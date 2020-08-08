Used 2015 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

Nissan of Queens - Ozone Park / New York

This 2015 Dodge Charger 4DR SDN SXT RWD is offered to you for sale by Titan Nissan of Queens.This Dodge includes:POWER SUNROOFRALLYE GROUPNAVIGATION/REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report.Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Dodge Charger. You can tell this 2015 Dodge Charger has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 46,430mi and appears with a showroom shine.Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Dodge Charger 4DR SDN SXT RWD is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. Most vehicles are forgettable, but then there is the 2015 Dodge Charger 4DR SDN SXT RWD. This high-performance vehicle provides a memorable experience each time you drive it. The engineers at Dodge, without question, designed a masterful automobile that provides all of the ""essential perks"" needed for someone like you.You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Dodge Charger 4DR SDN SXT RWD features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. This unbelievably rare Dodge Charger 4DR SDN SXT RWD is a perfect example of ""The Best Man Can Build.""More information about the 2015 Dodge Charger:The Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan, offering strong V6 and V8 engines, along with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive on select V6 models. Chrysler claims that the Charger's all-wheel-drive system is the most advanced system offered in its class, as it completely disconnects the front wheels when not needed. Styling has always been a big part of the Charger's appeal, and while it relied on a retro-muscle look for years, a complete redesign gives it a much more look while still setting it apart from the crowd. Charger SE and SXT V6 models return a best-in-class 31 mpg on the highway, while performance-oriented R/T and SRT models are phenomenally athletic. On another level is the Hellcat; the car rivals most supercars, with 0?60mph coming in just 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 204 mph.Strengths of this model include good gas mileage for V6 models, Fresh design, modern safety features, available all-wheel drive, supercar performance from SRT Hellcat, and wide range of models

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CDXHG1FH754674

Stock: QN5599T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020