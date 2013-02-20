Used 2013 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me
- 134,914 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,050$1,775 Below Market
Ed Napleton Honda St Peters - Saint Peters / Missouri
Redline 3 Coat Pearl 2013 Dodge Charger SE Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Clean Carfax, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Charger SE, 4D Sedan, 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, black Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 23G, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Honda of St Peters serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG3DH544261
Stock: S34272B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 84,038 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,600$3,380 Below Market
Kuni Auto Center - Beaverton / Oregon
Recent Arrival! Bright White Clearcoat SXT Plus RWD black Leather. 19/31 City/Highway MPG Call Kuni Auto Center at (503) 928-5670 for details. Kuni Auto Center ~ A Division of Kuni BMW 3725 SW Cedar Hills Blvd Beaverton, OR 97005 DA 1269 The new Kuni Auto Center No games, No gimmicks, No hidden fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG9DH729714
Stock: CTDH729714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 73,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,939$2,449 Below Market
Rockland Nissan - Blauvelt / New York
Charger SXT w/Navi, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Heated Leather, 4D Sedan, RWD, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Knee airbag, Panic alarm, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. w/Navi, Bluetooth, Moonroof, Heated Leather Odometer is 14644 miles below market average! 19/31 City/Highway MPGBright White Clearcoat 2013 Dodge Charger SXT 4D Sedan RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCWelcome to Rockland County's No.1 Nissan Dealership.Rock Solid Deals... Everyday.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG0DH547822
Stock: 26389T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 60,096 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,500$2,528 Below Market
Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl 2013 Dodge Charger SXT RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCOdometer is 26193 miles below market average! 19/31 City/Highway MPGOurisman Chrysler, Jeep & Dodge of Alexandria ... We make it easy! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace -They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research- This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process! WE INVITE YOU TO BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! Home of The Ourisman Buyers Edge $1500 in unexpected extras. A Free Lifetime engine Guarantee, Loaner Cars with major maintenance and a Car Wash with every service!! Price does not include tax, tag, title, freight (on new vehicles only) & processing fee ($899). Call us at 703-329-1600 and remember our Ourisman Lifetime Edge. We try to confirm the accuracy of each listing. Please call to confirm vehicle availability, equipment and price. All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG3DH701858
Stock: 2012030A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 110,377 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$2,048 Below Market
Empire Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of West Islip - West Islip / New York
*This 2013 Dodge Charger SXT Plus is Priced Below The Average Market Price and is Offered Exclusively at Empire Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram! You will love the great options such as All Wheel Drive, Sunroof/Moonroof, Stability Control, Navigation System, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, HID Headlights, Rain Sensing Front Wipers and Rear Spoiler. Premium Installed Options include driver confidence group, navigation & rear back-up camera group, pwr sunroof, driver convenience group and rear body-color spoiler. The exterior color is Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat with a Black interior. The Finance For Price is reflective after 1995 down. Price subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax, title, $695 dealer fees, tags, reconditioning fee, license & DMV. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. Sorry but we cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing, and your in-store price may exceed our special on-line pricing. To take advantage of our special Internet discounts, please print this page and present it to your salesperson. At Empire Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram where you are treated like royalty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger SXT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG9DH571854
Stock: U9852T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 85,792 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$2,236 Below Market
Car Spot of Central Florida - Melbourne / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBGXDH643479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,591 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990$1,947 Below Market
Greenway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Orlando / Florida
Recent Arrival! Pre-Auction Vehicles, With our Below Market Pricing it saves you Time and Money! Daytona Edition Group!!! NAVIGATION, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, Daytona Blue Pearlcoat, 10 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, 3.06 Rear Axle Ratio, 552 Watt Amplifier, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Beats Audio Group, Daytona Exterior Decals, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Garmin Navigation System, High Speed Engine Controller, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Navigation/Rear Back-Up Camera Group, Numbered Badge, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, Sport Mode 2, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Painted Aluminum w/ACD. These are vehicles that fall outside Greenway Automotive Group's used car guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps "flawed" in some way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT6DH677155
Stock: LB2133A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 71,523 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,985$2,936 Below Market
Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kernersville / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT3DH707244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,260 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995
Carbone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Yorkville / New York
Available at your convenience please contact Jenny Emmi at 315-570-6277 or see the vehicle at Carbone Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 5017 Commercial Dr., Yorkville NY 13495.ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, MP3 Player, 5.7L HEMI, KEYLESS ENTRY, HID HEADLIGHTS, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger R/T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXDT5DH731074
Stock: D25654B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 100,224 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,300
NonStop Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG5DH681136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,272 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$1,672 Below Market
Family Ford of Enfield - Enfield / Connecticut
Contact Family Ford of Enfield today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Dodge Charger SXT Plus. This Dodge includes: BRIGHT WHITE DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Seat Memory Heated Mirrors Adjustable Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 8-Speed A/T A/T DRIVER CONFIDENCE GROUP Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Mirror Memory Power Mirror(s) Intermittent Wipers Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Heated Mirrors HID headlights Blind Spot Monitor Rain Sensing Wipers 20 X 8.0 POLISHED ALUMINUM CLASSIC WHEELS Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance PWR SUNROOF Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof BLACK/RED INTERIOR, SPORT LEATHER FRONT BUCKET SEATS Leather Seats Bucket Seats 3.6L 24-VALVE VVT V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel 20 WHEEL SPORT APPEARANCE Chrome Wheels Tires - Front Performance Rear Spoiler Tires - Rear Performance P245/45R20 ALL-SEASON PERFORMANCE BSW TIRES Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Dodge Charger treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. One of the best things about this Dodge Charger is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Dodge Charger SXT Plus. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2013 Dodge Charger is a pre-owned vehicle. An extra bonus with this Dodge Charger: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. This Dodge Charger SXT Plus has a showroom quality finish with no dents or scratches visible. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further. Upgraded wheel package makes this Dodge Charger stand out from the rest. More information about the 2013 Dodge Charger: The Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan, offering strong V6 and V8 engines, along with rear-wheel drive--or all-wheel drive for some models. Chrysler also claims that the all-wheel drive system that's available in the Charger is the most advanced system offered in its class, as it completely disconnects the front wheels. Styling itself is also a big part of the Charger's appeal, as it pairs retro-muscle-car cues with modern touches. Also, the R/T and SRT8 models offer phenomenally good straight-line performance, with a drag-strip-worthy quarter-mile time in the high 12-second range, or zero to 60 in less than five seconds--yet with top speed at 175 mph and braking distance at just 120 feet from 60 mph, the SRT8 also chases supercars. Base Charger SE models are value-priced at about the same money as front-wheel-drive V6 mid-size sedans, while Dodge boasts that the Charger R/T is the most affordable V8 sedan in America and the Charger SXT is most affordable full-size car with 20-inch wheels. Gas mileage isn't bad either, provided you go for the V6, which achieves up to 31 mpg on the highway with rear-wheel drive or 27 mpg with all-wheel drive. Interesting features of this model are wide range of models, available all-wheel drive, modern safety features, muscle-car performance, Retro-stylish design with modern details, and good gas mileage for V6 models
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger SXT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG6DH712112
Stock: Z0075C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 95,971 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,885$1,442 Below Market
Tom Kadlec Honda - Rochester / Minnesota
Dodge Charger R/T HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Cloth. Odometer is 1609 miles below market average!At Tom Kadlec Honda we offer an extensive list of financing options for ALL customers. We work with over 30 different lenders to GUARANTEE finance approval on the vehicle YOU want to drive. We will work hard to ensure you the low payment and competitive interest rate YOU deserve!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT0DH567766
Stock: P6795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 157,555 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$773 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Form meets function with the 2013 Dodge Charger. This Charger has 157555 miles. It's equipped with many conveniences at your fingertips, including: Your happiness is our No. 1 priority. Get a fast and easy price quote. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG6DH593230
Stock: G20030A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 66,447 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,595$2,131 Below Market
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
1-Owner New Vehicle Trade! SXT 3.6 V6 RWD. Navigation System, 20' Chrome Wheels, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Beats Premium Audio Brand, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors. This vehicle has good tires, and is in great condition! This Charger has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! Navigation CD Player Portable Audio Connection Beats Premium Audio Security System Backup Camera Cruise Control Keyless Entry Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Heated Seats 20' Wheels 20 Inch Wheels 20' Chrome Wheels 20 Inch Chrome Wheels Premium Wheels Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG6DH584227
Stock: L203359A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 76,103 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,488$1,528 Below Market
SC Car Zone - Costa Mesa / California
Customer Preferred Package 23G - 17-Inch x 7.0-Inch Painted Aluminum WheelsP215/65R17 BSW All Season TiresCompact Spare TireAutomatic HeadlampsAcoustic WindshieldAcoustic Front Door GlassPower Mirrors with Manual Fold-AwayRemote Fuel Door ReleaseCapless Fuel FillerDual Bright Exhaust Tips - Power 6-Way Driver SeatRear 60 / 40 Folding SeatRear Armrest with Cup Holder SeatIlluminated Rear Assist HandlesIlluminated Front Cup HoldersSun Visors with Illuminated Vanity MirrorsGlove Box LampAir Conditioning with Dual Zone Temperature ControlUconnect 4.3 CD/MP3Audio Jack Input for Mobile DevicesRemote USB Port6 SpeakersSteering Wheel Mounted Audio ControlsTilt / Telescoping Steering ColumnWoven Micro Aluminum Lithographic Interior Accents - Advanced Multistage Front AirbagsSupplemental Front Seat-Mounted Side AirbagsSupplemental Side-Curtain Front and Rear AirbagsReactive Head RestraintsAnti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc BrakesElectronic Stability ControlAll Speed Traction ControlHill Start AssistRain Brake SupportReady Alert BrakingTouring SuspensionElectro-Hydraulic Power Steering19.1-Gallon Fuel TankTire Pressure Monitoring DisplayOutside Temperature DisplayColor Electronic Veh Info Ctr w/Reconfigure DisplayKeyless Enter-N-Go Power Front Windows w/ 1-Touch Up and Down FeatureSpeed Control 'Carfax Certified' California Vehicle All of our late model vehicles are fully reconditioned, we believe in our product and in taking care of our customers. When you choose to work with SCCZ, we strive to serve you before and after your purchase. We are here for you. While every reasonable effort is made to accurately represent our vehicles, Vehicle options may be missed or added by mistake. Please contact dealer to confirm vehicle features. sccarzone.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG6DH689391
Stock: 5876T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 109,511 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$15,411$1,555 Below Market
Regional Hyundai - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
Recent Arrival! **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS**, **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **MOONROOF**, **WE DELIVER ANYWHERE**, **REAR PARK ASSIST**, **SIRIUS XM RADIO**. 16/25 City/Highway MPG2013 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT0DH651196
Stock: P4726B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 139,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,000$862 Below Market
Safford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
Non-Smoker, Professionally Detailed, Local Clean Trade-In, **NEW TIRES**, Charger R/T Road/Track, 10 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, 180 Amp Alternator, 3.06 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Mode Electronic Stability Control, 552 Watt Amplifier, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc HD Brakes, Auto Adjust In Reverse Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Beats Audio Group, Black Grille w/Black Honeycomb, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Daytona Edition Group, Daytona Exterior Decals, Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Front Overhead LED Lighting, Garmin Navigation System, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Heated/Cooled Front Console Cupholder, High Speed Engine Controller, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Trim Seats, MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit, Navigation/Rear Back-Up Camera Group, Numbered Badge, Performance Perforated Leather Seats, Performance Steering, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Power Driver & Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Power Heated Memory Mirrors w/Manual Fold-Away, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Quick Order Package 29R Road/Track, R/T Heritage Badge, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, Rear Black Spoiler, Rear Bodycolor Spoiler, Security Alarm, SIRIUSXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Sport Mode 2, Sport Suspension, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, Super Track Pak, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Painted Aluminum w/ACD. CARFAX One-Owner. At Safford of Warrenton we pride ourselves in giving our clients a world class experience and a top notch product. We're here to make your car buying experience hassle free all while we MAXIMIZE YOUR SAVINGS! Stop by and see us today at 7308 Cedar Run Dr Warrenton VA 20187 or call us directly at 540-347-6622!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT7DH679917
Stock: P2168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 132,364 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring - Spring / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 27J Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Rallye Appearance Group Navigation & Rear Back-Up Camera Group Pwr Sunroof 20" X 8.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Rear Body-Color Spoiler Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels 3.6L 24-Valve Vvt V6 Engine 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Black Interior; Sport Leather Front Bucket Seats Flex-Fuel System P245/45R20 All-Season Performance Bsw Tires Pitch Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2013 Dodge Charger? This is it. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. More information about the 2013 Dodge Charger: The Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan, offering strong V6 and V8 engines, along with rear-wheel drive--or all-wheel drive for some models. Chrysler also claims that the all-wheel drive system that's available in the Charger is the most advanced system offered in its class, as it completely disconnects the front wheels. Styling itself is also a big part of the Charger's appeal, as it pairs retro-muscle-car cues with modern touches. Also, the R/T and SRT8 models offer phenomenally good straight-line performance, with a drag-strip-worthy quarter-mile time in the high 12-second range, or zero to 60 in less than five seconds--yet with top speed at 175 mph and braking distance at just 120 feet from 60 mph, the SRT8 also chases supercars. Base Charger SE models are value-priced at about the same money as front-wheel-drive V6 mid-size sedans, while Dodge boasts that the Charger R/T is the most affordable V8 sedan in America and the Charger SXT is most affordable full-size car with 20-inch wheels. Gas mileage isn't bad either, provided you go for the V6, which achieves up to 31 mpg on the highway with rear-wheel drive or 27 mpg with all-wheel drive. Strengths of this model include wide range of models, available all-wheel drive, modern safety features, muscle-car performance, Retro-stylish design with modern details, and good gas mileage for V6 models Over 43 Million Happy Customers have trusted us when buying or servicing their cars and trucks. That''s more than any other automotive retailer. Since AutoNation is America''s Largest Automotive Retailer, we hold ourselves to higher standards. That''s why we offer processes and guarantees you won''t find anywhere else. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG6DH528563
Stock: DH528563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
