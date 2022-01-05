  1. Home
2023 Dodge Charger

Release Date: Summer 2022
Estimated Price: $32,000
What to expect
  • The same old Dodge Charger we've seen for years now
  • Maybe, just maybe Dodge will add some new colors and interior options
  • But the Charger's fate is sealed: It's going away, and soon
  • Part of the seventh Charger generation introduced for 2011
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
  • 10 Colors
  • 7 Trims
