Used 2015 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

3,585 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Charger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,585 listings
  • 2015 Dodge Charger R/T in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger R/T

    42,533 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,997

    $5,719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger SXT in Red
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger SXT

    46,466 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,900

    $3,483 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger R/T in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger R/T

    95,856 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,900

    $3,698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger SXT in White
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger SXT

    27,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,633

    $2,923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger R/T in Silver
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger R/T

    62,174 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,484

    $5,035 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger R/T in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger R/T

    65,421 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,250

    $3,714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger SXT in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger SXT

    120,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,625

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger SE in White
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger SE

    59,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,000

    $3,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger SXT

    47,704 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,500

    $2,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger SXT

    103,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,999

    $2,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger SXT

    68,126 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,718

    $2,643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger SXT in Black
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger SXT

    23,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,490

    $2,688 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger R/T in White
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger R/T

    72,009 miles
    Theft history, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger SXT in Gray
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger SXT

    58,236 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,999

    $1,365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger R/T in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger R/T

    7,371 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,950

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger R/T in White
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger R/T

    80,446 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,393

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger SE

    29,688 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,000

    Details
  • 2015 Dodge Charger SXT in Red
    used

    2015 Dodge Charger SXT

    110,140 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,590

    $841 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Charger searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,585 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. Used 2015 Dodge Charger

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Charger

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Charger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.131 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
  • 5
    (48%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (3%)
My Charger saved my families life.
Charmira,03/02/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I was an owner of a 2006 dodge charger and loved it. In the course of owning my car I was involved in three serious accidents where 3 individuals hit me. I not only walked away from each accident but my charger kept going. The very last accident which was the 4th one involved my 18 year old son and his 3 friends. They where rammed on the passengers side by a drunk driver. The car was completely mangled and totaled but my son and his 3 friends walked away uninjured. When I got the insurance money the only logical choice was another charger. I was also pleasantly surprised at what my 2006 charger appraised at. My 2015 charger is beautiful it gets a lot of attention, its fast its all those things its supposed to be. Honestly, I could care less about the aesthetics and speed. What I do care about is that car saved us many times. When my son was hit by the drunk driver the responding officer was surprised no one was injured. Im just grateful that we still have American companies that still care about americans and their safety. I am a charger fan for life.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Charger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Charger info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings