Used 2016 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

Mountain Top Motor Co - Troy / Missouri

*** Low mile, fast, fun-to-drive Charger with a smooth comfy ride with heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, remote start, only 2 Previous Owners, and Clean Accident Free Carfax! Options on this beauty include; * Keyless Proximity Entry * Remote Start * Power Package * Power Locks * Power Windows * Heated Front and Rear Seats for the harsh winter mornings * Heated Steering Wheel for added comfort * Cooled Front Seats for the dog day summers * Bluetooth * Hands-Free Calling keeps your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road * AM/FM/Sirius XM Radio listen to your favorite Jams * AUX/USB Ports listen to your favorite playlists * Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls * Back Up Camera * Navigation * Power Heated Mirrors * Power Driver and Passenger Seats * Memory His/Her Driver's Seat * Power Sunroof * Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel * Dual Climate Control * Auto Climate * Overhead Console with Storage Compartment * Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener * Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror * Blind Spot Monitoring * Cruise Control * Manual Shift Mode * Traction Control * Parking Assist * Only 2 Previous Owners * Clean Accident Free Carfax And so much more! *** Credit Union Financing Available with rates starting as low as 2.99%. *** This car is safety inspected.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CDXJGXGH313248

Stock: 5537P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

