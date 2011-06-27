  1. Home
2011 Dodge Charger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8
  • roomy interior
  • agreeable ride and handling
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Rear seat headroom is in short supply
  • anesthetized steering
  • complicated option packages and structuring.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to a long list of improvements, the updated 2011 Dodge Charger is a great choice for a performance-oriented full-size sedan.

Vehicle overview

They say some things get better with age. The 2011 Dodge Charger is a good example. When this sporty full-size sedan debuted back in 2005, it marked both the return of a revered nameplate from the brand's muscle car glory days and a shift to an old-school rear-wheel-drive platform after years of less-than-inspiring front-wheel-drive four-doors. Now Dodge designers and engineers have taken what was a passable family car and made it significantly better by addressing a number of the outgoing model's shortcomings.

One of the most significant of these changes is the introduction of an all-new 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that takes the place of the outgoing model's 2.7-liter and 3.5-liter V6s. With 292 horsepower on tap -- an increase of 114 hp and 42 hp respectively over the previous V6 engines -- this new powertrain becomes a fine alternative to the Charger R/T's carryover 5.7-liter V8.

The Charger's interior has also received a makeover, with handsome styling and soft-touch materials replacing the bland look and hard plastics that gave the previous cabin a low-budget feel. The list of standard features and options has been substantially upgraded as well, and now includes the latest high-tech bells and whistles, including the Sirius Travel Link service that accesses info from local gas prices to live weather radar images. Equally nifty is the available Cross Traffic Alert system that makes backing out of a blind parking space much less stressful.

The most noticeable change regards the Charger's new exterior styling. This new version sports a more aggressive-looking front end, prominent scallops on the hood and side panels, along with a new taillight treatment that features 164 bright LEDs arranged in a distinctive pattern.

All these improvements are particularly well timed, helping the 2011 Dodge Charger become a prime choice in the full-size sedan segment. The Ford Taurus is also offered in both mainstream and high-performance (SHO) versions, but head-to-head the Charger represents the more appealing and dynamic choice. Of course, buyers who value practicality over performance will be better served by sedans like the 2011 Honda Accord, 2011 Hyundai Sonata and 2011 Nissan Altima. But just the same, we think all these changes -- combined with a lower MSRP -- have made the 2011 Charger the best yet.

2011 Dodge Charger models

The 2011 Dodge Charger is a large sedan that's offered in two basic trim levels: SE and R/T. Entry-level SE models are rear-wheel-drive only, while the R/T can be had with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive.

SE base models are reasonably well-equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a power driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, cruise control, full power accessories, a trip computer, keyless ignition/entry, remote engine start and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod interface, an auxiliary audio jack and a 4.3-inch touchscreen interface.

The R/T model comes with a V8 engine, a performance-tuned suspension, 18-inch alloy wheels (19-inch on AWD models), xenon headlights, foglights and a rear spoiler (RWD models only). Inside there's automatic dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and a premium Alpine sound system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen, voice control and satellite radio.

The options list is long and arranged into more than a dozen packages and equipment groups that bundle together just about every comfort and convenience feature you might possibly want. Highlights include 18-, 19- and 20-inch wheels, a Super Track Pack that gets you high-performance brakes, suspension components and tires, a rear back-up camera, rear park assist and a sunroof. Inside, available options include leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled cupholders and power-adjustable pedals. Other options include adaptive cruise control with front collision warning, a blind spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert, a Garmin-sourced navigation system with Sirius Travel Link service, and a nine-speaker Alpine surround-sound audio system.

The good news with this option package arrangement is that it's possible to load an SE base model up with virtually all the goodies offered on the top-of-the-line R/T. The bad news, of course, is that you may end up paying for optional features you don't want in order to get the ones you do.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Dodge Charger receives a number of significant upgrades, including freshened styling, higher-quality interior materials, an all-new and more powerful 3.6-liter V6 engine, a retuned suspension, electric-assist power steering, more standard features and a new electronic interface. The high-performance SRT8 model has been dropped for now, but it's likely to return in the future.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Dodge Charger's powertrain choices have been greatly simplified. SE models come with an all-new 3.6-liter V6 that puts out 292 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. R/T versions get a 5.7-liter V8 that puts out 370 hp and 395 lb-ft. Both engines are backed by a five-speed automatic transmission with a manual shift feature that sends power to the rear wheels. All-wheel drive is offered for the V8-powered R/T.

Safety

Standard safety features for the Charger include electronic stability/traction control, antilock brakes, side-impact airbags for front seat passengers, a driver-side knee airbag, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

There are also a number of safety-related options available, including adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning and a blind-zone alert system. New rear cross-path detection sensors also sound a warning tone when vehicles or pedestrians are approaching while you're backing out of a parking space.

Driving

It should come as no surprise that the 2011 Dodge Charger R/T is great fun to drive thanks to its 5.7-liter V8. This big V8 gives the R/T impressive acceleration for such a big car. What's unexpected, however, is that the new 3.6-liter V6 engine under the hood of the SE has enough guts to make it a fine alternative. Then again, the fact that the V6 is expected to offer only a slight improvement in fuel economy compared to the big V8 may ultimately make the point moot for all but the most budget-conscious buyers.

The other pleasant surprise is that the Charger's recalibrated suspension manages to deliver a good balance between ride comfort and entertaining handling. While the car's steering feel leaves something to be desired, the fact that hard-core enthusiasts can upgrade to stouter brakes, suspension components and rear-axle ratios arguably makes the Charger the most fun-to-drive family car you can buy.

Interior

The designers at Dodge have given the Charger's interior a classier feel by replacing many hard plastic surfaces with softer-touch materials. The look has also been stylishly updated, and the controls -- including those for the optional Garmin-sourced navigation system -- are still logically arranged and simple to operate. The addition of details like standard keyless ignition/entry and the huge 8.4-inch dash-mounted touchscreen also help reinforce the up-to-the-minute design.

What hasn't changed is the car's basic layout, which is a good thing as it creates a spacious cabin with a backseat that offers adult-size legroom. Unfortunately, the Charger's sloping roof line reduces rear seat headroom, though it shouldn't be much of a problem for sub-6-foot passengers. At 15.4 cubic feet, the trunk is on the small side for a large sedan. That said, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks are standard for those times when you need more room.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Dodge Charger.

5(74%)
4(10%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.5
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2011 Charger RT (AWD) rocks!
kmingis,03/11/2011
I've had the 2011 Charger RT AWD (Max bundle, meaning fully loaded) for just under two weeks and am blown away by it. I've put just over 1,000 miles on it so far, and the Charger has surpassed every expectation I had for it. (And I set a pretty high bar.) The styling is totally standout and wows every single person who has seen the car -- even those who aren't into muscle cars and/or care about gas mileage. The interior design is outstanding, the fit and finish are of Audi levels -- I've had several Audis including most recently a 2005 Audi Allroad 4.2 -- and the Hemi, is a blast. The handling is solid and flat on curves and turns, and the pick-up, of course, is phenomenal.
RT Fuel Mileage better than expected
jowica,03/21/2011
Don't let the V8 Hemi tag scare you off. The V8 has a fuel management system that shuts 4 cylinders down when not needed. On one open stretch of I-95 I bumped it down to 65mph and averaged between 31 and 33mpg. The system also kicks in while driving city roads around 30mph. The car has averaged about 21mpg in the city, just as good as many V6 models out there without the fuel management system. The car itself is great to drive. Fit and finish are excellent. The RT base package is all ones really needs- remote start, 8.4" Uconnect w/bluetooth, 18" alloy wheels, spoiler. A similarly equipped V6 will save you a few thousand dollars, but you'll get the value back with the RT at trade.
Love my new R/T
rangedev,05/16/2011
Love this car to the point I had to write about. I am a tall and wide guy (6'3 250) so I need some head and shoulder room. Car shopping left me sick of small "economical" cars with road noise problems or big plush SUVs with wimpy engines. After that I had been eyeballing the Challengers with the 2011 Charger as a close second. Side by side with the new Charger: it's killer new interior, the updated scooped doors, and tail lights put me over the edge. The R/T plus RWD fulfilled all gadget-lust needs (heated/cooled cup warmers, etc...) plus thick leather, killer dash... purchased. So far commuting 280 with cc on at 77mph, and mashing pedals all around town I am holding at 18mpg combined.
2011 Dodge Charger
jaymo1,12/26/2010
I just picked up a new 2011 Dodge Charger. Wow! Incredible vehicle! Great MPG 29.5 MPG from DC to Baltimore, fast (292HP), easy to use 8.3" touch screen controls heated seats and you can pause and rewind live music (Sirius) playing on the radio, handles the rough roads in DC and Baltimore like a very expensive car, old school power steering - you can make a U-turn with one hand, very quiet interior, black headliner. The racetrack/LED rear lights look very nice at night. One of the best vehicles that I have ever driven! 10 out of 10! People keep stopping me at red lights, gas stations, asking me how much it costs and how I like it. Pretty cool for a base medel, entry level vehicle (27H)
See all 31 reviews of the 2011 Dodge Charger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2011 Dodge Charger features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Dodge Charger
More About This Model

By now most of us have gotten over the fact that the modern-era Dodge Charger is a four-door sedan. Yes, if it were true to the past, this car would be a two-door coupe, but the resurrected Challenger does just fine holding that position in the Dodge family. Still, the redesigned 2011 Dodge Charger makes us think that some of the protests made five years ago were heard, given some of the new Charger's retro styling cues. But there's a lot more to the latest Charger than hood recesses and a Coke bottle silhouette.

The Dodge boys evidently believe that most of us who might consider a 2011 Charger R/T aren't 20-year-old gearheads with perpetually scraped knuckles, but rather somewhat older guys who would like an affordable, high-performance sedan with a refined ride, comfortable seats and an interior that doesn't look as if it were sourced from Fisher-Price. They also want the sucker to roar with delicious V8 sounds and pin them to the seat when the gas pedal is mashed to the floor. After living with the 2011 Charger R/T, we can say as quickly as its throttle response that it effectively covers all the bases.

With the Pontiac G8 GT recently relegated to the automotive history books, there's really nothing in the way of an affordable V8-powered rear-wheel-drive sedan to serve as direct competition for the 2011 Dodge Charger R/T. Yes, some may argue that there is the Ford Taurus SHO, though that all-wheel-drive sedan with its turbocharged V6 is about $8,000 more. At a base price of about $31,000, the Charger R/T not only provides performance that will shame most any old muscle car, but also gives you luxuries such as keyless entry/ignition, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and an iPod-compatible audio system with satellite radio. To get this kind of performance, passenger space and well-equipped luxury in another car, you'd be looking at something that would be priced about $20 grand higher and wearing a premium badge.

Used 2011 Dodge Charger Overview

The Used 2011 Dodge Charger is offered in the following submodels: Charger Sedan. Available styles include R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A), 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A), R/T 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A), and Police Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Dodge Charger?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Dodge Charger trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Dodge Charger Base is priced between $10,000 and$10,850 with odometer readings between 83024 and117301 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Dodge Chargers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Dodge Charger for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2011 Chargers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,000 and mileage as low as 83024 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Dodge Charger.

Can't find a used 2011 Dodge Chargers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Charger for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,741.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,274.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Charger for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,200.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,142.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Dodge Charger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Charger lease specials

