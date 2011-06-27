  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Charger
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(104)
Appraise this car

2007 Dodge Charger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sports car performance with sedan functionality, firm handling, heady power from SRT8 model, reasonable price.
  • Heavy curb weight, some low-grade interior plastics, low IIHS side-impact crash-test scores, sedan body style still causes controversy.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Dodge Charger for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Estimate
$2,255 - $4,031
Used Charger for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

So what if it's got four doors? The 2007 Dodge Charger breaks through the pack of bland midsize sedans with its good looks, available high-performance models, roomy interior and available all-wheel drive.

Vehicle overview

NASCAR, Hazzard Countrybeen there, done that. A year after Dodge reintroduced the -- gasp! -- Charger name, the naysayers have gone home as the vehicle has proven itself to be a highly competent, refined and fun ride. Based on the same platform as the Chrysler 300 and Dodge Magnum, the Charger offers a similarly roomy interior and smooth ride. And with big engine upgrades and an available ultra-high-performance SRT8 model, the Charger is a serious alternative to many luxury sports sedans that cost nearly twice as much.

For 2007, the Dodge Charger now comes with a 2.7-liter V6 as its base engine. Frankly, we think this engine is too weedy given the Charger's performance credentials. Better power plants are the car's existing choices, the 3.5-liter V6 and the 5.7-liter V8. The latter comes with multi-displacement technology that shuts down four of the eight cylinders when full power is not needed, to slightly improve fuel economy. The high-performance SRT8 is again available this year, and comes with a monster 6.1-liter V8. With 425 horsepower, it muscles its way to a 0-60-mph time under 6 seconds, which is remarkable for such a heavy car.

Overall, we're fond of the 2007 Dodge Charger. While a coupe body style would have been a nice nod to the past, you can't beat a sedan with a usable interior and lots of standard features. While competitors like the Honda Accord and Mitsubishi Galant are reliable and come in performance-oriented trim levels, there is simply no substitute for rear-wheel-drive, V8-powered fun.

2007 Dodge Charger models

The 2007 Dodge Charger large sedan comes in three main trim levels: SE (base), R/T and SRT8. The SE rear-wheel-drive model comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, cloth seats, a CD player with an auxiliary input jack, a tilt and telescoping steering column and full power accessories. It's also available with several optional features. Most notable is the SXT package that offers a more powerful V6 engine, alloy wheels, a power driver seat, a 60/40-split rear seat and a Boston Acoustics audio system. Other options for the SE or SXT include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated leather seats, automatic dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, upgraded audio systems, a navigation system and a sunroof.

Charger R/Ts generally have the same equipment as the lower trims but add the V8 engine, leather seating and power adjustable pedals as standard. There are also some R/T-specific packages. The Enhanced R/T Performance Group includes suede-trimmed heated seats, 20-inch chrome wheels, performance-oriented tires and a sport-tuned suspension and steering rack. It also features an exhaust system that adds 10 extra horsepower to the V8's performance in the rear-wheel-drive car. The Daytona Package adds to the Enhanced R/T Performance Group by offering unique decals, paint colors and instrument panel customization.

The SRT8 comes standard with special hardware and unique interior and exterior trim to distinguish it as the high-performance model. These include a larger V8, a sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch forged wheels, more powerful brakes and sport seats. The SRT is the most well-equipped Charger of the lineup, though features like navigation and the rear entertainment system are still optional. The SRT8 Super Bee special-edition package adds unique graphics and a black/yellow color theme.

2007 Highlights

As it was an all-new model last year, the Charger receives only minor changes this year. A base-level 2.7-liter V6 engine joins the lineup, and there are now all-wheel-drive variants of all trim levels except the high-performance SRT8. For the SRT8, there's a newly optional rear-seat DVD entertainment system with a premium sound system.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Dodge Charger has three engine options. The 2.7-liter V6 produces 190 hp and 190 pound-feet of torque and comes with a four-speed automatic transmission. The upgraded 3.5-liter V6 is good for 250 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. The 5.7-liter V8 delivers 340 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque, and delivers a 0-60-mph time of approximately 6 seconds. It also comes with a multi-displacement system that shuts down four of the eight cylinders when full power is not needed. Both the larger V6 and the V8 come with a standard five-speed automatic transmission. The SRT8's 6.1-liter V8 is good for 425 hp and propels the car to a 0-60-mph time in the low 5-second range. A five-speed automatic transmission with a specially calibrated AutoStick automanual mode is standard.

Safety

All Dodge Charger models except the base SE come with standard traction control, antilock disc brakes with brake assist and a stability control system. Optional features include full-length side curtain airbags and self-sealing tires. A tire-pressure monitor system comes standard on the R/T. In NHTSA crash testing, the 2007 Dodge Charger received a perfect five-star rating for its protection of front occupants in head-on collisions. In side-impact tests, it earned four stars for front-occupant safety and five stars for the rear. It also earned a top score of "Good" in IIHS frontal-offset crash testing. The IIHS' side-impact tests aren't so positive, however. The vehicle has a "Marginal" rating (second-lowest) with the side-curtain airbags and a worse "Poor" rating without.

Driving

With some serious torque and rear-wheel-drive power to the pavement, the V8-powered Charger R/T provides great fun for driving enthusiasts who appreciate the extra space. It's also comfortable as a daily driver and for picking the kids up from school. With its precise handling, head-turning color schemes and decals, not to mention that rip-roaring exhaust, the Charger Daytona is a clear winner. For those on a budget, the 3.5-liter V6 is still a decent choice, as it provides adequate power. As for the SRT8, it takes the rear-wheel-drive V8-powered family sedan to a whole new level. Who says one car can't be everything to everyone?

Interior

Thanks to the Charger's long wheelbase, the interior is spacious and the backseat is particularly generous. The interior styling is nothing to write home about, but does make the effort to look attractive and sporty with a two-tone color scheme, silver accents and white-faced gauges. The SRT8 features red accent stitching and sport seats that hold you snug in the turns.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Dodge Charger.

5(72%)
4(22%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
104 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 104 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

'07 SRT8
dan wolf,07/24/2015
SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A)
Since 2006 I've been dreaming of getting a charger srt8! 2 years ago I purchased a 2007 with 25,000 miles on it with one owner, it was everything I dreamed of. I absolutely love car, I got all options with the car but H.I.Ds. Entertainment system is great subwoofer and navigation system are great quality. Now for the Hemi that 4k pound car has got some balls, went to the dragstrip ran a 12.1 in 1/4 mile!! Gas mileage I get 15 in the city but can "never" get more than 19.4 on the highway. Overall quality in the car I couldnt have thought anything better it's perfect for me, comfortable, everything is accessable and easy to use, the time srt put in this car was great quality and really aggressively badass!! I'll have this car till I'm dead, been my dream to get one for years and now I finally got one and I'm not lettin go of the car!!!
An honest SXT review after 2 years...
Sam,11/26/2010
I drive an SXT. Awesome to look at, fun to drive, handles well (especially for its size), it is big and comfortable with plenty of room for my 6'5" 300 lb body. Lots of space, huge back seat, huge trunk. Great family car. Problems: There are several "known issues" they're not horrendously expensive to fix, but the two problems I had are both well known and common (shifter becoming "jammed" due to a mechanical breakage of an internal plastic part and the O-Ring for the transmission doesn't fit quite right and will have to be replaced eventually). Biggest problem is the build quality. It is cheap. The car develops rattles and squeaks quickly on the interior plastic molding.
Charger RT
Faulkner,10/22/2006
Fun car to drive with lots of power and comforts. Replacing a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville and the Charger is lots more fun to drive. It has more room, is more comfortable, has more power, but less fuel economy.
Driving My Dream
Ruler P,08/09/2015
SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A)
I just bought a used 2007 Charger SRT-8 a little over a month ago and I absolutely love it! It's the car I always wanted and with all the options. Now, the car does have over 100K miles on it so I'm expecting some minor mechanical issues to pop up soon but so far so good. The 6.1L engine is EXACTLY the size motor that should be in a car of it's size. With that power, it handles like a dream. The sport suspension and 20" wheels do take some getting used to especially if you commonly drive in areas with uneven pavement. One thing to know if you're considering buying any charger from 2006 to 2008 is that the Nav radios have NO AUX INPUT (3.5mm jack or USB) for an ipod or MP3 player. Honestly, that sucked but I bought an adapter that plugs into the back of the stereo now I'm good to go. I thought when I bought the car that I wouldn't get much attention seeing as how there are two newer generations out plus there are so many customized versions out on the road. However, there's still a fair amount of car enthusiasts out there that still appreciate the 1st generation Charger ESPECIALLY if you have a HEMI! I'll be keeping mine until it becomes a classic!
See all 104 reviews of the 2007 Dodge Charger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
425 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2007 Dodge Charger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Dodge Charger

Used 2007 Dodge Charger Overview

The Used 2007 Dodge Charger is offered in the following submodels: Charger Sedan, Charger SRT-8. Available styles include RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and RT 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Dodge Charger?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Dodge Chargers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Dodge Charger for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Dodge Charger.

Can't find a used 2007 Dodge Chargers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Charger for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,282.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $17,118.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Charger for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,343.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,005.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Dodge Charger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Charger lease specials

Related Used 2007 Dodge Charger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles