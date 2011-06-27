  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. Used 2017 Dodge Charger
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

2017 Dodge Charger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unmatched variety of engines, trim levels and equipment yields plenty of customization opportunities
  • Available V8 engines provide abundant power for your money
  • 8.4-inch touchscreen is one of the easiest tech interfaces to use
  • V8 engines will make you a regular at the gas station
  • Interior is less spacious and refined than other large sedans
  • Sloping roofline impedes visibility and rear seat entry
  • The ride may become too firm with one of the several available sport-tuned suspensions
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Dodge Charger for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Range
$18,999 - $59,000
Used Charger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

When it comes to the 2017 Dodge Charger, let's just go ahead and throw our "sensible car-selection advice" guidebook into the trash can. If you're looking for a spacious, refined, comfortable, state-of-the-art and efficient large sedan, turn your attention to a Toyota Avalon or Buick LaCrosse. By virtually every sensible measure, they are better cars.

However, the Charger is best suited for drivers who really aren't that sensible. It's a car for folks who want a car that looks cool, that makes cool noises and that even comes in cool colors such as  Green Go, Yellow Jacket and Contusion Blue. You want power? The Charger can be fitted with a V8, an even bigger V8 or a V8 with so much power that it could probably qualify for NASCAR duty. And even if you just want a car that looks as if it has one of those monster engines, there's a perfectly agreeable (and more affordable) V6 available.

Of course, it's still wise to keep in mind those sensibility issues we alluded to earlier: The Charger isn't as refined or comfortable as more recently redesigned large sedans such as the Avalon, LaCrosse and Kia Cadenza. Checking out the sharp-handling Chevrolet SS is also a good idea — it's the only rear-wheel-drive muscle sedan that really measures up to the admittedly more flamboyant Charger. Ultimately, though, the Charger is unabashedly a different sort of car for a different sort of people. You don't need a "sensible car-selection advice" guidebook to understand that.

Standard safety features for the Charger include stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front seat side-impact airbags, a driver knee airbag and side curtain airbags. Standard on some Charger models and optional for others are rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. Optional advanced safety features include a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, a lane departure warning and intervention system, and a forward collision warning and mitigation system with automatic braking that's bundled with adaptive cruise control. Dodge Chargers with Uconnect Access offer remote vehicle access (via a smartphone app), emergency assistance and text notifications if the alarm goes off.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Charger R/T Scat Pack came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, which is typical for a performance car with summer tires but nevertheless impressive given the Charger's formidable curb weight. The SRT Hellcat stopped from 60 mph in a remarkable 103 feet.

The government gave the Charger its best possible five-star overall crash test rating, which included four stars for front-impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Charger its highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. However, it received a rating of Marginal (second worst of four) in the small-overlap front-impact crash test. Its forward collision warning and automatic braking system was awarded a Superior rating.

2017 Dodge Charger models

The 2017 Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan offered in these trim levels: SE, SXT, R/T, Daytona, R/T Scat Pack, Daytona 392, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat. All are rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is optional on the SE and SXT.

Standard equipment on the SE is a V6 engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone manual climate control, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding backseat, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 5-inch Uconnect touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, front and rear USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack and a media player interface. The Popular Equipment Group adds remote ignition, rear parking sensors and a satellite radio. The Power Sunroof Group adds a sunroof and a rear spoiler.

The SXT adds 18-inch wheels, LED foglamps, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming mirror, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (plus four-way lumbar adjustment), upgraded cloth upholstery, an upgraded six-speaker sound system, an additional USB port up front, and the upgraded 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration.

The optional Rallye Group package adds more power, special styling, 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, and a 10-speaker BeatsAudio sound system. You can also get the Super Track Pak package for the SXT that adds many of the handling-enhancing features available on the V8-powered upper trim levels.

The R/T is equipped similarly to the SXT but has a V8 engine, upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels and transmission paddle shifters.

The SXT and R/T can be equipped with the Plus Group, which includes xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, heated and ventilated eight-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel. The optional Premium Group also includes those items plus automatic wipers, a power-adjustable steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, navigation software added to the Uconnect system, and a 10-speaker BeatsAudio sound system. The navigation system and rearview camera are available together in a separate package as well.

Going with the Charger Daytona gets you the R/T's special exterior styling elements and interior trim, a further upgraded performance suspension, forged alloy wheels, leather and simulated-suede upholstery, and the Premium Group content with the exception of navigation and BeatsAudio, which are available separately.

The R/T Scat Pack adds to the R/T a bigger V8 engine, upgraded performance brakes, a further upgraded "high-performance" suspension, the rear parking sensors, rearview camera and eight-way power front seats. Leather and simulated-suede upholstery is optional, and with it you get the heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

The Daytona 392 essentially combines the Daytona and R/T Scat Pack features, along with further upgraded brakes.

Available on all but the SE is the Driver Confidence Group, which adds an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Available on the Daytonas, R/T Scat Pack and SRT 392 is the Technology Group, which adds those Driver Confidence items plus automatic wipers, a lane departure warning and intervention system, automatic high beams, a forward collision warning and automatic braking system, and the power-adjustable steering wheel.

The SRT 392 adds to the R/T Scat Pack an adaptive suspension, forged alloy wheels, the Daytona 392's upgraded brakes, xenon headlamps, the blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, all-leather upholstery, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and the Uconnect navigation system. The Technology Group is optional.

The SRT Hellcat adds to the SRT 392 content a more powerful supercharged V8, upgraded steering and suspension tuning, and all of the above options. It reverts to the manual-adjustable steering wheel and eliminates the four-way power lumbar seating, but you can get the latter as well as the power-adjustable wheel as part of the Power Convenience Group.

A 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system is optional on the SRT 392 and the Hellcat.

An eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive are standard on every Dodge Charger. All-wheel drive is optional only on the SE and SXT.

The SE and SXT are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 292 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. The optional Rallye Group bumps output to 300 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 23 mpg combined (19 city/30 highway) with rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive lowers it to 21 mpg (18 city/27 highway).

The R/T and Daytona have a 5.7-liter V8 good for 370 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19 mpg (16 city/25 highway).

The R/T Scat Pack and both 392 trim levels have a 6.4-liter V8 good for 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. This engine brought the Charger from zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds in Edmunds testing. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 18 mpg (15 city/25 highway), but that may be conservative, as we achieved a remarkable 25.6 mpg on the diverse 120-mile Edmunds evaluation route.

And then there's the Hellcat, which packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that boasts an otherworldly 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. In Edmunds testing, it went from zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, which doesn't really speak to how much more powerful and fast it feels compared to the other models. There's only so much a pair of rear tires can do to put all that power to the ground. Fuel economy, should you possibly care, is 16 mpg (13 city/22 highway).

Driving

With all the various 2017 Charger models, engines, suspensions and even steering tuning available, it's probably no surprise that driving impressions can vary widely. Inevitably, though, the 2017 Dodge Charger proves that driving a large sedan doesn't have to be boring. The base V6-powered cars are softly tuned and aren't much fun to drive enthusiastically around turns, but the performance-oriented models demonstrate precise steering and very good body control, which helps driver confidence. The latter improves incrementally with each higher level of the available sport-tuned suspensions, although the ride also becomes firmer with each as well.

For power, the 3.6-liter V6 (Charger SE or SXT) is adequate, but it can feel outmatched at times by the sedan's weight. We've also noticed that this engine sounds a bit coarse when you're accelerating hard at higher rpm. Stepping up to the 2017 Charger R/T's 5.7-liter V8 solves both problems. This is classic American muscle-car power at its best, and the engine works brilliantly with the eight-speed automatic transmission to provide effortless performance at any speed.
Moving up to the R/T Scat Pack or the 392 trim brings a larger, gloriously American 6.4-liter V8 that serves up downright beastly acceleration with a soundtrack to match. And then there's the SRT Hellcat, one of the most absurdly powerful cars on the planet. Is 707 hp really needed, especially in light of the 392 engine? Of course not, but there's no other four-door car in this price range that accelerates with that kind of ferocity.

Interior

Although the 2017 Dodge Charger is oriented toward performance, its cabin has a much broader appeal thanks to a sleek dashboard design. There are some rather large expanses of plastic and black rubbery trim that may be off-putting, but given the Charger's asking price, interior quality is appropriate. The aesthetics are further enhanced by some retro-inspired touches here and there, including the T-handle shifter for the automatic transmission. We're also fans of the 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, as it has large "virtual" buttons, an intuitive layout and even quicker responses for 2017. Even the smaller 5-inch screen in the base SE model works well.

The Charger has a vast amount of shoulder room, and the front seats are as roomy as you'd expect in a large sedan. In fact those of small stature may actually feel as if they're being swallowed up by the gargantuan chairs. The mix of leather and simulated-suede upholstery in certain Chargers is appealing and improves support during spirited driving.

The backseat provides plenty of room, but rival front-wheel-drive sedans generally offer more headroom, and their legroom isn't compromised by a massive driveshaft tunnel. Compared to other performance-oriented cars, however, the Charger offers a sensational amount of space. The same could be said about the trunk, although at 16.5 cubic feet, it too is unremarkable for a large sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Dodge Charger.

5(58%)
4(16%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.2
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A week in Northern California
tkb,07/25/2017
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
My wife and I reserved a "premium car" (meaning full-size) with Alamo for our trip in Northern California. When we got on the lot our choices were an Impala, a Lacrosse, and the Charger. I was leaning towards the Lacrosse as it appeared to be trimmed nicer with a leather package. My wife, however was drawn to the Charger's looks. She was right -- even just being the STX, it did have a commanding presence, and from what I had heard, I figured the V6 power and the Charger's handling might be better on the curvy and mountainous roads we would be traveling on -- so we went with the Charger. First off, getting situated was fine -- the trunk was very spacious, I easily paired my phone to the Bluetooth for music and gps, and we both got comfortably situated in our seats. My first complaint, however, was that there was no back-up camera -- how does a full size car with not the greatest rear-view vision not have this as standard equipment in this modern era? In driving from the Oakland airport to Napa Valley, and around Napa Valley, the car functioned as expected, and I was pleased (except for the lack of the rear-view camera). The next stage of our trip led us further north, to the Redwoods, including some travelling through very curvy roads and in the mountains. Here the Charger fell short of my expectations. I should state, my regular car is an Optima SX Turbo -- and while it is no true performance car, it does well, and is fun to drive in such situations. The Charger, on the other hand, did not quite have the acceleration I am accustomed to, nor the tighter handling around the curves (granted, it is bigger than my Optima). It drove more like the traditional full size cars I'd driven, and less like the sporty Charger I expected (perhaps that handling is there on the pricier V8 trims). Still, all in all, it was not bad -- I've driven much worse in similar situations. We drove the car for over a week and more that 1000 miles, and up until near the end we were for the most part happy with the car. But the day before we returned the car, the Bluetooth stopped working -- we spent a good amount of time and several ideas trying to resolve the problem, but nothing would work -- very frustrating.
A comfortable sedan with a lot of attitude
Turbojimmy,02/09/2018
R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
Note: I have an R/T (5.7L), not a Scat Pack. I'm not sure why that was selected for my review. I'm a 40-something-year-old dad with teenaged kids. I've been driving an Avalanche for the past 6 years and it's served me well. But I wanted to move back to a car rather than a truck. I knew I wanted a big sedan. I had been looking at Chargers for a long time. Everything else in its class seemed kind of bland. I had never owned a Dodge product but I really liked the styling of the new Chargers, and the availability of a V8 made them that more interesting. A couple of months ago, one of my other cars went into the dealer for a recall. They sent me to Enterprise for a complimentary rental. Enterprise picked me up in what I would learn was a 2017 Charger. I got into the passenger side and the woman from Enterprise started it up. The exhaust growl got my attention immediately. I asked her what exactly this thing was - it was an R/T. Sadly, this was not to be my rental car. But they did give me a 2017 AWD Charger with the 3.6L VVT engine. After driving that for a few weeks, I was hooked. I'm going to preface the rest of my comments by reminding you that we're talking about a full-sized sedan. Acceleration was great, handling was precise and braking was awesome. Cabin space is generous and the seats are comfortable. The UConnect system is intuitive and comprehensive. After turning my rental in, I was on the hunt for a 2017 R/T. The color had to be Maximum Steel Metallic and it had to have the Blacktop package. I found one a couple of weeks later and have owned it a couple of weeks now. The 5.7L Hemi vs. the 3.6L VVT experience is night and day. The active exhaust on the R/T is sophisticated and sounds sweet. The 8-speed transmission behaves totally different behind the 5.7L vs. the 3.6L. In both cases, however, shifts are smooth and quick. The Android Auto feature baked into the UConnect is nice. I haven't tried the Apple version. The car I bought has very few options, but that's the way I like it. As equipped - just the R/T package and Blacktop option - it does everything I want it to do. It can be a docile 4 cylinder when commuting to work, or you can push the Sport button and let it rumble. Now the cons...there are a few things that my Avalanche does that the Charger does not. First, the ability to program the passenger seat heater to come on with a remote start. Charger doesn't do that. The Charger does not dip the right-side mirror when backing either, which is a nice feature that other cars have. My only other complaint is that the factory Firestone Firehawk GT tires really suck in cold weather. They're marketed as an all season tire but they are totally ineffective in the cold and snow. I've owned A LOT of V8, RWD cars over the years and have driven them in the Winter without issue. This Charger is completely helpless in inclement weather and I blame the tires. I'll be investing in dedicated Winter tires next season.
Family Friendly Muscle Car
John V,05/23/2017
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
Moving up from a Subaru BRZ, the car is ultra comfortable for me. Easy in and out. The family finds it a great car to travel in. I find its a fun car to drive. It certainly is capable of scratching the acceleration itch that comes along now and again. Stay off the pedal and I am getting a respectable 28 - 30 mpg at a cruise of 70. Mixed driving is 23 - 24. Technology it is the bomb. The connect system is quick and responsive and very well laid out. Apple Car play functions very well and my daughter is happy she has USB ports in the back seat as well as an A/C vent. Overall I find the car an excellent blend of family functionality and a car that provides some fun behind the wheel. 40k miles later, not a single issue with the car. Regular oil changes based on the oil life monitor system. I did have to put new tires on... based on fun factor. yea, wiper blades too. Family prefers traveling in the Charger over the wife's Honda Accord. Constantly get compliments on the Octane Red color. Dodge did it right with this car IMHO.
Love/Hate Relationship
Jessica E,08/24/2018
Daytona 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
I absolutely love my car, but barely after a year of ownership and I’ve had several issues with it already. Early on I had issues with the sunroof closing halfway then stopping in re-opening, I got it recalibrated at the dealership. I’ve also had several issues with the entertainment system crashing or just not working, typically issues with the Apple play not cooperating. A few months ago the water pump went out in it shredded a belt that was another four days spent at the dealership. Now it’s getting service Schechter warnings and is hesitating and/or not responding to the throttle. Despite the issues, I love this car and when it does run correctly, it’s a beast. She’s won 3 car show trophies and is always a favorite at local shows and meets. Comfortable ride though I’d say the material quality is a little lacking considering the price I paid. Small things like plastic interior piece not lining up or the stitching coming undone on the front passenger seat. The UConnect system glitches a lot and sometimes just flat out shuts off for no reason.
See all 24 reviews of the 2017 Dodge Charger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2017 Dodge Charger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Dodge Charger

Used 2017 Dodge Charger Overview

The Used 2017 Dodge Charger is offered in the following submodels: Charger SRT Hellcat, Charger Sedan, Charger SRT 392. Available styles include SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Daytona 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A), R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A), SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A), SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A), SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Daytona 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Dodge Charger?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Dodge Charger trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Dodge Charger SXT is priced between $18,999 and$27,477 with odometer readings between 24615 and77831 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Charger R/T is priced between $26,999 and$33,995 with odometer readings between 20008 and51375 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Charger R/T Daytona 392 is priced between $32,000 and$44,990 with odometer readings between 2783 and102053 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Charger Daytona is priced between $35,000 and$41,900 with odometer readings between 3338 and34898 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack is priced between $39,000 and$40,761 with odometer readings between 26259 and43959 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Charger SE is priced between $20,500 and$21,099 with odometer readings between 37752 and46886 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is priced between $57,522 and$59,000 with odometer readings between 14903 and29985 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Dodge Chargers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Dodge Charger for sale near. There are currently 44 used and CPO 2017 Chargers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,999 and mileage as low as 2783 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Dodge Charger.

Can't find a used 2017 Dodge Chargers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Charger for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,779.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,097.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Charger for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,082.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,649.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Dodge Charger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Charger lease specials

Related Used 2017 Dodge Charger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles