Picked up this car in September 2015 (so almost 4 years ago as I write this) as the second owner. I was looking for something to replace my '05 Mustang GT, and my Charger was a great choice. The 5.7 Hemi is stout and proven (it was on Ward's 10 best engines list for like 6 years) and sounds fantastic. The car has MDS which is a system that shuts down one bank of cylinders effectively turning it into a 4-cylinder when cruising. If you don't engage sport mode (which causes the transmission to hold gears longer and shift harder and noticeably tightens the steering feel) and you don't have a lead foot, you can eke out MPG in the low 20s. If you don't drive like Grandma when she thinks Christ is watching, you'll get closer to 12 or 13 MPG (the car weighs 4,400 lbs and the sound of the Hemi encourages you be on the gas early and often). A 6th gear would've gone a long way in the fuel economy department, but the 5-speed NAG 2 gets the job done. The metal paddle shifters (down on the left and up on the right) feel nice and are responsive enough to be fun to use. Handling is good for a car this big. It leans a bit in aggressive turns, but the steering is direct and communicates the road nicely. The steering is hydraulically assisted rather than electrically assisted like in most newer cars, but it feels nice, though it may be on the the heavy side for some. The long wheelbase and well-tuned suspension keep it composed over bumps. The long wheelbase and robust power also mean you can glide through turns using the gas pedal to steer :) The interior is feature rich and nicely appointed at this trim level. The red leather sport seats with perforated suede inserts are heated and ventilated. The steering wheel and rear seats are heated too. Uconnect is nice, and the car has an aux jack, USB port, SD card slot, CD and DVD player, and Bluetooth. The Beats branded stereo sounds pretty good. The screen is big and responsive. Between the physical knobs and buttons and the touch screen, there are three or four ways to change the climate settings. There's a little screen between the gauges that can display all kinds of info from real time fuel economy to various temperature readings to tire pressure and even the navigation. The navigation system has a TON of configurability and displays a huge amount of info. You can choose from a number of Dodge vehicles to represent you on the screen as you navigate around. You can change the colors of the map by changing the theme (each of which is named after a city). There are screens that show your altitude, the temperature, your current speed, your highest recorded speed, and your coordinates. The map even displays 3D models of notable buildings around you as you drive past. There are some maintenance quirks worth mentioning. This engine uses 2 spark plugs per cylinder for a total of 16. Also, the manual says it takes 7 quarts of oil, but I had to put in 8 quarts before it read as full on the dipstick. Oh, and it runs on 89 octane. Never had a car that specifically liked mid-grade before, but this one does. Now on to the trouble spots. The interior had a couple of spots that would squeak and rattle when I first got the car. I think the previous owner may have lived in an exceptionally bumpy part of town (there are many of those here in Houston), because since I've had it, the sounds have diminished to the point that I only hear squeaking from one corner of the dash when going over large or multiple sustained bumps. There was an issue with the alternator (car went through 4 of them in two and a half years) which was resolved as part of a recall, but it definitely seemed like Chrysler wasn't in a hurry to roll out the fix. The GPS started pestering me to update the map a while back (haven't done it) and has since decided to stop giving me directions anywhere, as the detailed maps are unavailable I guess because they're out of date. Overall this thing is great. It's comfortable and composed at any speed and is ready to go basically as fast as you went whenever you feel like it. It's a big highway cruiser with an entertaining amount of power that's agile enough to be fun off the highway too. The interior still looks good after 70,000+ miles and the Hemi is as eager as ever.

