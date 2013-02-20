Used 2013 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

3,585 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Charger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,585 listings
  • 2013 Dodge Charger SE in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger SE

    134,914 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,050

    $1,775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger SXT in White
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger SXT

    84,038 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,600

    $3,380 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger SXT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger SXT

    73,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,939

    $2,449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger SXT

    60,096 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,500

    $2,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger SXT in Silver
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger SXT

    110,377 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $2,048 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger SE

    85,792 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $2,236 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger R/T in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger R/T

    133,591 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    $1,947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger R/T in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger R/T

    71,523 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,985

    $2,936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger R/T in White
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger R/T

    65,260 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger SE in Gray
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger SE

    100,224 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,300

    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger SXT in White
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger SXT

    46,272 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,995

    $1,672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger R/T in Gray
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger R/T

    95,971 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,885

    $1,442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger SE in White
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger SE

    157,555 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    $773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger SXT in Gray
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger SXT

    66,447 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,595

    $2,131 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger SE in Gray
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger SE

    76,103 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,488

    $1,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger R/T in Silver
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger R/T

    109,511 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $15,411

    $1,555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger R/T in Silver
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger R/T

    139,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,000

    $862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Charger SXT

    132,364 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Charger searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,585 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. Used 2013 Dodge Charger

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Charger

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Charger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.524 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
My review was on the AWD Hemi 5.7 not the SE V6
lloboblanco,02/20/2013
As long as I'm making the correction to the model, I'll add some additional thoughts. I can't imagine any complaints on the Hemi other than the mileage. If you want great MPG, why buy the Hemi? My mixed driving MPG is 19.7. Highway MPG is 25.1. I believe this will improve as the car breaks in but I see little chance of the 30+ that some are claiming. Using regular gas gives me a 15% cost advantage over the small turbos I drove in the past so given the breathtaking performance, gas mileage is fine. I imagine a 10 - 15% improvement when the 8 speed is available later this year. On the road the ride is glass smooth & Lexus quiet. With the monster sound system the trips all seem shorter.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Charger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Charger info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings