What is the Charger?

Dodge's Charger is an iconic muscle car, and the current four-door version has been with us for more than 10 years now. Yes, it really is the same car that came out in 2011 underneath the bodywork. We like the way it drives (especially compared to its two-door Challenger sibling), and some variants have more than enough performance to make up for its lackluster, well, everything else. Since it's based on a basic sedan, the Charger isn't laden with the newest tech or any of the finer luxuries you'd expect from a 2023 model-year machine. It's simply out of place in 2023.

A number of major refreshes and the addition of Hellcats, Redeyes, Scat Packs and Widebodies have managed to keep the big sedan relevant, but there's bad news on the horizon for the Charger. Dodge plans on killing its only sedan — and one of the very last non-luxury, full-size sedans on the market — by 2024, which means 2023 will be one of the last years you can get a new Charger. So what's in store for the Charger's future? Electrons, lots of them.

Rumor has it the Charger will be replaced by a new EV sedan, but details are scarce. We don't even know if it will bear the Charger name, even though it makes sense as an EV name if you really think about it. While we're sad to see this high-horsepower symbol of American muscle leave, it's time for a change. We just hope whatever Dodge does next lives up to the name.