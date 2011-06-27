  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. Used 2013 Dodge Charger
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(24)
Appraise this car

2013 Dodge Charger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Composed ride and competent handling
  • abundant performance options
  • strong brakes
  • available all-wheel drive
  • easy-to-use touchscreen interface.
  • Tight rear seat headroom
  • aggressive personality won't suit everybody.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Dodge Charger for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Range
$10,980 - $21,990
Used Charger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Dodge Charger fares well enough as a large sedan. But factor in its potential performance value and the Charger has no peer.

Vehicle overview

While large sedans make a very logical choice for most shoppers, there's a case for occasionally being a bit illogical. This is especially true if you're looking at the 2013 Dodge Charger. With its bold looks and performance to match, nobody's going to say the Charger is just another sedan with a big backseat.

Almost all Dodge products emphasize performance, and the 2013 Charger is no exception. The standard V6 puts out a muscle-carlike 300 horsepower maximum, while the Charger's V8 options run 370 hp or a rollicking 470 hp. Rear-wheel drive creates an idealized handling setup just like an expensive European luxury car, while all-wheel drive is available for those who live amid inclement weather.

The Charger isn't only about performance, though. Fuel economy remains quite good with the V6, especially when paired to the advanced eight-speed automatic transmission common to most Charger configurations. And though the coupelike roof line does cut down on rear-seat headroom, the cabin is roomy, with a nicely trimmed interior that boasts a useful touchscreen interface.

In most respects, the Charger is in a class by itself. Setting aside the 2013 Chrysler 300, which largely trades performance for extra luxury, the 2013 Ford Taurus is the only other large sedan with performance credentials. Head-to-head, we greatly prefer the Charger given its superior performance and more distinct personality. While more typical large sedans are better suited to most buyers, the 2013 Dodge Charger earns its place as the choice for driving enthusiasts.

2013 Dodge Charger models

The 2013 Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan available in SE, SXT, R/T, SRT8 and SRT8 Super Bee trims.

Standard equipment on the SE includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone manual climate control, a six-way power driver seat, 60/40 split-folding rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 4.3-inch touchscreen infotainment interface and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and steering wheel controls.

The optional Connectivity Group adds Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also optional is an eight-speed automatic transmission (rear-drive SEs only) and satellite radio.

The SXT adds to the above items an eight-speed transmission, heated mirrors, foglamps, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface and upgraded speakers. With all-wheel drive, the Charger SXT comes standard with 19-inch wheels.

The SXT Plus package adds 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, heated rear seats, additional power adjustment for the front seats and LED ambient illumination. The Rallye Appearance Group adds a power upgrade for the V6, 20-inch chrome-clad wheels, performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension and a 10-speaker sound system. The Blacktop package is the same but with painted wheels and a special blacked-out grille.

Starting with the SXT trim, the 2013 Dodge Charger also can be fitted with the Navigation Group, which includes a navigation system and back-up camera. Opt for the Driver Confidence Group and you'll get a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-path detection, the back-up camera, rain-sensing wipers and xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control. The same goes for the Driver Convenience Group, which contains heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory settings and power-adjustable pedals and steering wheel. A sunroof is a stand-alone option.

The R/T adds to the SXT's standard equipment a V8 engine, 18-inch wheels, performance tires, upgraded brakes, the same sport-tuned suspension as the Rallye (rear-wheel drive only), xenon headlights and front sport seats. The R/T Plus package brings the same optional equipment to the V8-powered Charger that is available for the SXT Plus, while the Charger R/T Road & Track package adds to the R/T Plus with a black grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, performance calibration for the engine and transmission, paddle shifters, ventilated front seats with driver-side memory and a power-adjustable steering column and pedals with memory.

The Super Track Pak -- available only for the Charger with the Road & Track package -- adds 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, performance steering, upgraded brakes and a three-mode adjustable stability control system. Meanwhile, the all-out R/T Max package combines all the content of the Navigation, Plus, Driver Convenience and Driver Confidence packages as well as the content of the Adaptive Cruise Control group, which includes adaptive cruise control with forward-collision warning and a heated steering wheel. The Adaptive Cruise package also can be ordered for the Charger SXT Plus, R/T Plus and R/T Road & Track.

The SRT8 ultra-high-performance model features a bigger V8 engine, a three-mode adaptive high-performance suspension, 20-inch wheels, three-mode adjustable stability control, upgraded brakes, a rear spoiler and special styling. It also includes the R/T's optional equipment along with a heated steering wheel, special interior accents, heated rear seats, the navigation system and rearview camera, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The SRT8 Super Bee is essentially a less luxurious, more affordable version of the SRT8. It has a smaller touchscreen interface and deletes a variety of features, including the adaptive suspension, xenon headlights and Harman Kardon stereo system. The Super Bee still has its own personality with yellow or black paint accented with Super Bee emblems and graphics, unique grille and hood treatments and special cabin features including striped cloth seats with embroidered Super Bee logos on the front headrests.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Dodge Charger's V6 produces slightly more power on certain configurations. The ultra-high-performance Charger SRT8 also gets launch control and more sophisticated adaptive suspension dampers. Finally, the optional navigation system features improved graphics.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Dodge Charger SE and SXT come standard with a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 292 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. Add the Rallye Appearance Group or Blacktop package and engine and exhaust tweaks lift horsepower to 300 and torque to 264 lb-ft. A five-speed automatic is standard on the SE; an eight-speed automatic is optional for the SE and standard for all SXTs. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but the SXT can be equipped with all-wheel drive. The SE returns an EPA-estimated 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. With the eight-speed automatic, fuel economy jumps to 19/31/23 mpg. In Edmunds performance testing, a rear-drive SXT accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, an average time for a full-size sedan.

The Charger R/T gets a 5.7-liter V8 good for 370 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive are standard, but all-wheel drive is optional for all but the R/T with the Road & Track package. In Edmunds testing, a rear-drive R/T accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy with rear-wheel drive is 16/25/19 and 15/23/18 with all-wheel drive.

The Charger SRT8 is powered by a 6.4-liter V8 making 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive are standard. In Edmunds testing, it hit 60 mph in a brisk 4.6 seconds. Fuel economy is, not surprisingly, low at 14/23/17.

Safety

Standard safety features for the Charger include stability and traction control, antilock brakes, front seat side airbags, a driver-side knee airbag, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Optional features include a blind spot warning system, a rear cross-path warning system, a rearview camera and a forward collision warning system included with adaptive cruise control.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Charger SXT with the optional 20-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in a very short 113 feet, about 10 feet better than average. An R/T was essentially the same, while the SRT8 managed an even shorter 108 feet.

In government crash testing, the 2013 Dodge Charger received a top five-star rating for overall crash protection. Within that rating, it earned four stars for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Charger was awarded the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

The 300-hp 3.6-liter V6 in the base Chargers is anything but a dud, but it is particularly sweet when paired with the eight-speed automatic, which shifts crisply but smoothly, even when shifting near the husky V6's redline. You'll like the sound too, even if the 7.1-second run to 60 mph isn't that startling. The sonorous but only reasonably brisk acceleration uncovers one less-desirable aspect of the Charger's spacious footprint: with size comes weight. Just shy of 2 tons, the rear-drive 2013 Charger SXT is a formidable mass to move, even for 300 horsepower.

The alternative is the effortless shove of the Hemi 5.7-liter V8, although it's a disappointment this engine can't be linked to the more efficient and sophisticated eight-speed automatic transmission. Not that the V8 needs a lot of gears, but the multispeed automatic probably could help curb some of its thirst, particularly on the highway. Although the V8 makes for a dreamy highway cruiser, the efficiency difference runs to an 11-mpg deficit on the highway cycle. If fuel economy is a chief concern, the 2013 Charger is best fitted with the V6.

The 2013 Dodge Charger's suspension certainly gives up little to any similarly sized car. Rear-wheel drive typically makes for "cleaner," less inhibited steering and the Charger's steering is plenty useful and cooperative. Combined with a calm, composed ride that keeps the Charger's big body surprisingly well-checked, the Charger is a competent and rewarding full-size car to drive. The big-bore SRT8 is in yet another dimension, ramping up all the above to a racetrack-level performance spectrum.

Interior

Though the Charger is oriented toward performance and vibrant exterior styling, its interior is still nicely assembled of visibly richer materials in nearly every place your eye can see. The 8.4-inch touchscreen interface standard to all but the base Charger SE features large, well-marked virtual buttons, a concise menu structure and a navigation system that has addressed the bugs inherent in earlier versions.

Given that the Charger is a full-size car in most respects, everyone including those in the backseat will find a luxurious amount of space inside, though the car's slanting roof line restricts headroom for taller backseat passengers and limits rearward visibility. The driving position is excellent even in models without multiple adjustability options for the seat. The trunk's 15.4-cubic-foot volume is merely adequate for a large sedan, however, but 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks are standard for occasions when you need more room.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Dodge Charger.

5(75%)
4(8%)
3(9%)
2(4%)
1(4%)
4.5
24 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My review was on the AWD Hemi 5.7 not the SE V6
lloboblanco,02/20/2013
As long as I'm making the correction to the model, I'll add some additional thoughts. I can't imagine any complaints on the Hemi other than the mileage. If you want great MPG, why buy the Hemi? My mixed driving MPG is 19.7. Highway MPG is 25.1. I believe this will improve as the car breaks in but I see little chance of the 30+ that some are claiming. Using regular gas gives me a 15% cost advantage over the small turbos I drove in the past so given the breathtaking performance, gas mileage is fine. I imagine a 10 - 15% improvement when the 8 speed is available later this year. On the road the ride is glass smooth & Lexus quiet. With the monster sound system the trips all seem shorter.
Dodge Has Been Busy!
randallscott,05/30/2014
During the last 20 years or so Dodge has definitely been busy designing and building cars that exude visceral appeal! The 2014 Charger SXT is just such a car! It's rated at 300 hp with an 8 spd tranny that is rated to deliver 31 mpg hwy. On a short test loop I recorded an average of 35 mph with little more effort than avoiding hard throttle application, and managing my approach to stop lights - I would say Dodge's numbers are accurate for those who actually drive to conserve fuel. The Charge is a full-size, 4-door...spacious interior, very well laid-out instrument panel with large 8.4" touch screen display, Garmin Nav system...pretty much all the bells and whistles.
Outstandingly reliable
MSG Mak,03/20/2018
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Bought new in 2013. Just turned 101,000. Just put on my third set of tires.......other than frequent oil changes, not $1 spent on any other maintenance. Update. Just turned 125000. Still on original set of brakes...amazing. Just had my first check engine light, turned out to be a stuck thermostat so I am scheduling for replacement this week. That will be the first maintenance/replacement item since new.
R/T fun
sebastienp,01/03/2013
Lots of fun to drive with the R/T plus. Good balance of handling and comfort for those who commute and don't want to race this beast. Acceleration is awesome and fun, although its so quick you need to take it on a race track to really see what that Hemi can do. Long commutes getting 23 mpg, long freeway trips 25 mpg. Cruising in this car is a delight, quiet and cozy seats, good sound (no beats upgrade) and loud enough. Rear visibility is poor, but with the rear view camera backing up is easy. Blind spot is huge, but with the side mirror proximity sensors light, you get that warning that somebody is in your blind spot. My opinion is that that these two technologies are important.
See all 24 reviews of the 2013 Dodge Charger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2013 Dodge Charger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Dodge Charger

Used 2013 Dodge Charger Overview

The Used 2013 Dodge Charger is offered in the following submodels: Charger Sedan, Charger SRT8 Superbee, Charger SRT8. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A), R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A), R/T 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A), SRT8 Superbee 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A), and SE Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Dodge Charger?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Dodge Charger trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Dodge Charger SXT is priced between $12,750 and$15,748 with odometer readings between 49677 and119406 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Dodge Charger R/T is priced between $15,000 and$21,990 with odometer readings between 34666 and139640 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Dodge Charger SE is priced between $10,980 and$10,980 with odometer readings between 97777 and97777 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Dodge Chargers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Dodge Charger for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2013 Chargers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,980 and mileage as low as 34666 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Dodge Charger.

Can't find a used 2013 Dodge Chargers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Charger for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,050.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,581.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Charger for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,699.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,346.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Dodge Charger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Charger lease specials

Related Used 2013 Dodge Charger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles