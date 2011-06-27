Vehicle overview

They say some things get better with age. The 2011 Dodge Charger is a good example. When this sporty full-size sedan debuted back in 2005, it marked both the return of a revered nameplate from the brand's muscle car glory days and a shift to an old-school rear-wheel-drive platform after years of less-than-inspiring front-wheel-drive four-doors. Now Dodge designers and engineers have taken what was a passable family car and made it significantly better by addressing a number of the outgoing model's shortcomings.

One of the most significant of these changes is the introduction of an all-new 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that takes the place of the outgoing model's 2.7-liter and 3.5-liter V6s. With 292 horsepower on tap -- an increase of 114 hp and 42 hp respectively over the previous V6 engines -- this new powertrain becomes a fine alternative to the Charger R/T's carryover 5.7-liter V8.

The Charger's interior has also received a makeover, with handsome styling and soft-touch materials replacing the bland look and hard plastics that gave the previous cabin a low-budget feel. The list of standard features and options has been substantially upgraded as well, and now includes the latest high-tech bells and whistles, including the Sirius Travel Link service that accesses info from local gas prices to live weather radar images. Equally nifty is the available Cross Traffic Alert system that makes backing out of a blind parking space much less stressful.

The most noticeable change regards the Charger's new exterior styling. This new version sports a more aggressive-looking front end, prominent scallops on the hood and side panels, along with a new taillight treatment that features 164 bright LEDs arranged in a distinctive pattern.

All these improvements are particularly well timed, helping the 2011 Dodge Charger become a prime choice in the full-size sedan segment. The Ford Taurus is also offered in both mainstream and high-performance (SHO) versions, but head-to-head the Charger represents the more appealing and dynamic choice. Of course, buyers who value practicality over performance will be better served by sedans like the 2011 Honda Accord, 2011 Hyundai Sonata and 2011 Nissan Altima. But just the same, we think all these changes -- combined with a lower MSRP -- have made the 2011 Charger the best yet.