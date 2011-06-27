Vehicle overview

NASCAR, Hazzard Country been there, done that. A year after Dodge reintroduced the -- gasp! -- Charger name, the naysayers have gone home as the vehicle has proven itself to be a highly competent, refined and fun ride. Based on the same platform as the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Magnum, the Charger offers a similarly roomy interior and smooth ride. And with big engine upgrades and an available ultra-high-performance SRT8 model, the Charger is a serious alternative to many luxury sports sedans that cost nearly twice as much.

For 2007, the Dodge Charger now comes with a 2.7-liter V6 as its base engine. Frankly, we think this engine is too weedy given the Charger's performance credentials. Better power plants are the car's existing choices, the 3.5-liter V6 and the 5.7-liter V8. The latter comes with multi-displacement technology that shuts down four of the eight cylinders when full power is not needed, to slightly improve fuel economy. The high-performance SRT8 is again available this year, and comes with a monster 6.1-liter V8. With 425 horsepower, it muscles its way to a 0-60-mph time under 6 seconds, which is remarkable for such a heavy car.

Overall, we're fond of the 2007 Dodge Charger. While a coupe body style would have been a nice nod to the past, you can't beat a sedan with a usable interior and lots of standard features. While competitors like the Honda Accord and Mitsubishi Galant are reliable and come in performance-oriented trim levels, there is simply no substitute for rear-wheel-drive, V8-powered fun.