Note: I have an R/T (5.7L), not a Scat Pack. I'm not sure why that was selected for my review. I'm a 40-something-year-old dad with teenaged kids. I've been driving an Avalanche for the past 6 years and it's served me well. But I wanted to move back to a car rather than a truck. I knew I wanted a big sedan. I had been looking at Chargers for a long time. Everything else in its class seemed kind of bland. I had never owned a Dodge product but I really liked the styling of the new Chargers, and the availability of a V8 made them that more interesting. A couple of months ago, one of my other cars went into the dealer for a recall. They sent me to Enterprise for a complimentary rental. Enterprise picked me up in what I would learn was a 2017 Charger. I got into the passenger side and the woman from Enterprise started it up. The exhaust growl got my attention immediately. I asked her what exactly this thing was - it was an R/T. Sadly, this was not to be my rental car. But they did give me a 2017 AWD Charger with the 3.6L VVT engine. After driving that for a few weeks, I was hooked. I'm going to preface the rest of my comments by reminding you that we're talking about a full-sized sedan. Acceleration was great, handling was precise and braking was awesome. Cabin space is generous and the seats are comfortable. The UConnect system is intuitive and comprehensive. After turning my rental in, I was on the hunt for a 2017 R/T. The color had to be Maximum Steel Metallic and it had to have the Blacktop package. I found one a couple of weeks later and have owned it a couple of weeks now. The 5.7L Hemi vs. the 3.6L VVT experience is night and day. The active exhaust on the R/T is sophisticated and sounds sweet. The 8-speed transmission behaves totally different behind the 5.7L vs. the 3.6L. In both cases, however, shifts are smooth and quick. The Android Auto feature baked into the UConnect is nice. I haven't tried the Apple version. The car I bought has very few options, but that's the way I like it. As equipped - just the R/T package and Blacktop option - it does everything I want it to do. It can be a docile 4 cylinder when commuting to work, or you can push the Sport button and let it rumble. Now the cons...there are a few things that my Avalanche does that the Charger does not. First, the ability to program the passenger seat heater to come on with a remote start. Charger doesn't do that. The Charger does not dip the right-side mirror when backing either, which is a nice feature that other cars have. My only other complaint is that the factory Firestone Firehawk GT tires really suck in cold weather. They're marketed as an all season tire but they are totally ineffective in the cold and snow. I've owned A LOT of V8, RWD cars over the years and have driven them in the Winter without issue. This Charger is completely helpless in inclement weather and I blame the tires. I'll be investing in dedicated Winter tires next season.

