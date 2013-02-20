Used 2013 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

Family Ford of Enfield - Enfield / Connecticut

Contact Family Ford of Enfield today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Dodge Charger SXT Plus. This Dodge includes: BRIGHT WHITE DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Adjustable Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 8-Speed A/T A/T DRIVER CONFIDENCE GROUP Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Intermittent Wipers Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Heated Mirrors HID headlights Blind Spot Monitor Rain Sensing Wipers 20 X 8.0 POLISHED ALUMINUM CLASSIC WHEELS Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance PWR SUNROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof BLACK/RED INTERIOR, SPORT LEATHER FRONT BUCKET SEATS Leather Seats Bucket Seats 3.6L 24-VALVE VVT V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel 20 WHEEL SPORT APPEARANCE Chrome Wheels Tires - Front Performance Rear Spoiler Tires - Rear Performance P245/45R20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE BSW TIRES Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Dodge Charger treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. One of the best things about this Dodge Charger is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Dodge Charger SXT Plus. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2013 Dodge Charger is a pre-owned vehicle. An extra bonus with this Dodge Charger: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. This Dodge Charger SXT Plus has a showroom quality finish with no dents or scratches visible. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further. Upgraded wheel package makes this Dodge Charger stand out from the rest. More information about the 2013 Dodge Charger: The Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan, offering strong V6 and V8 engines, along with rear-wheel drive--or all-wheel drive for some models. Chrysler also claims that the all-wheel drive system that's available in the Charger is the most advanced system offered in its class, as it completely disconnects the front wheels. Styling itself is also a big part of the Charger's appeal, as it pairs retro-muscle-car cues with modern touches. Also, the R/T and SRT8 models offer phenomenally good straight-line performance, with a drag-strip-worthy quarter-mile time in the high 12-second range, or zero to 60 in less than five seconds--yet with top speed at 175 mph and braking distance at just 120 feet from 60 mph, the SRT8 also chases supercars. Base Charger SE models are value-priced at about the same money as front-wheel-drive V6 mid-size sedans, while Dodge boasts that the Charger R/T is the most affordable V8 sedan in America and the Charger SXT is most affordable full-size car with 20-inch wheels. Gas mileage isn't bad either, provided you go for the V6, which achieves up to 31 mpg on the highway with rear-wheel drive or 27 mpg with all-wheel drive. Interesting features of this model are wide range of models, available all-wheel drive, modern safety features, muscle-car performance, Retro-stylish design with modern details, and good gas mileage for V6 models

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger SXT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CDXHG6DH712112

Stock: Z0075C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020