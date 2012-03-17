Used 2012 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me
3,585 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 106,912 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995$2,146 Below Market
- 176,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999$1,859 Below Market
- 80,002 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995$2,775 Below Market
- 84,799 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,995$4,217 Below Market
- 106,093 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,845$2,150 Below Market
- 106,651 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900$1,740 Below Market
- 107,232 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,991$1,894 Below Market
- 153,454 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990$1,747 Below Market
- 115,167 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999$1,228 Below Market
- 131,409 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,600
- 108,940 miles
$10,550$838 Below Market
- 205,912 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,700$834 Below Market
- 78,799 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,900$964 Below Market
- 80,167 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$429 Below Market
- 146,437 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500$1,087 Below Market
- 130,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,242
- 86,467 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,500$1,112 Below Market
- 153,869 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,450$818 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Charger searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Charger
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Charger
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.731 Reviews
Report abuse
hmnijj,03/17/2012
Even though I have the base model Charger, I am still very happy with it. I can't think of anything negative about the car. It has GREAT handling for a car of that size and it's 292hp motor has enough power for me. The price is also very cheap compared to other cars that don't even measure up to the Charger. I love how the base model comes with all the features it does. The 4.2" touch screen is great and it also has a lot of controls on the steering wheel. I also like the computer it has; it gives you a lot of information about the vehicle. All in all I love the car.
Related Dodge Charger info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2012
- Used Audi SQ5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014
- Used Audi S8 2017
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Buick Verano 2014
- Used Honda Insight 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW X5 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Acura TSX 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2014
- Used Audi A5 2013
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Avenger Portland OR
- Used Dodge Nitro Clarksville TN
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Lansing MI
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Salt Lake City UT
- Used Dodge Nitro Fort Collins CO
- Used Dodge Nitro Salem OR
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Vancouver WA
- Used Dodge Magnum Fontana CA
- Used Dodge Avenger Springfield IL
- Used Dodge Nitro Fontana CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Challenger 2016 Bowling Green KY
- Used Dodge Challenger 2018 Rochester MN
- Used Dodge Charger 2012 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News