Used 2016 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

3,585 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Charger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,585 listings
  • 2016 Dodge Charger SXT in Silver
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger SXT

    70,132 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,995

    $3,839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger SXT in Orange
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger SXT

    15,341 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,000

    $3,173 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger SXT

    20,553 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,277

    $2,750 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger SXT in Silver
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger SXT

    46,964 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,191

    $4,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger SRT 392 in Dark Red
    certified

    2016 Dodge Charger SRT 392

    3,734 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,994

    $3,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger SXT in Silver
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger SXT

    36,281 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,942

    $2,993 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger SXT in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger SXT

    81,033 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,996

    $4,227 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger R/T in Black
    certified

    2016 Dodge Charger R/T

    30,505 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,900

    $3,780 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger SXT in Gray
    certified

    2016 Dodge Charger SXT

    39,041 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,765

    $3,520 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger SXT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger SXT

    90,306 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,500

    $3,596 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger R/T in Black
    certified

    2016 Dodge Charger R/T

    70,358 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,995

    $3,718 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger SXT in Silver
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger SXT

    72,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,315

    $2,637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger R/T in Purple
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger R/T

    70,635 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,791

    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger SXT in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger SXT

    74,790 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,476

    $4,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger SXT

    59,006 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,899

    $3,389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger R/T in White
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger R/T

    66,507 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,995

    $7,108 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger SXT in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger SXT

    27,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,977

    $3,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Charger SXT

    35,393 miles

    $18,995

    $2,947 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Charger searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,585 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. Used 2016 Dodge Charger

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Charger

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Charger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.650 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (4%)
3rd Best Decision I Have Made
Kelly M.,01/30/2017
SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
I am 39 years old. I asked my wife to marry me. We had out daughter. Now I own a Hellcat. So many things to say. The outside to most people looks like a suburban grocery-getter, until you slam the pedal and scare the living crap out of anyone in the 2 block radius (including my wife in the passenger seat.) This car puts a huge smile on my face everytime I accelerate. Feeling down, stressed out? Drive a Hellcat and you will be giggling like a school girl. Seriously. The inside is clean, the information system works great, and it doesn't look like a stupid European car with an iPad taped to the top of the dash. Plan on buying new tires after about 1000miles. This car will make a smoke cloud so big the fire dept. will probably get called. In conclusion, put your phone down, stop looking at other cars, SUVs, mom/dad-mobiles and go buy a Hellcat. It will change your life.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Charger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Charger info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings