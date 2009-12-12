Used 2010 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

3,585 listings
Charger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,585 listings
  • 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet in Red
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet

    121,429 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,491

    $1,376 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger

    138,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet in Red
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet

    108,659 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,000

    $523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet in Silver
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet

    161,079 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,563

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet in Black
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet

    113,621 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,990

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet in Silver
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet

    100,165 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,287

    $226 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger

    125,589 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,430

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet in Red
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet

    34,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,988

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger in Silver
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger

    132,721 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,395

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet

    47,259 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet in Black
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet

    98,766 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,800

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet in White
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet

    172,515 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,490

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger SRT8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger SRT8

    77,132 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,991

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger Rallye in Silver
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger Rallye

    137,637 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,277

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger RT Fleet in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger RT Fleet

    151,504 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,800

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet in Silver
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet

    121,239 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,800

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet in Red
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet

    137,489 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,498

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Charger SRT8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Dodge Charger SRT8

    Not Provided
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,991

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,585 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Charger

Overall Consumer Rating
4.621 Reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Awesome Ride!
luvinit!,12/12/2009
Only just got it a few days ago so I'll have to come back and give an update after I've spent some real time with her but so far it's the best car I've owned so far. More power than I even know what to do with, excellent handling for a rear wheel drive car and a very comfortable and well designed interior. The MPG of course is atrocious but it'll probably get better when I stop gunning it just for fun, and anyone looking at this variant knows what they are getting into with that. It's great b/c it has tons of room for the family so you can get everyone comfortable to where they are going...really fast!
