2014 Dodge Charger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth yet well-controlled ride
  • big-and-tall interior with quality materials
  • potent V8s
  • available all-wheel drive
  • excellent optional touchscreen interface.
  • Unimpressive fuel economy unless you've got the eight-speed automatic
  • limited rear visibility
  • less rear legroom than other full-size sedans.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you dig the 2014 Dodge Charger's bold styling, wait till you see what else this full-size sedan has to offer. It's a great all-around car at a great price.

Vehicle overview

You know the old saw about judging books by their covers? Well, we've got a new version: Don't judge the 2014 Dodge Charger by its styling. Whether you love the Charger's cartoonishly muscular body or not, there is more to this full-size sedan than meets the eye. It may look like an adolescent boy's four-door fantasy, but the Charger is actually one of the best large sedans we've driven.

It's hard to think of something American drivers want that the Charger doesn't have. Interior space? No problem; the Charger's got ample room for 6-footers front and back, though rear headroom can be a bit tight. Ride comfort? The Charger's well-tuned suspension ensures that most impacts barely register in the cabin. Technology? Check out the 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, which is both easy on the eyes and intuitive to operate. Plus, with its rear-wheel-drive layout and available V8 power, the Charger can serve as a legitimate performance car for drivers so inclined. The optional all-wheel-drive system makes it viable for snow-belt shoppers, too.

If the Charger has an Achilles' heel, it's fuel economy. Granted, the optional eight-speed automatic returns an impressive 31 mpg on the highway with the V6, but the base Charger V6 and all V8-powered Chargers come with an antiquated five-speed automatic, and fuel economy suffers accordingly.

Otherwise, it's hard to find fault with Dodge's big sedan, especially when you consider how much bang for the buck it provides. If you're in the market for a car of this size, we'd also suggest checking out the new 2014 Chevrolet Impala, which lacks the Charger's sporty personality but delivers generous comfort, space and technology; the sleek 2013 Toyota Avalon, which boasts an available 40-mpg hybrid variant; and the surprisingly upscale 2014 Kia Cadenza, as well as the Charger's platform-mate, the more restrained Chrysler 300. But whatever you make of the Charger's in-your-face styling, know that a world-class car lies beneath.

2014 Dodge Charger models

The 2014 Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan offered in SE, SXT, R/T, SRT8 and SRT8 Super Bee trims.

Standard equipment on the SE includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a five-speed automatic transmission, automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone manual climate control, a six-way power driver seat, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 4.3-inch touchscreen interface and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface. Note that Bluetooth can easily be added to the SE via the optional Connectivity Group.

The SXT adds an eight-speed transmission (optional on SE), heated mirrors, foglamps, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, satellite radio and upgraded speakers. With all-wheel drive, the Charger SXT comes standard with 19-inch wheels.

The SXT offers a number of optional packages. The Plus package adds 18-inch wheels, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, an eight-way power front passenger seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), heated rear seats and LED interior lighting. The Rallye Appearance Group adds a slight power upgrade for the V6, 20-inch chrome wheels, performance tires and brakes, a sport-tuned suspension (rear-wheel-drive only), a rear deck lid spoiler, a Sport mode for the transmission, shift paddles, sport seats and a 10-speaker Beats by Dr. Dre sound system. The Blacktop package is essentially the same as the Rallye but with painted wheels and a blacked-out grille, while the Redline package is essentially the Blacktop package with red trim on the wheels.

Since the Blacktop and Redline packages aren't available with AWD, Dodge provides an AWD Sport package with much the same content. All three packages are also offered on the V8-powered R/T.

Also available on SXT is the Navigation Group, which includes a Garmin-sourced navigation system and a rearview camera. Opt for the Driver Confidence Group and you'll get rain-sensing wipers, xenon headlights, automatic high-beam control, a driver-side auto-dimming mirror, a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-path detection, the rearview camera and rear parking sensors. The Driver Convenience Group contributes heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory functions, power-adjustable pedals and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. A sunroof is a stand-alone option.

The R/T starts with the SXT's standard equipment and adds a V8 engine with a five-speed transmission, xenon headlights, 18-inch wheels, performance tires, upgraded brakes, the same sport-tuned suspension as the Rallye (rear-wheel-drive only) and sport seats with cloth upholstery.

Like the SXT, the R/T trim can be tricked out with numerous options packages. The R/T's Plus package mirrors that of the SXT, while the Road & Track package adds a black grille, 20-inch wheels, a rear deck lid spoiler, upgraded brakes, a driver-side auto-dimming mirror, a Sport mode for the transmission, paddle shifters, leather trim and the Driver Convenience Group mentioned above. The Driver Confidence Group is also available with the Road & Track package, while the Super Track Pak (Road & Track package required) tacks on a performance-oriented three-mode stability control system, performance brakes, sportier steering and an even firmer state of suspension tune.

Rounding out the R/T lineup, the R/T Max package essentially starts with the R/T Plus and adds the Navigation, Driver Convenience and Driver Confidence Groups, as well as adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, blind-spot warning and rear cross-path warning systems. Note that these features are widely available on other Chargers.

The SRT8 ultrahigh-performance model starts with most of the R/T Max's equipment and adds a bigger V8 engine, a three-mode adaptive sport suspension, 20-inch wheels, the three-mode stability control system, launch control, upgraded brakes with red Brembo calipers, a rear spoiler and other racy styling cues. Inside, there's an SRT steering wheel with paddle shifters, exclusive SRT sport seats with leather trim, a color vehicle information center in the gauge cluster with "Performance Pages" and an optional 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

The SRT8 Super Bee is a less luxurious, more affordable version of the SRT8, so it starts with most of the base R/T's equipment and adds the bigger V8, 20-inch wheels, unique exterior graphics, black Brembo calipers, "Z-stripe" yellow and silver cloth upholstery with Super Bee logos on the front headrests, and heated rear seats. Notably, the Super Bee is the only Charger other than the base SE that doesn't come standard with the 8.4-inch touchscreen: The 4.3-inch unit is standard, and the bigger screen is only available as an extra-cost option. The Super Bee also makes do with the entry-level six-speaker audio system.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Dodge Charger receives no significant changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Dodge Charger SE and SXT come standard with a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 292 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Add the Rallye Appearance Group, Blacktop package, Redline package or AWD Sport package, and engine and exhaust tweaks lift output to 300 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is standard on the SE, while an eight-speed automatic is optional for the SE and standard for all SXTs. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but the SXT can be equipped with all-wheel drive.

The SE returns an EPA-estimated 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/27 mpg highway). With the eight-speed automatic, fuel economy jumps to a laudable 23 mpg combined (19 mpg city/31 mpg highway).

In Edmunds performance testing, a rear-drive SXT accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, an average time for a full-size sedan.

The Charger R/T gets a 5.7-liter V8 good for 370 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive are standard, with all-wheel drive optional for all but the R/T Road & Track. In Edmunds testing, a rear-drive R/T accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg combined (15 mpg city/25 mpg highway) with rear-wheel drive and 18 mpg combined (15 mpg city/23 mpg highway) with all-wheel drive.

The Charger SRT8 is powered by a 6.4-liter V8 making 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive are standard. In Edmunds testing, it hit 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds. Fuel economy predictably brings up the rear at 17 mpg combined (14 mpg city/23 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety features for the Charger include stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front seat side airbags, a driver-side knee airbag, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Optional features include a rearview camera, a blind-spot warning system, a rear cross-traffic warning system and a forward collision warning system that comes bundled with adaptive cruise control.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Charger SXT with 20-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 113 feet, a remarkably short distance for a large sedan. An R/T was essentially the same, while the SRT8 with higher-grip summer performance tires (an upgrade over the all-season tires on the others) managed an even shorter 108 feet.

In government crash testing, the 2014 Dodge Charger received a top five-star rating for overall protection, including four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Charger its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests.

Driving

The 2014 Dodge Charger's standard 3.6-liter V6 is quite pleasant, delivering satisfying power with only faint hints of coarseness. However, we strongly recommend pairing it with the eight-speed automatic, which shifts wonderfully and yields superior fuel economy besides. The base SE's workaday five-speed automatic is frankly outclassed by most rivals.

Unfortunately, both of the Charger's available V8 engines are also stuck with a five-speed automatic, but that's where the negatives stop. The R/T's 5.7-liter V8 delivers plenty of poke for most folk, and although we wouldn't mind more rumble from the exhaust, you'll hear a nice throaty roar if you put the windows down. As for the SRT8, it's a lunatic, delivering its matching 470 horses and torque with unmistakably American gusto.

Unlike classic Dodge Chargers, the latest model brings more to the table than just strong acceleration. Its supple suspension calmly soaks up rough pavement, although, opting for the 20-inch wheels and tires will result in a firmer ride. Meanwhile, the Charger's noise insulation and high-speed stability are beyond reproach. In corners, body motions are admirably well-controlled, though you'll want one of the sportier models for maximum fun. Overall, if you need a large sedan in this price range, you'll be hard-pressed to find one that's as rewarding to drive as the 2014 Dodge Charger.

Interior

You might expect the brash-looking Charger to have a cheap interior, but that's decidedly not the case. Dodge uses much better materials now than it did in the first-generation Charger, and the result is a surprisingly upscale environment. We also like how the center stack is angled toward the driver, a welcome change from the related Chrysler 300's relatively flat dashboard. Another highlight is the 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, which features user-friendly virtual buttons, an intuitive menu structure and crisp, colorful graphics. Shame it doesn't come standard on the SE or Super Bee, as the default 4.3-inch unit in those models is much less satisfying.

The Charger's imposing dimensions provide every passenger with a luxurious amount of space, though the car's rakish rear roof line can restrict headroom for taller backseat occupants. Also keep in mind that compared to front-wheel-drive full-size sedans, the Dodge has less available legroom in the rear center seating position due to intrusion from the transmission tunnel. In addition, the trunk's 15.4-cubic-foot volume is merely adequate for a large sedan, though 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks are standard for occasions when you need more room.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Dodge Charger.

5(46%)
4(21%)
3(12%)
2(8%)
1(13%)
3.8
24 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2014 dodge Charger RT 100th Anni Edition Review
michaelf120,03/28/2015
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
I have a 2014 Dodge Charger RT 100th Anniversary edition. It gets a lot of looks with the deep red color and the styling is great. The car is just straight up fast. It will put out that 400bhp anytime you need it or just want to. The interior is spacious, high in tech and the heated seats and steering wheel will spoil you. I really like the charger but there are some issues too. I have had electrical issues with my car. Some are annoying and some are very concerning. I have had the radio just turn off to the headlights turning off while driving. Once the entire car just shut down while on the freeway. Chrysler has been trying to find the issue but haven't been able to locate it yet.
2014 SXT PLUS wth TrackPack
Norman Le Doux Sr,08/01/2016
SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I bought this car in November of 2013 new off the dealers showroom floor. Damiano's in Clark Sunnit PA. I now have 86,000 mile on it ad have been through three Pocono winters. I still love y car. First the AWD handles awesome in the snow and poor weather. AWD crimes on at temps under 40. The handling in the snow is beyond what I hoped for. My car came with the 300HP motor. It has tons of power for a 6cyl. The added Paddle SHifters are a great plus and mix with the 8 speed tranny. I am averaging 26 MPG when not in winter mode. Last last winter I averaged 22 MPG. This is with the Factory 20's that came on. It matched with Hancok tires. This car goes where you want it to go with no body roll or rear slide. The handling is awesome. I I'd a lot of research prior to buying this and bought it because they had stopped manufacturing the RT Max when I bought this one and could not find a 5.7. I'm glad I did. This car has a great 8. Touch screen, a Beats Audio system that blows my old Bose system away. The Red leather interior is comfortable and very roomy. The heated steering wheel and heated/cooling seats are awesome! Think heated seats are great? Having Air conditioned seats are off the hook when it's 90 outside. After 3 years you start to tire of a car. Not this one. I will keep this even when I need another to tore and keep. Funny thing is this car has more HP than my 73 Road Runner from the factory. Add a Cool Air intake and performance exhaust and you are running as much HP as the Hemi 5.7. If you are looking for a reliable sporty solid car with all the luxuries availible with T he time, this is it. When in Sport Mode Hang on, plenty of power to snap back your head. The Cons: The 8 speed takes a while to get use to. The lower gears tend to over rev in auto mode. The climate control system is touchy. Works great in auto. In manual mode it can be all or nothing with the heat. I have had it to the dealer twice for this. It is a computer issue.
R/T Road & Track
Mr. Steve,05/25/2019
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
Picked up this car in September 2015 (so almost 4 years ago as I write this) as the second owner. I was looking for something to replace my '05 Mustang GT, and my Charger was a great choice. The 5.7 Hemi is stout and proven (it was on Ward's 10 best engines list for like 6 years) and sounds fantastic. The car has MDS which is a system that shuts down one bank of cylinders effectively turning it into a 4-cylinder when cruising. If you don't engage sport mode (which causes the transmission to hold gears longer and shift harder and noticeably tightens the steering feel) and you don't have a lead foot, you can eke out MPG in the low 20s. If you don't drive like Grandma when she thinks Christ is watching, you'll get closer to 12 or 13 MPG (the car weighs 4,400 lbs and the sound of the Hemi encourages you be on the gas early and often). A 6th gear would've gone a long way in the fuel economy department, but the 5-speed NAG 2 gets the job done. The metal paddle shifters (down on the left and up on the right) feel nice and are responsive enough to be fun to use. Handling is good for a car this big. It leans a bit in aggressive turns, but the steering is direct and communicates the road nicely. The steering is hydraulically assisted rather than electrically assisted like in most newer cars, but it feels nice, though it may be on the the heavy side for some. The long wheelbase and well-tuned suspension keep it composed over bumps. The long wheelbase and robust power also mean you can glide through turns using the gas pedal to steer :) The interior is feature rich and nicely appointed at this trim level. The red leather sport seats with perforated suede inserts are heated and ventilated. The steering wheel and rear seats are heated too. Uconnect is nice, and the car has an aux jack, USB port, SD card slot, CD and DVD player, and Bluetooth. The Beats branded stereo sounds pretty good. The screen is big and responsive. Between the physical knobs and buttons and the touch screen, there are three or four ways to change the climate settings. There's a little screen between the gauges that can display all kinds of info from real time fuel economy to various temperature readings to tire pressure and even the navigation. The navigation system has a TON of configurability and displays a huge amount of info. You can choose from a number of Dodge vehicles to represent you on the screen as you navigate around. You can change the colors of the map by changing the theme (each of which is named after a city). There are screens that show your altitude, the temperature, your current speed, your highest recorded speed, and your coordinates. The map even displays 3D models of notable buildings around you as you drive past. There are some maintenance quirks worth mentioning. This engine uses 2 spark plugs per cylinder for a total of 16. Also, the manual says it takes 7 quarts of oil, but I had to put in 8 quarts before it read as full on the dipstick. Oh, and it runs on 89 octane. Never had a car that specifically liked mid-grade before, but this one does. Now on to the trouble spots. The interior had a couple of spots that would squeak and rattle when I first got the car. I think the previous owner may have lived in an exceptionally bumpy part of town (there are many of those here in Houston), because since I've had it, the sounds have diminished to the point that I only hear squeaking from one corner of the dash when going over large or multiple sustained bumps. There was an issue with the alternator (car went through 4 of them in two and a half years) which was resolved as part of a recall, but it definitely seemed like Chrysler wasn't in a hurry to roll out the fix. The GPS started pestering me to update the map a while back (haven't done it) and has since decided to stop giving me directions anywhere, as the detailed maps are unavailable I guess because they're out of date. Overall this thing is great. It's comfortable and composed at any speed and is ready to go basically as fast as you went whenever you feel like it. It's a big highway cruiser with an entertaining amount of power that's agile enough to be fun off the highway too. The interior still looks good after 70,000+ miles and the Hemi is as eager as ever.
An Absolute Pile of Crap
Greg,02/26/2016
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I think the 2014 Charger is a beautiful car. I have the 100th Anniv. SXT and was really looking forward to getting this car. The fun started at 2500 miles when the 8 speed transmission started bogging out, lurching forward, not downshifting etc...... Took it to Starr Motors in Suffolk, Va. twice and they did nothing to correct the tranny problems. The service manager emailed me saying "The transmission makes some noise and you want a whole new tranmission!". First off, a brand new car with 2500 miles shouldn't be having such problems and I never asked for a new tranmission, I did want it fixed though. Starr Motors failed to honor the warranty and the service manager had a crap attitude. A year and a half later and the transmission is still a problem. At 13000 miles the radio stopped working (can't turn it on sometimes, or can't turn it off, the temp doesn't adjust, can't adjust vent setting, heated seats come on by themselves). I had friends in town and the heated seats came on during a road trip in the middle of July and there was nothing I could do about it. Had to go to a store an buy a pile of towels for everybody to sit on. The touch screen doesn't work anymore. The dealership owner said "Well, you can't please everybody". I'm sure his other customers would love to have such problems. They grabbed my money and laughed all the way to the bank. I lost days from work sitting at the dealership only for them to tell me nothing is wrong with the tranny (really????). Its a documented issue with many complaints about the 8 speed transmission but Dodge is too ignorant to address the issue as is the bottom of the barrel dealer. I have 17000 miles on this overgrown paperweight and can't wait for the lease to end. Dodge will then dump it on a lot and sell it to another unsuspecting buyer and then tell THEM nothing's wrong with it. Never in a million years would I consider owning another POS Dodge vehicle. Biggest mistake of my car buying history. NEVER AGAIN! **After the lease ended, I dumped the car st the dealership and never looked back. I hear so many people complain about Dodge/Jeep vehicles. Don't know how they stay in business...
See all 24 reviews of the 2014 Dodge Charger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2014 Dodge Charger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2014 Dodge Charger Overview

The Used 2014 Dodge Charger is offered in the following submodels: Charger Sedan, Charger SRT8 Superbee, Charger SRT8. Available styles include R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A), SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A), SRT8 Superbee 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A), and V6 Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Dodge Charger?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Dodge Charger trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Dodge Charger R/T is priced between $16,902 and$19,997 with odometer readings between 44870 and103272 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Dodge Charger SE is priced between $7,999 and$13,966 with odometer readings between 74896 and121207 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Dodge Charger SXT is priced between $17,986 and$21,998 with odometer readings between 69208 and96309 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Dodge Chargers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Dodge Charger for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2014 Chargers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 44870 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Dodge Charger.

Can't find a used 2014 Dodge Chargers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Charger for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,252.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,451.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Charger for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,566.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,314.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Dodge Charger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Related Used 2014 Dodge Charger info

