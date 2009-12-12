Used 2010 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me
- 121,429 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,491$1,376 Below Market
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL CARL AT 480-637-7941 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 10207 E APACHE TRAIL, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85120 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The 2010 Dodge Charger is a large sedan available in base, 3.5, Rallye, R/T and SRT8 trim levels. Stepping up to the Charger 3.5 (formerly SXT) nets you a larger V6 engine, 18-inch wheels (AWD only) and satellite radio. The Charger's cabin features good materials quality and simple controls. The trunk can hold 16 cubic feet of luggage, a smallish figure for a large sedan. Ride quality is quite pleasant. In government crash tests, the 2010 Dodge Charger achieved a perfect five stars for frontal crash protection and rear side crash protection. This great looking sporty sedan is equipped with Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM/XM CD Player, Power Driver Seat, 17 Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA3CV9AH226619
Stock: C6619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,995$733 Below Market
Gaines Motors - Inman / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA4CV8AH233695
Stock: 233695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,659 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,000$523 Below Market
Jacksonville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Arlington - Jacksonville / Florida
SXT trim, Inferno Red Crystal Pearl Coat exterior. Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE, Alloy Wheels. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! THIS DODGE CHARGER COMES EQUIPPED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES: 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) DODGE CHARGER: UNMATCHED DEPENDABILITY: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES ON THIS DODGE CHARGER INCLUDE: KEY FEATURES ON THIS DODGE CHARGER INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. UNMISTAKABLE AND UNFORGETTABLE: DODGE CHARGER: "Some V6 muscle cars have the looks of their big-engined siblings, but very little of their power or agility. Basically, they're sheep in wolves' clothing. This is not the case for the V6 Dodge Charger - which is a kind of smart, nerdy wolf, but a wolf nonetheless." -- Men's Journal. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA3CV1AH128491
Stock: T231301A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 161,079 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,563
Walker Chevrolet - Franklin / Tennessee
Power Seats, dark slate gray Cloth, 17 x 7.0 Aluminum Wheels, 3.5L High Output Badge, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26G (DISC), Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.2010 Dodge Charger SXT 4D Sedan RWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP Dark Titanium Metallic ClearcoatCome see the friendly staff at Walker Chevrolet in Franklin. We'll work with you to make sure you get the right vehicle for your needs and your budget. Walker Chevrolet takes pride in being a part of the Middle-Tennessee community and we've been working hard to earn and keep the trust of our customers since 1926. Look no further than Walker Chevrolet; your local, family-owned dealership, putting our relationship with the customer first. Call us today at (615) 591-6000 or visit us online at www.walkerchevrolet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA3CV8AH140444
Stock: LS693461A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 113,621 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,990
Biener Audi - Great Neck / New York
dark slate gray Cloth. As the largest Audi dealership in the Eastern region, we proudly offer the largest selection of both new and certified pre-owned vehicles in the area. But when you choose to come to Biener Audi, you're getting so much more than just a fantastic selection: You're also getting 80-plus years of customer service experience and a low-pressure car-buying experience. We've even been recognized for our outstanding service multiple times, with an Audi Magna Society award, the 2015 New York Audi Dealer of the Year title from DealerRater.com and an International Five Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences. When you come to our Audi dealership in Great Neck, NY, you'll see that we're excited to help you, from one family to another, one family at a time. 2010 Dodge Charger SXT 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 4D Sedan 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output 4-Speed Automatic VLP RWD Need another reason to pay us a visit? Here's why you should come to Biener Audi: By shopping with us, you'll have a positive, honest experience with no hidden dealer fees, dealer administration fees, dealer prep fees or any other surprises. When you come in for your scheduled service appointment, you'll receive a complimentary car wash. You'll never have to worry when you need a rental that's up to your high standards since we have the largest Audi loaner car fleet in the region, right here at our dealership. We have a drive-in, climate-controlled service drive for your comfort and convenience. We offer a free local shuttle service for service customers who need to go about their busy days. If you choose to wait, our service waiting area is comfortable and spacious, with HDTV, laptop stations, coffee, snacks, refreshments and free Wi-Fi. We offer a state-of-the-art service facility with factory-trained technicians and support staff who can answer all your questions, and have extended weekday service pickup hours for your convenience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA3CV1AH154427
Stock: U18557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 100,165 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,287$226 Below Market
Spradley Chevrolet - Pueblo / Colorado
Bright Silver Metallic CC/Mineral Gray Met CC 2010 Dodge Charger SXT RWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output dark slate gray Cloth.Recent Arrival!Spradley Ford Lincoln, has a HUGE inventory of Ford and Lincoln cars, trucks, and SUV's, including the Ford Mustang, F150 and Focus, and the Lincoln MKS, MKZ and Navigator. We work hard to get you into the vehicle you have always wanted. At Spradley Ford Lincoln, it's so easy because we put you first! Call Spradley Ford Lincoln's Internet Department today at 719-289-7429 and schedule your time to come in and test drive any of our new or used vehicles. Located at 2828 US HWY 50 West, Pueblo, Colorado, where you will always hear, 'Oh Yes You Can!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA3CV6AH222057
Stock: P55790M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 125,589 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,430
FIAT of Clear Lake - Webster / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA4CD1AH316358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,988
Adams Chevrolet - Havre De Grace / Maryland
2010 Dodge Charger SXT Charger 4D Sedan 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output Inferno Red Crystal PearlcoatAdams Chevrolet Harford Co. Premier Chevrolet Dealer. CONTACT US @ 410-939-2255.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA3CVXAH106781
Stock: P5968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 132,721 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,395
Carmania - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARMANIA IS BUILT ON HONESTY, INTEGRITY & TRUST.* ONE HASSLE FREE PRICE* EXCELLENT GOOGLE REVIEWS * 100% APPROVAL IS OUR GOAL * 90 DAY DEALER WARRANTY * COMPLETE ONLINE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE VIA DOCUSIGN* HOME DELIVERY (FIRST 50 MILES ARE INCLUSIVE-CALL DEALER FOR DETAILS)* SERVICE FACILITY ON SITE* DEALER PROCESSING FEE, SALES TAX, REGISTRATION, TITLE FEES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA4CD1AH179101
Stock: 179101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,259 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,995
Travers Motor City Auto Sales - St Louis / Missouri
Come see this 2010 Dodge Charger SXT. Its Automatic transmission and HO Gas V6 3.5L/215 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Charger has the following options: UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, iPod control, REAR BODY-COLOR SPOILER, PWR SUNROOF, P225/60R18 TOURING BSW TIRES, MEDIA CENTER 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player, iPod control, 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity, 6.5" touch screen, GPS navigation, SIRIUS traffic w/1-year service, UConnect hands-free communication w/Bluetooth, aux audio input, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/mounted audio controls, FRONT ASH TRAY, DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL, DARK SLATE GRAY, LEATHER-TRIMMED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), and 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA3CV0AH301594
Stock: M3294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 98,766 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$7,800
Vaughn Buick Chevrolet GMC - Ottumwa / Iowa
was a Trade In, Our ASE Factory Trained Tech Inspected and Serviced this vehicle., we complete full detail inside and out to make this as close to brand new as possible, Cruise Control, Power Windows & Locks, Keyless Entry Remote, 4D Sedan, 17' x 7.0' Aluminum Wheels, 3.5L High Output Badge, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26G (DISC), Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Odometer is 34903 miles below market average! Our Vaughn Best Deal Pricing skips the arguing and you get a great deal. Plus it makes buying a car fast and fun! Online Price excludes $25 title, $10 lien Fee (if applicable), and $180 Vaughn processing fee. Iowa buyers will pay Iowa Use Tax & License at delivery. Out of state buyers will be responsible to pay their local tax, license, and other fees at time they register the vehicle. Licensed Dealers buying for their inventory will pay $205 wholesale processing fee. Drive to Ottumwa and find out why people have been buying their vehicles from our family since 1934. http://www.realdeal.com/2hu1x
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA3CV5AH250397
Stock: C250397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 172,515 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,490
Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia
2010 DODGE CHARGER SXT 173K MILES POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS POWER STEERING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SUPER CLEAN INSIDE/OUT !!! LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~90 DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA3CV2AH188571
Stock: Z188571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,991
Adi Autosport - Aurora / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA7CW6AH143875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,277
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
*Local Trade*, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Boston Acoustics Premium Sound System, 18X7.5 Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling, Dark Slate Gray w/Leather Trim Seats w/Preferred Suede, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Automatic Headlamps, Brake assist, Front Ash Tray, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated Front & Rear Map Pockets, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power Front Driver & Passenger Seats, Power Front Windows w/1-Touch Up & Down, Quick Order Package 26U w/RALLYE Chrome & Leather, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Rear window defroster, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 2010 Dodge Charger 4D Sedan Rallye Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output 4-Speed Automatic VLP RWD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger Rallye with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA9CV8AH232270
Stock: P7632B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-28-2020
- 151,504 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,800
Ira Toyota of Danvers - Danvers / Massachusetts
Thank you for visiting Ira Toyota of Danvers, your #1 Toyota Dealer in New England. At Toyota of Danvers, the price you see is the price you pay NO ADDITIONAL ADD ON's, NO PRICE INCREASE WHEN YOU ARRIVE. Don't be fooled by prices that look low, only to find out the dealer has extra fees on top of the price, the only fees you will see here are for Tax, Title, Lice and Doc, NO PREP FEES OR COMPLIANCE FEES. Come see why we are #1, I promise you won't be disappointed! Call me personally if I can help. Mark Giovanni | General Manager | 978-739-3718 Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. This Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat Dodge is clean and shiny exterior makes it look like it came straight from the factory. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger RT Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CK5CT3AH138415
Stock: AH138415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 121,239 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,800
Tracy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tracy / California
Bright Silver Metallic CC/Mineral Gray Met CC 2010 Dodge Charger RWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-OutputFinancing is a snap at Premier CDJR of Tracy. In our Finance Department, you will find a friendly staff who will assist you in getting a hassle-free auto loan for your new Chrysler,Dodge,Jeep,Ram or used vehicle purchase. Getting an auto loan in Tracy, CA is never scary when Premier CDJR of Tracy is on your team! Fill out a finance application online and you could be pre-approved in minutes for a great auto loan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA3CV3AH311116
Stock: LN372357B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 137,489 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,498
Baxter Subaru - Omaha / Nebraska
TorRed exterior, SXT trim. Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE, Aluminum Wheels, Edmunds.com explains 'roomy interior, agreeable ride and seats'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! THIS DODGE CHARGER IS EQUIPPED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) DODGE CHARGER: UNMATCHED QUALITY 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES ON THIS DODGE CHARGER INCLUDE KEY FEATURES ON THIS DODGE CHARGER INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. DODGE CHARGER: UNMISTAKABLE AND UNFORGETTABLE 'The Charger offers the comfort you'd expect from a large sedan, with plenty of rear seat legroom and a reasonably big trunk. Its interior design is also a cut above most other family sedans.' -- Edmunds. MORE ABOUT US Baxter Auto is a family-owned and locally-operated dealership group serving Omaha, Lincoln and Kansas City, supporting the vision of Talton (Tal) Anderson, founder of Baxter, created 60 years ago. Baxter provides superior customer service and quality new, used and pre-owned vehicles. Baxter became what it is today through the continued support of its loyal customers, employees, and the local community. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA3CV0AH136386
Stock: S274787B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Not ProvidedFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,991
RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Charger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3CA7CW5AH294979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
