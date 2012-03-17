Used 2012 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

Even though I have the base model Charger, I am still very happy with it. I can't think of anything negative about the car. It has GREAT handling for a car of that size and it's 292hp motor has enough power for me. The price is also very cheap compared to other cars that don't even measure up to the Charger. I love how the base model comes with all the features it does. The 4.2" touch screen is great and it also has a lot of controls on the steering wheel. I also like the computer it has; it gives you a lot of information about the vehicle. All in all I love the car.

