Vehicle overview

When it debuted a few years ago, the latest Dodge Charger helped lead the, well, charge of rear-drive muscle cars as they made their way back from the grave. True, this four-door Charger sedan was a far cry from the huge two-door coupe adorned in orange paint and a Confederate flag in the "Dukes of Hazzard," but the spirit certainly lives on. For those who yearn for the good ol' days of good ol' boys and good ol' horsepower, the Charger's big-time power and brash styling represent a welcome revival.

Like its platform mates, the Chrysler 300 and the Dodge Challenger, the Charger comes with less muscular engines, but it's the big honking Hemi V8s that deserve the most attention. And for 2009, the "smaller" Hemi gets even better. Not only does it now make 368 horsepower, but variable valve timing and cylinder deactivation technology allow it to almost match the fuel economy of the 250-hp 3.5-liter V6. This certainly makes the 5.7-liter V8-powered Charger R/T the most attractive choice, but it also highlights how inefficient the two V6 engines are. Also new for 2009 is a revised all-wheel-drive system that can automatically or manually disconnect the front axle to slightly improve fuel economy and provide the better handling afforded by rear-wheel drive.

If you want a large sedan and V8 performance isn't a priority, we suggest looking beyond the Charger. Models like the Ford Taurus and Honda Accord are more practical choices. If, however, big boffo V8 power makes your heart jump, the 2009 Dodge Charger could be your car. Just be sure to check out Pontiac's G8 GT before you buy. In a recent comparison test of ours, the G8 outran last year's R/T in a straight line and handled dramatically better. No doubt a 2009 comparison would be closer given the Charger R/T's new power boost and the late-availability Performance Plus package that improves handling. Even so, we think the Pontiac remains numero uno in terms of being a true driver's car -- plus it costs less. So while the Charger once led the charge, it's no longer in the lead.