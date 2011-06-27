2013 Dodge Charger models

The 2013 Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan available in SE, SXT, R/T, SRT8 and SRT8 Super Bee trims.

Standard equipment on the SE includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone manual climate control, a six-way power driver seat, 60/40 split-folding rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 4.3-inch touchscreen infotainment interface and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and steering wheel controls.

The optional Connectivity Group adds Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also optional is an eight-speed automatic transmission (rear-drive SEs only) and satellite radio.

The SXT adds to the above items an eight-speed transmission, heated mirrors, foglamps, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface and upgraded speakers. With all-wheel drive, the Charger SXT comes standard with 19-inch wheels.

The SXT Plus package adds 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, heated rear seats, additional power adjustment for the front seats and LED ambient illumination. The Rallye Appearance Group adds a power upgrade for the V6, 20-inch chrome-clad wheels, performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension and a 10-speaker sound system. The Blacktop package is the same but with painted wheels and a special blacked-out grille.

Starting with the SXT trim, the 2013 Dodge Charger also can be fitted with the Navigation Group, which includes a navigation system and back-up camera. Opt for the Driver Confidence Group and you'll get a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-path detection, the back-up camera, rain-sensing wipers and xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control. The same goes for the Driver Convenience Group, which contains heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory settings and power-adjustable pedals and steering wheel. A sunroof is a stand-alone option.

The R/T adds to the SXT's standard equipment a V8 engine, 18-inch wheels, performance tires, upgraded brakes, the same sport-tuned suspension as the Rallye (rear-wheel drive only), xenon headlights and front sport seats. The R/T Plus package brings the same optional equipment to the V8-powered Charger that is available for the SXT Plus, while the Charger R/T Road & Track package adds to the R/T Plus with a black grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, performance calibration for the engine and transmission, paddle shifters, ventilated front seats with driver-side memory and a power-adjustable steering column and pedals with memory.

The Super Track Pak -- available only for the Charger with the Road & Track package -- adds 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, performance steering, upgraded brakes and a three-mode adjustable stability control system. Meanwhile, the all-out R/T Max package combines all the content of the Navigation, Plus, Driver Convenience and Driver Confidence packages as well as the content of the Adaptive Cruise Control group, which includes adaptive cruise control with forward-collision warning and a heated steering wheel. The Adaptive Cruise package also can be ordered for the Charger SXT Plus, R/T Plus and R/T Road & Track.

The SRT8 ultra-high-performance model features a bigger V8 engine, a three-mode adaptive high-performance suspension, 20-inch wheels, three-mode adjustable stability control, upgraded brakes, a rear spoiler and special styling. It also includes the R/T's optional equipment along with a heated steering wheel, special interior accents, heated rear seats, the navigation system and rearview camera, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The SRT8 Super Bee is essentially a less luxurious, more affordable version of the SRT8. It has a smaller touchscreen interface and deletes a variety of features, including the adaptive suspension, xenon headlights and Harman Kardon stereo system. The Super Bee still has its own personality with yellow or black paint accented with Super Bee emblems and graphics, unique grille and hood treatments and special cabin features including striped cloth seats with embroidered Super Bee logos on the front headrests.