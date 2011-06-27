  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(368)
2006 Dodge Charger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Striking looks for a sedan, Hemi V8, firm handling, refined ride, roomy and comfortable interior, reasonably priced.
  • Looks plain from behind, some low-grade interior plastics, hefty curb weight.
List Price Range
$9,900 - $14,895
Edmunds' Expert Review

Need a sedan but don't want to lose your soul in the sea of Accord-Camry blandness? For about the same price as a loaded V6 import sedan, you can have a Hemi-powered 2006 Dodge Charger and its roomy accommodations for five adults.

Vehicle overview

Popularized by NASCAR dominance and later a hokey TV show about fictional Hazzard County, the venerable Dodge Charger returns. But this time it's a sedan. It's not that we think the Charger can't be a coupe, it's just that we know a four-door sedan with Dodge Charger badging on the trunk is bound to cause controversy.

Frankly, we're thankful Dodge altered the Charger's course. Armchair automotive designers seem to forget that the last Charger was a four-cylinder, front-wheel-drive car based on the deplorable Dodge Omni. First introduced as a 1966 model, the Dodge Charger had a unique look with a sweeping fastback and concealed headlights. But it's the second generation of the Charger that was most popular. This was the one the Duke boys drove, the one that was turned into a race-wining Daytona and the one most enthusiasts associate with the name Charger. In 1999 Dodge started showing an all-new Charger concept that drew heavily on the 1968-'70 look. Although hopes were high for that great-looking show car, it simply wasn't meant to be.

A few years later Dodge introduced the new Charger as a 2006 model without the dramatic sheet metal. But the 2006 Charger is aggressive-looking in its own way. The angled headlights and large grille give the Dodge car a sneering look, while the distinctive character line that begins the rear flanks adds some styling flair. Unfortunately the rear of the car is plain. Some liken it to a wider Mitsubishi Galant. Based on the same Mercedes-derived platform that carries the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Magnum, the Dodge Charger offers a roomy interior and smooth ride. The interior of the Charger looks almost identical to that of the Magnum, and the engine choices are very similar.

While the Magnum and 300 are available with a 2.7-liter V6 making less than 200 hp, the Charger skips that anemic power plant and starts things off with a 3.5-liter V6. Of course a Hemi V8 is available as well. The Charger SXT and V8-powered Charger R/T have a lot going for them. The car is comfortable, offers more than adequate performance, looks different and is priced competitively when compared to smaller V6-powered import sedans. It may not be the two-door muscle car you remember from the '60s, but the new 2006 Dodge Charger takes that formula and adds things like a usable interior and lots of standard equipment. Think of it as a muscle car the whole family can enjoy.

2006 Dodge Charger models

The 2006 Dodge Charger is available as a sedan only in one of two trim levels -- base SE and R/T. SE models come standard with 17-inch steel wheels, ABS, air conditioning, a CD player, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, keyless entry and cruise control. An SXT package can be added, and with it you'll get 17-inch aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, a 276-watt Boston Acoustics sound system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, foglamps, chrome interior and exterior accents, and a cargo net. The R/T is your ticket to V8 power, dual exhaust outlets, larger brakes, leather upholstery and 18-inch alloy wheels. The Daytona R/T Package adds flat-black graphics and decals, spoilers, a Hemi orange engine cover, power passenger seat, body-color accent interior stitching and embroidered logos, performance heated seats with suede inserts, automatic climate control and body-color interior trim. Also included are Nivomat load-leveling shocks; performance steering, suspension and exhaust; and unique alloy wheels. Opting for the less expensive Road/Track Performance Group gives you all the above performance upgrades without the cosmetic extras. Individual options include a navigation system, a DVD entertainment system and a sunroof.

2006 Highlights

The 2006 Dodge Charger is a new full-size sedan but shares many of its mechanical components with the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Magnum.

Performance & mpg

Engine choices are delineated by trim level. The SE comes with a 250-hp, 3.5-liter V6. For those who can never get enough power, the R/T has a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 stuffed under its hood. Output is rated at 340 horses and 390 lb-ft of torque. Chargers equipped with the optional Road/Track Performance Group or Daytona R/T Package provide 10 extra horsepower in addition to stiffer suspension and bigger brakes. A five-speed, shiftable automatic transmission comes standard on all models.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and BrakeAssist, traction control and stability control are standard across the line. Options on all models include full-length side curtain airbags, self-sealing tires and adjustable pedals. In NHTSA crash testing, the Dodge Charger earned a perfect five stars for frontal-impact protection. In side-impact tests, it earned four stars for front-occupant safety and five stars for the rear. It was named a "Best Pick" in IIHS frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

With generous amounts of torque flowing to its rear wheels and Mercedes-derived chassis components, the V8-powered Charger R/T provides serious fun for driving enthusiasts who need a roomy backseat. At the same time, it's plenty comfortable for the weekday grind. For sharper handling, a few extra ponies and head-turning color schemes, the Daytona is the clear choice. For those who aren't quite ready for the idea of a Hemi-fed sedan, the SE's 3.5-liter V6 offers adequate acceleration, smooth power delivery and an overall pleasant driving experience.

Interior

Inside, the Charger's long wheelbase opens up plenty of room for passengers, particularly in the backseat where the Dodge car leads its peers in legroom. Interior styling isn't revolutionary, but a two-tone color scheme, faux aluminum accents and white-faced gauges give the Dodge Charger a contemporary and sporty look. Chargers with the Daytona or Road/Track Performance package have bolstered sport seats that hold you snug in the turns.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Dodge Charger.

5(82%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
368 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 368 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Review would have been better 1 year ago!
Dor,11/19/2015
RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
One year ago I thought I really loved my Dodge Charger with the Hemi engine. The navigation system was cumbersome and outdated, but I loved it anyways. Then June of 2015 out of nowhere I am driving and I see smoke coming out from under the hood. I immediately pulled over and opened the hood, smoke bellowed out. I had the car towed to the dealer and I was told a piston ceased and I needed a new engine. I was quoted $7k for a rebuilt with warranty and $3200 for a used engine. That just makes me mad! I took care of my car, why did the engine fail. The mileage is 120,000, I was hoping to drive it a few more years. Researching online I found several owner complaints of the 2006 Dodge Charger engine failure, all with similar experiences. The forums are saying that the engine design has caused premature engine failures. Nice. So I contacted Chrysler directly as my extended warranty was through a year prior. I was told that there is nothing they can or will do for me, they said it is unfortunate that it happened, but oh well. Anyone who is looking to buy a Dodge Charger should check out the online reviews and never purchase one without an extended warranty and unless you are a car enthusiast or mechanic, sell the car before the warranty is up! And so much for customer appreciation.
No a Sports Car
Uwe,08/24/2006
Since I have the Charger, people ask me "And it's fast, isn't it?" Well, it's not slow, but its 4100+ pounds take some time to get moving. 0-60 in 5 seconds according to various reviews. A sporty car, not a sports car. My 349HP MB SLK32 is a sports car. Lousy gas mileage (as expected). Nice interior. Stereo (mine has the high-end one) a bit disappointing due to some lack in bass. Seats not fully leather, but then again this is a under $40k car. Some people think the windows are too small, I don't. No idea what the stability control is there for, mine never seems to kick in. Comfortable ride. Too long to fit in my garage with the motorcycle (I traded this for a KIA Sorento which did fit).
06 Dodge Charger SXT
Roadstar,03/09/2010
This car drives great and I have the SXT trim level. The 3.5 engine is plenty of power for most people and still have fun. The tie rods wore out a little early at 45,000 miles. All in all I love this car!
Daytona, yes!
Jeff27,11/17/2006
Of all the cars I have owned and purchased new, this car has given me the most pleasure of them all. I still don't know if I am more impressed with the power or the amount of features that are available for this car.The nav will get you just about to the front door of where you are going and the sound system upgrade was well worth it. The heated seats warm up very fast on the cold nights. I am impressed with how smooth the transmission shifts also. My daughter is just upset that she has no heated seat in the back for her. Heck, with the leg room and video system I don't mind sitting back there.
See all 368 reviews of the 2006 Dodge Charger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
425 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2006 Dodge Charger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Dodge Charger
More About This Model

To many of us, the words "Dodge Charger" evoke images of a brawny coupe with Coke-bottle contours and hideaway headlights. Especially with the recent release of the Dukes of Hazzard movie, it's the 1968-1970 version of Dodge's classic muscle car that first comes to mind. Hard-core partisans have taken issue with DaimlerChrysler's revival of that traditional coupe name for the 2006 Dodge Charger, a four-door sedan. We say, OK, it might have been nice to save the name for a sporty coupe, but it's now on a sedan. Let's move on.

Sharing its rear-drive platform with the Dodge Magnum RT wagon and Chrysler 300C sedan, the Charger RT puts more emphasis on driving dynamics, especially when equipped with the "Road/Track Performance Group" option ($1,600), as our test car was. Standard on the R/T Daytona, this package includes sport seats, enhanced steering, firmer suspension, Michelin performance tires and 10 more horsepower.

The 2006 Dodge Charger sedan certainly looks aggressive. From the front, the reverse-canted grille and angled headlights give it a menacing appearance, like a gangsta rapper's mug on a CD case. No wonder 50 Cent wanted one. True, we see no visual link to past Chargers (well, the cool ones anyway), but the new Charger is attractive in its own right. The styling is both clean and aggressive, its stance is beefy, and those looking for a sedan with serious attitude should like it.

In Da Dodge
Thankfully, the cabin won't remind you of an old Charger — you know, flat seats, "Age of Aquarius" ergonomics, a spindly steering wheel. Pony up for that Performance Group package and you'll get sport seats with serious lateral support and all-day comfort. Two-stage seat heaters (also part of that package) warmed our backsides and hearts alike during cold morning commutes. There may be more hard plastic trim on the dash and door panels than we'd prefer, but fit and finish is very good overall.

If you've been inside a Dodge Magnum, the Charger's interior will look familiar. Not a bad thing, as large white-faced gauges and sound ergonomics are hard to fault. A thick-rimmed steering wheel that tilts and telescopes along with power-adjustable pedals allow drivers of all shapes and sizes to get comfortable. A thoughtful feature is the one-touch, three-blink lane-change feature on the turn signals. Nice for those of us who actually signal our intentions.

With a 120-inch wheelbase, backseat room is plentiful. A fold-down center armrest provides additional comfort if only two are riding in back. Should you go nuts at Costco and the 16.2-cubic-foot trunk isn't enough, you can always employ the 60/40-split folding rear seat.

Big Bruiser That's More Than a Cruiser
With the RT, Chrysler's now famous 5.7-liter Hemi V8 comes standard. It puts out impressive numbers: 340 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and 390 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. That Road/Track Performance Group option bumps horsepower to 350 hp at 5,200 rpm (torque remains the same) by increasing the size of the intake tube running into the throttle body and replacing the three-passage muffler unit with a more straight-through design. "And that's a real 10 hp," says Burke Brown, the chief engineer on the Charger. "The muffler significantly reduces back pressure."

Hooked up to a quick-shifting five-speed manually selectable automatic transmission, the power plant gives the big sedan big performance. We're talking about a car that weighs more than a new Cadillac DeVille, but running up to 60 mph takes just 6.2 seconds, while the quarter is dispatched in 14.3 ticks. That's about the same as our Magnum RT long-termer, which posted 6.3 and 14.4 seconds for the same tests.

One staffer felt that the Charger's tranny slightly outperformed the unit in our Magnum by responding more crisply to throttle inputs, and stepping down more quickly when a downshift was needed during highway merging and passing. He also liked the fact that its Autostick manual select feature is tuned to hold a gear indefinitely like a real manual transmission.

Against EPA estimates of 17 city/25 highway, we only averaged 14.4 mpg during our time with the Charger. Some blame falls on Los Angeles traffic and our own lead feet. More wide-open spaces would have helped us reap the rewards of the Hemi's Multi-Displacement technology. At constant freeway speeds, when power demands are low, this system shuts down four cylinders (in just 40 milliseconds, quicker than an eye blink) to enhance fuel economy. When the need for speed arises, you're running on all cylinders again, without so much as a hiccup.

Dances Pretty Good for a Heavy
The Performance Package also adds more aggressive, more fade-resistant brake pads. Hauling the car down from 60 mph ate up only 121 feet of pavement, impressive for a 2-tonner. Equally important, the big four-wheel discs didn't fade at all during our trio of simulated panic stops. ABS is standard and brake pedal feel is linear and firm.

As with the brakes, the Charger RT's handling belies its pudge factor. In addition to allowing juvenile displays of tail-out power, rear-wheel drive contributes to the Charger's decent front-to-rear weight distribution (53/47 percent), which in turn promises more balanced handling.

Carving up a twisty road is more fun than you'd think considering the Charger's bulk. Differences over the regular Charger R/T, besides the tires, are thicker front and rear antiroll bars, which measure 30mm front and 15mm rear, and German-made Nivomat self-leveling shock absorbers that are 20-percent stiffer.

The steering also received a retuning in the form of a unique steering gear with nine grooves instead of six. Brown says passing the hydraulic power steering fluid through the additional grooves made for more precise tuning and allowed his team to achieve the steering feel they wanted without the crude kickback the stiffer suspension and stickier tires would have otherwise caused. It also makes the steering 20-to-25-percent heavier than it is on a regular Charger or any Magnum.

"We started with the Michelin tire, which very much has a performance character to it," says Brown. "Then we tuned the rest of the suspension to go with it."

Quick reactions, nicely weighted and precise steering and effectively quelled body roll are the results. Yes, you can sense the Charger's heft on initial turn-in, but there's no slop in the suspension and steering — it remains composed and the tires don't squeal until you start to get overzealous.

The ride is firm but controlled. Even on Downtown L.A.'s broken-up streets, the Charger absorbed most of the bumps without drama. Sharp impacts can give you a little spank, but overall, the RT provides an agreeable, sporting balance between handling and ride.

At Least They Didn't Call It a Polara
Whatever you think of the decision to use the name, there's no denying the 2006 Dodge Charger RT is a lot of car for the money. For a starting price of around $30,000, you get a stylish, powerful, roomy car with a tough attitude and very strong performance. But the Charger doesn't just perform better than its platform siblings, it feels better.

"When we were engineering the Chrysler 300, Dodge Magnum and Dodge Charger, we wanted all three vehicles to have their own character," Brown told us during a phone interview. "We wanted each car to feel different."

Well, we've driven all three, and we like the Charger's character the best. It's the bad boy of the bunch and it wants to party. Hard. Stoke the coals and order the optional Road/Track Performance Group. You won't regret it.

Stereo Evaluation

System Score: 9.0

Components: Our Charger was equipped with an optional sound package that included six Boston Acoustics speakers and a subwoofer. The optional package can be ordered with or without an integrated navigation system. It's a 322-watt system that includes MP3 capability, an in-dash six-disc CD changer and a cassette player.

Performance: This stereo is very similar to the system available in the Chrysler 300 and we think it sounds very good. The bass response is wonderful and warm and is not prone to distortion. Low bass tones are kept tight and unmuddled by a subwoofer that offers just the right amount of punch. Highs and midrange sounds are also reproduced very well, and highs, mids and lows are separated nicely. The sound has a depth that surprised us. As we inserted CD after CD looking for a flaw, we found only one: At moderate to high volumes, the highs can occasionally "squeak." It is unlikely that anyone would listen to the stereo as loudly as we did for very long, but it is this weakness that earns the system a 9 rather than a perfect 10.

Because of the sharp, clear and warm sound reproduction, we feel this stereo is well worth the extra $535 you'll pay for the "sound group 2" option. The Charger RT's stereo compares favorably to other optional stereos even when considering those found on more upscale and expensive cars. For a V8-powered rear-wheel-drive sedan, the Dodge Charger RT is a relative bargain and the stellar Boston Acoustics sound system mimics that formula — high performance, reasonable price.

Best Feature: Sound separation and clarity.

Worst Feature: Some highs can "squeak" at higher volumes.

Conclusion: An excellent stereo that will make you want to bust out old favorites as well as modern music selections just to hear how good they can sound. — Brian Moody

Second Opinions

Editor in Chief Karl Brauer says:
First, to all the "two-doors or death" freaks — get over it! The car has four doors, and that means it will actually sell well enough for the nameplate to live past a single product cycle. Besides, with a new Challenger in the works Dodge will still have a rear-drive, Hemi-powered coupe available in a few short years (but if that one shows up with four doors you have my permission to bury DCX in hate mail).

Next, to the people who say, "It's just a Magnum sedan!" you really should drive one before making such proclamations. Actually, the interior is basically a Magnum sedan, but the driving dynamics are unlike the Magnum or the 300. This is supposed to be the "sporty" kid in the gang, and it lives up to that billing. The styling is unique, too, but I would suggest watching your head when getting in or out of the rear seat, as that C-pillar swings awfully low (my wife bumped her head after buckling the kids in).

Finally, to all of you who want to enjoy the looks, sounds and acceleration of a muscle car, but reality demands a large sedan versus a traditional two-door coupe (à la Mustang/GTO), the new Charger awaits.

Manager of Vehicle Testing Kelly Toepke says:
"That's a lotta car for a little girl," my neighbor said when I pulled into the garage. While I might have bristled for half a second at being called a little girl, the old boy was right, the Charger is a lot of car. It's big and fast and makes you feel like you can take on the world. One press of the accelerator pedal and the Hemi springs you forward like a quick, fat cat.

Inside, the Charger is as comfortable as your living room sofa, in both the front and rear. My 5-year-old daughter is no longer easily impressed by her kindergarten chariot, but even she commented on the thickly padded seats.

While I might not revere the muscle car era, or pay nightly homage to reruns of the General Lee, I certainly can appreciate what the modern-day Charger has to offer. It has muscular good looks, a spacious interior and Hemi power, all for under $35,000. Well, even little ol' me can understand the magnetism of that combination.

Consumer Commentary

"I went to the dealer to look at the 300C, but I was blown away by the new Charger. One test-drive was all I needed to know that this is the car for me. I've had Mustangs in the past, but I was not impressed, nor do I think that the new Mustangs provide everything that the new Chargers do. I don't mind if the Charger is a couple of heartbeats slower than the Mustang — I'm willing to give that up for the ability to seat four comfortably & put a week's worth of groceries in the trunk. The best features of the car are the five-speed shiftable automatic, huge trunk, GPS navigation system, stereo, head-turning style, performance and power seats for both driver & passenger. Perhaps a little more luxury in the cabin, but overall Dodge built a winner! The new Charger rocks, plain & simple!" — Kriste W, August 29, 2005

"The Hemi is great. On a trip to Lake George, 2,000 miles round trip I averaged 24 mpg. Not bad for this much power. Fun to drive. Easy to pass pretty much anything. Very comfortable. Pricy at $35,000 but worth it. My employee discount (I'm an electrician at the brake factory) was $500 — for taking the DC loan. My favorite feature is the Hemi V8. It's always the center of attention, everyone who saw it had something nice to say or a Hemi memory of their own. Just a few complaints — the rear spoiler should come with colors other than orange or yellow (Daytona option). Radio controls on the steering wheel, but cruise control is not." — Randy, August 27, 2005.

"This is my daily driver, and I run between 1,000 to 2,000 miles a month. The car drives like a dream, plenty of power in all speeds and handles well. I love the suede seat inserts, radio with the subwoofer is awesome, the nav system is great and the autostick is nearly perfect. I love this beast!" — TB, August 23, 2005

Used 2006 Dodge Charger Overview

The Used 2006 Dodge Charger is offered in the following submodels: Charger Sedan, Charger SRT-8. Available styles include SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A), RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A), and SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Dodge Charger?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Dodge Charger trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT is priced between $9,900 and$14,895 with odometer readings between 41523 and85548 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Dodge Chargers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Dodge Charger for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2006 Chargers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,900 and mileage as low as 41523 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Dodge Charger.

Can't find a used 2006 Dodge Chargers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Charger for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,102.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,374.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Charger for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,714.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,544.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Dodge Charger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Charger lease specials

