and Hellcat. ** Most Surprising Aspects: Overall fit and finish, luxuriousness of the interior, and attention to detail. The interior now feels like an upscale European car in every way, the pitch black paint job is absolutely blinding in full sunlight, the new front end styling is stunning from every angle, and the center stack electronic interface is by far the most useful and attractive I've ever seen. ** Little things I love already: The Harmon Kardon 19 speaker stereo subwoofer and amp, which had been previously hidden in the spare tire well of the trunk (and still is on Challenger models), has been relocated to parts unknown under the rear seat, freeing up the trunk sub-space for a foam storage unit that's perfect for holding car cleaning supplies and the like so that they don't slide around in the trunk. Also, both the floor mats and a quite useful mesh trunk "cargo hammock" are included gratis. The little things make a BIG difference! Thanks for noticing Dodge! ** Most surprising thing so far: Gas mileage. MUCH better than my 2012 SRT Challenger so far! I chalk most of that up to the Sachs ZF-8 Speed auto trans, which is almost worth the price of ownership alone. ** Recommendation: I think the SRT392 far better value, not only for the money, but overall as compared to the Hellcat. Anyone thinking they're going to be shortchanged in the power department will be pleasantly surprised, as the 392's power band is so much better matched to the overall vehicle that it's nearly as fast as the Hellcat, especially in the normal driving conditions most drivers will experience. ** One minor quibble after 2000 miles: the front collision warning and active braking system is of questionable value at this point in it's design progression, as it's a bit like having your overly-protective mother riding shotgun with a brake pedal of her own. Just WAY to sensitive, and although it might well save you from an inadvertent front end collision, it's probably even more likely to cause a rear end collision when the guy behind you gets surprised by your sudden abrupt braking maneuver. I've had a couple near misses already, so I drive with the system OFF all the time now. The switch will hold its setting, so you can turn it off once and not have to worry about it every time you get it, but still. Unless you're a VERY conservative driver (not likely in this car), I think the system's an overall liability and would not recommend it's use under any conditions. 1 Year Update: Approximately 6K miles so far. The car is still still stunning in it's good looks (!!!), impeccably reliable even at 7200' altitude and risk of snow approximately 5 months of the year, and most impressive in its performance. I use it mostly for local in town driving, so accordingly, it gets pretty dismal gas mileage, especially when I put my foot into it, which is fairly often. Even so, mileage is usually between 12-15 MPG for strictly in town driving. When I take it on the road to Santa Fe or Albuquerque I can easily average 23-25 MPG. Quite acceptable in my book. Likewise the Pirelli P-Zero Summer tires are probably 50-60% spent already, even with a front-cross, rear forward rotation at 5K. Those who are familiar with muscle cars and summer tires already know this is fairly typical. All in all, my main "gripe" with the car thus far is the fact that massive 15.4" Brembos up front shed COPIOUS amounts of brake dust all over those beautiful 20 x 9.5" forged wheels. Once again, this simply goes with the territory, so it's no big deal at all; but if you're a fanatical detailer as I am, it'll definitely keep you busy on the weekends. So, the critical question; would I buy it again and do I have any regrets? Although I wanted in the worst way to be able to afford a Hellcat when I bought this car, I realized then and STILL appreciate now that the SRT392 was by far the better all around value and a TRULY GREAT performance car in its own right.