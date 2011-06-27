Estimated values
2015 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,576
|$26,690
|$29,897
|Clean
|$22,621
|$25,625
|$28,655
|Average
|$20,711
|$23,495
|$26,171
|Rough
|$18,800
|$21,364
|$23,686
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Charger SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,868
|$31,549
|$35,340
|Clean
|$26,739
|$30,290
|$33,871
|Average
|$24,481
|$27,772
|$30,935
|Rough
|$22,223
|$25,254
|$27,998
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,983
|$40,735
|$45,630
|Clean
|$34,525
|$39,110
|$43,734
|Average
|$31,609
|$35,859
|$39,942
|Rough
|$28,693
|$32,607
|$36,150
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Charger R/T Road and Track 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,311
|$19,531
|$22,786
|Clean
|$15,650
|$18,751
|$21,839
|Average
|$14,328
|$17,192
|$19,946
|Rough
|$13,006
|$15,634
|$18,052
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Charger SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,063
|$14,601
|$17,159
|Clean
|$11,574
|$14,018
|$16,447
|Average
|$10,596
|$12,853
|$15,021
|Rough
|$9,619
|$11,687
|$13,595
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Charger SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,207
|$17,013
|$19,849
|Clean
|$13,632
|$16,334
|$19,024
|Average
|$12,480
|$14,976
|$17,375
|Rough
|$11,329
|$13,618
|$15,725
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,517
|$18,581
|$21,678
|Clean
|$14,889
|$17,840
|$20,777
|Average
|$13,631
|$16,356
|$18,976
|Rough
|$12,374
|$14,873
|$17,175
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,743
|$16,573
|$19,430
|Clean
|$13,186
|$15,912
|$18,622
|Average
|$12,072
|$14,589
|$17,008
|Rough
|$10,959
|$13,266
|$15,393
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,527
|$17,337
|$20,181
|Clean
|$13,938
|$16,646
|$19,343
|Average
|$12,761
|$15,262
|$17,666
|Rough
|$11,584
|$13,878
|$15,989