  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. Used 2018 Dodge Charger
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

2018 Dodge Charger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Many strong engines available, including 707-hp Hellcat
  • Trim levels and features allow for plenty of personalization
  • Touchscreen tech interface is among the largest and most user-friendly
  • Performance-oriented models can be surprisingly sporty
  • Less spacious and refined interior than more sedate competitors
  • Sloping roofline impedes visibility and rear-seat entry
  • V8 engines will make you a regular at the gas station
  • 6.4-liter V8's throttle is too jumpy at low speeds
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Dodge Charger for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Range
$20,059 - $60,000
Used Charger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Charger does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one place to start, and that's with as much V8-powered Charger as you can afford. Consideration should begin with the R/T, which comes well equipped with essentials (power driver seat, Bluetooth) and luxuries (heated seats) but, more importantly, a 370-horsepower V8 engine. We'd also add the Premium package for its driver assistance features and upgraded audio system. The V6 models are fine, especially if you need all-wheel drive, but you miss out on much of the car's charm.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

The 2018 Dodge Charger is a loud, "heck yeah!" salute to choice. You don't have to get the most state-of-the-art, most fuel-efficient, most refined or most boring silver car available. For that, you can turn to better options from Buick, Kia or Toyota. Instead, you can get an unapologetic American performance sedan with massive power, brash style and abundant ways to customize.

The Charger isn't exactly a sensible car for sensible drivers. Instead, it's for drivers who want a car that looks cool, that makes cool noises, and that comes in cool colors such as Go Mango, Maximum Steel and White Knuckle. It's a car for drivers who crave power. A V6 engine is the default setting, but you can get a Charger with a V8, an even bigger V8 or a V8 with so much power that it might qualify for NASCAR duty.

Sensibility aside, the Charger is still practical. Four doors, a roomy cabin and a raft of safety features make it a legitimate choice for family duty. A broad range of standard and optional creature comforts let you tailor the Charger to taste, while the Uconnect tech interface is among the best around. The Charger is even available with all-wheel drive if you often drive in slippery conditions.

Since Chevrolet discontinued its SS sedan for 2018, the Charger stands alone as an affordable American sedan that blends classic hot-rod performance with modern sensibility.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Dodge Charger as one of Edmunds' Best AWD Sedans, and the 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat as one of the Best Sport Sedans for 2018.

2018 Dodge Charger models

The 2018 Dodge Charger is a five-passenger, four-door sedan available in nearly a dozen trim levels: SXT, SXT Plus, GT, GT Plus, R/T, Daytona, R/T Scat Pack, Daytona 392, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat. The SXT and GT trims come with the V6, while the others come with increasingly powerful V8 engines culminating in the 707-horsepower Hellcat. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available on the GT trims.

The SXT starts with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (292 hp, 260 lb-ft of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. From there, standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a power-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding back seat, Dodge's Uconnect infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, voice controls, dual USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

An optional Blacktop package adds 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a rear spoiler and blacked-out styling elements.

Upgrading to the SXT Plus adds 18-inch wheels, LED foglights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated sport seats, upgraded cloth upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Uconnect with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, HD radio and an upgraded six-speaker sound system.

There are several stand-alone options and packages for the SXT Plus, starting with the Super Track Pak that bumps up engine power to (300 hp, 264 lb-ft) and adds many of the performance-enhancing features available on the upper V8 trim levels. Others include the Blacktop package, a sunroof, a navigation system and a 10-speaker BeatsAudio sound system.

The Technology Group package includes most of today's important driver assistance features, including automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, automatic wipers, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning and intervention.

The GT models are equipped similarly to SXT Plus trims, except with all-wheel drive. GT Plus trims add features such as xenon headlights, leather upholstery, ventilated sport front seats, heated rear seats, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The R/T is equipped similarly to the SXT, but it comes with a 5.7-liter V8 engine (370 hp, 395 lb-ft), upgraded brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels and transmission paddle shifters.

The R/T can be equipped with the Plus Group, which includes xenon headlights, heated and ventilated sport seats, leather upholstery, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel among other items. The optional Premium Group bundles those items along with automatic wipers, a power-adjustable steering wheel, safety features from the Technology Group package, navigation software added to the Uconnect system, and a 10-speaker BeatsAudio sound system.

Going with the Charger Daytona gets you the R/T's special exterior styling elements and interior trim, a further upgraded performance suspension, forged alloy wheels, leather and simulated suede upholstery, and many features from the Plus Group and Premium Group.

The R/T Scat Pack adds to the R/T a bigger 6.4-liter V8 engine (485 hp, 475 lb-ft), Brembo high-performance brakes, more aggressive suspension settings, and eight-way power front seats. Leather and simulated suede upholstery is optional, and with it you get the heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

The Daytona 392 essentially combines the Daytona and R/T Scat Pack features, along with further upgraded brakes.

The SRT 392 adds to the R/T Scat Pack an adaptive suspension, forged alloy wheels, Pirelli high-performance tires, the Daytona 392's upgraded brakes, xenon headlamps, the blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, all-leather upholstery, a power-adjustable steering column, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and the Uconnect navigation system. The Technology Group is optional.

The SRT Hellcat takes the SRT 392 features and adds a more powerful supercharged V8 (707 hp, 650 lb-ft), upgraded steering and suspension tuning, and all of the above options. You'll have to adjust your own steering wheel angle, but you can get the power-adjustable steering column back through the optional Power Convenience Group.

A 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system is optional on select Charger trims.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack (6.4-liter V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Charger has received revisions that include the availability of now-common driver safety aids and upgrades to the Uconnect infotainment system. Our observations of performance, comfort and utility, however, remain applicable to this year's Charger.

Driving

8.0
For its intended purpose, the Charger Daytona is excellent. It goes like a bat out of hell, makes glorious noises along the way, and has respectable handling prowess. The steering and low-speed throttle response are less appealing, but as a performance package, it's hard to beat.

Acceleration

9.0
This is a big, heavy car that gets going in a hurry. At our test track, it sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds — very impressive for a 4,400-pound car. Shifts are smooth under partial and full throttle, but low-speed acceleration is finicky. Passing power is never an issue.

Braking

9.0
Braking is excellent, especially for such a big machine. Repeated heavy brake use showed no fade. In-town, the pedal response feels a bit soft at first, but short stopping distances inspire confidence. On our test track, a simulated-panic stop from 60 mph took just 102 feet.

Steering

6.5
The steering is relatively well-weighted, and the chunky steering wheel feels good in your hands, but it's about as vague as it gets. While driving, there's generally no idea what the tires are doing or where the corners of the car are. It supposedly stiffens up in Sport mode, but it's hard to notice.

Handling

7.5
Through high-speed corners, the Charger is surprisingly flat, disposing of body roll well. Unfortunately, it's not a very engaging experience since you don't feel very connected to the car. Notably, midcorner bumps can significantly impact handling and cause serious movement at the rear of the car.

Drivability

6.0
Throttle sensitivity is terrible at tip-in. Flex your big toe, and it jolts off the line. The only remedy is to be insanely gentle. At speed, it's maneuverable enough to cruise through narrow city streets. On long highway grades, there's never a lack of power, so constant shifting isn't a problem.

Comfort

7.0
The Charger's seats and ride are firm but bearable. The climate control is adequate on hot days, and you're well-insulated from road noise inside. It's a good car for road trips, but you can tell that it has sporty intentions underneath. For a performance car of this caliber, it's very livable.

Seat comfort

8.5
Big, comfy seats up front come with lots of bolstering and plenty of lumbar support. The rear seats are well-contoured with similarly supportive padding. Well-matched with the Charger's intentions, these seats will keep you comfortable on a long road trip and hold you in place when the road gets twisty.

Ride comfort

6.0
You can feel just about every bump in the city and on the highway, but the significant amount of sound insulation mutes the noise that some rough roads generate. Ride comfort through corners feels a bit nerve-racking, though, since big bumps can severely upset the handling.

Noise & vibration

6.0
There's always one noise or vibration of some kind happening in the Charger. The 6.4-liter engine rumbles nicely, but it wears on you on long trips. The tires are a bit noisy over 50 mph, too. Everything is damped down by a lot of sound insulation to make it bearable, but it's no hushed cabin.

Climate control

7.5
The A/C is effective on hot days and is easy to operate with large buttons on the dash. Heated seats both front and rear work well, as does the front-seat ventilation. Some climate controls can be difficult to find in the touchscreen menu at first, but learning their location over time is easy.

Interior

7.0
A very roomy and user-friendly interior make the Charger an excellent place to spend time in, but low visibility and troublesome rear-seat entry hurt the score a bit. From the driver's seat, though, most owners will have an enjoyable experience.

Ease of use

8.0
Thanks to the combination of Dodge's easy-to-use Uconnect interface and some redundant buttons and knobs on the steering wheel and dashboard, this is a very user-friendly interior. Not much searching for controls is required.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
The rear sloping roofline means you'll have a hard time getting into and out of the back seat without grazing your head. Getting into the front is no trouble, with wide door openings, even if the driver's seat is a bit low for some.

Driving position

7.5
Driving position is good, with a standard tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel and with all your controls within an arm's reach. With multiple seat adjustments, you can feel like you're right up against the steering wheel for hardcore racetrack experience or lean way back for long highway cruises.

Roominess

7.0
The interior, especially the front, is spacious. The back seat fits adults very well too. There are enough shoulder room, hip- and headroom for two adults and one kid in the back. It's roomier than the other two-door muscle-car options but on par with most midsize sedans.

Visibility

5.5
The big pillars on the front, middle and rear of the car impede your view. A small rear window and a sloping windshield both affect visibility. You can see out of the car relatively well while moving forward, but it's nearly impossible to look through a corner adequately on a curvy road.

Quality

6.5
Build quality is good but not great. Nothing rattled or squeaked in our car, and panel gaps, while not perfect, were consistent. The plastic interior surfaces feel a bit cheap for the price point. If you don't need the brawny V8, you can buy a car with much better quality for $53K.

Utility

6.5
The trunk is average, while small-item storage is below par and car seat accommodation is merely acceptable. This car is not great when it comes to carrying all your stuff. Sure, it can be a usable family vehicle on daily drives, but there are many, far more utilitarian sedans for the price.

Small-item storage

6.5
The door and center console pockets are relatively small with good sorting barriers, and they're paired with small can-size cupholders. Rear-seat storage is limited, too. This isn't uncharacteristic for the class, but it's also not a standout.

Cargo space

6.5
The trunk has a decent 16.5 cubic feet of cargo space. But there's a high liftover height, and the space narrows significantly toward the back. This is pretty average for the American cars in the class, but non-performance-oriented competitors in the midsize segment do much better.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
LATCH points are hard to see and get to in all three seating positions. The back seat is wide enough for bulkier models, and there's generally enough space to fit them behind the front seats. But the Charger's low roof makes it difficult to load a seat and attend to a child.

Technology

8.0
Dodge's Uconnect system is one of the best in the class. It responds quickly to inputs and catalogs music collections with lightning speed. An optional 19-speaker stereo drives up the price quite a bit — we'd skip that particular option — but voice controls and navigation are excellent.

Audio & navigation

7.0
The optional 19-speaker stereo gets loud, and sound quality is decent. But for most, it won't be worth the $1,995 premium over the standard sound system. Navigation is clear and easy to read on the large 8.4-inch touchscreen. Audio navigation voice prompts are easy to understand.

Smartphone integration

8.5
The Uconnect system responds quickly to inputs, is easy to understand and helps you navigate through your media library very quickly. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on the Charger regardless of trim level.

Driver aids

7.5
A rear camera and rear parking sensors are standard. The Technology Group ($1,495) adds blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist. All worked well, with no false positives. Adaptive cruise is relatively conservative, maintaining a long following distance.

Voice control

8.0
Voice controls are very easy to learn, and they can control navigation, audio and connected devices. The Uconnect system understands natural language, and it has an easy-to-learn menu structure if you want voice controls to be understood quicker.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility6.5
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Dodge Charger.

5(68%)
4(11%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(16%)
4.2
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Never thought I would buy a Dodge on purpose!
Dave Gilbert,08/04/2018
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
I already loved the way the new Chargers looked on the outside, but never considered purchasing one due to the previous bad experiences with Chrysler products that my family members have had. I drove a Charger last November at a local auto expo, and was thoroughly impressed! I already assumed it would be fun to drive, but I was astounded at how solid and well made it was. It is rock solid, and will cruise at 100 mph as smoothly as if it were standing still. (Professional driver on closed course. Do not attempt :-) ) Initial build quality is on par with the Japanese marques that I usually own. It is really hard to believe that this car came from the same company that manufactured my wife's dreadful 2010 Chrysler Sebring, the car that made her swear off American cars for life. When it came time to shop for a new car in February, I test drove a number of different makes and models, never really thinking that I would seriously consider a Charger. And yet, no other car came close to matching the combination of performance, style, and quality the Charger offered; it was the easiest choice I had ever made on a new vehicle. The 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 is legendary. I always start the car with the remote start feature as I walk up to it, just to hear that sweet rumble. And this car is packed with technology that actually works. It comes standard with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, so there was no need to buy the Navigation package; I simply use the navigation app on my smartphone. There are countless small features that show how much thought was put into the overall design. The hood has gas struts instead of the aggravating prop rod, there are courtesy lights galore, hooks in the trunk to hang plastic grocery bags, and the list goes on. No one would select a car based on these small details, but they make a great car even better. I was never impressed by the aesthetics of the instrument panel while sitting in the car, as I had done at previous car shows. But when I drove it, everything clicked. For some reason, the excellent ergonomics of the instruments and switchgear while driving the car made the appearance of IP more palatable; I still have not figured out how that is possible, but it's true! The exterior design is perfect for its intended demographic: those enthusiasts looking for an unashamedly American, no compromise muscle car (yeah, it is assembled in Canada, but still...). It is beautiful, in my opinion. There are none of the obnoxious and superfluous bulges, creases, warts, goiters, flaps, slits, nostrils, fins, or claspers that most new cars are plagued with. Who decided that the front of a car needs to look like a giant insect anyway??? Lookin' at you, 2018 Camry. It will not appeal to everyone; luxury car snobs will not be impressed. Who cares? They weren't invited to this party anyway. I have surprisingly few nits to pick about this car; they got all of the big things right. I can really only think of two small items that I would change...there is no rear seatback release in the trunk like my older Camry had; the seatbacks have to be released from the interior. Also, I wish the active exhaust had a "quiet mode" like the new Mustangs (the only redeeming feature about the new Mustangs, IMO). I don't think the exhaust is loud enough to offend any neighbors, but I still feel a little self-conscious coming or going when my neighborhood is asleep. ***UPDATE 11-04-19*** I am still insanely happy with this car! I am halfway through my 3-year lease, and have already decided that I will be leasing another Charger when my current lease is up. This has honestly turned out to be one of the best cars I have ever owned; definitely THE best for road trips. I have been on several now, and it is rock-solid and glued to the road. No back or butt fatigue after 8 hours in the saddle. Even with my lead foot, I can get 22 mpg on the highway. Not great, but what it lacks in economy, it more than makes up for in FUN!! The OEM tires only lasted 20k miles; replaced them with a set of Continentals (highly recommended!). There have been a few annoyances, but none would deter me from having another Charger: * Twice, the backup camera has not worked, but both times it came back on the next day. * The A/C compressor started making a whining noise at around 10K miles. It is very subtle, and has not bothered me enough to take it in for repair. * Everybody that gets in the back seat bumps their head, so now I make sure to warn people (the people that I like anyway). * The blind spot warning “horn” is WAY too loud, even on the lowest setting. It needs to be a “chime” like Mazda uses. * I still wish that the exhaust had a quiet mode, and that the rear seatbacks had a release in the trunk. That's it! I cannot think of anything else I would change about this car. I still get frequent comments on the beautiful F8 Green paint, and the way the car sounds. I could go on and on, but I am running out of spac
AWD for Buffalo WInters
Vette,06/25/2018
GT Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The car is fantastic all around, handles well, sporty, roomie, and comfortable. The support from the dealers however is not. After purchasing the car I noticed a small chip on the trunk on the paint in the first two weeks of owning it. Every dealer refused to put a drop of touch paint on it. It was still brand new and under warranty. Also did not come with the gas nozzle in the trunk in case you run out of gas - so look for that. Dodge dealerships also refused to give me a replacement one insisting I pay for it. The car is absolutely fantastic but the dealership support after paying 42K for a brand new vehicle is awful.
Loving It!
Juan M.,07/18/2018
Daytona 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
So far so good, car been running great no issues, one recall software based quickly handled, I have the 5.7 plus with super track pack. I love the looks, and people will stop to compliment the car. Front seats are very comfortable and have a lot of flexibility with lumbar support, its a great feeling when driving the car and knowing you can quickly accelerate if needed. Backsets are also comfortable with lots of room for passengers, the large trunk is excellent. I find the visibility in the car to be okay, however, you do have to be careful in getting into the back seats that you do not bump your head, once you know this you can adjust how you get in and there are no issues. I feel very safe in this car, and I like all the safety features included in my package. Well, its a V8 so gas can go fast if you drive it in sports mode all the time, I not a crazy driver so I have been lucky in getting 21mpg overall so far.
2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat
Mike,06/17/2018
SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
This car is extreme!! Tons of fun and brings a smile to your face every time you jump on it. Loud and powerful. Good controls, very comfortable seating position, excellent ride and handling. Good intuitive controls and a superb sound system.
See all 19 reviews of the 2018 Dodge Charger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
15 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
485 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2018 Dodge Charger features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Charger models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Illuminates a light on either of the Charger's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
Forward Collision Warning
Helps prevent collisions by sounding an alert when the Charger detects an imminent collision.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Charger from the side while it is traveling in reverse.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Dodge Charger

Used 2018 Dodge Charger Overview

The Used 2018 Dodge Charger is offered in the following submodels: Charger SRT Hellcat, Charger Sedan, Charger SRT 392. Available styles include SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT Plus 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A), R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Daytona 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A), SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A), Daytona 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and GT Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Dodge Charger?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Dodge Charger trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack is priced between $35,188 and$45,990 with odometer readings between 6924 and40974 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Charger GT is priced between $25,500 and$31,495 with odometer readings between 11326 and38687 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Charger R/T is priced between $24,995 and$38,995 with odometer readings between 8693 and67277 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Charger Daytona 392 is priced between $38,500 and$42,500 with odometer readings between 9963 and39910 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus is priced between $20,059 and$24,552 with odometer readings between 37777 and51858 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Charger SXT is priced between $23,500 and$24,995 with odometer readings between 32984 and67605 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Charger Daytona is priced between $38,500 and$38,500 with odometer readings between 12581 and12581 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is priced between $60,000 and$60,000 with odometer readings between 6958 and6958 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Dodge Chargers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Dodge Charger for sale near. There are currently 44 used and CPO 2018 Chargers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,059 and mileage as low as 6924 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Dodge Charger.

Can't find a used 2018 Dodge Chargers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Charger for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,158.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,605.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Charger for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,708.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,751.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Dodge Charger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Charger lease specials

Related Used 2018 Dodge Charger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles