Used 2012 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Dodge Charger R/T in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger R/T

    106,912 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,995

    $2,146 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SXT in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger SXT

    176,205 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $1,859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SE in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger SE

    80,002 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,995

    $2,775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger R/T in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger R/T

    84,799 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,995

    $4,217 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger SXT

    106,093 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,845

    $2,150 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SRT8 in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger SRT8

    106,651 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    $1,740 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SXT in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger SXT

    107,232 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,991

    $1,894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger R/T in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger R/T

    153,454 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    $1,747 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SE in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger SE

    115,167 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    $1,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SE in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger SE

    131,409 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,600

    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SE in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger SE

    108,940 miles

    $10,550

    $838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SXT in Silver
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger SXT

    205,912 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,700

    $834 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SRT8 in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger SRT8

    78,799 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,900

    $964 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger SXT

    80,167 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $429 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger R/T in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger R/T

    146,437 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    $1,087 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SXT in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger SXT

    130,822 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,242

    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger SXT

    86,467 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,500

    $1,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Charger SXT in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Dodge Charger SXT

    153,869 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,450

    $818 Below Market
    Details

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Charger searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Charger

Overall Consumer Rating
4.731 Reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (10%)
2012 Charger SE
hmnijj,03/17/2012
Even though I have the base model Charger, I am still very happy with it. I can't think of anything negative about the car. It has GREAT handling for a car of that size and it's 292hp motor has enough power for me. The price is also very cheap compared to other cars that don't even measure up to the Charger. I love how the base model comes with all the features it does. The 4.2" touch screen is great and it also has a lot of controls on the steering wheel. I also like the computer it has; it gives you a lot of information about the vehicle. All in all I love the car.
