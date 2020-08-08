Used 2015 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me
- 42,533 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,997$5,719 Below Market
ENE Motors - Union Grove / Wisconsin
Shop at home with our virtual tours, home delivery, at home test drives and online shopping. We also are practicing CDC best guidelines with social distancing, vehicle disinfectants and welcome safe in person test drives, sales and service. Get behind the wheel of our 2015 Dodge Charger R/T Sedan presented in eye-catching B5 Blue Pearl Coat. Powered by a legendary 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 with fuel-saving technology that offers 370hp while perfectly paired with an AutoStick Automatic transmission to offer astounding acceleration and seamless shifts. This Rear Wheel Drive team delivers near 24mpg on the open road! Enjoy the brilliant driving dynamics of our muscle car with its performance suspension, integrated dual performance exhaust and 20-inch satin carbon aluminum wheels with all-season performance tires. You'll turn heads with the powerful rumble of your R/T's V8 as well as the iconic design, scalloped bodysides, a power sunroof, and imposing crosshair grille. Inside the race-inspired R/T interior, you'll appreciate remote start, HomeLink, heated and cooled power-adjustable sport seats with premium seats, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, an instrument cluster with a reconfigurable display, integrated voice command with full-color navigation, Bluetooth, available satellite radio and a Uconnect touchscreen display. Thrill-seekers can get behind the wheel and still have the safety and security that is the number one driving principle behind every Dodge Charger like Ready Alert Braking, advanced airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and more! Reward yourself with this powerful sedan that has perfectly blended unique old-school styling with modern innovation! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Staying In? WE WILL COME TO YOU! We buy cars! Do your deal online! We'll deliver your car to YOU! We can do it ALL! Phone · Email · Text · Chat Facebook Messenger · FaceTime · WhatsApp
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT5FH759946
Stock: 5224DC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 46,466 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,900$3,483 Below Market
Nissan of Queens - Ozone Park / New York
This 2015 Dodge Charger 4DR SDN SXT RWD is offered to you for sale by Titan Nissan of Queens.This Dodge includes:POWER SUNROOFRALLYE GROUPNAVIGATION/REAR BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.*When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report.Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Dodge Charger. You can tell this 2015 Dodge Charger has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 46,430mi and appears with a showroom shine.Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Dodge Charger 4DR SDN SXT RWD is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. Most vehicles are forgettable, but then there is the 2015 Dodge Charger 4DR SDN SXT RWD. This high-performance vehicle provides a memorable experience each time you drive it. The engineers at Dodge, without question, designed a masterful automobile that provides all of the ""essential perks"" needed for someone like you.You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Dodge Charger 4DR SDN SXT RWD features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. This unbelievably rare Dodge Charger 4DR SDN SXT RWD is a perfect example of ""The Best Man Can Build.""More information about the 2015 Dodge Charger:The Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan, offering strong V6 and V8 engines, along with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive on select V6 models. Chrysler claims that the Charger's all-wheel-drive system is the most advanced system offered in its class, as it completely disconnects the front wheels when not needed. Styling has always been a big part of the Charger's appeal, and while it relied on a retro-muscle look for years, a complete redesign gives it a much more look while still setting it apart from the crowd. Charger SE and SXT V6 models return a best-in-class 31 mpg on the highway, while performance-oriented R/T and SRT models are phenomenally athletic. On another level is the Hellcat; the car rivals most supercars, with 0?60mph coming in just 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 204 mph.Strengths of this model include good gas mileage for V6 models, Fresh design, modern safety features, available all-wheel drive, supercar performance from SRT Hellcat, and wide range of models
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG1FH754674
Stock: QN5599T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 95,856 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,900$3,698 Below Market
Jacksons of Enid Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Enid / Oklahoma
Thank you for your interest in one of Jacksons of Enid's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Dodge Charger RT with 95,856mi. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. The look is unmistakably Dodge, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Dodge Charger RT will definitely turn heads. More information about the 2015 Dodge Charger: The Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan, offering strong V6 and V8 engines, along with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive on select V6 models. Chrysler claims that the Charger's all-wheel-drive system is the most advanced system offered in its class, as it completely disconnects the front wheels when not needed. Styling has always been a big part of the Charger's appeal, and while it relied on a retro-muscle look for years, a complete redesign gives it a much more look while still setting it apart from the crowd. Charger SE and SXT V6 models return a best-in-class 31 mpg on the highway, while performance-oriented R/T and SRT models are phenomenally athletic. On another level is the Hellcat; the car rivals most supercars, with 0?60mph coming in just 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 204 mph. Interesting features of this model are good gas mileage for V6 models, Fresh design, modern safety features, available all-wheel drive, supercar performance from SRT Hellcat, and wide range of models
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT1FH925931
Stock: U3585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-07-2020
- 27,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,633$2,923 Below Market
Mr. C's Auto Mart - Midlothian / Illinois
2015 Bright White Dodge Charger SXT Plus AWD Rallye 3.6 Liter Pentastar V6//300 hp//27 mpg hwy//8 Speed Torque Flite Automatic Transmission//All Wheel Drive 1 Owner//No Accidents//Personal Vehicle//Fully Serviced//Factory Warranty//LOW miles 27,091 miles NAVIGATION GROUP: UConnect 8.4 NAV Radio//Satellite Radio with Sirius Travel Link//Bluetooth//Media Center Dual USB Ports Aux SD Card Reader RALLYE GROUP: 10 Speaker BEATS Premium Stereo with Subwoofer 522 Watt Amp//Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddle//Gloss Black Fascia Applique//Rear Body Colored Spoiler//Rallye Badge//19 Polished Aluminum Wheels with Michelin 235 55 19 Tires AWD PLUS GROUP: HID Headlamps//Power Seats with Power Lumbar//Memory Seats//Heated and Cooled Seats//Heated Rear Seats//Heated Steering Column//Rear Back Up Camera//Rear Park Assist//Auto Adjust in Reverse Exterior Mirrors//Nappa Black Sport Leather Seats with Metallic Accents//Interior LED Lighting//Illuminated Cupholders POWER SUNROOF PLUS: Key N Go Entry//Push Button Start//Remote Start//Tinted Glass Like New//LOW Miles//1 Owner//Factory Warranty//Original MSRP $39,670
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJGXFH746471
Stock: 6255
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,174 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,484$5,035 Below Market
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N R/T -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), WHEELS: 20 X 8.0 ALUMINUM HYPERBLACK, BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT, BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEATS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD), COMPACT SPARE TIRE, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connection, Requires Subscription, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Floor Mats, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Heated Front Seat(s), Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT6FH777212
Stock: 5777212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 65,421 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,250$3,714 Below Market
Hampton Hyundai - Fort Walton Beach / Florida
This 2015 Dodge Charger RT is proudly offered by Hampton Hyundai It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Dodge Charger. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2015 Dodge Charger is a pre-owned vehicle. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Dodge Charger RT. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. More information about the 2015 Dodge Charger: The Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan, offering strong V6 and V8 engines, along with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive on select V6 models. Chrysler claims that the Charger's all-wheel-drive system is the most advanced system offered in its class, as it completely disconnects the front wheels when not needed. Styling has always been a big part of the Charger's appeal, and while it relied on a retro-muscle look for years, a complete redesign gives it a much more look while still setting it apart from the crowd. Charger SE and SXT V6 models return a best-in-class 31 mpg on the highway, while performance-oriented R/T and SRT models are phenomenally athletic. On another level is the Hellcat; the car rivals most supercars, with 0?60mph coming in just 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 204 mph. This model sets itself apart with good gas mileage for V6 models, Fresh design, modern safety features, available all-wheel drive, supercar performance from SRT Hellcat, and wide range of models
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT7FH777722
Stock: 3H20184A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 120,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,625
Mac Haik Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Georgetown / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger SXT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHGXFH778245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,000$3,007 Below Market
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2015 Dodge Charger 4dr 4dr Sedan SE RWD features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Orange with a Black Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Overhead Console, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBG3FH741854
Stock: 1559K19
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- 47,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,500$2,960 Below Market
Joe Cecconi's Chrysler Complex - Niagara Falls / New York
*GREAT PRICE*, *SXT PLUS W/*SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *GPS NAVIGATION*, *COLD WEATHER PACKAGE with HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND POWER HEATED MIRRORS*, *VENTILATED SEATS*, *8.4" TOUCH SCREEN*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *PARK ASSIST*, *MOPAR REMOTE START*, *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*, *UCONNECT W/BLUETOOTH*, *19" POLISHED ALLOY WHEELS*, *8-WAY POWER SEAT*, *USB / AUX INPUTS*, *ACCIDENT FREE HISTORY REPORT*. 18/27 City/Highway MPG. THE MOST RAMS AND JEEPS AT THE LOWEST PRICES! 716 297 5800 WWW.JOECS.COM Upstate and WNY's #1 Volume Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealership for New AND Used...Lowest Upfront Pricing***Best Selection***7 Days a Week Sales and Service. Vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify equipment, availability and pricing prior to arrival. We're happy to provide any additional information you may need. Vehicle history report and mechanical inspection reports available on all vehicles - Just ask! See why Joe Cecconi's is the #1 customer choice for new AND used Dodge Chrysler Ram Jeep vehicles...for over 50 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG0FH718064
Stock: 21001A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 103,000 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$14,999$2,733 Below Market
Zander Motors - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG8FH815003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,126 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,718$2,643 Below Market
McCubbin Motors Ford Lincoln - Madison / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG0FH927773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,490$2,688 Below Market
Zimbrick Buick GMC West - Madison / Wisconsin
SXT trim, Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl exterior and Black interior. Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, ZIMBRICK CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, ONLY 23,441 Miles! $3,400 below NADA Retail! Heated Seats, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, All Wheel Drive, AWD PREMIUM GROUP, RALLYE GROUP, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845R, Aluminum Wheels, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned Trade, One Owner, Edmunds.com explains 'The 2015 Dodge Charger proves that driving a large sedan doesn't have to be boring. Its steering feels sporty and precise, and while its ride quality is supple and forgiving on bad surfaces, this big car offers impressive control and balance when you hustle it around tight turns.'. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES AWD PREMIUM GROUP 552 Watt Amplifier, Navigation/Rear Back-Up Camera Group, SIRIUSXM Traffic, HD Radio, Radio: Uconnect 8.4 NAV, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link, Technology Group, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Power HTD Memory Mirrors w/Man F/Away, Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Full Speed FWD Collision Warn Plus, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Bi-Function HID Projector Head Lamps, Illuminated Rear Cupholders, Ventilated Front Seats, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Auto Dim Exterior, RALLYE GROUP Gloss Black Grille-Gloss Black Xhairs, Gloss Black Fascia Applique Pricing analysis performed on 8/8/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXJG3FH838960
Stock: 86827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 72,009 milesTheft history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500
Rent To Own Outlet - Gretna / Louisiana
Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, Must test drive, Great first ride, Primarily highway miles, Available Satellite Radio, Family friendly, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT4FH862985
Stock: 862985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,236 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,999$1,365 Below Market
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This 2015 Dodge Charger has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2015 Dodge Charger: The Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan, offering strong V6 and V8 engines, along with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive on select V6 models. Chrysler claims that the Charger's all-wheel-drive system is the most advanced system offered in its class, as it completely disconnects the front wheels when not needed. Styling has always been a big part of the Charger's appeal, and while it relied on a retro-muscle look for years, a complete redesign gives it a much more look while still setting it apart from the crowd. Charger SE and SXT V6 models return a best-in-class 31 mpg on the highway, while performance-oriented R/T and SRT models are phenomenally athletic. On another level is the Hellcat; the car rivals most supercars, with 0?60mph coming in just 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 204 mph. Interesting features of this model are good gas mileage for V6 models, Fresh design, modern safety features, available all-wheel drive, supercar performance from SRT Hellcat, and wide range of models All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG6FH823830
Stock: FH823830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 7,371 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,950
Southern Import Specialists - Pearl / Mississippi
Check out this 2015 Dodge Charger RT. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Charger features the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 8.0" POLISH/PAINTED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70) (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N R/T -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), POWER SUNROOF, PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Heated Memory Mirrors w/Man F/Away, Bi-Function HID Projector Head Lamps, Illuminated Rear Cupholders, Ventilated Front Seats, Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats, Auto Dim Exterior Driver Mirror, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Polish/Painted Aluminum, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Driver & Passenger Lower LED Lamps, Heated Steering Wheel, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Security Alarm, Auto Adjust In Reverse Exterior Mirrors, Front Overhead LED Lighting, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, JAZZ BLUE PEARLCOAT, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD), COMPACT SPARE TIRE, and BLACK, SPORT LEATHER SEATS W/MET. ACCENTS. Stop by and visit us at Southern Import Specialist, 3012 Highway 80 E, Pearl, MS 39208. In-house financing options available with a down-payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT1FH749947
Stock: 160287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2019
- 80,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,393
Mercedes-Benz of San Juan - San Juan / Texas
2015 Dodge Charger R/T in Bright White Clearcoat, LED Fog Lamps, "HEMI" Fender Badges, Keyless Enter ’N GoTM, 10 BeatsTM Premium Speakers with Subwoofe, Black w/Cloth Seats or Sport Cloth Seats or Sport Leather Seats w/Met. Accents, Bi-Function HID Projector Head Lamps, Front Bucket Seats, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Polished/Painted Aluminum. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival!46 POINT INSPECTION COMPLETED and MAINTENANCE PERFORMED with ALL DOCUMENTATION. WE HAVE COMPETITIVE FINANCING TERMS AVAILABLE. WITH MORE THAN TWO DOZEN LENDING INSTITUTIONS AVAILABLE, WE CAN PROVIDE FINANCING SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY NEED, INCLUDING LOW RATES, LONG TERMS, AND LEASING. WE TAKE GREAT CARE TO KEEP OUR LISTINGS UP TO DATE AND AS ACCURATE AS POSSIBLE, HOWEVER OUR INVENTORY CHANGES DAILY. IF YOU DO NOT SEE WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT US. WHILE EVERY REASONABLE EFFORT IS MADE TO ENSURE THE ACCURACY OF THIS INFORMATION, WE ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS ON THESE PAGES. PLEASE VERIFY ANY INFORMATION IN QUESTION WITH MERCEDES BENZ OF SAN JUAN. SALES TAX, TITLE, LICENSE FEE, REGISTRATION FEE, DEALER DOCUMENTARY FEE, FINANCE CHARGES, EMISSION TESTING FEES, AND COMPLIANCE FEES ARE ADDITIONAL TO THE ADVERTISED PRICE. www.mbsanjuantx.com Proudly offering new, used, pre-owned, and certified vehicles. Mercedes Benz of San Juan is a member of the Continental Auto Group operating new vehicle franchises for Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Subaru, and INFINITI. Proudly serving The Rio Grande Valley McAllen, Mission, San Juan, Pharr, Edinburg, Palmview, Alamo, Donna, La Joya, Weslaco, Mercedes, Harlingen, Reynosa, as well as Laredo, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin, and Houston.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXCT9FH728912
Stock: J1594B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 29,688 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,000
Mercedes-Benz of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Black; Cloth Seats Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Quick Order Package 28G Tires: P215/65R17 Low Rolling Res Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845Re) Wheels: 17" X 7.0" Painted Cast Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Exuding power and a bold style, our One Owner 2015 Dodge Charger SE Sedan is presented in eye-catching Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat. Powered by a Pentastar 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 292hp perfectly paired with a TorqueFlite 8 Speed Automatic transmission which offers quick acceleration. Enjoy the brilliant driving dynamics of our Rear Wheel Drive muscle car that offers near 27mpg on the highway! Make a powerful impression in your SE with the iconic design, scalloped bodysides, and crosshair grille that supplies a sleek, chiseled look with bi-function halogen projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and 17-inch wheels. Inside our SE, appreciate dual-zone climate control, a six-way power driver seat with cloth seats, an instrument cluster with a reconfigurable display, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, and a Uconnect touchscreen display. Thrill-seekers can get behind the wheel of this Dodge and still have the safety and security that is the number one driving principle behind every Charger like Ready Alert Braking, advanced airbags, Electronic Stability control and more! Drivers like you will appreciate the incredible performance of our Charger SE! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXBGXFH726333
Stock: FH726333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 110,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,590$841 Below Market
Jim Trenary of Union - Union / Missouri
Cloth front bucket seats, backup camera, proximity key for doors and push button start, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, remote engine start, 4D sedan, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, automatic, RWD, 18" cast aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, Illuminated and remote keyless entry, split folding rear seat, Uconnect 8.4, MP3 player, 6 performance speakers, leather/metal-look steering wheel with mounted audio and cruise controls, four wheel independent suspension, traction control, front and rear anti roll bars, dual front and side impact air bags, low tire pressure warning and over head air bag. Journey through life in comfort. Controls are in keeping with the well-designed cabin. This Dodge Charger has a great cockpit layout, with all the controls easy to find and right where you need them. Thanks for looking and we hope to hear from you. Ask for Internet Sales. Come and See Jim Trenary Deal Makers
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDXHG2FH725281
Stock: U20461A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
