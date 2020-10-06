Used 2016 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me
- 70,132 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,995$3,839 Below Market
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
Copy & Paste this link to view the current Green Light condition report: https://www.greenlightautoinspections.com/report/2C3CDXJG2GH238030View Current Green Light Condition ReportAction Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG2GH238030
Stock: L6200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-05-2020
- 15,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,000$3,173 Below Market
Mountain Top Motor Co - Troy / Missouri
*A RATED WITH THE BBB ***** *TOP NOTCH VEHICLES **** *****WE SHIP NATIONWIDE***** *****SPECIALIZING IN FINDING WESTERN RUST-FREE VEHICLES**** This vehicle is Missouri State Safety Inspected It has been through 102 Point Inspection Financing Available!! 5 STAR GOOGLE RATED WITH OVER 400 REVIEWS FOR A REASON ** LOCATED IN TROY, MO. ( JUST 15 MINUTES NORTH OF WENTZVILLE MO. ) WE ARE HERE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH AN EXCELLENT SELECTION OF TRUCKS. AS WELL AS CARS AND SUV'S CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHAT THE TALK IS ABOUT!!! 617 JOHN DEERE DR. TROY, MO 63379 *** You deserve the MTMC Experience *** Do the entire deal remotely from your home via phone, computer, facetime if you choose and allow us to deliver your vehicle and the paperwork to your door via our White Glove Delivery Program! Browse. Decide. Drive. WWW.MOUNTAINTOPMOTORS.COM 636-356-1020 Not only are we continuing to monitor the situation locally and globally, we are also taking active measures to ensure our grounds and facility are safe and secure. We have done this by increasing our cleaning and disinfecting efforts to combat any chance possible contamination. As always, if you feel remaining in the comort of your home is most beneficial for you and your family we will be offering our White Glove Delivery Program for your shopping convenience. Our store will continue business as usual with the same hours, and our sales department will be able to help you with any questions you might have. We are ensuring a safe space for you to shop and visit for all your vehicle needs! 636-356-1020 WWW.MOUNTAINTOPMOTORS.COM *** Low mile, fast, fun-to-drive Charger with a smooth comfy ride with heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, navigation, remote start, only 2 Previous Owners, and Clean Accident Free Carfax! Options on this beauty include; * Keyless Proximity Entry * Remote Start * Power Package * Power Locks * Power Windows * Heated Front and Rear Seats for the harsh winter mornings * Heated Steering Wheel for added comfort * Cooled Front Seats for the dog day summers * Bluetooth * Hands-Free Calling keeps your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road * AM/FM/Sirius XM Radio listen to your favorite Jams * AUX/USB Ports listen to your favorite playlists * Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls * Back Up Camera * Navigation * Power Heated Mirrors * Power Driver and Passenger Seats * Memory His/Her Driver's Seat * Power Sunroof * Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel * Dual Climate Control * Auto Climate * Overhead Console with Storage Compartment * Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener * Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror * Blind Spot Monitoring * Cruise Control * Manual Shift Mode * Traction Control * Parking Assist * Only 2 Previous Owners * Clean Accident Free Carfax And so much more! *** Credit Union Financing Available with rates starting as low as 2.99%. *** This car is safety inspected. Call today at 636-356-1020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJGXGH313248
Stock: 5537P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,553 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,277$2,750 Below Market
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
SXT Quick Order Package AWD Plus Group Navigation Sunroof 1 Owner This outstanding example of a 2016 Dodge Charger SXT is offered by Quality Auto Center. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Black AWD Dodge enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Dodge Charger. More information about the 2016 Dodge Charger: The Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan, offering strong V6 and V8 engines, along with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive on select V6 models. Dodge claims that the Charger's all-wheel-drive system is the most advanced system offered in its class, as it completely disconnects the front wheels when not needed. Styling has always been a big part of the Charger's appeal, and while it relied on a retro-muscle look for years, a complete redesign gives it a much more look while still setting it apart from the crowd. Charger SE and SXT V6 models return a best-in-class 31 mpg on the highway, while performance-oriented R/T and SRT models are phenomenally athletic. On another level is the Hellcat the car rivals most supercars, with 0-60mph coming in just 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 204 mph. Interesting features of this model are Fresh design, good gas mileage for V6 models, modern safety features, supercar performance from SRT Hellcat, wide range of models, and available all-wheel drive No Credit / Bad Credit / No Paystubs, No problem !! ! All Approved ! Everyone drives ! CLEAN, GORGEOUS, LOW MILES, SHOWROOM CONDITION. CALL NOW QUALITY CERTIFIED up to 10 YEARS 100,000 MILE WARRANTY , To Certify a vehicle, there will be an additional cost for Certification. CALL NOW For details. STUNNING AGGRESSIVE LOOK ON THIS BEAUTIFUL--Call today to schedule a test drive... Good Credit/Bad Credit/No problem!!!! Get paid cash? No problem!! 100% Credit Approval with interest rates starting at 2.49% for qualified customers, our rates will not be beaten. We price our cars at wholesale price to guarantee the best deals for our customers. Our inventory moves quick, please call to confirm the availability of the vehicle of your interest Springfield location 973-564-0112. This vehicle is located at our SPRINGFIELD location. Come visit our new showroom in Springfield NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG9GH341848
Stock: 11407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,964 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,191$4,295 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2016 Dodge Charger 4dr SXT PLUS SEDAN 4 DR features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat with a Pearl/Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG9GH163624
Stock: 993765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2019
- certified
2016 Dodge Charger SRT 3923,734 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,994$3,439 Below Market
Yark Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Toledo / Ohio
*Leather Seats*, *Power Sunroof*-*MoonRoof*, *Navigation*, 19 harman/kardon Greenedge Speakers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Blind Spot Power Heated Memory Mirror, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus, harman/kardon Audio Group, harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Quick Order Package 23X, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Technology Group. 2016 Dodge Charger SRT 392 Redline Red Tricoat Pearl Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 24836 miles below market average! Certified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 125 Point InspectionWelcome to Yark Automotive where we make buying a car easy with LIVE MARKET PRICING. Our live market pricing mission is to present the best pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned live market pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned web sites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time market price on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 35+ years, we realize that live market pricing is, by far, the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SRT 392 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXEJ1GH192034
Stock: JP27266
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 36,281 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,942$2,993 Below Market
Land Rover Mt. Kisco 299 - Mount Kisco / New York
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Billet Clearcoat Black; Sport Cloth Seats Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 29H Tires: P235/55R18 As Performance Transmission: 8-Speed Auto (8Hp45) Wheels: 18" X 7.5" Cast Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG1GH339498
Stock: GH339498
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 81,033 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,996$4,227 Below Market
Kurtis Chevrolet - Morehead City / North Carolina
**SPORTY**POWERFUL**FULL-SIZE SEDAN!! GREAT PERFORMANCE!! ATHLETIC HANDLING!! EQUIPPED with AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Quick Order Package 28H, Radio: Uconnect 8.4, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Sport Cloth Seats, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Polished/Painted Aluminum. AWD 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic Granite Pearlcoat Exterior.2016 Dodge Charger SXT Come see us today or call 252-726-8128. Visit us 24/7 at: kurtischevrolet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG0GH134264
Stock: 3608P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- certified
2016 Dodge Charger R/T30,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,900$3,780 Below Market
Security Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Amityville / New York
Our Certified Pre-Owned 2016 Dodge Charger R/T is unlike anything youve ever seen in Pitch Black! Inside the cabin get acquainted with features like Keyless Go. remote start, 8.4"" touchscreen display with navigation, available SiriusXM radio, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, leather heated/cooled front seats, power driver and passenger seats, Plus Group, heated second-row seats, heated steering wheel, ParkView rear backup camera, ParkSesne rear park assist, Navigation and Rear Backup Camera Group, HD radio, power sunroof, and so much more! Stop by or give us a call today before this one is gone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT5GH298166
Stock: 49843P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- certified
2016 Dodge Charger SXT39,041 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,765$3,520 Below Market
Golling Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Chelsea - Chelsea / Michigan
Your safety is our top priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you and will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to you for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.**CHRYSLER CERTIFIED**, 300 HP Power Rating, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, Blind Spot Power Heated Mirror, Driver Confidence Group, Gloss Black Fascia Applique, Gloss Black Grille-Gloss Black Xhairs, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Navigation & Travel Group, Quick Order Package 28H, R/T Front End Appearance, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, RALLYE Badge, RALLYE Group, Rear Bodycolor Spoiler, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Sport Mode 2, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified.Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2016 Dodge Charger SXT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCOdometer is 23275 miles below market average! 18/27 City/Highway MPGFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * 125 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateAll Pre-Owned vehicles (that qualify) come with a 3 Month/ 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty and FREE Lifetime Oil Changes!Reviews: * Burly V8 engines deliver big-time power and authentic muscle car attitude; controlled and secure handling when going around turns; many available options provide plenty of opportunity for personalization; available all-wheel-drive traction for wet weather; touchscreen tech interfaces are easy to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG3GH163984
Stock: 204608A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 90,306 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,500$3,596 Below Market
Koons Sterling Ford - Sterling / Virginia
**BACK CAMERA, RALLYE GROUP, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV** 2016 Charger SXT Plus AWD...One Owner...Leather...GPS Navigation...Moonroof...Driver Confidence Group w/Power Heated Side Mirrors with Blind Spot Indicator...Parkview Rear Backup Camera...Parksense Rear Park Assist System...Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats...Heated 2nd Row Seats...Rallye Group w/ Beats Premium Audio and Rear Spoiler...Bluetooth...Sirius XM Radio Capable...HID Headlamps...Remote Start System...Side Airbags BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG7GH123374
Stock: 9405A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- certified
2016 Dodge Charger R/T70,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995$3,718 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
Dodge Certified. REDUCED FROM $24,995!, PRICED TO MOVE $2,800 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, POWER SUNROOF, Remote Engine Start, iPod/MP3 Input, DRIVER CONFIDENCE GROUP, BLACKTOP PACKAGE READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Remote Engine Start MP3 Player, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP SiriusXM Traffic, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, HD Radio, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, DRIVER CONFIDENCE GROUP Blind Spot Power Heated Mirror, WHEELS & TUNES GROUP 552 Watt Amplifier, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Polished/Painted Aluminum, 10 Beats Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer, BLACKTOP PACKAGE Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings, Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler, Dark Brushed II Interior Accents, Satin Black Charger Decklid Badge, Blacktop R/T Badge, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum, Black-Edged Premium Floormats, Dodge Grille Badge, Performance Steering Wheel, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD), ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD). A GREAT VALUE: Was $24,995. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: 125-Point Inspection and Reconditioning , 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain warranty, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, Car Rental Allowance WHO WE ARE: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger R/T with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT1GH127463
Stock: 7100D
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 72,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,315$2,637 Below Market
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.Sporty Muscle Car! This 2016 Dodge Charger is equipped with a 3.6L V6 engine. Its top options include Heated Seats, an 8.4" Touchscreen Media Center, Cruise Control, and more!*Base bundle price assumes a $600 rebate from our lender and the purchase of a service contract. A 199.00 admin fee will be added. Non bundle pricing will increase the vehicle price 3600.Limited time offer: Bundle pricing due to a limited staff. Sorry but Not sorry. Wonderful Bundle strings attached. Get low interest rates and save 3,600 with bundle pricing!!! Wholesale Pricing + Breakdown Protection + Low Interest Rates = YOU WINWant a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 16MJ67-93*This Dodge Charger Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29H -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto (8HP45) , Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Smart Device Integration, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 8.4, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, Heated front seats, Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG8GH174159
Stock: 16MJ67
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 70,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,791
Tomball Ford - Tomball / Texas
Look at this 2016 Dodge Charger R/T. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Charger has the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISH/PAINTED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD), TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Blind Spot Power Heated Memory Mirror, Advanced Brake Assist, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus, Auto Dim Exterior Driver Mirror, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Auto Adjust In Reverse Exterior Mirrors, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N R/T -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), R/T Badge, POWER SUNROOF, PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Heated Memory Mirrors w/Man F/Away, Bi-Function HID Projector Head Lamps, Illuminated Rear Cupholders, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Auto Dim Exterior Driver Mirror, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Polish/Painted Aluminum, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Driver & Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Heated Steering Wheel, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Security Alarm, Auto Adjust In Reverse Exterior Mirrors, Front Overhead LED Lighting, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, PLUM CRAZY PEARLCOAT, NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, HD Radio, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, SiriusXM Travel Link, and ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD). See it for yourself at Tomball Ford, 22702 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, TX 77375.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT7GH155381
Stock: GH155381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- 74,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,476$4,430 Below Market
Michael's Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG9GH233283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,006 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,899$3,389 Below Market
Bradshaw Chevrolet Buick - Cedar City / Utah
How much fun did you have in mind?? V-6?? How can you tell? We are re-naming to 'GREY STREAK'...!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG4GH332643
Stock: A2390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
- 66,507 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,995$7,108 Below Market
Lakeside Auto - Lynnwood / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT8GH226605
Stock: 226605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,977$3,215 Below Market
Vermilion Chevrolet Buick GMC - Tilton / Illinois
Extra Clean, ONLY 27,282 Miles! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Nav System, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, AWD PREMIUM GROUP AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES AWD PREMIUM GROUP Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Bi-Function HID Projector Head Lamps, GPS Navigation, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Auto Dim Exterior Driver Mirror, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Driver & Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Heated Steering Wheel, Security Alarm, Front Overhead LED Lighting, 552 Watt Amplifier, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Blind Spot Power Heated Memory Mirror, Advanced Brake Assist, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Illuminated Rear Cupholders, SiriusXM Travel Link, Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, SiriusXM Traffic, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, POWER SUNROOF, DRIVER CONFIDENCE GROUP: Blind Spot Power Heated Mirror, REDLINE RED TRICOAT PEARL, RALLYE GROUP Gloss Black Fascia Applique, R/T Front End Appearance, RALLYE Badge, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS Performance, Sport Mode 2, 300 HP Power Rating, Rear Bodycolor Spoiler, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT: (STD). Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Autocheck One Owner Dealer not responsible for pricing errors. Pricing analysis performed on 6/10/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG0GH181035
Stock: VD8917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 35,393 miles
$18,995$2,947 Below Market
Holiday Chevrolet Buick GMC - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
RWD | CLOTH HEATED FRONT BUCKETS | SPLIT FOLDING REAR BENCH SEAT | ALLOY WHLS.Visit Holiday Budget Center to test drive this vehicle and many more! At Holiday, we believe that just because you're shopping for a vehicle that fits your budget doesn't mean you have to settle for anything less than quality. Experience the same, exceptional customer service you expect from Holiday Automotive at a price that works for you!Call Now Toll Free! 1-(866) 875-3224. Check out our Full inventory at www.holidayautomotive.com. Holiday Automotive in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin has been a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We are located at HWY 41 and HWY 23 at Exit 99. We are pleased to offer ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 banks to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. At Holiday Automotive we are worth the trip!While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHGXGH346434
Stock: W4251A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Charger
- 5(72%)
- 4(18%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(4%)
